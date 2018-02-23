TherapeuticsMD: Debt Financing Delay
About: TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD)
by: Zheng Feng Chee
Summary
Debt financing further delayed, but this seems more of a negotiating move.
Equity financing still remains a possibility but should not be seen as a complete negative.
Catalysts upcoming, and the current price has a great risk-to-reward ratio.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) just has its Q4 conference call. The main takeaway is that debt financing has been delayed from Q1 to early Q2. This is indeed a cause for concern pointing to potential