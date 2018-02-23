SCOR's (SZCRF) CEO Denis Kessler on Full Year 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SCOR (OTCPK:SZCRF) Full Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2018 3:30 AM ET

Ian Kelly

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the SCOR Group 2017 Full Year Results call. Before we start, can I please ask you to consider the disclaimer on Page 2 of the presentation, which indicates that the financial results for the full year 2017 included in this presentation have been audited and that the group solvency final results are to be filed with the supervisory authorities by June 2018 and these may differ from the estimates expressed or implied within this report.

With that, we can commence the call. I give the floor to Mr. Denis Kessler, CEO and Chairman of the SCOR group, who is joined on the call by the entire ComEx.

Denis Kessler

Thank you, Ian, and good morning, everyone. Our mission as a reinsurer is supposed to help fellow citizens to alleviate the negative impact of risks when they occur and to safeguard the resilience of societies around the world facing risks of all kind. We are proud at SCOR to have accomplished our mission in 2017, which was marked by an exceptional series of major natural catastrophes, notably with hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, but also with the forest fires in California.

The total insured cost of natural catastrophes in 2017 is along the lines of $170 billion. It’s recoverable loss experience was exceptional, so it falls within the range of possibilities of the probabilistic universe in which we operate, and the strength of a reinsurer is measured by its stability to deliver during such adverse years.

SCOR successfully passed its full scale stress test, once again demonstrating the strong resilience of its business model and its shock-absorbing capacity. We did it before in 2011 when Japan was hit by a terrible tsunami. SCOR was able to honor all of its commitments to its clients and contributed to the protection of hundreds of thousands of people who were severely affected by this natural catastrophes, while managing to deliver a good set of results.

In addition, the relevance of our business model was recognized once again by the rating agencies, with the upgrade by AM Best on September 1st, cementing our position as a Tier 1 global reinsurer. This is the group’s 19th rating upgrade since 2003 and is a powerful testimony to the strengths of SCOR’s fundamentals.

Our performance confirms the relevance of our strategy, which is based, as you know, first, on a controlled risk appetite, with strict underwriting discipline and prudent asset management; second, on an optimized risk composition, notably with a balanced business model between Life and P&C reinsurance, enabling superior diversification benefit by both geographies and lines of business; and third and finally, on a robust capital shield policy.

In 2017, we have clearly seen the strengths and the effectiveness of our Retrocession program come into play. Therefore, SCOR’s core principles are instrumental in the group’s shock-absorbing capacity and in the protection of the group’s solvency. So it is no surprise to us that the group has successfully absorbed the series of major shocks.

Going forward, the group will actually and actively pursue Vision in Action with the same risk appetite, following the same underwriting policy, adopting the same capital shield policy and pursuing the same capital management policy.

Let’s move to the next slide. Major catastrophes have punctuated history. Here on this graph, we see the history of shocks to our balance sheet over the last 12 years, including financial and sovereign debt crisis, political uncertainties and of course natural catastrophes. As human beings, we can only deplore these shocks of course. But as reinsurers, our duty is to anticipate and to absorb such events. And as this graph demonstrates, the group has not only successfully absorbed these shocks, but has also grown through them by more than tripling its shareholders equity and successfully and successively taking its credit ratings to best-in-class across this period.

2017 was another strong testimony to SCOR’s ability to weather shocks, as we can see on this slide. SCOR continued its profitable growth story in 2017, which is extremely important to us, by strongly expanding its franchise.

Gross written premiums reached €14.8 billion, up 8.6% at constant exchange rates compared to 2016. This growth was balanced between both of the group’s business engines, Life, across all product lines, particularly in the Americas and Asia-Pacific, and P&C, leveraging on successfully renewals, particularly in the U.S., the largest P&C in the world. Overall, SCOR confirms its Tier 1 status being the world’s fourth largest reinsurer.

I’m proud to say that in a year marked by exceptional events, SCOR delivered a solid set of results, with net income of €286 million for this year. Furthermore, SCOR’s underlying profitability is excellent. Normalized from the exceptional events of 2017, the return on equity would stand at 10.1% and hence exceeds the Vision in Action profitability target of 800 basis points above the 5-year risk-free rate.

In addition, the group’s estimated solvency ratio at the end of 2017 reached 217% in the upper part of the optimal range of 185% to 220% defined in the Vision in Action plan.

Moving on to the next slide. If we look at the total shareholders return, which is the sum of the share price appreciation and dividend paid to shareholders, SCOR stands out within its peer group. Despite various shocks, SCOR’s total shareholders return reached 40% since the launch of our Vision in Action plan in September 2016 and 14% since January 2017.

Today I’m proud to announce that SCOR is pursuing its strong shareholder remuneration policy. A regular cash dividend of €1.65 per share will be proposed at the next annual general meeting, which will be held on April 26.

Thanks to the relevance of our business model and the strengths of our fundamentals, all the components of our capital management policy remain unchanged. We continue to optimize the capital management thanks to a proven process, first, managing the solvency of the group in the upper half of the optimal range; then allocating capital to support future accretive growth, defining the amount of the regular dividend accordingly; and finally and if necessary, assessing any excess capital left over for repatriation.

The dividend policy remains unchanged. We favor cash dividend, paying for lower activity and have a minimum payout ratio of 75%. The €200 million share buyback program, which has already started, will run as planned. And finally, the merger of the 3 SE legal entities is on track and we expect it to be completed by early 2019, with a potential solvency benefit of up to €200 million.

Let me now hand over to Mark for details on the financials. Mark, the floor is yours.

Mark Kociancic

Thank you, Denis, and good morning, everyone. So let’s begin on Slide 9. I’ll walk you through the financial highlights of the fiscal 2017 results. SCOR wrote more than €14.8 billion of gross written premiums in 2017, representing an 8.6% increase over 2016 at constant exchange rates or 7% at current exchange rates. This top line growth was fueled by the strong contribution of both business engines, SCOR Global P&C, with an 8.8% growth rate at constant exchange rates, and SCOR Global Life, with an 8.5% rise at constant exchange rates.

P&C net combined ratio for 2017 stands at 103.7%, with a 14.9% Nat Cat ratio driven by the Q3 events. Normalized net combined ratio, however, stands at 94.3%, below the assumption made for the Vision in Action plan as a result of the strong underlying performance of the P&C book of business.

Life technical margin is strong and reached 7.1%, slightly above the Vision in Action assumption. And finally, SCOR Global Investments delivered a good return on invested assets of 3.5%, benefiting from a €192 million capital gain on the sale of a building realized during Q4.

Overall, SCOR’s net income for 2017 stands at €286 million. SCOR’s solvency position remains very strong at 213% at the end of 2017 and it’s in the upper half of the optimal range. Frieder will detail the components of the solvency ratio shortly.

Going to Page 10, I’d like to walk you through the normalization of our net income and return on equity. As you know, our results have been impacted by an exceptional series of large losses from natural catastrophes both in Q3 and in Q4, but also by the change in the Ogden rate in the United Kingdom, and the U.S. and French income tax rate changes.

At the end of 2017, you will have noticed that the group had reported an ROE of 4.5%. Excluding exceptional items such as the Ogden rate change, the severe Nat Cat losses reflecting a 6% Cat ratio, and the tax one-offs, the annualized return on equity would stand at 10.1% in 2017 or 945 basis points of our risk-free.

On the impact of U.S. tax reform, this falls into 3 areas. First, the reduction in tax rates from 35% to 21% reduces the value of the deferred tax assets in the balance sheet, and in Q4 we fully reflected this with a charge of €39 million.

Secondly, there is the Base Erosion Anti-Abuse Tax or the BEAT, which is a 2018 impact. And we are exploring business restructuring options which would also serve to mitigate the impact of the Beat. But this will likely be clarified later on in 2018. This restructuring may have a potential one-time tax charge of up to $350 million that affects the 2018 financial accounts.

And thirdly, the ongoing long-term effective tax rate, we would expect a positive impact for SCOR Global P&C and a broadly neutral impact for SCOR Global Life. Perhaps a slight uptick in SCOR’s effective tax rate in 2018 given the frictional transition costs of managing the new tax laws while we restructure our company somewhat.

Going to Page 12, shareholders' equity decreased to €6.2 billion compared to 2016 and this reduction comes from a €521 million reduction in currency translation adjustment primarily due to the weakening of the U.S. dollar in 2017 and from the €308 million dividend payment during the second quarter. This translates into a book value per share of €33.01 at the end of December.

As a consequence of the reduced equity, our financial leverage stands at 25.7%, temporarily above our Vision in Action assumption of up to 25%, and we would expect this to come back within the assumption range in future quarters.

On Page 13, we are in line with our expectations and SCOR generated strong operating cash flows of €1.1 billion, slightly above the €200 million per quarter run rate that we had indicated. SCOR Global P&C provides strong cash flows in line with our expectations, having commenced payments on the Q3 Cat events.

And SCOR Global Life benefits from elevated technical business cash flow in Q4 due to 2 large transactions. The total liquidity of the group stood at €1 billion at December 31, with the rebalancing of the invested assets underway, in line with Vision in Action.

Let me now hand over to Frieder, who will give you more details on the solvency evolution.

Frieder Knüpling

Thank you, Mark. Slide 14 shows the development of the group solvency position during 2017. Main drivers of decrease were the Q3 Nat Cat losses and the fact that we have strengthened our solvency to best estimates, assumptions the parts of our U.S. mortality book, reflecting in particular higher expected mortality at older ages. This has been partially offset by very positive economic variances, which include both investment gains in excess of risk-free returns and favorable financial market movements.

The underlying operating performance of the reinsurance business was strong and increased the solvency position by about 10 percentage points. It is driven by the capital generated by new business, renewals and the development of the in-force business and takes into account the capital required to support business growth. The year-end 2017 solvency ratio of 213%, which fully reflects the proposed dividend, is well in the upper part of the optimal range and fully in line with our Vision in Action objective.

Moving on to Page 15, SCOR’s solvency is resilient to financial market movements, with none of the sensitivities shown on Page 15 moving it out of the optimal range. It will continue to benefit from increases in interest rates, in particular from the recent increase in U.S. dollar yield. As a reminder, SCOR does not use any long-term guarantee or transitional measures and its solvency position is not sensitive to the ultimate forward rate level.

As shown on Page 16, SCOR’s risk profile continues to be dominated by insurance underwriting risks, in line with our stated risk appetite. In comparison, the contribution of market and credit risk to the total capital requirements is significantly smaller. The Life and P&C underwriting risks continued to be well balanced. The level of diversification at this level of aggregation continues to be very high at 47%, which is a clear indicator of the strength of the SCOR’s business model. It is built on the continuous maximization of diversification, which in turn is the basis for optimizing the group’s capital efficiency and profitability. With this, I’d like to hand over to Victor for his comments on the P&C portfolio.

Victor Peignet

Thank you, Frieder, and good morning. Despite the northern and southern wildfires in California that account for €91 million net of retrocession pre-tax, we have a very strong Q4 standalone, with a growth of 5.1% at constant exchange rates and a net combined ratio of 91.6%. This Q4 net combined ratios include a net technical ratio of 75.8%, that is the sum of an attritional loss ratio of 49.5% and a commission ratio of 26.3%. This technical ratio of 75.8% is excellent even considering that it benefits from a downward revision of the reserves strengthening following the Ogden discount rate change considering zero discount rate from September 2018, that correspond to 3.6 percent point.

This combined ratio also includes a 8.8% Nat Cat ratio that benefits from a slight reduction of the total loss amount of HIMM net of retrocession. HIMM net of retrocession now totals €591 million. It used to total €598 million at the end of Q3. The full year 2017 sees a strong growth of 8.8% at constant exchange rate. This growth is fueled by U.S. in P&C Treaty business at plus 17% at constant exchange rates and by agriculture and credit & surety in the specialty lines at plus 12.7% and plus 12.1% respectively. The net combined ratio stands at 103.7%, with no other benefit of reserve releases than the Q1 reserve release of €45 million that is equivalent to 2.9 percentage point of combined ratio. It includes a net Nat Cat ratio of 14.9% and an excellent net technical ratio of 82.1%.

This net technical ratio compares favorably with the ratio of last year once netted down of the Ogden rate change impact. It stands at 80.6% versus 80.9%. last year. The fact that the net combined ratio was contained at this level, which is comparable to where it was in 2011, shows that we stick to our target and we meet our objective, that is to have low volatility of the net technical profitability. After the reduction of €45 million booked in Q4 following the year-end actuarial review, the Ogden rate change impact stands at €71 million or 1.4 percentage points for the full year 2017. As Mark mentioned earlier, the net combined ratio normalize of the Nat Cat and the Ogden rate change impact comes out at 94.3%, which is below the Vision in Action assumed range. On this positive note, I hand over to Paolo for his comments on Life.

Paolo De Martin

Thank you, Victor. In the Life division, we had a very good year in 2017. SCOR Global Life has continued to deliver a robust performance both in terms of growth and profitability. For the total year, gross written premiums have reached €8.8 billion, with an increase at constant exchange rate of 8.5% or 7% at current exchange, well ahead of the Vision in Action growth assumptions. The strong growth is driven in particular by the continued development of our Life and Health franchise in Asia-Pacific, where we have grown premiums by 35%, with both Protection and Financial Solutions showing a strong pipeline of opportunities.

This is combined with the continued healthy pipeline of new business coming from EMEA and the Americas and spread pretty much across all product lines. The technical performance for 2017 remains strong, with a technical margin of 7.1%, slightly above the Vision in Action assumption, and the profitability of new business continuing to meet the group’s ROE target. As we have already mentioned in Q3, U.S. mortality claims experience has been higher than expected. The overall technical result of the division is not impacted as it continues to benefit from both the strong reserve position set up by the acquisition of the Transamerica Re and Genrali U.S. portfolios and from the active in- force management conducted since then.

Overall, we confirm the Vision in Action assumption of 6.8% to 7% over the Vision in Action plan. Just to note, that we also completed the acquisition of MutRé which strengthens our life and health offering in the French mutual industry, with the integration expected to be finalized during the first half of 2018. I will now hand over to Francois for more details on our investment strategy.

François de Varenne

Thank you, Paolo. SCOR’s total investment portfolio reached €27.1 billion at the end of December 2017, with an invested asset portfolio of €18.6 billion compared to €18.4 billion at the end of September. In the first quarter of 2017, SCOR Global Investments pursued the rebalancing of the investment portfolio towards Vision in Action asset allocation. Liquidity was decreased to the target level of 5% defined for Vision in Action compared to 8% at the end of the previous quarter and 14% at the launch of the plan.

The share of corporate bonds in the invested asset portfolio was increased by three points compared to the previous quarter and stand now at 46%. The duration of the fixed income portfolio remained stable at 4.6 years. Our fixed income portfolio remains of very high quality, with an average rating of A+. At the end of December, expected financial cash flows from the fixed income portfolio over the next 24 months stand at €5.4 billion. SCOR Global Investments delivered a 3.5% return on invested assets for the full year 2017.

This performance has notably been driven by a significant real estate capital gain of €192 million in the first quarter of the year. We benefit from a good reinvestment rate of 2.6% at the end of December, and under current market conditions, we expect the annualized return on invested assets to be in the upper part of the Vision in Action range, 2.5% to 3.2% both for 2018 and over the entire strategic plan. Moving on to Slide 20, I’m happy to say that the current rising interest rate cycle, if confirmed, is excellent news for SCOR. We continue to benefit from a unique currency mix, with 48% of our portfolio denominated in dollar given our pre-congruency policy between our assets and liabilities.

As mentioned on the previous slide, our reinvestment flexibility remains high, which will allow us to save more rapidly higher in reinvestment rate and therefore will improve the recurring yield of the portfolio. Our duration gap is not yet closed, which commits us to continue reinvesting at longer maturity. And finally, 1/3rd of our portfolio is made of assets, which will immediately or in the very near future benefit from a rise in interest rate. This makes me confident for the future and confirms the relevance of the strategy defined for Vision in Action. With this, I will hand it over to Denis Kessler for the conclusion of his presentation.

Denis Kessler

Thank you, Francois. As I said in my introductory remarks, SCOR accomplished its mission 2017. The resilience of our business model and our shock-absorbing capacity notably rely on four cornerstones that have been set more than 40 years ago. These building blocks consisting of a strong franchise, high diversification benefits, a robust capital shield and a controlled risk appetite have served the group well in this real life stress test and we have come through the year in good shape. Building of these foundations cause it’s fully mobilized to successfully complete the Vision in Action plan and reach the strategic targets we have set. Looking ahead, we see a lot of positive prospects for our group.

First, SCOR has a strong position for the upcoming 2018 P&C renewals resulting from the group’s Tier 1 rating and its long- term client by client approach. SCOR is perfectly positioned to capture profitable growth opportunities in a more favorable market environment, as we have seen already by our January 2018 renewals, during which we achieved a material improvement in expected profitability. Second, the expected interest rate increases will be positive for SCOR as we continue to execute on the investment strategy through the redeployment of our assets. Third, we are confident in the future of reinsurance. Overall, the reinsurance profession is not just one of the greatest and most fascinating in the world.

It is also one of the most promising. The risk universe is expanding as new risks are developing and emerging alongside scientific progress and technological innovation, while the frontiers of insurer ET are constantly being pushed further back. Therefore, the raw material for industry is growing. What is more, demand for cover is being boosted by the global economic recovery, the protection gap that remains extremely high on a global scale, and an aversion to risk is increasing with wealth and development in emerging countries.

I repeat SCOR is in a good shape to leverage all these positive prospects and to continue to grow its franchised profitably. The group’s ambition is intact and I have every confidence in SCOR’s business model. We firmly believe that in 2018 we will continue to demonstrate the ability to successfully deliver on the strategic plan, Vision in Action. Thank you very much, and I hand now the floor to Ian for the Q&A session.

Ian Kelly

Thank you, Denis. On Page 23, you will find the next scheduled event starting on April 26 with the Q1 2018 results and annual general meeting, as well as the conferences which we are planning to attend across the first half of 2018. With this, we can start the Q&A session itself. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Guilhem Horvath

Guilhem Horvath

Hello, good morning everyone. So two questions. The first one on U.S. mortality. I like to better understand, Paolo, are you as confident as you were in Q3 regarding your leeway for coping for potential further deterioration in terms change of environment in this business line and also should we expect further deterioration, so negative impact on solvency going forward due to U.S. mortality trends or do you think we are getting to an end of this negative impact?

And the second question would be for Victor, is on Ogden. I think you’re one of the first companies to reconsider the Ogden rate level in your reserving. How confident are you that it’s not too early and that the 0% level is actually the final one and you don’t have to factor a negative going forward? And also, were you obliged actually to put the 0% Ogden rate in your reserving, because you renewed your UK mortal business at 0% assumption? Thank you.

Paolo De Martin

This is Paolo, good morning. The first question, I guess the answer is, yes, I am. And then in terms of future development – the issue we had is related to other age mortality, so age brackets 80 and above. And it’s really contained to a limited amount of clients in our book and a limited part of the book. So I feel that even if we add part of the duration, that would be relatively contained given some of the actions we can take to offset that.

Victor Peignet

Well, we think that the hypothesis you have taken is realistic. I mean, we have taken as an hypothesis a return to zero from September 2018, but of course we have no certainty about that. Well, we just look at the ways claims are being settled and we believe that this approach is a very realistic one.

And you’ve seen the – anyway, the consequences in terms of P&L of the movements as we fully took it in Q1 and now we walk a bit back off. So I think you understand also that the impact of moving up and down is not a major impact on our P&L. And certainly we were not obliged to do it. We did it because we feel that it’s a realistic approach.

Guilhem Horvath

And the business you underwritten at January 1 was made with a 0% assumption?

Victor Peignet

Well, it’s a mixed bag on the pricing as everyone would tell you. I mean, every client is bringing a different prospect. It’s a different book of business. It’s a different negotiation. So overall I think the negotiations were done on marginally positive to zero as you are saying, yes.

Guilhem Horvath

Okay, thanks.

Jonny Urwin

Jonny Urwin

Hi, good morning. I’m just one question. How should we think about the speed of the buyback execution from here? It has been slow so far. And after the U.S. tax charge – potentially U.S. tax charge in 2018, you could be back down towards the middle of the optimal range. My question is, do you need higher interest rates or to finish the SE structure collapse just to execute the current buyback? Thank you.

Mark Kociancic

Nothing has changed with respect to the buyback execution. When we made the announcement last year, we gave ourselves a significant amount of time and we made the core principle of enhancing shareholder value when we execute the buyback. So conditions are still there for the buyback. It could be done at any point in time. We have plenty of time to do it. We have a favorable January and February in terms of interest rates. The solvency rate of the group is not a constrain. We’re certainly well within the upper part of the optimal range, but always looking to enhance value when we’re looking at the share buyback question.

Jonny Urwin

Okay, thank you.

Michael Huttner

Michael Huttner

Fantastic. Thank you, very much. Going back to the U.S. mortality given that it’s actually the second year I think – and I don’t know what your answer would have been last year, can you give us a feel for what potential other surprises have you come – so I’m really old, I’m not quite 80, but I’m getting there. But I imagine if mortality in the U.S. is affecting a certain age group there’s no particular reason it shouldn’t affect other age groups. Maybe you can explain why you’re more confident of the other cohorts and maybe give a hint of the variance you’ve seen and how much has been offset from reserve releases from the back book?

And the other one is on tax, and I must have missed it. I’m really sorry, I wasn’t paying full attention during your presentation and I apologize for that. C&P gave a very nice number. They said pro forma for French tax going forward the earnings would be up $0.13. They gave a [indiscernible]. I just wonder if you can give us a similar figure – maybe you’ve already given the – of what you would see your tax rate and your earnings on a kind of 2022 basis, both for French and U.S. tax? Thanks.

Paolo De Martin

Life First of all, when we talk about older age mortalities, we are referring to people – at this point they are 80 and above, from a non-actuarial perspective, I mean, non-actuary. You’re right in thinking, well, that’s the age that you would imagine people dying. The challenge here is not a general population trend. The challenge is that if you take somewhere between 1997 and 2007, changes happened in the underwriting processes and companies generally felt more comfortable in underwriting people at older ages, pushing policies out at older ages and assumptions were made about – that medical underwriting was actually going to play into those older ages.

Now, what the entire industry is grappling with, is now data are becoming available, experience is becoming more credible at those older ages. As we get experience, we are realizing – and the grading of that medical underwriting which gives you a positive mortality outcome, the way that medical underwriting and that upfront selection grades into the general population trend is actually different than what we expected that grading to be.

And that is the challenge that pretty much the entire industry is grappling with. It is limited in terms of how much it effects the overall portfolio and it is usually limited to for us clients – that particular focus on writing older age mortality by the certain phase amounts at certain point in time with certain medical underwriting processes. That’s why it doesn’t paint the rest of the profile. And actually we’re seeing positive mortality trends at younger ages. I don’t know if that answers your question, Mike?

Michael Huttner

And there’s no – you would maybe give us some kind of numbers. Well, I don’t know.

Paolo De Martin

If you look at claims compared to last year, we experienced roughly 240 million claims higher than last year. And that was offset – on the IFRS account it was mainly offset by actions that we took in the portfolio, so management actions that we took on the profile in terms of pure claims trend.

Michael Huttner

Great. Thank you, very much.

Operator

Denis Kessler

Hello, wait, wait, wait. We have a – a second question from Michael was on the tax rate. Mark?

Mark Kociancic

Michael, I mentioned in my opening remarks that we expected it to be certainly a positive set of events for SCOR in the long-term. I think probably more benefit for our P&C division and broadly neutral for Life as well in the longer term given the way we’re structured. I think 2018, you’ll see maybe some frictional expenses come through the effective tax rate of the group, plus whatever the impact, if any, of a potential one-time charge following any kind of business restructuring that we do during 2018.

But it’s a little early to give precise amounts of figures because there’s still a certain amount of ambiguity from the way the U.S. treasury is trying to define various aspects of the tax law. In general, it is a positive event. And I shouldn’t understate the positive impact of the French tax rate reductions as well. So there is a significant downward trend as well given in the – albeit in the future, but certainly a positive thing for SCOR as well as they approach 25% income tax rate over the coming years.

Michael Huttner

And is there any way of maybe giving a kind of number or kind of estimate to give you a feel? Zurich gave us a three point decline. C&P said it’s a 15% improvement in pro forma profit. Allianz gave us actually a figure, above 100 million a year.

Mark Kociancic

I think the best I can do today is say that the effective tax rate of SCOR will be – excluding the one-off charge, if we have one, would be in the range of the 22% to 24% that we’ve given during the IR days. And for the future, I would expect something better than that. But it’s too early to quantify.

Michael Huttner

Thank you.

Denis Kessler

Some elements of the U.S. doesn’t seem fully consistent with the international convention and by the rules of the World Trade Organization and the rules of the OECD normally for billing double taxation. So this issue, which will be certainly put on the table by some European governments and certainly by the EU, just because it’s something which – you have international rules so this is applied.

So there are lots of uncertainties today, not only the way the U.S. tax reform is going to be applied, but certainly on the consequences, international consequences that are today extremely expanded, as I mentioned. So it’s an ongoing debate and I believe it’s part of the uncertainties of the year 2018. And so it’s a movable piece – and we will study it – and we have to navigate in those strange world. I believe the issue is not closed right now.

William Hawkins

William Hawkins

Andrew, do you want to go ahead if you’re still there?

Andrew Ritchie

I don’t think I am.

William Hawkins

No, go ahead.

Andrew Ritchie

Am I still live? Hello

Mark Kociancic

Yes.

Andrew Ritchie

Okay, I’ll go first, William next. I had a question on Solvency II, the evolution, particularly the normal operating experience. In euro million terms, so the generation of own funds less the move in SCR is the same as last year, roughly €700 million. Given – you obviously back out the hurricanes from that. So given the underlying business is growing both non-life – and you told us that life new business was up and the profitability hasn’t really changed. Why is your Solvency II normalized capital generation not growing? Why was it stable? Is there something else going on? Was there some other weakness in the expected level of normalized S-II generation? So that was my first question.

The second question, the €350 million tax charge, up to €350 million for 2018, I get that’s a non-cash item. I guess there maybe some elements of cash involved. I mean, would affect your dividend thinking for 2018 when clearly – when the earnings have been depressed in the past, like, for example, this year, you kept the dividend flat. So would you announce [ph] that out for 2018?

Frieder Knüpling

On your first question, obviously if you put normal CAT loads into the other operating experience, it would reduce by about three percentage points. But then there are a couple of other one-offs which are also in the mortality experience, as we said in Q3, maybe about 2 points. There’s still an effect of the Ogden rate change of a bit more than 1 percentage points. And then the portfolio composition from last year to this year has changed slightly, which has lead to a little bit higher SCR growth both by new business and renewals than last year, which maybe explains another point or 0.2 of difference. But if you allow for all of this, the operating variance is really very similar to last year. So there’s no

Andrew Ritchie

You mean the operating generation, right?

Frieder Knüpling

Exactly. So there’s no fundamental change. And the variance you see between the years, that’s volatility which you should expect to see between normal years.

Andrew Ritchie

I guess my point was that it should be growing. Surely, the business is growing. You wrote more Life new business.

Frieder Knupling

Yes. But the SCR is also growing. So we express everything in percentage points. So our capital requirement is also growing. So we express everything in percentage points. So our capital requirement is also growing. So the currency we are using is sure to go.

Andrew Ritchie

I mean, to assume – given that you’ve classified some of the mortality as operating, that is an ongoing drag, the operation generation, a distinct from the assumption changes, which you’ve separated.

Frieder Knupling

Well, in principle – I mean, the assumptions – the purpose of changing your assumptions is to make sure you’ve got realistic business and assumptions going forward. So if you get it perfectly right, you should see experience being equal to your expectations going forward. Nobody is saying that that’s possible. So you may see further volatility going forward. But the purpose of strengthening your assumption is to make your business and some of the assumptions realistic and make them such that they are an unbiased estimate of what you should expect going forward.

Andrew Ritchie

On the tax charge?

Mark Kociancic

So on the tax charge, as you pointed out, I think this is going to be more of a mechanical IFRS deferred tax liability type of tax charge if it’s incurred. And it really depends on the kind of scenario that we ultimately end up implementing. And so you look at different options with respect to recaptures, innovations, making U.S. tax payers, et cetera.

But if you get to the crux of the matter, I think regardless of which option we change, we could have potentially an immaterial BTL charge day one, a BTL charge. It could be in the middle of the range. It could be towards the upper part of the range. There’s many factors that go into this decision beyond P&L figure that was highlighted in the presentation, things like capital solvency, regulatory factors, collateral, et cetera. Having said that, we do think it’s very digestible.

It is a one- off charge that would be taken. And we think it’s manageable with the rating agencies. We think the solvency ratio impact is probably mid single-digit, so regardless of the scenario, you’re probably looking at 6 or 7 points. That’s something we would have to refine, but it’s not anything that would really I think be a fundamental driver of longer term capital decisions, which is what the dividend decision is ultimately. So when we are here a year from now, I am sure the board will have taken this all into account, the nature of a one-off charge, the earnings generation capability of the group and the capital position of the group and the dividends decision made.

Andrew Ritchie

Okay great thank you very much. And thanks, William.

William Hawkins

I’m still on the line. Can you hear me?

Operator

Please go ahead. Your line is open.

William Hawkins

Sorry to come back to U.S. mortality, but just to clarify. On Slide 14, of the €300 million Life assumption change, how much have you already taken at the end of September and so how much has actually come in at the end of the year? And then I am probably comparing apples with pears, and this is the danger of throwing numbers out, Paolo. But when you answered Michael that you had €240 million actual above expected just last year, I would have thought that would imply the need for a bigger assumption change than just broadly the equivalent of 1 year’s number. So briefly if you could explain that? And then secondly, the benefits of market movements year-to-date, from looking at your sensitivities on Slide 15, I would guess given interest rates and dollar movements, it’s certainly high single digit benefit, a percentage point, and so you’re possibly already through to 20% as things stand right now thanks to market movement. Is that a fair way of understanding the sensitivity or have I exaggerated it? Thank you.

Paolo De Martin

On Page 14 under other operating experience, as Frieder mentioned, we confirm the number we gave in Q3. In Q3 we said 2% to 3% was driven by U.S. mortality. We confirm that number is 2%. So that numbers include claims experience as of the end of the year plus any impact on short-term reserves, call it incurred but not paid type of claims as there is a lag of reporting, minus any management actions that we took that had an impact on cash flow.

That number is 2% and that’s the experience we had in 2017. And the Life assumption is, what do we believe. So that’s the cash flows as of 2017. The life assumption changes. That is what we think will be the impact on the discounted cash flows looking forward. Now, in that number €300 million, we do have older age mortalities.

It is offset also by other items. So that is the net of all Life changes. The key driver in there is the older age mortality. In terms of the numbers I said before, I did not say over-expected. I said over last year experience. Because Michael was asking me a question I felt related to the IFRS numbers. Given that IFRS numbers we present them against last year, I said compared to 2016 the pure claims experience. So cash claims that we paid was €238 million higher than last year. I don’t know if that helps clarifying really.

Frieder Knüpling

On your second question, I think your math is correct. We benefited particularly from the increase in U.S dollar interest rate, which is a significant driver of our mortality movement. So if you just look at financial market movements from 1st of January to today, we would be close to 20% – I mean, just below, but very close.

William Hawkins

Lovely thank you.

Vinit Malhotra

Vinit Malhotra

I just want to follow-up on the very, very strong 4Q attritional loss ratio from – I mean, I know that just 2 weeks ago we talked about some benefit from the renewals and I just wanted to understand where should we benchmark that benefit to, because now there has been 2 years of, say, 94-ish – 94.5 range of normalized combined ratios. That’s the first question. And second question is for FranA§ois. So the reinvestment yield is sort of a bit stable-ish last 9 months I think, so end of period – last 3 quarters I mean 2.6%.

And the relisting is quite massively on target. So is there any expectation of a pickup as well on that? And just one clarification on the asset side again if you don’t mind. The real estate unrealized gains and losses, that line has moved down between September and December by not more than 120-odd million, whereas you’ve clearly realized a gain of €192 million. Does that suggest there is a markup of valuation in some other properties which we should expect? Thank you.

Victor Peignet

Well, as you know, a quarter is a quarter. So the Q4 is a very good quarter, while I think it’s more relevant to look on a 1 year basis. It’s true that we are continuing to be below 95. That’s what I commented at the renewal. And the renewal are comforting us in the fact that we believe in our ability to continue to perform at that level.

François de Varenne

On your first question on the reinvestment rate, again the definition of the investment rate that the market yield of building [indiscernible] the last day of the quarter. So that’s not an average throughout the quarter. So if we redeploy €1 of $1 of assets, it gives you the marginal yield on this portfolio. So that’s true it’s quite stable compared to Q3, but a significant improvement compared to Q1. It was 2.3% in Q1.

It has increased a little bit in euro. It’s more flattish – it has increased in dollar, sorry. It’s flattish in euro. You should expect – given what we see on the market since the beginning of the year, we should expect a strong appreciation of the reinvestment yield in Q1. On your second point on real estate gains, so as you know, real estate – unrealized gain of balance sheet.

And you’ve got the split on Slide 51 of the presentation. So that’s true, what you said is true, so which means that we sold this building in December at a much higher price than the one that was in our account at the end of December 2016, last year.

So in the movement of the unrealized gain on the real estate portfolio, if you look end of 2016 and 2017, we’ve got a slight appreciation of other assets we’ve got in the portfolio on top of it. And the appraisal value in the account at the end of December was well below the real price of the transaction that we obtained in December 2017. So that was a very good news for us.

Vinit Malhotra

And are there any more that we are suggesting from this statement that could come up? Or

François de Varenne

What we did is not – if I remember well, we did the same thing early 2017. So that’s an illustration of what we do on this real estate portfolio. So we focus on value add assets on value add assets. So which means we buy those assets. We wait till 59 days one lives on the asset. Then we fully restructure and rebuild the asset.

We find a new tenant and then we sell it. That’s where we think we create value. So we did – we had a nice one that we sold in Q1 2016. We had this one. Don’t expect a new one in 2018. We need some time to still create value. But we have some assets today that are really in the same process and that deliver over the last – the next 3 years.

Vinit Malhotra

Right thank you very much.

Vikram Gandhi

Vikram Gandhi

First of all, I see that the solvency ratio of sensitivity for a change in interest rates has reduced somewhat compared to the last disclosed at the Investors Day last year. So can you provide some color on what has driven this? Secondly – I’m sorry to come back on the U.S mortality experience. I see that hasn’t had any impact on the technical result so far, which is great. But on Slide 14, the waterfall shows the impact of assumption change at 8 percentage points.

So would it be fair to say that we could see some pressure on the IFRS results going forward. And last, just a small clarification on the Ogden rate change. I just wanted to make sure I understood that correctly. The reversal in 4Q is the result of considering the Ogden rate change to 0%. So that kind of preempts the pending review. And unless the final weight is above 0 percentage, we shouldn’t see any additional reserve releases, is that right? Thank you.

Denis Kessler

Maybe we should stop by this as the last question, Victor.

Victor Peignet

Well, the situation is the following. We’ve done a year-end actuarial review, and as you know, we’ve taken the full of that impact. So we were at minus 0.75. We have considered that by September 2018 the rate would come back to 0 and we have re- projected our reserves accordingly. So that’s where we are today. So until September 2018, minus 0.75. From September 2018, 0. That’s the hypothesis we have taken in our actuarial review.

Vikram Gandhi

Okay, thank you.

Denis Kessler

If the final decision of the Ogden Commission or the UK government would be to have a rate of 0.5 or 1, of course it will be beneficial for the group. We don’t believe that the Commission, the UK government is going to decrease the Ogden rate. There’s a possibility to move it up to 1. Now, we don’t know if it’s 0, 0.5, 1. Obviously interest rates are increasing today, so it leads a way for a more positive outlooks than we had – but, well, it’s at 0 [indiscernible] which is a safe [indiscernible].

Vikram Gandhi

Okay, thank you.

Denis Kessler

Maybe I turn to Frieder on the interest rate sensitivity of the solvency ratio.

Frieder Knüpling

Yes. It’s a little bit lower than last year, that’s true. Main driver of this is that our average liability duration is a bit shorter than last year caused by slight changes in the portfolio mix during the year. And then there are some secondary impacts resulting from financial market movements, exchange rate movements and so on, which then also have an impact on the sensitivity of the solvency ratio itself.

Vikram Gandhi

And on the U.S mortality?

Paolo De Martin

Yes, on the U.S mortality, we’re moving between two measurement frameworks that have very different basis. So what we see on Page 14, as both myself and Frieder already alluded to – listen, the 8% is an impact for Life assumption changes, so this reflects an update of assumption for future claims experience. And just to remind everybody, Frieder already did this, liabilities under Solvency II are shown at best estimate with a separate risk margin. And this effect is not directly seen in IFRS. IFRS reserves are significantly above best estimate and pickup reserves set up at the time of acquisition of Transamerica and Genrali gives us a good margin of prudent set up at the beginning that is not reflected in our Solvency II number. So we are moving between two measurement frameworks of the profitability of the business that are dramatically different

Vikram Gandhi

Okay. Thanks for the clarification. Thank you.

Thomas Fossard

Thomas Fossard

Yes. Good morning, everyone. Just two questions on my side, one for Frieder, one for Paolo. The question for Frieder will be, Frieder, on the 213% [ph] Solvency II ratio at the end of the year, can you confirm that the €200 million share buyback and the €200 million capital – upcoming capital restructuring from the SE has been taken out of the number already? And the question for Paolo will be, Paolo, could you give a bit of outlook in terms of premium development for 2018 on back of very strong growth reported in 2017? Thank you.

Frieder Knüpling

On your first question, both effects we will only reflect in our solvency results if and when they occur. So to the extent, we’ve already repurchased shares. We reflect them in our solvency numbers, but only at the time at which we execute share buybacks. And restructuring of the SEs, the merger is scheduled to take place as of 1 of January next year, I think we said this in the past, and we will only reflect it at that point in time. But it’s not in the numbers yet. The dividend – the planned dividend, the proposed dividend has fully allowed for the – this is the minus 7%. But this is an item which obviously we haven’t paid yet. But we fully provision for it and it’s already deducted in the closing solvency ratio.

Paolo De Martin

We are confirming overall our growth assumptions of 5% to 6 % for the Vision in Action period. I think what we are going to see is – on a constant FX, we had more growth effectively that we would have expected this year. And a few things that we thought were going to happen in 2016 happened in 2017. So we would expect that 2018 could probably somewhere in the range of 4% to 5% in terms of growth.

Denis Kessler

The hypothesis for the Vision in Action plan should be over

Paolo De Martin

Yes, this is over the plan.

Denis Kessler

Should be

Paolo De Martin

So even with that 4% to 5%, we’ll finish 2018 well ahead of where we would have expected to be in Vision in Action. I don’t know if that answers your question.

[Operator Instructions] We will now take our next question from Frank Kopfinger from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead your line is open.

Frank Kopfinger

Yes. Good morning everybody. I have two questions. First, I would like to come back on the buyback. Given that interest rates are rising, the starting point is not too bad, what really keeps you from really implementing the buyback as of now, again to restart it? And secondly and for Paolo, can you comment on the expected impact from the integration of MutRé, but also on the Aegon book, which you just recently bought?

Mark Kociancic

On the share buyback, I think it’s really just a value proposition. €200 million is certainly well within our capacity. We want to make sure the intrinsic value of the company is such that when we do the buybacks we are truly enhancing shareholder value. Really quite simple. You’re looking at share prices, intrinsic value of the company, and it’s something we monitor frequently. We have the capacity to execute at a moment’s notice. And we do have the luxury of some time as well.

Frank Kopfinger

But what will be the – just to follow-up, what will be the trigger point really to do it?

Mark Kociancic

Keep coming back. It’s a value proposition, right? So there’s always volatility in the market. Right now we have – and we trade it at 10% premium. The book is an example. It’s really a question of, as I come back to it, the intrinsic value of the company relative to the market price and what is expected over the next – I think it expires in July of 2019, what’s the effect over that timeframe? So we’ll make those repurchases when the value proposition is very favorable.

Frank Kopfinger

And on MutRé and Aegon book.

Paolo De Martin

What are – what type of impact you were looking for in your question, Frank?

Frank Kopfinger

Well, it’s – actually, it will be – first of all, I would expect something on the volume, but also on operating profit.

Paolo De Martin

On MutRé, we’re talking about roughly €120 million in premiums, so roughly 1.3% growth. That’s already included in my 4 to 5 that I answered before to Thomas. And you would expect the technical margin in line with the technical margin that we have on the regular business. On the Aegon deal, we don’t comment that separately. That’s really a part of our ongoing financial solution development. We understand Aegon made some public statements on that because they had a specific situation they needed to communicate on. But that will be regular business that we do, so we don’t really break that out in any disclosures.

Frank Kopfinger

Okay. Enough, thanks.

James Oram

James Oram

Hi, good morning everyone this is James from Citi. Most of my question were already answered, so I’ve just got one left. I wondered if I could follow-up on the disclosures you made during your renewals presentation about how European wind exposure has now overtaken the U.S as your peak exposure. Obviously, FX could have closed some of that gap compared to last year, but I wondered if you could provide a little bit more detail on what else has happened there, because U.S hurricane exposure was nearly 50% higher at the Investor Day when you last disclosed it I believe. Is this reflective of a general increase in Nat Cat appetite? Any comments around that will be really interesting. Thank you.

Victor Peignet

You’re right to say that a lot of it is due to FX on the U.S exposure. The rest of it is due to – well, pretty successful renewal with most of the global insurers based in Europe. Not just on the Cat business, but overall.

James Oram

Okay. Thank you.

There are no further question from the phone. I’ll now turn the call back to your host for any additional or closing remarks.

Ian Kelly

I was just going to say thank you very much for joining the call and we’ll be on hand for any questions if you wish to get touch with us with further enquiries.

Denis Kessler

Thank you very much, Ian. Bye-bye, everyone, and thank you for attending this call.

Ian Kelly

Thanks.

That will conclude today’s call. Thank you for your participation, ladies and gentlemen. You may now disconnect.