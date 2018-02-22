Snap (NYSE:SNAP) dropped 6% on Thursday as the market is catching on to the elevated risk of a company with massive losses facing a user revolt. The stock is one to absolutely avoid as previous research indicated it's still risky to short due to a passionate user base.

Death Blow?

Citi (C) analysts had already warned investors that the recent app update to Snapchat had very few fans. App review ratings had plunged to 1.3 stars though the stock held up strong with a market cap of nearly $26.5 billion despite revenue estimates for the year at only $1.3 billion. The market tends to forget that Snap has 1.42 billion diluted shares outstanding while most financial websites use the basic share count of 1.25 billion shares. A stock rarely maintains a P/S multiple of 20.

The problem with the app redesign that rolled out back in November is that the company beat Q4 results due to a head fake from the initial results. The social media site made the move to focus on the media aspect of the platform in part due to weak financial results. Per the earnings call, the company saw improved engagement with publishers and older users, but Snapchat is frustrating the younger user base in the process:

Our first test markets, we saw that the number of Daily Active Users watching Publisher Stories on Discover grew by over 40% when compared to the old design of the application. We also saw gains in ad performance, both in terms of view time and engagement, as well as an overall increase in our Average Revenue Per User when compared to the prior design. The redesign has also made our application simpler and easier to use, especially for older users. Compared to the old design, core metrics around content consumption and time spent in the redesigned application are disproportionately higher for users over the age of 35, which bodes well for increasing engagement among older users as we continue to grow our business.

Remember that the issue with the stock is that investors are factoring in years of massive growth to justify the current market cap. The company burned $819 million last year to run the business and started 2018 with $2 billion in cash on the balance sheet. Analysts forecast the following losses over the next two years and the scary part is that the numbers continue to rise.

Without revenue growth that won't occur with a user revolt from the redesign to improve monetization, Snap will face a troubling financial picture. So even with an online petition gaining momentum and the Citi warnings, the death blow appears to be this tweet from Kylie Jenner to her 24.5 million followers on Twitter (TWTR).

Now Kylie later came back and said she still loved Snapchat, but her message is clear with the 257,000 likes. People don't like the update and momentum is only growing.

Ironically, the use of Twitter to display the frustration with the Snapchat update proves the power of that platform though we'll keep the discussion to Snap in this article.

Real Impact

While bad reviews are a clear negative long-term sign, Snapchat hasn't seen any material change in the download rankings. The app has dipped to eight overall in the App Store in the U.S. which over the last 90 days is near the lower end of the rankings, but normal.

Source: App Annie

The app was last updated on February 20, so the rankings after this update are crucial. Some of the January and February updates probably attracted dissatisfied users to check to see if the update fixes the problem. The first sign that Snap is really in trouble would be people choosing to follow Kylie Jenner and not update the app going forward.

The risk is that users just migrate to Instagram owned by Facebook (FB) that obtains mostly five-star reviews. So far no indication exists that loyal Snapchat users are shifting to Instagram and the lack of other options provides the social media service with some hope.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that analysts forecast Snap to lose over $500 million next year based on strong revenue growth. The revolt on the app redesign built specifically to help monetize the app has clear negative implications for already weak financials. Any clear indications that users are abandoning the platform vs. only complaining would signal that Snap is an actual short.

The case for the stock trading around $7 or with a valuation of $10 billion is easier to make with each passing day. Investors who want to short the stock need to be careful as momentum in the stock hasn't been killed yet. Not to mention, people passionate enough to demand change to the platform are likely to stick around hoping for a more user-friendly update.