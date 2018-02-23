Kraft Heinz: What's The Problem?
About: The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)
by: Global Dividends
Summary
Kraft Heinz has fallen to 52-week lows on the back of a weak full-year earnings report.
Organic growth is weak, likely due to the company’s lack of expansion efforts outside of North America.
The yield is highly competitive, but is likely not enough of a buffer in the short term.
Kraft Heinz (KHC) is at 52-week lows and this blue-chip stock, while looking due for a turnaround, has a multitude of problems. After missing the mark on earnings, sending the stock lower, investors