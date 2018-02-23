Figures reported in pounds Sterling were converted to US dollars at a rate of 1.39.

Article thesis

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) is a tobacco giant that is not heavily owned by retail investors. Due to the company offering a solid growth outlook, an attractive dividend and share price appreciation potential, that is not justified.

Investors interested in the tobacco industry should take a closer look at British American Tobacco as the company offers a combination of high dividends and a low valuation.

British American Tobacco, which was founded more than 100 years ago, is not known a lot in the U.S., which is due to it not selling cigarettes there traditionally. Altria (MO) is the king of tobacco in the United States, and its former parent company Philip Morris (PM) is widely known as well.

British American Tobacco has established itself as a major tobacco player over the decades though; the company currently is the market leader in more than 50 countries. British American Tobacco acquired Reynolds American about half a year ago, which has allowed for an entry into the huge and profitable US market.

British American Tobacco offers (like most of its peers) cigarettes, cigars, roll-your own tobacco and oral tobacco (snus). Additionally, British American Tobacco has started to move into new markets such as Vapors and Tobacco Heating (next-generation products). Philip Morris has demonstrated that heated tobacco products can be a major revenue driver for tobacco companies, British American Tobacco's activities in this field thus look promising.

Like Philip Morris, British American Tobacco has started opening branded stores to drive sales of its next-generation products (using Vype, British American Tobacco's Vapor brand). In addition, the company has made several acquisitions in the next-generation products industry, including retail operations and product manufacturers.

This approach shows that British American Tobacco is avid at becoming a major player in the emerging next-generation products industry, which should be a major positive going forward. Traditional tobacco will continue to generate high sales and cash flows, but growth prospects are significantly better in the lower risk products segments.

Growth prospects

British American Tobacco will, like other tobacco players, not be able to increase the cigarette volumes it is selling. That is, however, not necessary in order to generate revenue growth in this segment. Since smokers are not sensitive to price increases, tobacco companies have been able to consistently increase their revenues despite volume decreases.

Those price increases are also beneficial for British American Tobacco's margins, as total costs for the traditional tobacco business are coming down (lower production volume) whilst revenues are growing. The traditional tobacco business is thus not a high growth business, but one that will continue to produce ample earnings and cash flows even as smoking rates continue to decline.

The acquisition of Reynolds American, which closed during summer 2017, continues to have a big positive impact on British American Tobacco. This acquisition allowed for cigarette volumes to grow by 3%, whilst revenues exploded upwards by close to 40%. This big difference can be explained by price increases as well as by the fact that Reynolds American's business (selling cigarettes in the U.S., primarily) is very lucrative. Average sales prices for cigarettes in the U.S. are considerably higher than in other countries British American Tobacco is active in, which makes this acquisition so valuable.

With its next-generation products like Vapors and heated tobacco products, British American Tobacco should be able to capitalize on the growth in these markets. The UK Vapor market alone is forecasted to hit $6 billion in annual sales in 2021 - since British American Tobacco has a big market share in the UK, this market alone should lead to a billion dollar top-line impact.

British American Tobacco as an income investment and valuation analysis

The tobacco industry is not cyclical, it provides high cash flows and there is no need for high capex. These factors lead to high dividend payouts, as tobacco companies have high excess free cash flows that they can return to the owners of the company.

This holds true for British American Tobacco as well, which has a great dividend growth history. In the past the company made two payments a year (one final dividend and one interim dividend), which is common for UK-based companies. Recently, British American Tobacco has changed its strategy and is now making four dividend payments annually, as is custom for U.S.-based companies. This should make shares of the company more attractive for International investors, as they get a more consistent income stream from shares of British American Tobacco going forward.

The quarterly payout has been fixed at 48.8 pence a quarter, which is equal to about $0.68 quarterly. Based on British American Tobacco's share price being about $60 right now, this means a dividend yield of 4.5%.

PM Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Relative to its two most commonly-held peers Philip Morris and Altria, British American Tobacco thus offers a slightly higher dividend yield right now. All three companies are proud of their dividend growth history, and British American Tobacco doesn't have to fear the comparison at all:

Source: British American Tobacco investor relations

The company has raised its dividend by a very compelling 15% during 2017. The combination of a high dividend yield and a high dividend growth rate is quite attractive, and thanks to high cash flows the company can easily finance those dividends.

Source: British American Tobacco FY 2017 earnings (page 20)

British American Tobacco produced $7.4 billion in operating cash flows during the last year, whereas dividend payments totaled $6.2 billion during the same time frame. With a payout ratio of about 84%, British American Tobacco returns a lot of money to its owners, but the payout ratio is not too high when compared to that of its peers:

MO Cash Dividend Payout Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Altria and Philip Morris have paid out 100% and 90% of their cash flows over the last year, respectively. Since these companies do not need a lot of cash for investments and since cash flows will remain high as the business is not cyclical at all, those high payout ratios are not a reason to worry, though.

British American Tobacco not only offers an attractive income stream, but the company also trades at an inexpensive valuation. Based on adjusted EPS of $3.95 during 2017, shares are changing hands for roughly 15 times trailing earnings, which looks like a good valuation relative to the broad market.

Since adjusted EPS (excluding the favorable impact of the Reynolds American acquisition) has grown by 10% during the last year, it looks like British American Tobacco is attractively priced relative to the growth it generates.

PM P/E Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Both Altria and Philip Morris are trading at higher forward earnings multiples than British American Tobacco, which trades at just 14 times 2018's expected earnings right now.

Bottom line

The tobacco industry is highly attractive for income-focused investors due to high payouts, stable cash flows and regular dividend increases. British American Tobacco is often overlooked versus its peers, yet it offers the highest dividend yield right now.

Since its growth outlook is not bad due to strong market positions and due to heavy investments into next-generation products, British American Tobacco has a lot of long-term potential.

Due to the fact that shares are quite inexpensive right now, income-focused investors should take a closer look at the shares of this tobacco giant right here.

