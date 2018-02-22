Pandora's Profitability Problems Remain The Same
About: Pandora Media (P)
by: George Kesarios
Summary
While Pandora had a better-than-expected quarter, the company is still losing money.
Subscribers will continue to increase revenue in the future. However, the company will still operate at a loss until further notice.
With active listeners remaining about the same for several years now, and with listening hours at a 3-year low, I am not convinced Pandora shares are investable yet.
Pandora's (P) Q4'17 quarterly results were a little better than expected, and the stock spiked in after-hours trading on Wednesday. The market was very pleased that subscription revenue jumped 63% to $97.7M, beating