Monetary Policy May Impact Stock Investors - Today's Editors' Picks

Feb. 23, 2018
I'm your curator, Jason Kirsch

Here are today’s Editors’ Picks:

Chart of the day: Mortgage applications and rates.

Comment of the day, by contributor Gary Gordon

By all media accounts, the economy is on solid footing. (I'm not sure why rates have been kept so low for an entire decade, nor is it clear why a massive spending bill and tax cut package became necessary for a "strong economy." Yet I digress.) That said, gross domestic product by itself does not significantly correlate with future stock market returns. In other words, even if investors get the acceleration in economic growth they've been anticipating, they may not see any reward in their portfolios, especially when borrowing costs move skyward.

Image of the day: All eyes on you

Quote of the day:

When someone comes along and expresses him or herself as freely as they think, people flock to it. They enjoy it. – Joe Rogan

