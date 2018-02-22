Inflation Watch: Should Investors Worry?

Last week’s hotly anticipated inflation data stirred up fear briefly before cooler hands prevailed and set stocks on their way higher. Yet, this week, we find ourselves again experiencing a stock market stir spurred by the release of the Fed’s meeting minutes and angst about inflation. I expect many readers are wondering whether we should be worried or not, and we hope to address that here.

Consumer Price Index for January 2018

By most accounts, consumer prices were hot in January, but were they really? Might there have been an anomalous driver for price gains, or has the media sensationalized what may very well be a healthy signal? We hope our critical review provides more clarity for inflation watchers and investors.

The Consumer Price Index for January showed headline CPI rose 0.5% month-to-month, marking a faster pace of price gain than economists’ expectations for a 0.3% increase. The headline figure also was hotter than the 0.2% prior month increase, which was revised from 0.1%. Still, familiar readers of the data should realize that the headline figure can often be misleading. The data is often swayed by significant shifts in energy prices, and also food. So it is important to avoid being overly impressed by this figure.

That said, I see value in the full-year price change even when including food and energy prices. That is because secular changes in food and energy prices can be pervasive and influence the prices of other goods and services. And when these so-called temporary swings in prices last a while, they can become anchored in the prices of other goods and services, so we do not want to overlook them completely.

On an annual basis, headline CPI remained at 2.1% in comparison to the prior month, so it was far less impressive than the monthly data. We never want to make too much of one month’s data - the annual change figure allows us to have better perspective. That said, the annual change did exceed economists’ expectations for a 2.0% gain.

Core CPI Is More Critical

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices and presents a clearer picture of inflation, rose 0.3% month-to-month, vs. economists’ expectations for a 0.2% increase. The gain in Core CPI also exceeded the prior month change of +0.2%, though December’s figure was revised lower from +0.3%.

It is very important to realize that when we revise the prior period data point lower, we lower the basis upon which we calculate the current period index. Therefore, the greater than expected percentage change or increase is really not so significantly different than economists’ consensus expectations, which were set before its release, if we consider the index level in absolution.

On an annual basis, Core CPI was up 1.8%, vs. economists’ expectations for a 1.7% gain. However, it was unchanged from the prior month mark of 1.8%. And let’s not miss the forest for the trees. The reported 1.8% change is still short of the Fed’s target inflation rate, and so not pressuring faster Fed monetary tightening action in response. But there's more to consider.

Inflation Indication Summary

Given the downward revision to the prior month and the slight increase to the annual rate of Core CPI month-to-month, inflation seems to be not so hot in January. However, a closer look at the data is required for an even clearer understanding of the situation. After we review the details of the data, we might come to a different conclusion.

Inflation Across Sectors of the Economy

The Bureau of Labor Statistics described the increase in consumer prices as broad based. The all-in index (or the headline figure) gain was contributed to by increases in the indexes for gasoline (+5.7%), shelter (+0.2%), apparel (+1.7%), medical care (+0.6%) and food (+0.2%). The energy index was important in January, rising 3.0% within the month. That was fine for most energy investors, but for consumers, not so much. Gasoline price gains played importantly, and gasoline is a critical variable cost for consumers. Fuel oil prices increased 9.5%, impacted by the cold weather and rising petroleum, but it’s not an inflationary factor that we can forecast to continue obviously (due to the weather role).

Looking beyond food and energy, contributions from motor vehicle insurance, personal care and used cars and trucks (+0.4%) were important enough to be specifically mentioned by the BLS. The increase in prices paid for used vehicles interests me, because it shows a propensity for a stronger marketplace to pay up for vehicles - it’s increasingly a seller’s market. It also may indicate pent-up demand for new vehicles is being filled by a fully employed economy.

Some of the latest gains in prices may be temporary in nature. For instance, the gain in apparel went against recent trend and may be anomalous. Or if I may venture to speculate, perhaps reflects a return to a more normal holiday sales environment and return to higher pricing post holidays. This might also reflect the better health of the economy. However, the broad breadth of price increases is certainly worthy of note, with just a short list of sectors that saw price declines (airline fares, new vehicles, energy services, medical care commodities).

Chart from January Consumer Price Index Data at BLS

We know a shortage of housing supply, with burgeoning demand, is driving increases in the cost of homes for sale. But the BLS data shows us that the cost of renting is still on the rise as well. The indexes for rent and for owners’ equivalent rent both rose 0.3% in January. Might those grown birds that returned to the nest be finally moving back out? Over the course of the last 12 months, the cost of shelter has increased 3.2%. While recently rising mortgage rates may help quell the trend if they hold or continue higher, the desperately short supply of existing homes for sale and the fully employed labor force are strong counter-forces for home prices.

Chart at Consumer Price Index Data at BLS

I find two areas of price increases especially noteworthy to inflation watchers. The cost of services (less food and energy services) has increased steadily all year long and is up 2.6% for the last 12 months. This is probably indicative of the employment situation and a need for employers to provide greater incentive to service sector employees in order to keep them. This reminds us of why inflation watchers were worried about January’s average hourly earnings increase of 2.9% year-to-year. I’ve been warning for some time that compensation inflation could sneak up on the Fed and on investors and reassert the existence of the Phillips Curve – it’s happening.

Framing & Lumber Prices Chart at NAHB Data

Commodities prices (less food and energy commodities) had been declining through most of the last 12 months due to dollar softness. However, after a gain in December, prices increased again in January (+0.4%), and by a greater degree. Homebuilders already are aware of what happens when economic demand greatly exceeds supply: Supply costs increase. Given economic growth should benefit from the just passed tax reform package, and noting also the Administration’s protectionist trade policy, including on important commodities, and a potential for a significant infrastructure plan passage this year, it seems something may be changing for commodity pricing. If inflation precedes the Fed’s trajectory, things could get out of hand in this sector of the economy, with prices surging. However, I do expect dollar strength this year, which works against the price of commodities. Those commodities in industrial demand should do well on net, in my view, while precious metals face an uphill climb, though with an eye on geopolitical happenings.

Inflation Watch

Inflation watchers are well aware that the Fed’s most favored inflation gauge is the Core PCE Price Index found within the Personal Income and Outlays Report. It most recently showed the annual rate of price gains still far short (1.5%) of the Fed’s target rate of 2.0%. However, certain “base factors” that kept prices down at the start of last year (telecommunications) are going to drop out of the calculation soon. As a result, starting this spring, we could see the Core PCE Price Index closer to consistency with the Fed target.

One Important Positive Reminder

When consumer prices rise, it signifies greater pricing power for American businesses. So, while the cost of labor, resources and capital are increasing for firms, so should their revenues be, and not only on increased sales in a strong economy, but also on better pricing for goods and services. Perhaps now we see more clearly why some level of inflation is considered healthy and good. When the economy is humming, everyone should benefit.

Should Investors Worry?

Yes, investors will worry every time an inflationary data point is published from here-to-forth. Thus, volatility will be more significant this year. But should they worry? Only until consumer spending, GDP data and corporate earnings results, and the Federal Reserve’s framing of it all and monetary actions reinforce their confidence in the economy’s ability to digest price increases. In other words, price increases are fine for as long as they are manageable by a healthy and growing economy. That's what we currently have, and why I continue to expect stocks to make their way higher in 2018, especially once the March Fed meeting is history. I’ll keep my ear to the rail for you, and my eye on inflation. Readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha for my regular updates.