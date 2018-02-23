Quad-Level Optane To Illuminate Intel Profits
by: Stephen Breezy
Summary
Intel recently showed off Optane in 60GB and 120GB packages.
The new packages are identical to the 16/32GB units, implying little change at the chip level.
This implies a move to quad-level storage (4x bits at same cost).
In my previous article, I stressed the investment opportunity of the new, non-silicon switching technology in the fabs over at Intel (INTC) and Micron (MU). This new switching technology is