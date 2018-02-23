Zoe's Kitchen (ZOES) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES) Q4 2017 Earnings Call February 22, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. By now, everyone should have access to our fourth quarter 2017 earnings release. If not, it can be found at www.zoeskitchen.com in the Investor Relations section. We'd like to remind everyone that part of our discussions today will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore, you should not put undue reliance on them.

These statements are also subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. We refer all of you to our recent SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact our future operating results and financial condition.

Also, during today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP measures, which we believe can be useful in evaluating our performance. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliation to comparable GAAP measures is available in our earnings release.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Kevin Miles.

Kevin Miles - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Thanks, Sunil. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you all for joining the call today. I'd like to start with a brief overview of our fourth quarter results and a look-back on 2017 before turning to our 2018 initiatives and discussing our development plans. Sunil will then review our quarterly results in detail and provide a full-year 2018 guidance before we open up the call for questions.

I'm pleased to report that business momentum improved in the fourth quarter as we delivered a positive comp for the quarter. Executing it against our strategic initiatives was the underlying reasons for our improvement in Q4. Results for the 12-week period ended December 25, 2017 include revenue growth of 15.2% and comparable restaurant sales growth of 0.3%. Additionally, we opened five new company-owned restaurants during the quarter.

While our full 2017 financial results were below our initial expectation, I'm pleased with the progress we made against our strategic priorities that we shared at the start of the year. In many ways, I think of 2017 as a foundational year for long-term healthy growth. Our efforts centered around menu innovation to build on Mediterranean positioning, building out digital infrastructure to improve the guest experience and e-commerce capabilities and expanding our reach through delivery to capture growth in this new evolving channel.

As you know, in Q2 2017, we completed our largest menu rollout in eight years, which introduced Lamb Kafta, bowls featuring cauliflower rice and power grains, revamped pita sandwiches, and four new sauces highlighting Mediterranean ingredients and flavors. The new menu items have outperformed our initial expectation and are now top-performing items in the menu mix. In addition, snack boxes were an instant guest pleaser, tapping into their need for healthy snacking choices for themselves and their families.

In Q3 of 2017, we relaunched our new replatformed website and mobile app that connected our online technology with our in-store POS technology to create a singular view of the customer. Since the relaunch in August, our online sales including catering online have been extremely strong, up approximately 25% in the fourth quarter. And our e-mail database has grown by approximately 50%. Throughout 2017, our approach to the evolving world of third-party delivery has been methodological. As a result, we have a better understanding of customer demands, where delivery has been additive, the economic implications of third-party delivery models and our ability to execute, while protecting the brand.

We've had third-party delivery available in just over 100 restaurants for most of 2017 and have seen sequential improvement every quarter in our delivery sales mix, which is now in the mid-single-digit range. Furthermore, we do see variability in our delivery sales mix, which we believe is partially due to the suburban location of many of our restaurants.

And lastly, I could not be prouder with the launch of The Goodness Fund in Q4 of 2017, a significant step forward in building and enduring people-first culture. The Goodness Fund is a registered charitable organization that is funded by our team and provides financial assistance to our team who are impacted by unexpected hardship. The fund is off to a great start and I'm amazed at the generosity that's come from our team.

So as we finish 2017 and are about to open our 250th restaurant next week, we have never been more relentlessly focused on operational excellence and our guest experience as we build the brand for the long-term success. As a result of this focus, our growth initiatives in 2018 will be more balanced throughout the year compared to 2017.

So turning to our 2018 initiatives. First, menu and beverage innovation will be a core focus in 2018 as we look into expanding our Mediterranean and better-for-you positioning. We've been hard at work, building a strong culinary pipeline for 2018 and beyond. Our innovation process is getting more robust and we have already been testing several new menu items as well as a new beverage program. First in March, we'll be rolling out nationwide a new baked falafel. The high fiber protein item carries about half the calories as a traditional fried falafel. Our falafel will be featured in a new pita sandwich as an appetizer dish and as a protein choice in our existing bowl category, also available for catering.

Our guests have responded favorably to this item in our test as it meets needs for those who prefer vegetarian, vegan, or gluten-free choices. Additionally, in March, we'll be expanding our Med family meal offerings as we focus on capturing incremental sales in our dinner day part. We'll be introducing a new Moroccan chicken, a bone-in chicken seasoned with a proprietary blend of seasonings and spices as well as baked Ravioli Sorrentina.

These options along with the existing kabob choices make the Mediterranean family meal, already one of the best values on our menu, a more desirable choice for busy families. Lastly, we'll be enhancing our choices of healthy sides with the introduction of turmeric rice.

In the first quarter, we'll also be testing a new better-for-you beverage program, including a variety of all natural drinks made with a proprietary blend of ingredients, enhancements to our wine program, and a new Moroccan-inspired sangria. And soon, we'll be also testing several new sandwiches for a late 2018 roll out. As I've said before, our innovation efforts are meant to prove out what may work and what may not work for guests and will not come at the expense of added complexity in the kitchen.

Establishing ourselves as the authority on Mediterranean isn't achieved solely through menu innovation. In January, some of you may have seen or read, we opened a new prototype in Raleigh, North Carolina, that incorporates enhanced Mediterranean cues, designed to improve the guest experience and operational execution. The prototype includes an expansive view into the kitchen, where our guests can watch their meals being prepared and smell the fresh flavorful aromas associated with the Mediterranean cooking. The prototype also improves patio seating and provides better staging areas for catering and off-premise orders. The guest response has been positive and we are pleased with our opening sales performance.

We expect to open another prototype later this year. And we'll use learnings from these two new restaurants, as well as results from our value engineering efforts to determine the pace of rollout of this new design and to inform future refresh programs of existing restaurants.

Our second major strategy has been to deliver a superior guest experience through our digital capabilities. While we made significant progress in 2017 on our digital capabilities, it is just the beginning of where we'll go as we look to increase our digital sales mix over the next few years.

In 2018, we will further our digital capabilities with specific goals of enhancing our loyalty program, evolving our digital marketing strategies and improving the guest experience on our Web and mobile platforms with enhancements to ordering, gift cards and payments.

In Q2, we expect to introduce enhancements to our loyalty program, which we believe will drive stronger engagement and provide guests with enhanced benefits. While the new program will still incorporate some elements of surprise and delight, guests will now earn points for every dollar spent, which they can redeem for rewards based on certain thresholds.

With a singular view of the customer now in place, we expect to evolve our digital marketing initiatives through planned increases in digital marketing spend and leveraging a more robust CRM platform.

On the digital marketing front, we are investing in more digital assets as well as better tools to drive increased brand awareness and traffic. On the CRM front, we have just finished the design and development of our first CRM tool, focused specifically on catering. This tool allows our catering sales force to develop strategies for new customer acquisition and better maintain existing client relationships.

Beyond catering, we are in the process of building out better profiles of our non-catering guests with our CRM database, which we expect to leverage in the back half of 2018. And while we're excited about our 2018 opportunities, we can see a roadmap to even further improvements that will both improve the guest experience and ease operational execution as our technology infrastructure has been designed with flexibility and evolution in mind.

The third strategy I'd like to discuss is expanding our brand's reach through delivery. Delivery is an important initiative for us. And as we said before, we believe our food's proven portability, unique and diverse menu and dinner (11:11) relevancy create a set of strategic advantages to capture growth in this developing fast-changing channel.

From a lunch and dinner standpoint, our 2018 goals are to build deeper partnerships with third-party delivery firms through collaborative marketing and POS integration in order to maximize value from this channel.

On the catering delivery front, now that we have seen a steady ramp in our online catering orders, we are working hard to close the convenience loop by expanding our ability to deliver catering via our internal team members. With $200-plus check sizes, it's advantageous to execute catering deliveries ourselves in terms of costs, customer service and top line growth potential.

Furthermore, this capability opens the door in the longer term for potential delivery opportunities in the dinner day part, where recent customer research confirms our incremental sales growth opportunity at dinner. Already in 2018, we have finished designing, developing and deploying new in-store software in a small set of restaurants to help our teams execute delivery. The early results are encouraging and we expect to expand deployment to the fleet by the end of Q3 just in time to impact Q4 catering.

Before I turn the call over to Sunil, I'd like to provide an update on new unit development. As I mentioned earlier, we added five new restaurants during the fourth quarter for a total of 39 new restaurants in 2017.

Top line revenue performance in our newest markets are improving, where comparable restaurant growth rates are double-digits, and our new restaurant openings in these markets are opening up stronger.

Our top opportunities in these markets is building greater brand awareness, where our plans in 2018 call for greater levels of local marketing investment, catering acquisition, and increased PR efforts. As I shared in our last call, we expect to open 25 new restaurants in 2018 or about 10% unit growth as we remain disciplined in our capital allocation. Balancing new store growth with continued focus on building brand awareness and traffic within our existing footprint. The growth rates should allow us to better manage our cash flows and focus on the opportunities we have to grow sales.

And now, I'd like to turn the call over Sunil to take you through our fourth quarter financial results in more detail as well as provide guidance for 2018.

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Thanks, Kevin. For the 12-week period ended December 25, 2017, total revenue increased 15.2% to $71.4 million. Revenue growth was driven by the addition of 39 new company-owned restaurants since the fourth quarter of last year, as well as by comparable restaurant sales growth of 0.3%. We ended the quarter with 240 company-owned restaurants and 186 restaurants in our comp base. Our comparable restaurant sales growth consisted of a 190-basis-point increase in price, partially offset by a 160-basis-point decrease in transactions and mix combined.

Similar to last quarter, certain new stores and existing markets negatively impacted older stores, while driving overall growth in the market. We estimate the impact of this strategic cannibalization to be approximately 90 basis points on our total company Q4 comps. It is worth noting that the restaurants impacted have tended to be higher volume restaurants with AUVs and margins that still outpace our company average AUVs. Looking ahead, we expect the impact of strategic cannibalization in 2018 to be approximately half of what we experienced in 2017.

Before I go through our expense line items, I want to remind you that Q4 is seasonally our slowest quarter. In Q4, cost of goods sold as a percentage of restaurant sales decreased by approximately 150 basis points to 28.8% versus 30.3% in the prior-year period. The improvement was driven by lower overall commodity costs, leverage from menu price increases and better-than-expected results from ongoing cost savings efforts.

Sequentially, our Q4 cost of goods improved from our Q3 results, driven by a steeper-than-expected drop in market prices for poultry, which we buy on a week-to-week spot market basis. Labor cost in Q4 as a percentage of restaurant sales increased 100 basis points year-over-year to 32.5%. Approximately, 90 basis points of the de-leverage was driven by the impact of newer restaurant openings, which typically run lower initial average weekly volumes compared to the balance of our comp restaurants and incur labor inefficiencies for a short period of time.

During Q4, year-over-year wage rates for hourly team members increased 2.9%, compared to the 2.4% realized in Q3 of 2017. In Q4, store operating expenses as a percentage of restaurant sales increased 120 basis points year-over-year to 22.8%, driven primarily by occupancy costs associated with new store openings and increased marketing costs. These increases were partially offset by leveraging technology costs as we lapped investments from the prior year.

For the quarter, restaurant contribution dollars were $11.4 million, a 10.5% increase over the same period last year. As a percentage of restaurant sales, restaurant contribution margin declined 70 basis points year-over-year to 16% as improvements in COGS were more than offset by the increases in labor and operating expenses.

For the full fiscal year 2017, restaurant contribution margin rate was 18.5%. On a year-over-year basis, restaurant contribution margin rate was lower by 150 basis points, with approximately 120 basis points of the decline coming as expected from our newest classes of restaurants.

In Q4, general and administrative costs were $8.5 million, an increase of approximately $1.2 million versus the prior-year period. G&A as a percent of total revenue was 11.9%, representing an increase of approximately 10 basis points versus the same period last year. As discussed on our last call, G&A costs in Q4 included an incremental 50 basis points for digital marketing spending to support near-term sales initiatives in advance of leveraging our internal customer data base.

For the full fiscal year 2017, G&A, as a percent of total revenue, was 10.6% or 40 basis points better than last year. Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 was $2.9 million, a 3.8% decrease from last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of total sales decreased by approximately 80 basis point year-over-year to 4.1%. For the full fiscal year 2017, adjusted EBITDA was $25 million, a decrease of 0.4% versus last year.

Interest expense was approximately $1.2 million in the fourth quarter compared to $0.9 million last year. Our interest expense represents cash expenses related to leases, classified as built-to-suit leases and interest expense on our bank facility borrowings. Our Q4 2017 tax provision was a credit of $1.1 million compared to a credit of $1.7 million from the prior-year period.

Our tax provision in Q4 2017 includes a one-time non-cash $2.2 million credit or an $0.11 EPS benefit to income tax expense related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Under this tax act, the company's deferred tax assets and liabilities were re-measured to reflect the reduction in the U.S. corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%. This resulted in a reduction to income tax expense and a corresponding reduction to our net deferred tax liability.

Looking ahead to 2018, given our expected end of the year net operating loss tax carry-forward position, we expect our 2018 annual tax provision to be derived from the book-to-tax difference created by our goodwill intangible. This annual provision for taxes is spread quarterly based on our actual and projected pre-tax income or loss for the full year. We anticipate the full-year tax provision to be approximately $0.9 million.

Net loss for the quarter was approximately $2.9 million or minus $0.15 per share as compared to a net loss of $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 or minus $0.03 per share. Adjusted net loss for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $2.4 million or minus $0.12 per share versus adjusted net loss of $1.4 million or minus $0.07 per share in the fourth quarter of 2016. Weighted average diluted shares outstanding were $19.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, consistent with the prior-year period. We ended Q4 with $2.6 million of cash on hand and with $12.5 million drawn against our credit facility.

Now, before I turn to guidance, I'd like to call your attention to the fact that fiscal 2018 is a 53-week year. The last time we had a 53-week fiscal year was for the fiscal year ended 2012. Please note that the 53rd week of 2018 is from December 25 through December 31, 2018. We estimate total company restaurant sales to be approximately $4.5 million on this week, which is lower than a typical week, given the combination of holidays and the seasonally slow catering week.

In addition, given some fixed restaurant level and G&A costs, we expect this week to create an approximate $200,000 to $400,000 headwind on EBITDA. With that in mind, we are offering the following guidance for 2018. We expect total revenue between $358 million to $368 million. This revenue guidance is inclusive of the $4.5 million for the 53rd week. We expect to open 25 new restaurants this year. We expect full-year comparable restaurant sales to be between flat to 2%. Please note that comparable restaurant sales are presented on a 52-week comparable basis.

We expect our full-year restaurant contribution margin to range from 17.3% to 18.4% of restaurant sales. This forecast considers a few key points. First, we expect that the 53rd week with its estimated sales volume coupled with certain fixed restaurant level costs will create an approximate 20-basis-point negative impact on the full-year, and approximately, a 70-basis-point to 80-basis-point negative impact on Q4 specifically. Our full year cost of goods rate is expected to be flat to slightly higher than 2017. While we expect some improvements in our cost of goods rates in the front half of the year, we expect those benefits to taper off in the third quarter and to experience some headwinds in the fourth quarter as we are planning for some modest cost of goods inflation in the back half of the year. Our labor outlook contemplates wage rate inflation of approximately 2.5% to 3%.

Turning to G&A. We expect G&A expenses to be between 10.6% and 10.8% of sales. This guidance includes a 10-basis-point increase related to estimated non-cash equity-based compensation expense, which we are forecasting at $3.7 million for the year, a 30-basis-point increase for the digital marketing investments that Kevin discussed in his prepared remarks, and a 40-basis-point increase for planning a full incentive compensation payout versus the reduced payout for 2017. Excluding these factors, our guidance for G&A assumes that we will leverage about 60 basis points versus last year.

We expect for 2018 development plan to result in pre-opening expenses of approximately $1.3 million to $1.4 million for the full year, similar to 2017's cost on a per-store basis. We expect capital expenditures net of about $4 million in tenant allowances to be between $28 million to $32 million.

Finally, when reporting on adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS in 2018, we will begin using an estimated tax rate of 24%, for the aggregate of Federal and state income taxes due to the impact of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act.

With that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Kevin for closing remarks.

Kevin Miles - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Thanks, Sunil. We are pleased with the improvements in our business fundamentals that we experienced throughout 2017 as our strategic initiatives began to take hold. We believe we are in a sweet spot to continue growth over the next several years. With our proven national concept position in a desirable segment with a desirable customer demographic, we remain focused on executing against sales and traffic-driving initiatives, while we solidify our position as the authority on Mediterranean, delivering a superior guest experience and expand our brand's reach.

We're now happy to answer any questions that you might have. Operator, you can open the lines for these questions.

Sure thing. And our first question comes from the line of David Tarantino with Baird. Please proceed with your question.

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Hi. Good afternoon. My first question is on the...

Kevin Miles - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Hi, David.

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Hi. My first question is on the sales trends. You saw some improvement later in the quarter relative what you were starting out as of the last call. So I just wanted to understand the trajectory of the business entering this year. Have you started to see better momentum at the start of this year, or any comment that you can make on the year-to-date trends so far?

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Sure. One maybe quick recap, David, as well on the fourth quarter that you're alluding to, the quarter did play out as we were describing it on our last conference call where the beginning of the quarter started out a little bit negative and then we flattened out in the month of December, which is our final period, then did perform stronger in combination with some of the marketing investments that we put out there. So we were pleased with how we ended the year.

The first period in the quarter here is a little bit – it's worth sharing a couple of bullet points on it. On a reported basis, it's a softer period year-over-year for us. There are two really key drivers in terms of the first period of the year that I think again are unique from the balance of the quarter. That first week of the first period for us as a reminder is December 26 through January 1. And so if you look at the calendar this year versus last year, there's some calendar shift going on from when, again, Christmas landed on the Monday of 2017. And so that calendar shift did create on a – again, on a year-over-year reported basis, a headwind for us.

We'll make up that revenue. It really is a calendar shift as we go through this year. We'll make up that revenue we estimate in the final week of P-13 So if you look at P-13 week four compared to last year, the 2018 versus 2017, there will be an opportunity there to make up what was lost in the first period. Again, that's just the way the dates are lining up.

Outside of that calendar shift, there was some bad weather that we had to sort through the last two weeks of the first period that impacted a lot of where our restaurants are located in the Southeastern portion. So that was some impact. As we get through the end of the – into our first quarter report, we'll quantify as appropriate those activities when we have a full quarter under our belt. But so that first period is a little bit tricky.

Outside of that, the second period and going into the third period, we feel better on a reported basis than we did in the first. And as we look out into the – coming up here into March, which is our third period, we've got our new falafel launch that Kevin mentioned as well as our expansion of our Med Family Meals. Those will both be backed with incremental marketing for those launches, and both of those products have been testing well for us. So we're excited about that.

And then, maybe just the last point as we work through the quarter is the comparisons as we come up against last year's negative 3%. Those comparisons are arguably the easiest in this back part of the quarter.

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Got it. Okay. So I guess, Sunil, as we look at the underlying business, if you can strip out weather and calendar...

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Yeah.

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

...do you feel like the first quarter is on track to be consistent with your full-year guidance? And then maybe secondly, how are you thinking about – you mentioned the comparison there. The comparisons do look easier in the first half, but they are, I guess, like going against (29:10)...

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Yeah.

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

...numbers from two years ago. So how do you think the year will play out in terms of comp cadence?

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Sure. Yeah. I think the true underlying performance of the business – and it's important to note that you will have to quantify at the end of the quarter the impacts of the calendar shifts and the weather, those kinds of things. But the underlying trends of the business we feel like have carried forward some of the – what we saw in the fourth quarter. We've got definitely some markets where we've seen some sustained outperformance to some of the industry trends and metrics that are reported out there, and then we see some other markets where we know we can drive some further improvement with local marketing and better execution.

So I'd say, the underlying trends are continuing from the fourth quarter. But, again, please note that we will have to quantify the impact, because I think there will be some level of impact from that first period both the calendar shift and the weather on the reported comp in the first quarter.

Playing it out for the balance of the year, you're right. I think the second quarter, we've got not only an easier comparison relative to the way obviously 2017 played out, but we also in addition to the launch of falafel and the Med Family Meal expansion, our loyalty program that Kevin referred to some of the enhancements there we'll be rolling out into the second quarter, we'll continue to invest in our digital initiatives.

We have, again, as Kevin mentioned, designed and implemented our caterings – our first CRM tool and that's again focused on catering. So we've got some top line initiatives that are again more balanced this year versus last year to help us rethink and build a little bit more momentum in the second quarter and the third quarter as we go through the year.

David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Great. That's very helpful perspective. Thank you.

Doug Cooper - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Hey. Good evening. This is Doug Cooper on for Brett.

Kevin Miles - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Hey, Doug.

Doug Cooper - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Just had a quick question for you on expansion. You slowed expansion now in 2018. And what would it take for you to either slow it further or reaccelerate the pace and how quickly would you be able to do that? And I have a follow-up after.

Kevin Miles - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Yeah. I think this year for all essential purposes is a baked year, we typically historically kind of – we pulled back early last year. So we could – we have more focused numbers and provide that guidance. So I would say to stop or slow anything this year from the 25 it would have to probably be a landlord pushing something out or something to that effect. So nothing for this year. We'll make that determination what next year looks like as we move through the year like we did last year. So probably something in that Q2/Q3 timeframe whether we were to accelerate or to keep on pace at where we are. So hopefully, that answers your question.

Doug Cooper - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Yes. Thank you. And then, I guess, now that you're at the 250 units or so, when would you expect to see that greater scale leverage on purchasing roll-through?

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Well, we have been hard at work on driving improvements within from all types of procurement over the last couple of years. We have seen some benefits with our approach in cost of goods. We're working on that in 2018 outside of cost of goods. If you're talking specifically about poultry, that's the next leg of where we would look to be able to contract pricing, and we're probably still – we've all talked about it being in the – when you get closer with the 300 restaurant count level to where we can get the fresh chicken product that we use to get some of that pricing locked into a particular market based on our usage.

So we're still probably – if you use that 300 restaurant level mark or so, we're still a little bit away from that. And so it wouldn't be something in 2018 that I'll be looking for as a cost savings type of initiative with respect to poultry.

Doug Cooper - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

All right. Thank you.

Joshua C. Long - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Great. Thank you. Wanted to see if we dig into the transaction mix piece of the business. I know we've had this conversation before in terms of keeping those together. But just curious on what the underlying movements there were during the quarter. It seems like you've been able to drive some nice performance and improvement in that category over the course of 2017. So just curious on what some of the underlying themes were there that you might highlight that are baked in and rolled up into that down 1.6 (34:02)?

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Yeah. No, absolutely, Josh. I think one thing that's important because one of the reasons that we've always combined this, really, the guest per transaction is what we're seeing. I think some of the growth in the off-premise modes, Kevin referred to the comp that we saw in our online side of the business at around plus-25. We had positive growth – comp growth in catering. And again, our call-in mode, which is primarily off-premise dining, all of those are growing while the dine-in side has not – that's been a more challenged area.

So the guest per transaction, Josh, that's what we're looking at to get a good gauge on traffic. And those modes are – with those modes, we have more guest per transaction on those types of modes. We're seeing that kind of flow through in – again, that all lands in our mix number as opposed to the transaction number. But underlying it, I guess, the fundamental is that, we are seeing more that guest per transaction flowed up, which drives the average guest check up.

I don't think necessarily that somebody's eating more food. We don't have any reason to believe that as an individual. And so I just think it's the order mode preferences that people are using. And that's where we're capturing, if you will, that underlying traffic. Again, it gets reflected in our mix number.

Joshua C. Long - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Appreciate that commentary, Sunil. In terms of the evolutions that you've been seeing or rather the learnings you've also seen from your loyalty program, can you talk about that evolution and what you're hoping to affect by switching to, say, a points-based system versus the surprise-and-delight knowing that that's still going to be part of the component but – part of the program.

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Yeah.

Joshua C. Long - Piper Jaffray & Co.

What you're looking to affect? And how long do you think that takes to play out? And what kind of outlook do you have in terms of disrupting the traffic patterns and how that might flow through some of the numbers?

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Yeah. Sure. On the first side in terms of what we're hoping to accomplish, it is deeper engagement. And there's been a lot of case studies, and a lot of people have different points of view on how to approach it. But we definitely want to have a loyalty program that can drive deeper engagement with our brand. And we think having a combination of both surprise-and-delight types of activities where – over time, we'll leverage our CRM database to figure out how to push the right kinds of offers to the right kinds of guests coupled with something that's a little more predictable for the guests that can drive frequency into the restaurant. That balance is really what we're looking for. And so that is the underlying rationale for it.

I think over time, again, we're on track to a second quarter introduction to this enhancement or adjustment to the program. And how that weighs in over time, we'll see. We'll absolutely be doing some marketing behind that to make sure that our guests understand the added benefits and features of that program. But we do think it can be a driver for the business. Couldn't tell you exactly what quarter, but absolutely, we think it's a driver of positive growth both transaction and deeper engagement.

Joshua C. Long - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Great. Thank you.

Will Slabaugh - Stephens, Inc.

Yeah. Thanks, guys. Just one on menu innovation, now that you have a few quarters in your belt after the menu changes, I'm wondering how you're thinking about those changes that you made in 2017. Do you feel like you went far enough? Are there places where maybe you feel like you even went too far in particular areas? Or do you feel like you're in a good spot to methodically build from here?

Kevin Miles - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Yeah. Will, it's Kevin. I absolutely think we far enough, I don't know. I think we continue to evolve, right? And with the last two rounds of rollouts from menu standpoint, really, really resonated with the consumer and all have jumped into that top mix of – in the menu mix category. So it tells me as consumer – no pun intended – is hungry for new items. They're looking for things that are unique flavors and differentiation, which we're able to provide especially when you look at the sauces and the Lamb Kafta, and the cauliflower rice that's unique to us. So those are opportunities.

With falafel, it's something that we've had consumers really request for many years, but we wanted to land in a better-for-you category with a baked falafel and it took sometime around innovation. So with that, I think we have a lot of opportunity to enhance our sandwich program, to enhance our Med Family Meal as well.

So I think you'll see us now in a more – almost like real estate, more of a cadence of innovation, where we can trial and test and try items, and as I said in prepared remarks, some – I'd like to see some things fail and not work. So we understand what the consumer is really looking for, but really, continuing to try to stay ahead of what the consumer is looking for before they may even know they're looking for it. So that's a little bit.

So I don't think we'll continue to delete items off the menu. We did that in our testing, and we will have some items that will come off this menu back to reducing kitchen complexity as well. So, see more. It won't be probably as big, the future won't probably be as big as the last rollout was, but you'll see more of that cadence throughout the years coming up is how we're thinking about it.

Will Slabaugh - Stephens, Inc.

Great. Thank you.

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair & Co. LLC

Hi. Good afternoon. Sunil, I wanted to walk through a little bit more of the margin guidance for the year. I guess I'm a little surprised given that you had 60 basis points or 70 basis points of pressure on the restaurant line in the fourth quarter on a slightly positive comp that you wouldn't see at the higher end of your expectations on the margin guidance a better number than 18.4%, if you did a 2% comp. Am I interpreting that correctly that a 2% would be 18.4% and a 0% would be 17.3%?

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Yeah, Sharon. That's how we bookend in. I'm happy to maybe do a couple more bullet points on that as well. So last year 2017, if I just walk it, we did 18.5%. And then you're right. The top end of what we provided there was 18.4%, that corresponds with the 2% comp. The 53rd week, just being a unique week in and of itself, low volume week and some relatively fixed costs on the manager side and obviously occupancy. We would expect on that type of volume to lose about 20 basis points for the year.

So just in terms of walking last year to this year, that's an important component of the walk. And so when you adjust for that, whether you adjust the 18.4%, up 20 basis points or the 18.5% down 20 basis points, then you're much more like – we talked about that on around a 2% comp, you're able to hold restaurant level margins. And so the impact of new stores is less than prior years. And that's being offset fundamentally by leverage on the 2% comp. So those are almost washing out to kind of hold that flat again. It's just that 20-basis-point on the 53rd week that I think is an important part of the reconciliation from high to low. On the low – go ahead.

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair & Co. LLC

I get that. I guess I would have thought the 2% comp to hold margins would have been a different number, given the slowdown in development, given the inherent pressure that creates on margins?

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Yeah. So last year as we noted in the prepared remarks, the newest classes of stores and that's really from a 2017 context. That's the rollover of class of 2016 as well as the new ones from 2017. We'd quantified that in the prepared remarks as around 120 basis points of impact of the overall 150 basis points year-on-year – or from start of year to end of year.

And so what we're seeing in 2018 is again on that 2% comp view about half of that in terms of the degradation. So the newer classes of stores – or the lower store count – I'm sorry – is creating – is definitely having less of a headwind than we had in 2017. So instead of 120-basis-point headwind, it's more like again on that higher end of the view, it's more like a 60-basis-point headwind. And that's being offset fundamentally by the leverage on 2% comp.

This year, you got to remember also, there's not a whole lot of – as we said in our prepared remarks, there's not a whole lot of cost of goods benefit that like we've seen in the past years. So that we've got planned out flat to slightly up.

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair & Co. LLC

That's a fair point. One other question on the G&A, I appreciate the digital investments and the reloading of the comp – incentive comp. After 2018, is this a line that you expect to leverage?

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Yeah. If you hold everything equal, primarily the bonus line, yeah, we would expect to see leverage. That's how we've got it modeled into the future on a base case. The 53rd week, that won't come into play. Stock compensation has pretty much leveled out by this point. And that's what we wanted to at least describe in terms of 2018, is just adjusting it for those a little bit of abnormal things like bonus and stock comp, and a little bit of a step-up in digital marketing. That the core of G&A is leveraging about 60 basis points. That's about a 6% growth rate in terms of dollars when you ex out those other items that I referred to. And so, yeah, in the future, as you look forward into 2019 and beyond, I would expect to continue to see leverage there.

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair & Co. LLC

Sorry. No, I'm good.

Andrew Marc Barish - Jefferies LLC

Yeah. Hey, guys. Can you give us a little bit of color on pricing as it rolls out in 2018? What you're expecting within that comp guidance, please?

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Yeah, thanks, Andy. It's Sunil. We're rolling in right now. So in the fourth quarter, we came off of the 190 basis points. So we're rolling in some of that into the first quarter. You'll see a little bit of – that kind of a number. It'll taper down a little bit in the second quarter. And then in our guidance, we're factoring in somewhere between, I'd say, 50 basis points and 100 basis points in the back half of the year. We'll be testing some of those things here in the front half to make those final plans, but we're somewhere in that range as we roll into Q3, Q4.

Andrew Marc Barish - Jefferies LLC

Great. And then, how should we think of the impact on gross margins of new menu items? You're thinking about these items from a gross margin cost of goods perspective, or is it really, let's try, to drive some innovation excitement around the consumer and see where the comps may come in?

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Yeah. Obviously, the latter part of your comment is very important to us in terms of driving excitement into the menu, where we think we've got some opportunities like falafel and how it can play across the platform. So the most important thing is obviously driving the top line volume and transactions and in getting the excitement there.

From a margin standpoint, you got some, I'd say, some good guys with new menu innovations, and some things that are a little bit – might mix a little bit higher. So on the falafel side, that's probably, a little more margin-friendly to us from a cost of goods standpoint. As we think about, we're still early in test on beverage.

So on the beverage side, we could see, given the proprietary nature of some of the blends, we could see those – the margin there potentially being less friendly on a rate basis. But fact of the matter, it's hard to compete with the fountain beverage in terms of a margin rate. But fact of the matter is that, that whole side of the business has been a little more challenged in terms of beverage sales performance. So willing to trade off a little bit of margin rate, if we can drive the top line revenue on beverages and take dollars to the bank. So that's how – it's a little bit of hit and – it's like a couple of good guys and bad guys as we think about it.

We'll continue to attach – or test throughout the year some other attachment types of tests. So we're early in terms of – in the first quarter of testing those things. The sandwiches that Kevin referred to, both not only the falafel pita that we'll roll out now, but some of the sandwiches that we're testing for later in the year, all those price points will be – we haven't decided final price points. But those price points are sandwiches with one side or typically lower than – like a kebab entrée or a heartier entrée item.

So we're going to think about some different kinds of attachment test to do there as well to see where we can preserve average guest check and provide our guests an interesting attachment choice as they potentially and hopefully opt into some of the sandwiches.

Andrew Marc Barish - Jefferies LLC

Got it. And can you – I missed the balance sheet that – is that funded debt that you were talking about at the end of year, and what are your expectations for cash flow in 2018 given your guide?

Sunil M. Doshi - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Yeah, so right. For the end of the year, it's $12.5 million of funded debt on the bank facility. Moving forward into 2018, if you bookend the guidance range, if you're at the more of the top end of the range, we'll be very close to breaking even on the cash flows. We'll look at that on our quarter-by-quarter basis as well. But very close to breaking even, which is consistent with some of our earlier remarks that we had made while we were down at the ICR Conference.

If you're on the lower end, then we could see potentially a little bit of drawdown on the facility. Maybe in the $2 million to $3 million range, depending on how that plays out and what quarter that plays out. But, yeah, definitely, at the end of the day, net-net, compared to 2017, compared to 2016, our use of cash is much, much less than in those – compared to those fiscal years.

Andrew Marc Barish - Jefferies LLC

Thank you very much.

Kevin Miles - Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

Thank you. Again, I'd like to thank everyone for joining the call today and your continued interest in Zoe's Kitchen. And hope you have a great evening.

