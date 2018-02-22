Slowly But Surely, Apple Faces A Steeper Climb
About: Apple Inc. (AAPL)
by: James Brumley
Summary
Last quarter’s smartphone sales data points to a market-wide slowdown.
The next era of the smartphone industry will reward operating system proliferation...
... but Apple is losing ground on that front as well.
Every three months, I take an exploratory look how smartphone market share is changing. And every three months, I take something of a verbal beating for suggesting that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) might not have