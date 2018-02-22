Weekly Oil Storage Report - Just A Matter Of Time

The physical market is also signaling price weakness is largely over with Brent prices supported around here.

We are forecasting for crude storage to reach the 5-year average by March 9.

The difference was largely explained by US crude exports coming in above 2 million b/d.

We saw US crude storage decline 1.616 million bbls versus our estimate for +0.51 million bbls.

Welcome to the weekly oil storage report edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Highlight

Well, it's getting boring to say this over and over again, but EIA reported "another" bullish oil storage report.

US crude storage dropped 1.616 million bbls, versus our estimate last week for a build of 0.51 million bbls. The difference came in much stronger US crude exports, which we will explain shortly below.

Cushing, once again, saw storage decline by 2.664 million bbls to ~30 million bbls. The operational minimum is around ~15 million bbls, and if the draw persists, we will be at that level in less than 6 weeks.

Gasoline storage saw a small build of 261k bbls, versus the 5-year average draw of 1.391 million bbls.

Distillate storage saw a draw of 2.422 million bbls, versus the 5-year average draw of 2.603 million bbls.

Total liquid stockpile declined 7.92 million bbls, versus the 5-year average draw of 3.448 million bbls.

This week saw crude imports plummet w-o-w, from 7.888 million b/d to 7.021 million b/d. We wrote last week that we expected imports around 7.1 million b/d, and the seasonal drop happened again last week.

US crude exports, on the other hand, were massively higher w-o-w to 2.044 million b/d, explaining the difference between our crude storage estimate and what EIA reported. The reported increase in crude exports could have been a timing issue, according to some of the traders we've discussed this with. The tanker tracking firms showed the tanker leave on Sunday, but EIA reported crude exports for February 16. That was also likely why the adjustment factor flipped from -352k b/d to +256k b/d.

On the US oil production side, the weekly US oil production came in at 10.27 million b/d, versus 10.271 million b/d last week. Lower 48 production grew 10k b/d, while Alaska declined 11k b/d. Trued up US oil production this week (weekly oil production + adjustment) came in at 10.526 million b/d, up 608k b/d from last week. Trued up US oil production for February is tracking 10.223 million b/d (more below).

We also saw SPR release 693k bbls this week.

Overall, EIA reported another bullish storage report this week. We are expecting to see builds for next week's oil storage report. But the bullish relative storage changes continue and in line with our thesis that Q1 2018 will show very bullish storage reports. It's now just a matter of time before we hit the 5-year average, and lower throughout this year.

Next Week's Estimate

For next week, we have refinery throughput at ~15.96 million b/d and crude exports at ~1.4 million b/d. We are forecasting a build of 1.76 million bbls, and this is compared to the 5-year average build of 4.3 million bbls.

If exports surprise to the upside next week, we could see a potential draw, but we are currently not seeing that with the tanker traffic.

Crude

Last week, we forecasted a build of 0.51 million bbls, and our reasoning was that crude imports would drop steeply w-o-w. EIA reported a draw of 1.616 million bbls.

API yesterday reported an estimate of -0.91 million bbls, and using our API versus EIA tracking error graph, this is the latest difference:

As you can see above, next week's API report will once again directionally indicate what EIA will report.

On a relative basis, the crude change was very bullish.

You can see the 5-year change is 3.38 million bbls, versus the -1.616 million bbls. In addition, the YTD storage change is now massively bullish, as you can see below:

This was what we alluded to when we wrote our piece on why Q1 2018 will surprise to the upside. (Here is the snapshot of the article.)

Over the coming weeks, we expect the bullish relative crude storage changes to continue as long as imports and exports are in line with seasonal changes. Due to the recent technical changes at LOOP, we think US crude exports could surprise to the upside, and as a result, we have revised US crude exports up from 1.35 million b/d to 1.4 million b/d.

As you can see, we estimate that week 10, or March 9, US crude storage will hit the five-year average. After that, we expect crude storage to remain below the 5-year average and for the deficit to increase into year end.

US Oil Production + Adjustment

US weekly oil production came in flat w-o-w. And for those of you wondering if US oil production is slowing down, it's not. The weekly US oil production estimate is based off the EIA short-term energy outlook, and the average is supposed to match the estimate. You can see the monthly production forecast data here.

On the adjustment side, we saw this week's adjustment flip from -352k b/d to +256k b/d. As a result, trued up US oil production (the sum of weekly US oil production and adjustment) reached 10.526 million b/d.

Using the February average so far, we have trued up US oil production at 10.223 million b/d.

In our estimate, we expect US oil production to end 2018 around 11.25-11.3 million b/d.

And here's the latest 8-week rolling average for adjustment factor or unaccounted for crude oil:

Cushing

Operational minimum for Cushing is around ~15 million bbls. TransCanada's (NYSE:TRP) Keystone continues to operate at 80% of capacity, and at this current rate, Cushing storage will reach the operational minimum in less than 6 weeks. We don't think that's likely, but it is now a possibility.

Gasoline

Gasoline storage change was relatively bearish compared to the 5-year average. Refinery throughput remains higher than the seasonal average, and we expect gasoline storage to start drawing in the coming weeks as refineries slow throughput.

Distillate

Changes in distillate storage were in line with the average, and next week's seasonal average shows no change to storage.

Refinery Throughput

As should have been expected, refinery throughput is declining as refineries go into maintenance season. We expect this to last until the middle of March.

Crude Imports

Crude imports took a nose dive this week. Seasonally, imports usually fall this week. We expect crude imports to rebound next week, as we are seeing more tanker traffic.

Crude Exports

As we said in the highlight, crude exports might have been overstated in this week's report due to timing issues. The adjustment factor likely reflected the overstated exports.

Overall, we increased crude export assumptions for the rest of Q1 to 1.4 million b/d, up from 1.35 million b/d, as the recent technical changes at LOOP could see US crude exports increase.

Total Liquid Stockpile

Total liquid stockpile saw a much bigger draw than the 5-year average this week. As you can see in the chart above, total liquid stockpile will be reaching the 5-year average within the next few weeks. Seasonally speaking, next week shows a build, but we are expecting another storage draw.

Days of Supply

Conclusion

EIA reported another bullish oil storage report. Q1 remains on track of our bullish Q1 thesis we laid out back in 2017. We think the figures that can still wildly swing our estimates for the rest of Q1 are crude imports and crude exports. Our view is that the recent drop in crude import volumes may persist for the rest of Q1, while the US crude exports will average slightly higher than we expect.

The recent oil sell-off was mostly due to physical spread weaknesses that were there in the middle of January, but we are now starting to see the physical market tighten again. Brent-WTI spread is starting to widen after reaching just $3/bbl last week, and with a colder weather forecast coming for Europe, we could see Brent prices well-supported here.

Refineries will be increasing throughput starting mid-March, and we could see physical buying return and support flat prices.

Overall, the lack of build in Q1 should send warning signals to oil market participants that global storage remains tighter than forecast. Once the physical market signals further tightness, oil prices will resume the uptrend.

