Ingenico Group's (INGIY) CEO Philippe Lazare on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ingenico Group SA (OTCPK:INGIY) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2018 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Philippe Lazare - Chairman & CEO

Nathalie Lomon - EVP, Finance, Legal & Governance

Johan Tjärnberg - EVP, Small & Medium Business Retail BU

Patrice Le Marre - EVP, Banks & Acquirers Business Unit and Acting Executive VP, Asia Pacific

Jennifer Miles - EVP, North America

Nicolas Huss - EVP, Retail Business Unit

Analysts

Emmanuel Matot - ODDO BHF Corporate & Markets

Antonin Baudry - HSBC

Stephane Houri - Natixis S.A.

Gerardus Vos - Barclays PLC

David Mulholland - UBS Investment Bank

Gianmarco Bonacina - Equita SIM S.p.A.

Sébastien Sztabowicz - Kepler Cheuvreux

Alexandre Faure - Exane BNP Paribas

Geoffroy Perreira - Societe De Bourse Gilbert Dupont

Adithya Metuku - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Sandeep Deshpande - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the full year results 2017 call and mid-term outlook following Bambora acquisition. [Operator Instructions]. Just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded.

Today, I'm pleased to present Philippe Lazare, CEO of Ingenico Group, and the management team. Please go ahead with your meeting.

Philippe Lazare

Thank you. So good morning, everybody. Thank you for being with us today. So the purposes of this analyst presentation meeting is threefold. First is to share with you the 2017 results, Q4 and full year. We will also introduce some new top managers within the organization. And the third part of this presentation will be dedicated to the outlook from 2018 to 2020.

So before Nathalie give you more details on Q4 and full year 2017 results, I would like to share with you the strategic highlight of this year. So no need to say that the main event or achievement this year has been the acquisition of Bambora. Bambora is ticking most of the boxes that we were looking for.

Acquiring, first, a direct-to-merchant organization, efficient, successful and easy to duplicate. We will duplicate it in Germany [indiscernible] the first goal, given the very strong position that we already have with the previous global collect easycash organization. And of course, we will duplicate it in some other region during the course of '18 and '19 and '20 as well. So the integration process is on its way. It's doing well. The management team is fully involved in that process, and we integrated the contribution of Bambora since mid-November. On a full year basis, we are expecting - we put €231 million revenue.

In the same time, we keep on doing some bolt-on acquisition. First, for the Payment Services offer, the retail offers. For that, we bought TechProcess in India, IECISA in Spain, which is a spin-off of El Corte Inglés. More recently, Paymark, which is not closed yet, but will be closed, I hope, shortly. We expand our geographical footprint in Asia through the acquisition of Airlink in Taiwan and the asset of SST in Ukraine.

The third strategic event is the operational development we made. First, the innovation is in the heart of our strategy. And probably, you remember, that we will be - we were part of the, I would say, not funny, but innovative in-vehicle payment, which is payment solution, which is embedded within a robo-taxi with no driver. I didn't try it yet, but I will probably, for sure. We were working with Fraugster for the fraud management tool; and Joinedapp and Luckycycle, which is the next-gen payment solution.

On top of that, no result, no ambition without teams and organization. And we worked on the new organization, clients and take organization, with a blend of new managers and seasoned managers coming from Ingenico. So quickly, Nicolas Huss, coming from Visa Europe, will run the Retail Business unit with a strong team. Johan Tjärnberg will be in charge of the SMB division, within the business unit Retail. Johan is coming from Bambora. He was - he is the CEO of Bambora. So happy to welcome him.

Jacques Behr, coming from Ingenico, seasoned manager, will run the Enterprise business line within Retail. Enterprise means cross-channel offer, multiline customers and large organization. Gabriel de Montessus, a newcomer as well, coming from Hi-Media, will run the Global Online business, which is mainly GlobalCollect. And of course, we have high ambition in that part of the business. Even more recently, Jennifer Miles joins us, running the North American operation and coming from Verifone, with outstanding knowledge of the complex U.S. market. Patrice Le Marre, coming from Ingenico. As you know, Patrice and Jen will run the Bank & Acquirers business unit, with a very strong team, too. Mentioning Luciano Cavazzana, coming from Ingenico, to manage the sales organization.

Amongst the various successes this team has been able to get, I'm pleased to say that we achieved our operational excellence plan, which delivered €13 million of cost efficiency in 2017.

So now I'll leave the floor to Nathalie, she will give you more detail on 2017 figures. And then I will be back to give you my view on the transformation of the company.

Nathalie Lomon

Thank you, Philippe. So first, hi, everybody. First thing I want to highlight for 2017 is that all the financial objectives of the company have been met. At group level, we have delivered our guidance, with a revenue of €2.5 billion, it's 7% organic growth. EBITDA margin is 21%, so it's up 40 basis points compared to last year. We have delivered a healthy free cash flow, and the conversion from EBITDA to free cash flow is 51%, excluding nonrecurring items. And even if we were to include nonrecurring items, mainly made of acquisition cost, the conversion rate is 45%. So our 2017 results enable us to propose a dividend of €1.60. It's 7% up compared to last year.

Regarding the key highlights for the year, we can mention in the Bank & Acquirer business unit, a growth of 8% organic growth, with a solid ramp up in the U.S., especially in the fourth quarter as expected. Brazil is on track in terms of recovery. We had a very dynamic APAC and Middle East performance. Regarding Retail, the business unit grew 5% organically, and it's made of an acceleration of pan-European deals related to omnichannel, which is offsetting a strong comparison base in the U.S. in the Retail segment in 2016. We grew double digits in our Online business. We are about to finalize the merger of the two platforms we have in India. And the SMB business is ramping up as Bambora is now integrated in Ingenico.

More details on the revenue performance. As I told you, 7%, organic growth and 9% growth on a published basis. So this is including €35 million negative impact from FX on the top line level; and €66 million scope impact, so are coming from the contribution of the recent acquisitions. And so that's the last time we will comment on the traditional business segments. But for you to know, Terminals grew by 5% on an organic basis, and Payment Services grew 11%.

Moving to the Q4 performance. So to help you bridge the old format of reporting with the new segments, we have provided you with some comments based on our previous organization, i.e. regional organization. But I will focus more my comments on the new set-up, Bank & Acquirer on the one hand and Retail on the other hand.

So Retail grew 9% on an organic basis in the fourth quarter, and the main highlights are the following. First, a very strong performance of Axis platform with new customers on-boarded such as Uniqlo and New Bbalance. We have, as I commented previously, a ramp up of pan-European deals in parallel as cross-channel solutions, and now we are providing solutions to Adeo. So you may know Adeo with their brands such as Leroy Merlin, Weldom, Brico Center and Alice Délice in France.

We have strong catalysts from verticals that we have targeted in North America, plus a successful launch of our new mobile solution from our operations in Boston. As I said, we grew double digits in our online activities, with very strong performances especially during the special events in the fourth quarter such as Cyber Monday, Black Friday and Single Day in China. And last but not least, we had a very good traction on customer gains, with new customers on-boarded such as Gamivo, Aerolineas Argentinas or Lyca Mobile.

B&A, Banks & Acquirers, grew organically 12% in the fourth quarter. And the main highlights for this growth are, as I said previously, a strong performance in the U.S. The U.S. grew 21% in the fourth quarter compared to last year. Canada is back to normal in terms of activity after a third quarter that has been highly impacted by tough comparison basis.

As I said, also, Latin America has been driven by recovery in Brazil and by a strong performance in other countries, such as Peru, Chile, Costa Rica. Mexico is performing well, thanks to the deployment of the Tetra range of product, plus new solutions we are providing in terms of managed services.

In Europe and Africa, Western countries have been very resilient, France, Spain mainly, and we had a very strong dynamic in Eastern Europe. And last but not least, in APAC and Middle East, we have a very good performance from our Chinese operations. We have sold, in the fourth quarter, 400k units of APOS. We had also very strong performance in the rest of the Southeast Asian countries, apart from Indonesia, where we have already commented on some kind of wait-and-see situation in the market due to some change of regulations that are not fully implemented in their country. And last, India is now back to a, I would say, more normative level of business.

So on a full year basis, in summary, 7% organic growth of the business, 10% growth in EBITDA, leading to 40 basis points margin increase to 21%. Net profit is €256 million. Operating performance is linked to continuous efforts in sales and marketing, which is stable in terms of percentage of revenue compared to last year. Slight decrease in our R&D expenses. And you may recall that, in 2016, our R&D expenses went up because of the Tetra deployment efforts we had to provide. And the impact of our efficiency plan regarding G&A expenses, which are now representing less than 9% of the revenue.

So as I said, net income is €256 million. It's up 5% compared to last year. And the main impacts versus - between EBITDA, EBIT and net income are €20 million cost coming from acquisitions, mainly related to Bambora. Financial charge increase, financial result is going from minus 8 to minus 24. And you may recall that, last year, we have benefited from the sale of our share in Visa, and that was a positive impact in the financial result of $12 million. And the tax rate, which is significantly reduced, so from 28% to 25% this year. Moving forward, we expect a normalized level of tax rate of 28%.

As I said, our free cash flow remains strong, €269 million, strong EBITDA to free cash flow conversion. Our net debt is now €1.5 billion. It is impacted, obviously, by the acquisition of Bambora. And net debt is 2.8x EBITDA at year-end, so it's below three as we announced in July. And as I said previously, we are proposing this year a dividend of €1.60.

So what is the financial contribution in - of the new organization? So as Philippe explained previously, we now have two business units fully integrated. One is Bank & Acquirer. And on a pro forma basis, Bank & Acquirers delivered €1.4 billion revenue in 2017, with an EBITDA of €371 million. On a pro forma basis as well, so including Bambora and TechProcess, Retail delivered €1.3 billion revenue with - gross revenue, meaning €940 million net revenues and an EBITDA of €178 million.

So moving forward, in the financial communication, we'll provide you with the split as follows. So for B&A regional split, so EMEA, Latin America, North America and APAC. And for Retail, we will provide you with the split of revenue for the three new created business lines, which are Enterprise, mainly large retail; Global Online, so online payments; and SMB, which is made of Bambora direct-to-merchant sales in Germany and Ogone as a conclusion.

So when you look at the numbers, pro forma basis, the performance of the company is 20.2% EBITDA margin in 2017.

I will leave the floor to Philippe again to comment on the transformation and the evolution of the companies.

Philippe Lazare

Okay. Thank you, Nathalie. Now some words on the transformation of this company. First, unlike some of the players in this industry, we believe that the payment terminal is still, and for probably a while, the cornerstone of the payment acceptance method in this industry. If you look at what happened in 2016 and '17, we had very, very serious headwinds. We had to go through the Brazilian crisis. We have to face the EMV - I mean, changing of rules on the EMV transition market in the U.S. China is moving from traditional acceptance hardware to something which is QR code based.

And despite all those, I would say, at least difficulties, we have been able to deliver a very strong performance. So we don't believe, we strongly not believe, don't believe, that the hardware is meaningless in the payments industry. But we know that is not enough.

And because of that, since now 6, 7, maybe 8 years, we are moving the company, designing a new company coming from physical in-store acceptance solution to online, mobile and more and more solution related to the payment acceptance, meaning data analytics, reporting, funding in some cases, and we do that with the SMB division. So that evolution is on track. It takes a reasonable amount of time to deliver the final result of that, but we are pretty confident that we have all the asset to deliver what we have in mind.

So a simple schematic to explain what will be the route and the way from payment acceptance to what we are today. So there is no future if you don't know where you are coming from. That's true for people and that's true for companies. And we're coming from a very, I would say, historical basic business, which was helping the merchant to accept a payment card-based in-store. And we did that very well.

And then we decided, because we understood what happened in the market, that we have to move from that to something more complex, a bit new for us, which were the online acceptance payment. And since the first decision that we took 6 or 7 years ago, we moved that company from a pure hardware company to a balanced company able to accept any kind of payments, any method of payment, almost everywhere in the world. That's what we did. It's not 100% achieved, but it's on its way, and we will deliver it. And that's the schematic which was supposed to illustrate that.

So the organization is now addressing all merchant and all segment for all merchant. The Banks & Acquirers, no need to describe it. In a way, it's a kind of historical Ingenico know-how plus solutions, plus new hardware, plus new operating systems. And Patrice and Jennifer will speak about that in a few minutes. So Banks & Acquirers is addressing the indirect market, which is delivering those solutions for the Banks & Acquirers, and they are going to deliver it to the merchant. On the direct segments, we are covering the small business, and we are able to deliver our offer to those people. The cornerstone of that offer is made of Bambora. It's made of Ingenico Payment Services Germany, previously known as easycash, and partly Ogone. Combining those three assets will be under the responsibility of both Nicolas Huss and Johan Tjärnberg. And I think that we have the right team to be extremely successful.

The enterprise segment, which is in fact a solution that we are providing to the Retail organization just like multi-level organization, large companies, is based on Axis, which is our platform, installed platform since 2006; IPSG, again, is the former easycash; and partly Ogone as well. So again, we have the right asset and the right cornerstone to build something which is strong, comprehensive, and I think, efficient.

And of course, the Global Online, which is both direct and I-direct - and indirect - which is both direct and indirect. And of course, the key asset, the key cornerstone from that offer is GlobalCollect and partly Ogone, but mainly GlobalCollect. So that's what we did. And if we look backward from time to time, it's important to do that. In the '80s, we started the Terminal business, the physical point of acceptance. Almost 40 years later, we are still there, world leader, delivering profitability, growth efficiency. And it's very difficult to pay, everywhere in the world, on another terminal than an Ingenico one. There is some other competitors, but I will not mention them today.

There is in-store gateways. We started to have in-store gateways since the acquisition of Axis. Axis was the platform developed by a French competitor. We bought them in 2006. It gives us access to the retail business, organized business, organized multilane. At the very beginning, it was a 100% French solution, and we expand it and we transform it to something more international. And it is, of course, at the heart of our offer. In 2013, we bought Ogone online gateway, and then the online full service offers with the acquisition of GlobalCollect. And recently, the acquisition of Bambora, which will help us to cover all the segments on almost every geographies on which we wanted to cover it - cover them.

Of course, to do that, if you're alone you don't do anything, so you need people, you need teams, you need skills, you need dedication, you need enthusiasm. And we have something like 8,000 people working in that company. Just to give you an idea, in 2007, we have less than 30 people dedicated to the Retail business and platform development. The Retail organization is now worth 3,000 people working in it.

So we're working on training. We're working on how to help people to be positioned to sell the new offers. Of course, on that, we count on the - all coming from the acquisition, but not only. Our workforces are split all over the world. Most of them are coming, I mean, from Europe. But a lot of people are coming from China as well, mainly thanks to the contribution of our subsidiary Landi, with something like 1,800 Chinese people working in that company, which is the first nationality within the Ingenico Group, which is extremely international as you know.

So that's where we are. So we're working actively to prepare the future. But just to look at what we've done in 10 years from now - in 10 years. 2007, the revenue were just below €600 million, and the services, Payment Services, were below 20%. In 2017, based on figures presented by Nathalie, you see that we are almost at 50-50, a balanced portfolio of payment revenues coming from both online and in-store transaction, broadly speaking.

So we believe that our mission is based on three pillars. I think that more than believing it, we have been able to prove it. The first is to enable payment everywhere, every channel. Every single place where a merchant want to be paid, we have a solution for them. Enhance merchant and consumer experience is not only words, but a reality. Merchant asking for analytics or for new application, which help them to have a better understanding of the consumer behavior. The consumer, they want to have a secure transaction, a fast transaction, help them to have coupon and things like that. So we're working on that. And more than working, we are delivering that. And of course, delivering an end-to-end full service offer, which is based on the various asset that we have in our portfolio and that I described to you now.

So here we are, now there is another presentation, which is dedicated to the execution of the strategy in the three coming years, '18, '19 and '20. But before that, we have a movie for people, of course, in Paris; the other, they just have to imagine. No, it's on the website. So no, no, you can see it as well.

Philippe Lazare

And I leave the floor to Nicolas Huss to present you the Retail priorities. Nicolas, the floor is yours.

Nicolas Huss

Good morning, everyone. A few words about the Retail part of our business. If it's fine with you, I'll start by giving you more input about the Retail organization that Philippe has just mentioned, and then we will deep dive into each one of our business lines. So as you all know, the Retail Business unit covers our direct-to-merchant business, and our mission, is, of course, to provide a differentiated service experience. And for that, we do address a very big sample of merchants and retailers. And I think that's what makes Ingenico unique. We go from the largest organized retailers to some single store, with small and medium businesses. But also, we address the international online digital platforms.

When you think of it, growth in the future in our Retail business has to be built around three dimensions. The first one that you have here on the screen is to deploy our full and entire service offering, which means that we will have to do it through the new products. Acquiring is a very good example of that, but also through new segments. And we previously mentioned, SMB, for instance. We'll come back to that. But at the same time, we will be developing our direct merchant base in all segments. And for that, we'll have to deliver a better value-oriented service. And finally, we will take advantage of these two points to leverage some growth opportunities beyond our core historical European and Pacific markets.

As you can see if you go to the following slide, we have to be focused to deliver this growth, which means that we have set up a new customer-centric organization. Our Retail Business unit has changed, or mostly it has morphed a lot during the course of the last year. For instance, out of the 3,000 team members that Philippe mentioned previously, more than 1/3 of them come from the recent acquisitions of Bambora and TechProcess. Therefore, we are focusing our action on the new customer-centric organization, which is structured around three business lines. This will drive a focus-differentiated value proposition.

In terms of responsibility for the small and medium businesses that you have on the top left, the Global Online and the Enterprise, the business line will have to deliver product developments, go-to-market and sales in their respective segments. But at the same time, what you can see at the bottom of the slide is that they will be supported by transversal technology operation that will provide the scale to deliver the expertise.

No need to say that in our business, the scalability, security and reliability are key points. But also, at the same time, we will be taking advantage of our newly acquired acquiring platform to transversely support these business lines in the development of the full service proposition. The SMB has been built around Bambora, we explained that previously. It is led by Johan Tjärnberg, which was the Bambora CEO and is now the SMB business line leader. And I will ask him to tell you more about the SMB. I'll come back afterwards to cover the two other lines.

Johan Tjärnberg

Thank you, Nicolas, and good morning, everybody. First of all, I would like to say a few words on sort of our ambition and plan for SMB which I think is pretty straightforward. We have the ambition of changing the game when it comes to the SMB community that, to some extent, have been very underserved for a very, very long time. And we are doing that through, to some extent, a new approach, very much based on the capabilities and experience from Bambora, but also all the assets within Ingenico.

These four pillars consists of, first of all, simplicity. We want, as far as we can, to bring a one-stop shop offering to the merchants. But we also want to do this in a very transparent way with a business model that is very easy to understand, subscription-based or transaction-based. And finally, we also want to make sure that all of our products and services are very easy to integrate into any kind of business applications. The second one is that we have the fortune of delivering this to both the online and the in-store community. I think you saw on the previous slide that, today, we are serving more than 300,000 merchants, 180,000 to 190,000 of these are in the in-store side and the remaining part in the online.

Thirdly, we want to bring a new customer experience that is community, and we're doing that also with some different features. We want to make sure that becoming a customer of us should be extremely easy. We have a target of having 90% of all of our customers that should be able to join us within 24 hours. But we also want to bring a lot of digital tools to our merchants. They should be able to do a lot of self-service with us, including the boarding, but also to be able to administrate their daily payment life in an easy way with us.

Finally, the fourth pillar, is coming to bringing features and new services that enable these merchants to grow. For example, you can have merchants that are operating in one channel and want to grow to the other channel, online to in-store, in-store to online. You see that more and more.

But we also want to support many of these merchants to scale from one market to another market. So we put a lot of efforts on cross-border capabilities. But also bear in mind that even though you're a small merchant, you might want to attract consumers that are located in other markets. So alternative payment methods, et cetera, are also critical within this segment.

And finally, I think Philippe mentioned it, we have also launched a small business lending product, providing small business loans to certain parts of the SMB community.

Then the question will probably be do you have a competitive advantage? Is there other players that are doing this in the market? There are players that are trying this, but I would definitely say that we have a significant competitive advantage.

A few examples. I think we are the only player globally that really control the full value chain in-house. We have the terminals, we have the gateways, we have the acquiring and we have a lot of value-added services. So what's the benefit of this? Well, the benefit is that this enable us to control the full merchant experience. We can take responsibility for providing a good, solid and strong customer experience. But it also enable us to get a competitive advantage when it comes to cost of acquisition, bringing in new merchants since we have the scale and the capabilities in-house.

I also want to mention our proven track record when it comes to repeatability. I think we are one of the few players in the world that have been able to replicate what we are doing in one market into other markets. Today, we are providing our services into 15 markets, and we will expand that footprint, but we will also do more within the existing markets. Finally, I would like to mention also our go-to-market model and distribution model, which I think is pretty unique, where we have put a lot of efforts in trying to be extremely data-driven in order to be efficient when it comes to lead generation and how we are attracting and attacking the SMB community.

So all in all, this makes us not only competitive, but I think we have a huge advantage in the market. And I think this is also proven by the fact that we actually have between 4,000 and 5,000 merchants that are joining us every month at the moment. Before I jump into conclusions, I think we also have a case study that is illustrating, to some extent, how one of our customers can look like. This is one example. Not rocket science in many aspects, but I think this proven a lot of the capabilities we have.

This refers to, actually, a charter bus company, relatively small, have 30 buses, mainly in the Nordics region today. Their needs, when we approached them a few months back, was really around the one-stop shop. They wanted to have one supplier covering everything, including the acquiring. Previously, they had to deal with 2 or 3 different suppliers in order to be able to support acceptance in their environment. Secondly, they had a lot of international people that were traveling with these buses that wanted to pay with their different payment means. Of course, this was important for them if we could support it.

Thirdly, they wanted some digital tools to be able to reconcile the daily tools with these 30 buses and be able to understand their business from a settlement perspective but also from the reconciliation, and they wanted a single interface for any kind of support. So basically, what we did, we took on this merchant. We boarded the merchants within 24 hours. We offered our product that we call the Bambora One product, including all the different parts of the value chain, including the acquiring. We provided them with a digital portal to be able to see their transactions in real time. But we also provided them with the ability to accept all the different payment methods within the environment. And finally, we actually prescored them and preapproved them, so they were entitled to have a small business loan if they need in the future.

And the benefit for the customer, in this case, were, of course, a hassle-free on-boarding. But also, this enabled them to relatively easily scale up their business. We improved the throughput in the buses with our new contactless solution, and we also were able to reduce the cash within the buses because all of the international passengers could actually pay electronically. You can probably argue, is this rocket science? Is this the new world of commerce? Well, to some extent, it is. And to some extent, we are making a difference here and we are providing value to be specific.

So before I hand over to Nicolas again, I just want to conclude. And I think my conclusions are we are changing the game. We are doing it in a different way. I think there is clearly value for the customer, but also our recurring and subscription-based model will also provide significant value for us as a company today and going forward. So with that, Nicolas, please?

Nicolas Huss

So the second of our business line is Global Online. This one, you know it very well, you've been following it for some years. And as you know what we do at global online is to provide some support to our international clients, making sure that we help them reaching their customer base as they move to more and more countries. And here, really, it is important that we provide a lot of payment solutions. I'll go through that.

First of all, our growth in this segment is driven by, first of all, continuously expanding the portfolio by adding new means of payments. It's incredible. It seems that there is a race to new means of payments that never stops, and our responsibility is to make sure that we deliver on that.

At the same time, we need to make sure that we develop our footprint in select geographies, and we have done it in India through the acquisition of TechProcess. I'm incredibly excited about the opportunities in this market, and we're building upon TechProcess, which is one of the leading online PSPs there.

But the third thing is also to make sure that we extend our full value service proposition, including the fact that we need to be able to leverage the internal acquiring capabilities that I mentioned previously. And this has to be done in the different geographies and markets based on our clients' needs.

But as you all know, delivering a reliable payment solution is a must in our industry, but it's not enough anymore. So therefore, our mission goes beyond payments. As Philippe has said previously in one of the slides, we need to embed ourselves more into the merchant sales performance. So let me go through that.

A good example of that is the partnership that we have recently signed and that we're deploying with Fraugster. Fraugster is a German start-up that is providing, through artificial intelligence, a fraud management tool.

And today, in average, one of the big issue on the market that you have more than 10% of the valid transactions which are rejected online. I remember in my first professional life at Visa, this was one of the key focus. What we used to call genuine transactions, good clients being rejected by the system. This is, of course, creating consumer frustration and missing revenues for the merchants.

So through AI, artificial intelligence, what we do with Fraugster is that we, at the same time, optimize and reduce the fraud rate. But also, we drastically diminish the genuine transaction that are rejected. And with that, we have a clear direct impact on the top line of the merchants.

Let me give you two results of some pilots that we did in the online industries. On the first one, we had been able to increase the top line by 3%, with a huge drop in the fraud, more than 50%, but also a positive impact of more than 20% on the genuine rejects. On the second example, the top line went up by 10%. It, of course, depends and varies on the maturity of the merchants or the online providers that you are addressing. And this was also done by a huge impact on the fraud and also more than 30% reduction on the genuine rejects.

Going to the next slide. Another example of what we do is something that we do for one of the global top player in online gaming publishing. I'm not able to share the name with you, but maybe you'll be able to guess it. They recently came to us to resolve their issue. Their problem was the following. They felt that they were not able to deal at the same time with the increasing PCI constraints without losing, which is key for them in their DNA, the user experience. They also wanted to be able to increase the offer of efficient payment methods through multiple geographies and demographics.

The GlobalCollect solution that we implemented is the following, and you have it on the right side of the slide. We did 3 things. The first one, we implemented what we call technically an integrated iframe checkout. And this means that the clients can remain into the merchant website during the entire payment experience through a window that pop ups. It's easier, and it has a lot of great result. But we also put in place the Ingenico tokenization to facilitate both the subscription billing and the in-game instant payment, which is key in that industry. And at the same time, we enabled the merchants to process huge flows through Ingenico Connect. So what is Ingenico Connect? It is our APA - API-based connection to the merchant website that continuously optimize the payment page in order to increase conversion rates.

And as you can see at the bottom of the slide, the result have been very interesting. Without the usual fine-tuning period where you need to test and learn, we have been able, at the same time, to improve the user experience, the UX, but also maintain steady authentication rates that are way above market standards. Enterprise. Our third business line is Enterprise. It does support, as you know, large omnichannel retailers as they optimize their payment solutions and expanding internationally. Well, of course, every one of them today has in mind that they need to drive some form of digitalization.

And Enterprise builds on Ingenico's unique pan-European omnichannel platform. And we provide merchant with something which is really in line with our DNA, and Johan commented that earlier on the SMB. We have, at the same time, an in-depth knowledge of the terminal, but also the offline and online gateways. We help them with centralized in-store and online payment solutions. We also add some capabilities to drive some differentiated customer experiences. I'll give you an example of that in a minute. And what we're doing now is, once again, we're using our acquiring connections to, whether internally or through partners, help them to reach clients' requests.

So you may have seen that in one of our previous slide, our European gateway, that service more than 400,000 interaction points, and we do have more than 5 billion transaction a year, which is something which is very important. And we have been building these both organically and through M&A. So organically through our historical bases in Germany and France, but we've recently expended a lot into the U.K., for instance, with some very good example, Sainsbury, that was mentioned previously. Through M&A, we acquired in Spain at the end of last year, a company called IECISA, which is the leading provider of in-store gateway services in Spain. So for us, a very important increase in our footprint.

So what does it mean from a client perspective? Let me walk you through the Shoezone case study. I'm not sure if you're familiar with Shoezone, but what is very interesting in this company is that they sell over 20 million pair of shoes in the U.K. But they do it bottom line and through 500 brick-and-mortar stores. They have this - clearly, this omnichannel difficulty. And to give you more background on how important it is for them to have an improved customer knowledge, let me quote the very recent 2018 Future of Retail study. According to this study, 43% of the U.K. consumers tend to avoid buying in-store nowadays due to the time that is lost in queuing to pay. And 36% of them claim that the online purchase is, of course, far more convenient. So this goes in benefit of the online business.

But at the same time, almost 20% of them say that they wouldn't not only buy more but also return less would they offered the chance to see how an outfit would look on them before buying. So in this case, our clients, Shoezone, wanted to understand how the customers purchase both in-store and online. They also wanted to go through a better customer segmentation and feed their CRM database.

What have we done? Through the Ingenico enterprise solution, we did three things. First of all, we generated CRM tokens for every single card that was processed through the solution. We then stored them centrally within the Ingenico secure service environment, but we displayed them on the e-Portal that was accessible by the Shoezone team, and that allowed them to work on these and try to improve their offer. As a result, the ability to track the consumer behavior has increased drastically. The profile for each customer has been much better assessed and understood. And therefore, the company's efficiency have increased through better customer knowledge.

So clearly, some very good example of what we can provide and we will have to provide more and more to our clients.

Let me now hand over to Patrice Le Marre that will tell you about our Banks & Acquirers business unit.

Patrice Le Marre

Thank you, Nicolas. Good morning, everyone. For this presentation, I will be sharing the presentation with Jennifer, who will give you additional information on B&A trend and solution, then I will come back to introduce our new offering. For the Bank & Acquirer, we have defined four key priorities. The first one is bring payment in every touch point, in-store, in connected object, in vending machine and any vertical or segment that may need a payment transaction on a direction with the consumer.

The second key priorities is to deliver innovative solution for our customers that will allow them to accept any kind of payment method used by consumer, card, geometry, QR code. But also, to help to improve their efficiency by reducing their total cost of ownership, helping them to manage their installed base or fleet of terminals. The third priority is to leverage on our partnership program on technology, but as well on our global footprint, to create value for the different stakeholder, acquirer, merchant, partner who can deliver business solution to merchant and improve their efficiency, the goal behind here to capture additional pool of revenue with the acquirer, leveraging the channels on technology.

The fourth priority is to adapt our solution to different market maturity, taking into account their specificities in terms of payment requirement, service, security, business model, and to make sure that we adapt our resources to these different challenges. Our key takeaway are the following, and they will be the base of the road map that we'll - that B&A will drive for the next 2, 3 years. We strongly believe that a different form factor will proliferate, and that professional acceptance device will remain critical. But we strongly believe also that the market will be segmented between different form factor and different solutions.

Coming from payment-centric solution, solution we deliver today to our customers, professional device which are fully dedicated to accept payment, we are seeing also new trend. Or I can use my own device - mobile phone, tablet, to accept payment. But as well, we can provide solution, high-end device that will make the convergence between payment easier on other solution, which are used in the day-to-day by the merchant to deliver their business. Then we must help Banks & Acquirer to bring payment in the merchant businesses to improve efficiencies with proprietary solution developed by Ingenico, like reporting, analytic, digital receipt alert and other kind of tools that can be used by merchant to improve their efficiency.

But as well by partnering with partner who deliver business solution to merchants on - mainly to integrate their - our payment asset within their solution. And for this, we want to leverage our technology and open our global footprint channels to partner with companies who are able to bring solution within that channels to improve the merchant efficiency and the merchant businesses in the day to day. But also, to allow us, with the acquirer, to capture additional pool of revenue. I will give the word and the floor to Jennifer.

Jennifer Miles

Thank you, Patrice, and good morning, everyone. I'm going to spend a couple minutes just drilling down on the points that Patrice has made. But most importantly, my goal is to help drive some clarity for you in how we are going to be changing the way we do business with our clients in this channel. But first, I want to talk a little bit about the evolution and the transition of the hardware technology. When this market first started in the '80s, the payment technology was really driven around an embedded device with security requirements and specifications that were handed down by the brands and the associations.

For the last 5 to 7 years, there's been a shift, and that shift is - has been much more focused on design form factor, but security moving from the hardware components much more into the software area of the technology and opening up the software and the interfaces to allow different types of payment vehicles and different opportunities in different markets like Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, even Alipay.

Where we are today with the proliferation of consumer devices as well as the need and the drive for business applications to really merge with the payment function, we're seeing a much different evolution in addition to the complement of our core payment technologies.

The key takeaway here is that as this evolution has happened, we have continued to invest in the software layer of the security associated with driving payments from a variety of different functions because our goal and our value proposition is not just, as Philippe mentioned, the hardware, but all of the layers that go with it, especially the security and the software.

So in addition to all of the different components that we bring to market on the hardware side, I want to take a minute to try to describe for you really what we have been doing from a product road map perspective on the platform side of our business. One of the key benefits, in my opinion, as someone who's been in this industry for 17 years, of the verticalization strategy that we now have is a very, very crisp focus on who our clients are and how we can bring value to them.

With the focus on the merchant acquirer channel, we now have a very broad and deep road map to help them drive efficiencies in their platforms in the back office enterprise areas of their business, and we offer a complete product suite that helps do a variety of different things. I'll walk through a few of them for you here just to give you some perspective.

First and foremost is the, marketplace, which isn't a new, I think, product or component to you. But the reality is what this does is it provides our merchant and acquirer partners a tool set to drive new and different revenue with their merchant base, giving us a platform to combine developers that are providing business functionality like time and attendance, point-of-sale, loyalty, and bring those applications into the business in a way that integrates with their platforms.

We've got a variety of different APIs that help drive that platform integration to make it easier to put all of these tools and suites into their ecosystem.

A couple of different estate management tool sets. One that we call connectivity that is really focused on those business partners that have a very strong subset of mobile or SIM-based technology. In the past, that SIM-based technology, in order to change the carrier or do something different required all of that technology to be touched. Now with our technology, we can allow our partners to do it remotely, letting them more efficiently manage their portfolio.

We've got a set of components that allow our partners to drive better security management through our on-guard technology and maintain and manage our P2PE component to their business.

And finally, all of these things as components are available, but the real value is the services hub that sits in front of them, offering a streamlined interface to each one of these components with consistent reporting, analytics and everything in between to make this a very usable and flexible set of components to bring more platform value to our merchant and acquirer customers.

The key takeaway, though, here is the nature of our business with these clients is changing. We are now, by providing this back office functionality, improving our ability to be much more strategic, much more embedded and sticky in the relationships and shift to much more of a recurring revenue model within this channel. We will be looking very closely at those partners that are interested and have a desire in being much more strategic in their relationships with us and building on those in several different ways.

And finally, to complement the platforms and the back office components, we continue to believe in the importance of the device- and hardware-based technology to provide a complete 360-degree view and tool set into these acquirers. These acquirers are looking for a different type of solution for one vertical versus another, for one market and geography versus another. And we have the complete suite from the low-end mPOS or bring-your-own-device technology, all the way through to the more sophisticated technology that Patrice is going to talk to you about in just a minute, called Axium.

And finally, we continue to believe that we need to stay ahead of the trends and continue to invest ahead of the market in new technologies like IoT and AI and biometrics. And we do that through our I-Labs team, making sure we stay very close to the things that are coming in the next 3 to 5 years to ensure that our technology will stay ahead of the trends that are happening in the market.

And with that, I'm going to turn it over to Patrice to finalize and talk to you a little bit about Axium.

Patrice Le Marre

Thank you, Jennifer. To success in our ambition, we are going to release Axium during the next Mobile World Congress next week in Barcelona, and I would like to give you some word about what's Axium. Axium is about the next-generation of point-of-sales platform that will enable merchant to move their existing store to a connected and digital store. This is a new generation of platform that will leverage on our core asset, Telium TETRA, and our portfolio of application we have already developed with our customer, Banks & Acquirers, in order to leverage and to provide them business continuity.

But this is also about Android complete ecosystem, leveraging all the Android capabilities to integrate in an easy way all the business solutions, which are today providing - provided to the different merchant. On that solution, on all that platform will be provided, openness will be provided without any compromise on the security, which is our core asset. This is not just about the hardware, but this is about a platform, a platform that will integrate a new generation of hardware tablet-based solution, but also a complete suite of solution to help banks, acquirers or merchant to manage their businesses in the day to day.

That platform will include, also, a very strong API to integrate the partnership program, we have already started and we are building partner today to provide solution to merchants for their business, like easier customer collection management, royalties, promotions and all the tools that they need to run their business. Merchant will benefit of a wide range of services for - on one single connected device, better integration with their businesses and their solution to manage their day-to-day operation, and they will have access also to extended business solution to better - to manage their store as I said previously. All the solution they may need in the day-to-day for their store management.

Acquirer and Ingenico will capture together a large pool of revenue by addressing a larger value chain within the merchant ecosystem. We want to bring much more services to our customer, but then we will also - to increase the stickiness between merchant and acquirer in order to reduce the churn. To conclude this new platform, we'll provide a better return on investment for the acquirer and for banks, they can leverage on their entire ecosystem to capture additional pool of revenue within the merchant value chain.

Then thank you. I will give now the word to - or the floor to Philippe, who will give you the conclusion and the outlook for 2018.

Philippe Lazare

So thank you, Patrice. Thank you, Jennifer. Thank you, everybody, for your contribution to that meeting. So let's move to the conclusion, which is, first, based on a quick reminder of what our - the group priorities for '18 - from '18 to '20. So of course, we want to maintain our leadership. It takes time to build it. Now it's time to protect it, and we have been successful to do that. And I think that we will keep on delivering what we are expecting and what everybody, every stakeholders within the company, is expecting.

We want to be leader in acceptance solution in-store, online, mobile, combining all those offers and delivering something which is very unique. We want to expand the direct-to-merchant footprint. The acquisition of Bambora is a significant portion or part of that strategy. And I think that, given the presentation made by Johan, you understand we have a strong credibility in delivering that. Then introducing the next generation of terminal. We keep on investing in that business. We launched a few months, years ago, Tetra, which is a successful range of product. Historically, we launched the Telium range of product. Now we're launching something which is a bit more complex, which is combining our operating system with - Android operating system and bringing new solution for the merchant. That's the priorities which will drive us from where we are through the 2020 outlook.

So in '18, we are expecting for the Retail business unit a double-digit growth. And for the Bank & Acquirers, a low single-digit growth. The key priorities are to implement, of course, our strategic road map, drive the transformation, having room for maneuver because we know that it's not the end of the game as far as the acquisition are concerned, and we want to be ready to play the game in the coming months. And of course, efficiency plan because if we want to protect our result profitability, we have to be extremely disciplined - I don't know if the correct word in English, but anyway, you see what I mean, in our cost efficiency.

For 2018, our guidance is based on the EBITDA in absolute value, because we know that that's on the EBITDA that you are building your valuation. So that figure is including a negative impact, which is between €25 million to €30 million relative to ForEx. And I'm sure that Nathalie will give you more color on how we calculate that. And we will deliver a free cash flow conversion, which will be above 45% as usual. So given the high comparison basis, we anticipate H1 to be lower than H2, comparison basis. But not only comparison basis, the launch of new product will be there. The efficiency in the Retail organization will be there. And apart from that, we believe that second half of the year will be better than the first half.

So in 2020, given the fact that the organization is there, people are there, we are a client-centric organization. I think that we try to demonstrate to you this morning that we are ready for that. We have all the competencies. We have the right offer, all the building blocks of the offers out there. And of course, the contribution of Bambora. So the mid-term outlook for us, again in EBITDA, will be an EBITDA growth CAGR 10%, above 10% per year, which lead us to a targeted EBITDA of €700 million in 2020, which is doable, no doubt about that.

So just to finish and maybe we can have joke. I don't know if it's a better day to do that. But anyway, let's do that. So you know the joke about football. Of course, you know it. Football is a game which is played everywhere in the world. And at the end, Germany wins. So just replace football by electronic payment and Germany by Ingenico, and you will have our view for the future. Thank you. And now we are moving to question and answers. Well, so rule is three question coming from the audience, three question coming from people online. Okay. Let's start with you, Emmanuel.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Emmanuel Matot

Emmanuel Matot speaking from ODDO BHF. So all questions, please. First, Nathalie, I don't know where are you - can you come back on these ForEx impact on 2018, for sure, that will be useful to have some details on your calculation. We have, I think, all been surprised by the €25 million, €30 million negative impact. Second, why the Retail segment was just growing plus 5% organically in 2017? And should move to double digits as from '18, is it thanks to the Bambora acquisition, or you are seeing much more momentum or so from your previous old perimeter, notably GlobalCollect? And what is explaining also the slowdown on Banks & Acquirers because you are speaking now about low single-digit for 2018. And my last question is about your perimeter of businesses. We are airing - you are looking for further deals, sometimes large deals. [Indiscernible] mentioned six payments. Your balance sheet is now quite leveraged. Do you really want to grow on acquiring, significantly, quickly? And what could be the next step? I'm thinking maybe about bank processing, it is not a subject at all.

Nathalie Lomon

Okay. So actually, it was six questions. So let's start with the first one on the FX impact. So I'm sure that this is something that you have in mind, but I think it's first that I remind it to you. When you look at the footprint of Ingenico and the way the revenue is denominated in currencies.

We roughly have 1/3 of our revenue denominated in euro or based in a conversion on an adjustment of another currency to euro. And so meaning that 2/3 of the top line of the company is denominated in other currency than euro. If you look at the evolution of the FX rates, and especially, at the forward for 2018 versus the average of 2017, you would see that most of the currencies, if not any, have devaluated against the euro by 5% to 9%. So if you do the math, roughly, considering 2/3 of the top line being denominated in other currencies than euro and do an average of maybe 7%, 7.5% of devaluation versus euro, you would end up with a very strong impact expected in 2018 compared to 2017 on the top line. Then moving to the EBITDA. The situation is roughly the same with one exception, which is coming from the U.S. dollar.

You may recall that years ago, when we were only having a hardware business, we were short in dollars, because of the fact that we're purchasing the terminals through manufacturers that were invoicing in dollars. Plus the fact that components, electronic components is a USD-based market. Now with the acquisition of GlobalCollect on the one hand and the development of our businesses is in the U.S., plus in other countries, where the business is not denominated in USD, but is based on U.S. dollar quotations, we now have quite balanced position in terms of U.S. dollars. So apart from U.S. dollar, which has quite a limited impact in terms of EBITDA margin at group level, all other currencies, when they are devaluating against euro, they have a negative impact on the EBITDA of the company.

So I hope this answers your question. And moving forward, if you have more detailed question, you can liaise with Laurent and Kevin on that. Not talking about the growth of the Retail Business in 2017. We had very strong and good performance in Europe and in the online segment. And we've been able to deliver double-digit growth on the online segment as per our expectation. You may recall that we have previously commented on the fact that we had benefited in 2016, and maybe that was not so obvious, because performance was not so good in the U.S. But anyway, performance in the U.S. in 2016 was driven by strong performance from the retail organization, which was not existing at that time. But we had very large orders from Walmart in 2016, which have not been reiterated in 2017. So the 5% that you see in retail is a compound of very good performance on Axis platform in Europe and Africa. Good performance in the online segments and mitigated by a comparison basis coming from the U.S. in 2016. So I guess, that was the second question. And then I know that there is a question on the acquisition profile, but there is another one?

Emmanuel Matot

Yes, just maybe on Banks & Acquirers. You're now betting on low single...

Nathalie Lomon

Yes. So again it's a matter of comparison basis. You know that we said, when we met with you on the - during this Investor Day back in March that we're thinking of mid-term trend between '15 and '20 of high single-digit growth in that business. What happened is that we have had, over the past two years, very strong performance in Banks & Acquirers. You may recall that in Europe last year, 2016, we grew 14%. We kept on growing in Europe and Africa by 8%, if I'm not wrong this year. So it's more a matter of comparison base on the one hand. We have been able to deliver growth in those very mature markets, despite the fact that the comparison base was very strong from 2016. And to the contrary, we think that now when we look at the Asian market, and especially, when we look at China, we think that we are now moving to a situation where we will be more in a replacement cycle. So plus some pressure on prices. So we do not expect the level of growth we used to benefit from in Asia. So that would be the main drivers. Maybe you want to answer on the acquisition?

Philippe Lazare

So your question, if I recall well, was related to, what do we expect in the coming months or years as far as the acquisition are concerned. If you look at the story of that company, it's a blend of organic growth and acquisition. Of course, we are not going to stop that trend. We are working on a few targets. You mentioned six. Everybody is looking at six, so you could say that to almost 100% of the people of the company within the payment industry. So everybody's looking at it. You mentioned the fact that, you asked us if we are interested in buying acquirers or acquiring capability. I mean, acquiring for us is not a goal, it's a tool. We need the acquiring because our offer needs acquiring, but we don't target to buy acquiring for acquiring. It's just because we want to be able to put an acquiring offer on top of what we are delivering.

So our strategy is not to become a merchant's acquirer. Everybody has to be extremely calm about that. We will not do that. So if you look at what we have to do in the coming years, and if we consider on the offer which has been built in Europe based on the asset that we had in Europe, they have to be extended in other regions, mature regions, in which the request coming from merchants are more complex than in other part of the world. It's clear that North America, broadly speaking, remain in our target. I don't say that we are not looking to other things. But if we look at the priorities, I think that looking at the U.S. market is something which is broader than we have today, even if we have been extremely successful, and the explanation of the relatively poor performance of retail is mainly based on the comparison basis. Just to remind you that 5 or 6 years ago, we were nowhere in the U.S. market, nowhere.

So now we have a strong implementation - I mean, strong operation. We are covering a lot of segments. Now we have to keep on growing. So six, everybody's looking at it. You can put us in that category. It's not a key priority. We just look at it. Rest is open. Then leverage is 3x, a bit less than 3x. Leveraging is quick and fast, and given the free cash flow that we are generating. Funding is at our hand. We're working on that, and there is a strong appetite from the Ingenico story. So we are not concerned about our ability to look at a significant target. So I mean, the rule was three questions, and Emmanuel took something like five. So we will have [indiscernible].

Antonin Baudry

Antonin Baudry from HSBC. Three questions or perhaps four, but the last one is - will be quick. First of all, I do not understand really the pro forma EBITDA you provide for 2017 that could suggest that's the EBITDA of Bambora, could be at €23 million, which I think is a bit lower than what we expected or we have in mind. So could you elaborate on that on Bambora on the recovery of the EBITDA of Bambora you expect in the next two years? My second question is about the long-term prospect for Banks & Acquirers. So you expect low single-digit for 2018, is your view about point-of-sales terminal growth changed? Or is it just due to a difficult basis of comparison? I mean, I think you have in mind something like plus 5% per annum for the point-of-sales terminal growth. Does it change? What is your view on that? My third question is about China. You bought a 20% to Fosun. So what is your strategy in China? Is it still under review? What is your view on China? And my last question is about just IFRS 15 rules. You do not speak about that. Does it - is there any impact for 2018?

Nathalie Lomon

Okay, so let's start with that one, because, well, I'm not sure it's an easy one, but at least I have the answer. So we consider that the impact should be fairly limited for us in the neighborhood of €6 million to €10 million negative impact on the top line of the company. That's for IFRS 15. Coming back to the pro forma. So I think your calculation is a bit, I would say, pessimistic, as far as Bambora contribution to the EBITDA is concerned. However, when we have looked at the EBITDA and the financials of Bambora and compared them with the Ingenico methodology of booking in EBITDA versus other income and expenses, there were, in 2017, some nonrecurring expenses in Bambora that we considered should be booked or would have been booked as part of the OpEx in Ingenico. So those nonrecurring expenses mainly relate to some developments that Bambora has made on their growth engine, so their platform, they should not be reiterating moving forward. So they will not hamper the trend or the expectation that we have from Bambora moving forward. But it's a bit of a disconnect between the way Bambora was reporting and the way Ingenico is reporting.

Antonin Baudry

Sorry. So at this stage, the write-off of goodwill linked to Bambora is not so big for you?

Nathalie Lomon

The what?

Antonin Baudry

The write-off of the goodwill of - linked to the acquisition of Bambora.

Nathalie Lomon

No, no, no. So coming back to the other question on the strategy in China. So we have repurchased the 20% stake that Fosun had in the holdco that we were having in Hong Kong, and that is the crazy sole shareholder of our business in China. Actually, it's a combination of - two facts or two conclusion that we draw. The first one is that for whatever reason, Fosun was willing to divest from a certain part of their portfolio of investment. So that's one thing, and they expressed that to us. And second, you may recall that when we have started that business with Fosun, we were expecting to get some strategic input from their presence in China, which has not really delivered. So we considered that we would be in a better position to manage the business with the 100% shareholder stake. You may want to further comment on that? Okay.

Philippe Lazare

The Chinese market has been a key driver for growth and profitability since we bought them in '08 or '09?

Nathalie Lomon

'08.

Philippe Lazare

'08. And that so market is shifting from, I would say, card-based payment solution to noncard-based payment, QR code-based payment. So we don't know yet exactly what will be the consequences of that. We keep on selling traditional terminal, we sell additional terminal, plus QR code acceptance solution. So we're looking at that very carefully. But in the figures that we are putting in front of you, China is included. So we don't anticipate not to have them, but we are looking at that very carefully.

Antonin Baudry

The trend for of point-of-sales terminal?

Philippe Lazare

So I mean, if you look at historically, what would the tailwind, we benefited. We had a very strong range of product, new first equipment market. I'm thinking about China, partially Southeast Asia. Brazil was booming, and we were almost everywhere. So we have a strong exposure to the global hardware market. We have been facing some difficult period of time. But when we sit, calm, looking at what are the megatrends in that business, we believe that we will come back to growth, not something which is comparable to what we enjoy in the past, but something which is sustainable and solid.

We believe that the new offer, which has been described by - presented by Patrice is a relevant one. The first conversation that we have with the Banks & Acquirers are extremely positive. We are bringing them a combination of payment solutions, secured payment solutions plus business application, which are requested by them. It's a business model in which we can, I think, leverage our international footprint and portfolio. We need partners. We started to sign partners. Well, frankly, I don't want to give you a precise number, but there is growth in that part of the business, for sure. Bambora is one also of our channel-to-market for our terminals, which used to be, and I think that will remain like that. Now frankly, we are pretty confident.

Again, if you look at '18, which seems to be the main concern that you have in mind, what we have in our roadmap, globally speaking, is going to pay in H2. So the new range will be ready. I'm speaking about Axium, the one which has been presented. It's right there. SMB strategy is going to deliver. North America should go back to growth. You've seen that Q4 was extremely high. So everything will be in H2. And frankly, when we are looking at '19 and '20, we don't have any significant concern about our ability to deliver that. If you look at the EBITDA figure that we are targeting, which is €700 million, do the math. It's something which is extremely doable, without any other acquisition. I'm not even speaking of what could be the impact of another acquisition on the pipeline, of course, and the profitability as well. So I know that EBITDA figure is the basis of your valuation and calculation. So feel free to do it. Stephane? It will be the last question coming from the audience, and then we go to the online questions.

Stephane Houri

Stephane Houri of Natixis. So I have two questions. I understand the impact of the forex for the EBITDA guidance for 2018. But there is still gap compared to the consensus. So in your view, what did we not anticipate well when we made our calculations for 2018? Is it coming from Bambora integration? Or is there something else? And the second question is about the €700 million EBITDA target or more in 2020. What are the assumptions behind that in terms of growth? And is it a base scenario? Or is it a very optimistic scenario? How would you qualify this scenario?

Nathalie Lomon

So it's neither a base scenario nor a very optimistic scenario. This is a scenario we are comfortable with. Basically, when you look at the - what we foresee in terms of evolution for the business, we think that we will get some strong improvements in terms of EBITDA generation from the retail segment. That will come from the growth of Bambora, the growth of the offer omnichannel or our cross-border offer we are putting together for large retailers. And that will also be supported by the growth we anticipate in Global Online with additional revenue, the benefit from having our own in-house acquiring capacities and also the delivery we expect from all the efforts we are putting together to rationalize and optimize our back office in GlobalCollect.

So the growth in terms of EBITDA will mainly come from retail, whereas, as far as the Banks & Acquirers business is concerned, we are counting on the launch of the new product range that Patrice has just mentioned. I don't know if you have clearly heard here, but will be some recurring revenue embedded in the new Axium solution and the partnerships that we want to have with software cash register providers that would put their solution in the Axium platform. So we'll keep an eye on the evolution of the recurring revenue that we will get from that business. Hopefully, we expect that this will be a strong protection for us in terms of pricing and margin. And so this is what is supporting our calculation for 2020. Now if we come back to the FX. What I have mentioned between '17 and '18, it's significant.

But if you add up all the FX that have been negative since we have presented the plan back in London, we consider that overall, on the organic top line, the impact is between €250 million to €280 million versus the FX assumption we had at the time. So this is for you to do the math. Now coming back to 2018. I think that the integration of Bambora is moving on as expected. We will have, in 2018, some good news, hopefully coming from the overall retail sector, because of this new dynamic that we want to have with our new set up and the three business lines that we have. Obviously, this will help us protecting our margin. You know that the business is quite competitive. We have some pressure not only on prices but also on the interchange cost that are - and the cost that are invoiced by the schemes.

Hence, the fact that we have disclosed not only our growth revenue on a pro forma basis but on net revenues, so that you can see the performance of the company more clearly. We will keep on working on our efficiency plan, and we will, maybe have, because of the balance of the country mix, a different performance in the B&A sector. As you have seen that we have grown significantly in 2017 in Europe and Africa. This is an area where we can drive significant margins. So apart from that, I don't have more to comment. If you look at the pro forma we have provided for 2017 and if you do all the calculation and to push the numbers and the growth assumption we have for 2018, we are in-line with what we did in 2017 apart from the FX impact.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Gerardus Vos from Barclays.

Gerardus Vos

I have a few. Just regarding the kind of guidance you've indicated the kind of pro forma EBITDA of €549 million included some nonrecurring kind of items. Could you specify how much that would be if you exclude those nonrecurring items? Then secondly, on the guidance for 2018, the double digits revenue growth in kind of retail is that on an organic basis? Because Bambora would add to the retail around 15% in 2018, and I try to square that. Then just on the M&A side, you missed out on the K-On deal you were bidding for in the kind of U.S. You indicated, you're interested in six as you're in kind of Europe. I just want to get a bit of a feeling where the preference is. Is it for kind of consolidationary kind of deals in Europe? Or is it more for expansionary deals in the kind of gateway and acquiring in the U.S? And then finally, on the tax. Any impact there from the new tax regulation in the U.S.?

Nathalie Lomon

So I think I missed your last question. But okay, okay. So U.S. tax. Yes, we think that the impact will not be very significant for us and should be below one points or 100 basis point in terms of effective tax rate for the company. The - not the perform - the decrease in effective tax rate that we have seen in 2017 compared to 2016 is more coming from the country mix that we have, plus some local reorganization that we have implemented included the U.S. So to your first question, the nonrecurring items that are in the - embedded in the EBITDA pro forma numbers for 2017, they are not really significant at group level. And then the last also, your second question was related to the M&A appetite and whether we would favor more U.S. versus Europe. So that will be for Philippe.

Philippe Lazare

The European market. I mean, there is so far at least two formal processes which are on their way, so we look at them really. It's a bit different on the U.S. market. On the U.S. market, we have to find the right target, assess it and then making decisions. So it's a completely different story. We are hunter on the U.S. market, and we are just looking at the opportunities which are, and for others on the European one. So it's not a question of which one do we prefer. There is one which is right now, we have to look at it as everybody in that industry is looking at it, at least the European players. But in the same time, we are actively looking at other opportunities in other parts of the world.

And again, our target is mature market on the, I would say, more developed market, which is not probably the best way to describe them. But let's say, the Southeast Asian market and globally speaking, Asia Pacific or partly in other geographies. We believe that our strategy is much more dedicated to buying channel-to-market distributors and partners. So I don't know if it answers your question. Just keep in mind that there is processes, and when those processes are on their way, we look at them because I think that we have to. And when we are looking at the U.S. market, it's a different story. We are looking at different number of things. As you know, it's a complex market, fragmented market and verticalized market. So we have to make the right decision. And by the way, years ago, we've made decision to buy a tiny company based in Boston named ROAM Data, which is now Ingenico mobile solution, part of the North American organization, and those people are delivering a mobile solution which is extremely successful on the U.S. market. So there is maybe others company like that, that we can buy and leverage on it.

Gerardus Vos

Sure. Just going back on the second question regarding the double-digit revenue growth in retail. Is that on an organic basis? Or does it include Bambora?

Nathalie Lomon

[Indiscernible] growth based on the pro forma, so it does include Bambora.

Operator

Our next question comes from David Mulholland from UBS.

David Mulholland

Just one quick question for me. I think it's been touched on a little bit. But in the outlook that you're giving for 2018 and the EBITDA guidance, it looks a little bit like the pro forma EBITDA margins coming down a bit. So I wonder if you can talk a little bit, whether that's just based on mix or if you can comment on the trends that we should expect on gross margins, which seems to have improved a bit in the terminal margin in the second half or whether this is a need to increase investment, and R&D expense going up. And maybe a little bit of color on the mix between gross margins and OpEx in 2018 will be really helpful.

Nathalie Lomon

Okay. So back to the comments on 2018 guidance. So overall, our performance is very much in line with the pro forma performance of 2017. We will keep on delivering some efficiency on our OpEx, and that will help us get to some operational leverage on the rest of the business and also keep the level of EBITDA that we want for the company. And as you may have understood, apart from that, we have significant impact coming from the FX. So as I said, all FX currencies have been devaluating over the period and especially very strongly over the last two to three months against the euro.

Operator

Our next question comes from Gianmarco Bonacina from Equita.

Gianmarco Bonacina

Just a quick question on the top line growth, organic growth because - if you can just give us an indication what you said. Is it fair to assume that in 2018, we can assume from the company organic top line not in the high single digit but more in the mid-single digit? And then for 2019 and '20, if you can specify what level of organic top line growth you need there to reach your €700 million of EBITDA in 2020.

Nathalie Lomon

So to answer your question on 2018. So based on the pro forma figures that we have provided, we said that our ambition is to grow double-digit in the Retail Business. Retail is accounting for close to €1.3 billion in 2017 in terms of revenue. We have Banks & Acquirers which are close to €1.4 billion. And we said that we are expecting here a soft growth, meaning low single-digit for that segment of the company. Moving forward, obviously, we would expect some growth in the business to keep on double-digit growth on the Retail segment, fueled by the new offers that we want to sell direct to merchants with the support of the Bambora and the fact that we want to replicate the offer outside of the Nordics, likely starting with Europe. We count also on growth, more limited on the Banks & Acquirers side, mainly fueled by the new offer that we will launch, and that will help us protecting our margin and develop some recurring revenue streams.

Sébastien Sztabowicz

Sebastian from Kepler Cheuvreux. One question on Bambora. If I memoried well the press release, the growth in 2017 has been 20%. If I remember, a while back in July, you were targeting more a growth in excess of 25%. If I'm correct, what happened during H2 at Bambora? And why is the growth has been really a little bit behind expectation? And second one linked, are you still comfortable to grow the business at the same pace of growth in the next few years at Bambora, i.e., in the 20% range, which was mainly the previous target? And the other question is on the acquiring side. Could you comment on the amount of money you spent on acquirings with your external partner on your full online demand services? And is there any room to internalize a lot of these flows internally in order to have the acquiring license in Europe and the global one for airlines? And that would be my two questions.

Philippe Lazare

Okay. Thank you. Maybe we're going to ask Johan to answer the Bambora part of your question, and Nicolas will answer the - we'll give you a microphone.

Johan Tjärnberg

To start with, I think your first question on Bambora on the second half of 2017. I would say that we delivered on what we were expected to deliver, so basically, no change in terms of growth rate or anything in the second half. If I look at the predictions up to 2020, I - first of all, I don't see any decline in growth rate rather an opportunity to increase the growth rate compared to where we are today. So - and I think also coming back to - maybe Nathalie can confirm, but I think what was communicated in July was, I think, around 20% growth on a pro forma basis between '16 and '17. So I think we are very much on track. And I'm actually very optimistic for what we can deliver in terms of growth the next coming 2, 3 years.

Nicolas Huss

So on the acquiring side, without disclosing the price that we pay, of course, transferring some of our external acquiring to the acquiring capability that we have through Bambora is part of our plan. This has to be done also in synergy and being aligned with the clients just to make sure that we provide at the same time an offer that would be as interesting for them, the same level of authorization rates. But clearly, we are focused on that. And if you remember, I have mentioned that several times when I did present the Retail Business unit.

Alexandre Faure

Alex here from Exane. Just three questions from my side, which is already that. Firstly, on the R&D side coming back on a previous question. How should we think of it in '18, '19 in the context of the launch of Axium? Is it going to be a major investment program along the lines to what we saw with Tetra, lengthy certification cycle and the like? Or are still we using data for acceptance and just developing something on tow which would be a bit quicker to bring to market? Second question, back on the FX situation, I'm afraid. When you cut out €25 million to €30 million impact on EBITDA '18, I'm still struggling. Is it a translation impact because you've got roughly €100 million hit on top line? Or is it a transaction impact and we'll see actually an erosion on margin line for line? And final question is on Bambora for Johan, I suppose. You said you feel very good on your market positioning compared to competition. What differentiates you, I mean, for some of us who don't know the technology that well, from likes Visa or Total or Square or any of those guys, how do you think of Square entering Europe, notably?

Philippe Lazare

Maybe we're going to start with that one.

Johan Tjärnberg

Yes, I think your question was relating to competition in the SMB space and, specifically, around Square. I think we look - we need to look at this into different sort of categories of the competition. If you look at the people that are coming more from the storefront side, it's actually developing and providing the application, basically, to do business and not payment, which I would probably say that Square fall into that category. If you look at the pure payment providers in the SMB space, it's very much still domestic players that are supporting domestic merchants in, as I said before, in a very underserved manner. So I would say that the competitive landscape is not super tricky or super hard. I see if we replicate what we have done in multiple markets, I think we will be able to get a lot of market share there.

Nathalie Lomon

Thank you. So yes, comment - yes, so two questions. There was a question on Axium. So maybe I will leave the floor to Patrice if you want more detail on the technology. But at least as far as the costs are concerned, you may recall that when we had implemented the two business units, one of the items on the roadmap of both Retail and B&A was to streamline and get some better coordination in terms of organization. And at that time, I commented that, that was the first time that we had a single management for all the R&D teams in the group, being the hardware and operating system R&D in China and all the software developments that we do in every country where we sell the terminals. So based on these - our new organization, we have been able to deliver some efficiencies that are now used to fund the redevelopment of the Axium platform. So there will not be a significant increase of R&D cost because of the development of Axium. It is already kind of funded by the efficiencies we have implemented throughout the year this year. So maybe, Patrice, you want to further comment on tech aspect of the platform?

Patrice Le Marre

Yes, I would like to add some on the Axium platform. Axium is made of on - is capitalizing on all our assets in term of payment. And all the development we have been doing in the region for the past 2, 3 years on Tetra are fully compatible with the Axium platform, meaning that this is - we are providing a complete business continuity to our customer, meaning that Telium - or the Tetra application that have been developing to launch Tetra in the respective market with the respective customer can be fully leveraged to move to Axium, which is a huge benefit for them then they are having a quick time-to-market. That's the first asset. And the second is to see Axium more as a complete ecosystem, not just as hardware. Beyond this, we're also leveraging our footprint, very strong partnership program.

We have already started to sign a partner, and the partnership will be announced next week in - during the Mobile World Congress, partner we are providing a full ecosystem, including ECR, customer relation management, royalties program and tools to manage a store or help merchant manage the store. And the business model is made here of how we open our channels with the Banks & Acquirers to take a fee, which is charged every month by that software player within the merchant. And it changed a bit, the value chain, we are already seeing with the Banks & Acquirers. On where we stand today in the introduction of Axium, it's something we started almost one year ago, ready in terms of development then we are ready. We will announce this next week as I said. And we have already presented Axium to more than 45 customers around the globe, and think that we have, I think, a very, very good feedback today on the positioning of the platform.

Nathalie Lomon

And to your last question, it's mostly a conversion impact on the top line that is flowing down to the EBITDA.

Geoffroy Perreira

Geoffroy Perreira from Gilbert Dupont. I have a question on the synergies plan you expect at Bambora. Could you please make an update about that? As you said, you have more precise view on financials of Bambora. So does it have an impact on the €30 million of synergies you expect? And my second question's still on that topic. Could you please let us know what amount of synergies you integrate in your EBITDA guidance in 2018?

Philippe Lazare

And for 2020 outlook, we stick to the view that we are going to get €3 million EBITDA contribution to the EBITDA from the acquisition of Bambora thanks to the synergy. So we stick to that. And the €30 million, which on top of the EBITDA coming from Bambora, of course, are already in the figure of €700 million. For '18, I'll leave the floor to Nathalie. '18 is your part.

Nathalie Lomon

So when we communicated on the synergies for - related to this deal, you may recall that there were some positive synergies and also some dissynergies as were expected. So as far as the dissynergies are concerned, for the time being, we see some of them but there are rather limited. All the synergies that are expected are coming from faster development or rollout of the Bambora solution within the countries where we're generally required to have a very strong presence. Plus the fact that we will use Bambora acquiring capacities instead of what we are doing with current acquirers that are providing this service to GlobalCollect, and we are well on track with what we were expecting. We haven't disclosed the synergies for 2018, but we're still confident to deliver the €30 million for 2019 that we have communicated at the time of the acquisition. One more? Okay.

Operator

The next audio question comes from Adithya Metuku from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Adithya Metuku

So all of my questions have been answered, but just a couple of quick clarifications. So when you look at your revenue growth in 2018, can you talk a bit about the revenue growth you're expecting by geography, especially in the Terminals business? And secondly, if you could give us some color on any margin pressure you're seeing in Terminals business, gross margin pressure, that will be really helpful.

Nathalie Lomon

So we said that B&A would deliver soft growth. Obviously, when you look at the comparison basis we have and the performance we have delivered in 2017, we think that we should have some very limited growth in Europe and Africa and also in Asia-Pac and expect better trend in Latin America. Brazil has started to recover and, to a lesser extent, in the U.S. Regarding pressure on margin, there is, as usual, pressure at least from customers, but we are launching a new range of product with new features. This is what is helping us protecting our average selling price and protecting our margin. We still have the benefit from the size of being - for the fact of being the leader on the markets. So we have the best purchasing power you can have as far as electronic components for electronic processor is concerned.

And this is also a way of protecting our margin on the B&A side. Last but not least, as we are growing the revenue and as I mentioned, we have implemented some efficiency plan on R&D expenses. This is another way of protecting the EBITDA for this part of the business. Regarding the retail sector, we have those three segments, three business lines that we have described. So SMB is an area where we are providing an end-to-end offer to small and medium businesses. This is helping us adding up all the margins that in all the models are spread between acquirers, distributors, people in charge of the installation support and terminals.

So to that extent, we do not - we expect that the margin will be able to keep on - to be at the same level as what we have in 2017. Enterprise, we are developing more and more pan-European or cross-channel customized solution. And we are on a good direction as far as the learning curve is concerned for those very complex programs and developments. And the last part is the global online part, where we have, on the one hand, some pressure coming from customers, also as I mentioned, coming from schemes and issuers. And hence, that's why we are disclosing our net revenues so you have a better understanding of how things are moving on. But on the other hand, we have the opportunity to use Bambora acquiring capacity to kind of offset the pressure we have from external suppliers on the one hand. And we hope that we will be able to get some operational leverage from our operations moving forward.

Philippe Lazare

The last question?

Operator

The last question comes from Sandeep Deshpande from JPMorgan.

Sandeep Deshpande

Firstly, in terms of this €25 million to €30 million currency impact that you're talking about, can you tell us what euro-dollar rate, for instance, you've taken so that - and how we should adjust for the currency impact if this currency changes through the year? Secondly, are you guiding at all to EBITDA target? I mean, there's quite a bit of discussion earlier about potential future acquisitions you want to make. And so what - to what extent are you comfortable with taking more debt on your balance sheet? And then finally, regarding Bambora. I mean, it was not entirely clear to me what Bambora's margin was in 2017, and clearly, it does seem that in 2018 that, that is some of the dilution. But is that the case, so that is the dilution which is causing your numbers to be below consensus? Or is it that there are other factors involved as well?

Philippe Lazare

Okay, just maybe I'm going to answer your question about what leverage we can accept on our balance sheet. We are below 3x the EBITDA, which is, I would say, comfortable. For a short period of time or a medium-sized period of time, we could accept to be above that. Just keep in mind that we usually try to do the acquisition of company-generating EBITDA and cash flow as well. And the question is not the leverage but deleveraging that we are about to provide through the acquisition. And most of the company that we are looking for, because they are in the payments industry, they are profitable, most of them. And they are delivering a decent level of profitability, which will help us and others, probably, to deleverage if needed. But - so we don't have a rule around the 3x. It could be a bit more, but we are comfortable with the situation in which we're on. The other question is question around ForEx. I believe that we already speak a bit about that, but maybe I was wrong. So let's go to ForEx's story.

Nathalie Lomon

Okay. So Sandeep, so what I said is that we have 2/3 of our revenue which is not denominated in euro. Our main exposure in terms of top line are coming from U.S. dollar, Australian dollar, Swedish kroner, Canadian dollar, Chinese ren, Brazilian reais, Turkish lira, Russian ruble. So what we are doing is two things. First, when the budget or very first forecast assumption are very solid, we start hedging so that we protect the profitability for the year. And second, we monitor the evolution of our FX exposure on a monthly basis so that we can adjust the hedging policy of the company in order to protect the profitability. So moving forward, we'll obviously give you more information on the evolution of those exposures so that you can integrate them in your valuation in your model.

Coming back to Bambora, the profitability of Bambora is really in line with the expectation that we had. As I mentioned, there are some costs that Bambora considered in their reporting to be nonrecurring and that we consider that they are part of the EBITDA, EBITDA as per Ingenico calculation. I'm sure that you know that Ingenico is very cautious in terms of capitalization policy. So it's not the policy of the company to capitalize a lot of development costs. Most of the development costs we have are pushed through in the P&L. So it's a one-off cost that Bambora had in 2018. That will not have any further impact in the profitability and the performance of the company. But to be in line with the way Ingenico is reporting, we have an EBITDA that is very clean and limited CapEx on the balance sheet. Okay.

Philippe Lazare

Okay. Thank you, Nathalie, for those explanations. So thank you for coming. Thank you for your question. You understand that we're pretty confident for the three coming years. We believe that the H2 2018 will show what we are expecting as far as the product and the offers are concerned. And '19 and '20 are extremely solid as well. So thank you for that, and have a good day. Thank you.

Operator

This now concludes our conference call. Thank you all for attending. You may now disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.