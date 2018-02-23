Essendant's (ESND) CEO Ric Phillips on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Essendant Inc. (NASDAQ:ESND) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Ric Phillips - President and Chief Executive Officer

Janet Zelenka - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Chris McGinnis - Sidoti and Company

Operator

Ric Phillips

Thank you, Anita. Good morning, everyone and thanks to all of you for joining us. Last quarter, I outlined a set of strategic drivers that will reduce cost, drive sales and leverage our network and capabilities to partner with suppliers. We are focused on executing against these priorities with urgency. On today’s call, I’ll provide a recap of our fourth quarter performance and give an update on the progress we’re making on our strategic drivers. Then, I’ll pass it over to Janet for additional detail on our results.

Starting with our fourth quarter results. Fourth quarter sales declined 4.5% or $56.4 million versus prior year, driven the sales declines in our national reseller channel, which we've talked about in prior quarters. We previously noted the loss of our primary position for JanSan business at one of our national resellers and then we saw significant disruption beginning in the second quarter when a national reseller moved a substantial amount of purchase volumes to a direct sourcing model.

In the fourth quarter, the loss of sales from national resellers accounted for almost all of our sales decline. We also continued to see the impact of an early 2017 acquisition of one of our large independent dealers by a national reseller. Despite these headwinds, our fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.11, reflects good progress on our 2017 initiatives. Our efforts delivered value in line with our expectations and built a healthy foundation for our three strategic drivers, which I'll talk about shortly.

We also worked throughout 2017 to rationalize our inventory consistent with sales levels. Since the end of 2016, we have reduced inventory levels by $55 million through purchase discipline and optimizing our stocking positions. Our service levels have remained steady and we have reduced our overall working capital investment.

With respect to our balance sheet and cash flow, disciplined inventory management throughout 2017 drove strong free cash flow of $147 million in the year, enabling us to pay down over $100 million of debt. While we are pleased with the progress on our 2017 initiatives, they were not enough to over the sales headwinds. In 2018, we are focused on executing on our strategic drivers to significantly improve the value of our business over the next two to three years.

As discussed last quarter, these strategic drivers are: one, improving efficiency across our distribution network and reducing our cost base; two, accelerating sales performance in key channels where we're positioned to grow; and three, advancing supplier partnerships that leverage our network and capabilities.

Our first driver, resetting our cost base and improving our network efficiency, is expected to result in an annualized savings in excess of $50 million by 2020. I first announced this goal in my remarks last quarter, and we have been focused on executing in three major areas of cost reduction and efficiency which are: a complete redesign of our inbound freight logistics; distribution network consolidations and efficiencies; and operating cost reductions. We've already launched our inbound freight consolidation plans. With the recent opening of the third of our four inbound consolidation centers, we will be able to execute greater inbound control, consolidate shipments to our distribution centers and maintain high performance standards to improve overall efficiency across the supply chain.

We are also optimizing our distribution network footprint. As we implement these actions, we are taking care to maintain our high service levels and to preserve customer experience, while improving efficiency across the network. We continue to implement our California and Arizona consolidation plans. We are consolidating our San Antonio location into our Dallas and Huston distribution centers, and we will be announcing future consolidations over the coming quarters.

And through our annual operating planned exercise, we implemented an enterprise wide process to analyze operating expenses with a rigorous focus on optimization and efficiency. We are now executing on the identified plan and we'll start to realize the benefits in 2018. We have also started work on our second strategic driver to align resources and efforts to accelerate growth across key sales channels and customers. We are encouraged by the growth we're already seeing in several of our targeted growth channels.

Our JanSan distributor channel returned to year-over-year growth in the last half of 2017. We continue to see strong growth in our industrial channel, driven by sales initiatives, including category expansion and improving market conditions. We have targeted teams driving growth in our vertical markets and ecommerce channels. We are also partnering with key leaders in independent retail channel to help drive sales. We are building on this momentum and see improving trajectories in many of these channels.

The third strategic driver is to develop strategic partnerships with our suppliers. In 2017, we introduced a merchandizing initiative to align and grow with strategic national brand suppliers. To-date, we have named 19 suppliers in 35 categories to participate in our preferred supplier program.

In 2018, we will leverage our network and capabilities to provide valuable distribution services for suppliers who are facing the small order sizes, higher fulfillment costs and increase ecommerce requirements that come with the continued shift to online purchasing. We are pursuing additional supplier partnerships to utilize our nationwide distribution network and next day delivery proposition to optimize supply chain efficiency for our suppliers and our customers.

Yesterday, we announced a restructuring initiative, beginning in 2018, to support our three strategic drivers. The restructuring plan will help us capture the cost reductions that I just highlighted, improve organizational alignment around our growth channels and provide the product assortment capacity to invest in additional products with our key suppliers over time. This restructuring will provide us with the flexibility to support our customers’ growth into the future in multiple ways. Janet will provide more details on this plan in her remarks.

Before I turn the call over to Janet, let me provide some color on our outlook for 2018. We'll continue to experience year-over-year sales decline as our national reseller channel disruptions wrap into 2018. As you may recall, we started to see the full impact of these declines in the second half of 2017. We have already begun work on our strategic drivers and expect those benefits, including significant cost reductions, to scale throughout the year with more than half of our $50 million savings target hitting in 2018. The year-over-year impact of the national reseller decline will affect our results, particularly in the first half.

With that in mind, I want to reiterate the long term potential I see in this business. We are a leading national distributor across a variety of product categories, serving a diverse group of reseller customers. We provide access to a broad product portfolio, nationwide delivery and deep sales, marketing and digital expertise. We have a talented and dedicated associate team that is committed to our business, our customers and the communities in which we work and serve. Executing on the three strategic drivers will accelerate our efforts to significantly improve the value of our business over the next two to three years. I look forward to sharing our continued progress over the coming quarters.

I'll now turn the call over to Janet to provide more details on our fourth quarter results and our outlook for 2018.

Janet Zelenka

Thank you, Ric and good morning everyone. My comments this morning will include a discussion of our fourth quarter and full year results, details of our restructuring initiatives and our outlook of 2018.

Beginning with the overview of our fourth quarter results on slide four. Our GAAP loss per share was $0.04 compared to a loss of $0.06 in the fourth quarter of last year. Fourth quarter 2017 results included $2.6 million one-time tax expense related to the impact of transition tax changes and re-measurement of our deferred tax asset position resulting from the passage of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act. Our results also included transformation expenses of $5.3 million, which as noted in previous quarters, we view as a long-term investment in our business and continuing to exclude from our adjusted earnings per share.

Excluding those items, our fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share were $0.11, an increase of $0.13 from the fourth quarter of 2016. I will focus on adjusted results for the remainder of my comments. Fourth quarter net sales decreased 4.5% versus prior year and we ended the year with net sales down 5.8%. As Ric noted in his comments, our national retailers were the biggest driver of our sales decline this year, as well as continued softness in the independent reseller channel. These pressures were somewhat offset by good progress in our growth channels.

Looking at our Q4 sales by product category on slide five. Our JanSan product category was down 9.4% versus prior year, driven by the loss of our primary JanSan position with a national reseller at the beginning of 2017. A series of decisions by another national reseller to take several product lines direct also impacted our technology, office products, cut sheet paper and furniture category sales. Our industrial product category continues to grow 11% over prior year, driven by sales initiative execution and market growth. Automotive products grew 12.1% as our annual automotive fall customer show occurred in the fourth quarter of 2017 and generated significant sales.

Turning now to our sales channels. Pressures in the national reseller channel accounted for our fourth quarter sales decline. Independent reseller channel sales were flat year-over-year in the fourth quarter. Within the independent retailer channel, our vertical market sales grew almost 13% over prior year, and our JanSan distributors returned to year-over-year growth, a sign that any users continue to value the high tech series provided by our dealers and distributors. Despite these focused sales gains, secular declines, customer consolidation and acquisition activity all impacted sales growth in this channel.

Gross margin dollars in the quarter grew $5.8 million over prior year, reflecting the momentum of our strategic drivers, including partnering with our suppliers to more than offset the sales volume decline pressure on pricing margin. Our gross margin rate increased to 110 basis points over the fourth quarter of 2016, favorable supplier allowance rates and inflationary impacts help offset supply chain rater deleverage.

Adjusted operating expenses for the fourth quarter were favorable by $6.5 million. The fourth quarter 2016 included a $13.3 million reserve for a specific customer that favorability was partially offset by facility move costs driving higher occupancy expense and the reset in our incentive compensation in 2017. Adjusted operating expense as a percent of sales increased 7 basis points, largely due to the operating expense rate deleveraging associated with the sales decline.

Turning to the balance sheet and free cash flow on slide six and seven. Disciplined inventory management of our year-end inventory $55 million below last year. This contributed to strong free cash flow of $147 million in the year. We utilized some of the cash to reduce long-term debt levels from $610 million at the end of 2016 to $504 million as of December 31, 2017. Our remaining availability under our credit agreement was over $475 million. Our full year GAAP loss per share was $7.27, which included goodwill impairment charges, transformation expenses and litigation reserves. Excluding those items, our full year adjusted earnings per share were $0.67.

Our strategic drivers will start to produce cost savings in 2018, building to an annualized run rate of more than $50 million by 2020, enabling sales growth and providing capacity to invest in products with preferred suppliers. As part of this plan, our restructuring program will commence in 2018 and span to mid-2020. The program includes facility consolidations and work force reductions, which are expected to result in cash cost of $30 million to $40 million and will be reflected as additional operating expenses over the duration of the program, beginning in the first quarter of 2018.

We are also refining our product assortment to address items that have low sales and limited availability. This is expected to improve service levels, increase capacity to support customer growth and improve network efficiency while having a minimal impact on sales. We expect to record a non-cash charge of between $42 million and $48 million in the first quarter related to the product assortment changes.

Moving on to our outlook for 2018. We anticipate revenue headwinds to continue as we anniversary the year-over-year impacts of the declines in our national reseller channel. We expect full year 2018 sales in a range of down 3% to down 6%.

In terms of the earnings outlook, I want to provide some insight on the key drivers for the year. Adjusted earnings per share in the first quarter of 2018 are expected to be lower than the fourth quarter of 2017. The decline from fourth quarter is driven by impacts from the national reseller sales decline, the annual first quarter reset of our expense accrual for employee time off, and lower supplier allowances, resulting from opportunistic inventory purchases. The benefits to cost savings was scale during the year.

As Ric mentioned, we expect to keep more than half of the 2020 $50 million annual run rate savings target in 2018. Cost related to our restructuring efforts are excluded from this outlook. Our effective tax rate in 2018 is projected between 35% and 37%, and we anticipate free cash flow in excess of $40 million in 2018.

As Ric stated, our 2017 results reflect disruptions in our national reseller channel and challenging industry dynamics. We are focused on executing our three strategic drivers. We’re moving quickly to reduce our cost base and drive efficiencies within our network and supply chain and are optimistic about the long-term value of our business.

Thank you again. And with that, let’s open it up for questions.

[Operator Instructions] This time we have a question from Chris McGinnis with Sidoti. Please go ahead.

Chris McGinnis

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions and nice to see some positive momentum here picking up in Q4. An easy one to start with, what’s the expected tax rate in 2018?

Janet Zelenka

The tax rate range we are expecting between 35% and 37%.

Chris McGinnis

And should you get any benefit from the recent tax cuts…

Janet Zelenka

We got some of it, but it’s been mitigated. Let me walk you through that little bit, Chris. So we expect our future tax expense to continue to be impacted by items fixed in nature versus our pretax income. So that includes certain state and property taxes and then the impact of a lower tax deduction for equity comp due to a lower stock price. So when the equity was granted, we disclosed in our 10-K that that's $1.3 million additional expense due to this accounting change. And then we have a loss of certain deduction such as entertainment expenses. So that all netted to we're expecting and of course the tax team is still deeply working on this, but we put in our guidance, we're expecting 35% to 37%.

Chris McGinnis

And maybe overtime, should that come down or do you think that's where the foreseeable future unfold?

Janet Zelenka

It's hard for us to say. I mean, we're looking right now at what we're looking at '18. I think there are sustainability in some of those like state tax is going to stay, property taxes will stay a part. And it does depend on our income levels and that will determine your ultimate tax rate.

Chris McGinnis

And then just moving on maybe, just on the cash flow assumption for 2018, that's excluding the restructuring, the cash restructuring costs. Is that correct?

Janet Zelenka

Correct.

Chris McGinnis

And just digging into the restructuring program. How much do you think needs to be reinvested into the business on that savings? Or should the profitability pick up from that savings by that amount, you expect for I think each of the year to roughly $25 million?

Janet Zelenka

So the cost savings we expect to capture unfold that we have indicated. What will impact that falling to the bottom line of course are really our sales and margin dynamics, but not, we're going after those in full as cost savings.

Chris McGinnis

And is that in conjunction with the, and if I'm wrong please remind me. But the 50 basis points over the -- I think that was between 2017 and 2018 to achieve I think 50 basis points of margin expansion from merchandising initiatives?

Janet Zelenka

So that is not related. We retired that guidance a while ago and we're being more specific about the initiatives than what they are sized to be.

Chris McGinnis

And then I think just looking at -- the margin was a surprise in the quarter, especially in the gross margin. Can you just maybe talk a little bit of how much was the benefit from supplier allowances? And then maybe that level thinking about 2018 and where that just maybe up or down even if you could do it on the full year?

Janet Zelenka

So on the margin rate, we're pleased to say that all the efforts in our merchandising initiatives, we finally -- you see impacted the fourth quarter on the rate. And that was between our allowances and our inflation on product, which we benefit from are the primary components of that rate lift. Haven't provided specific guidance going forward on the margin, but we did capture benefits from our merchandising excellence programs. We continue to expect to see on a run-rate basis next year. Again, our sales trends could impact what you see fall through.

Chris McGinnis

Can you maybe just talk a little bit about outside of the national accounts. Can you just talk about the growth that you're seeing from -- maybe if you just did it within the significant revenue portions? I know you mentioned JanSan is moving positive. Could you just talk about maybe that rate a little bit on an adjusted basis? Is it over 1% or maybe where that's trending? Thanks.

Ric Phillips

This is Ric, I'd be happy to talk about some of the elements to that. We are pleased as mentioned with our second strategic driver, which is to drive growth in some channels where we think we're well positioned. And we've talked about some of the specifics in those that I can call out. In our industrial portfolio, we saw strong growth of about 11% in fourth quarter, and that's we think due to lot of efforts around the linkage between sales and merchandizing and also our focus on customers where we think we can create the most value.

We also experienced strong growth in our automotive aftermarket business of about 12% in the fourth quarter. Again, related in part to a very successful selling show that that business runs, as well as some good momentum in some of their underlying segments. Our vertical markets group that we’ve talked about before was another segment where we saw double-digit growth of about 13% in the fourth quarter. So we feel good about the momentum there.

You'd also mentioned JanSan. I think we've talked at length in the past about some of the challenges, over the last 12 to 18 months that we had in the JanSan reseller channel. And our efforts there we think are really paying off, and we did turn to a positive growth trajectory in JanSan in the second half of the year, and we have high hopes for that to continue. So we feel like there's a number of channels where we have good momentum and others where we’re working to continue to accelerate the momentum as we head into '18 and beyond.

Chris McGinnis

And just one more and I'll jump back in queue. Just on the -- I guess the product rationalization, I'd call it. Can you maybe just talk about how much of that is a component of sales currently?

Janet Zelenka

What was the last part of your question?

Chris McGinnis

Just how much of a percent of sales is that currently and just at that low sales and limited availability items that you mentioned…

Janet Zelenka

So it's actually a low component of sales. The nature of the product is actually low sales volume product in the -- what we call the long-long tail part of our portfolio. And as we've evaluated the value proposition of that, our customers are saying we'll get more value maybe from other areas than retaining that product, which tends to be of limited availability in certain areas of the network that we have. And so that's what it's -- that's what involved. And it also will help us with creating some capacity in our facilities.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Ric Phillips for any closing remarks.

Ric Phillips

Thank you, Anita. And thanks to everyone for joining us this morning. It's clear that we face significant challenges in 2017. I believe that we now have the right strategic drivers to improve the profitability our business, and to increase shareholder value over time. We are committed to accelerating the pace of change in our organization, and I have confidence in the ability of our associates across the company to make this happen. We appreciate your time and interest during the call today, and we look forward to sharing our progress with you in the coming quarters.

This conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.