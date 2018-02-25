PRO+ Weekly Digest: Focusing On Contrarian And Under The Radar Airline Ideas

Our idea screen of the week takes a look at contrarian and under the radar airline ideas.

Click here to read the interview with Ivan K. Wu.

PRO+ idea playing out

RISE Education (NASDAQ:REDU) is up ~70% since The Prudent Student shared their bullish thesis in November 2017, that it was a broken IPO trading at a discount to peers despite superior fundamentals and exposure to a structurally high growth market. Highlights from 3Q17 results released a week after publication include revenue +28%, adjusted EBITDA +31%, student enrollment at self-owned learning centers +39% and the student retention rate improved to 70%.

Call from the archive - TUSK

Although Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) is up ~40% since Mr. Bert shared their bullish thesis in October 2017, with an additional 100%+ upside to the price target, this may be worth another look as Mr. Bert reiterates the bullish thesis in an update article shown below.



Idea screen of the week

Each week we use the PRO+ Idea Filter to find potential ideas based on a recent news event. This week, PRO Editor John Leonard, CFA looks at contrarian and under the radar airline ideas.

For investors recognizing that the “uninvestable” label no longer applies to the airline industry following significant changes over the past decade, yet looking for ideas beyond the majors, I ran a screen of PRO Long Ideas with Regional Airlines as the Sector.



Two ideas turned up in this screen that might be of interest (prices as of February 22 close):

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) by D.M. Martins Research: Published on November 20, 2017, up ~20% since publication, author's price target offers an additional ~50% upside. AZUL is a fast-growing player in the Brazilian airline space with a large moat (not an insignificant advantage in an industry known for no moats) and long growth runway while its underappreciated subsidiary TudoAzul could become half as valuable as the parent company.

Hawaiian Airlines (NASDAQ:HA) by Jeremy Repede: Published on September 29, 2017, roughly unchanged since publication, author's price target offers ~100% upside. News of Southwest entering the market is more than priced into the stock (which trades at ~4.5x EBIT compared to the industry average of 6.5x), and the impact on earnings is likely going to be minimal.

