Altus Group's (ASGTF) CEO Bob Courteau on Q3 2014 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Altus Group Limited (OTC:ASGTF) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Ali Mahdavi - IR

Bob Courteau - CEO

Angelo Bartolini - CFO

Analysts

Daniel Chan - TD Securities

Yuri Lynk - Cannacord Genuity

Richard Tse - National Bank Financial

Deepak Kaushal - GMP Securities

Paul Treiber - RBC Capital Markets

Maggie MacDougall - Cormark

Stephen MacLeod - BMO Capital Markets

Varun Choyah - CIBC

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Altus Group’s Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in listen-only mode. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Ali Mahdavi. Please go ahead.

Ali Mahdavi

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Altus Group’s Q4 and full-year 2017 results conference call and webcast for the period ended December 31, 2017.

For reference, our earnings news release was issued shortly after the close of market this afternoon and also posted on our website along with our MD&A and financial statements. Please feel free to visit altusgroup.com to obtain these documents and for further information.

On today’s call, we will begin with an overview of our performance during the Q4 and full-year, including a discussion of our financial results and noteworthy developments. We will finish by taking questions from analysts and institutional investors. If we miss anyone, please contact me directly after the call. Joining us today is our Chief Executive Officer, Bob Courteau; and our Chief Financial Officer, Angelo Bartolini.

Before we get started, please be advised that some of our statements today may contain forward-looking information. Various factors and assumptions were applied or taken into consideration in arriving at the forward-looking information that do not take into account the effect of events announced today. There are also numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set out or implied by such statements. These are described in our annual filings on SEDAR. Our comments and answers to any questions must also be considered in the context of the disclosure in those materials.

I will now turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Angelo Bartolini, who will start out with a review of our financial performance.

Angelo Bartolini

Thank you, Ali, and thank you, all for joining us on the call and webcast this afternoon. I’ll start off with some highlights of our consolidated financial results, followed by a review by business segments.

We are pleased with our full year-over-year performance and key financial metrics including, revenues, adjusted EBITDA dollars and margin showing continued growth and improvement despite the strategic investments we started to undertake towards long-term growth during Q4.

The strong performance in 2017 across all our businesses provides us with the stability and conviction required to look at the future prospects for Altus Group, across the globe, and invest accordingly.

For the year, Altus Analytics maintained its double-digit growth rate, with adjusted EBITDA margin outpacing top-line growth in 2017. We continue to see long-term growth opportunities globally for our products as data analytics and software solutions serve a growing need in the commercial real estate market.

Our CRE Consulting practices also performed well with a balanced contribution throughout the year from our Property Tax and Valuation and Cost Advisory businesses. We continue to see significant future market share growth opportunities in our Property Tax businesses in the U.S. and UK, especially with our acquisition of CVS which was announced during the fourth quarter of 2017. Lastly, our Geomatics business posted improved topline results, notwithstanding some of the ongoing market pressures in the oil and gas sector in Western Canada.

I’ll now provide a summary of our consolidated results, touching on both Q4 and the full-year numbers. In Q4, consolidated revenues grew at 6.4% to a $122.7 million, leading to an annual growth rate of 8% to $478.1 million. We achieved organic growth -- organic revenue growth of 6.2%, despite foreign exchange rate movements which impacted revenues by negative 1.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA was lower by 7.9% at $20.4 million in Q4 but climbed by 11% to $82.2 million for the year. License sales which are a driver for growth and profitability, came in softer primarily due to the variability nature of the ramp-up with large clients, and a significant portion of growth in this category occurring in Q2 and Q3 of 2017, resulting in lower license revenues being sold in Q4, while we continue to work on large-sized deals going into 2018.

Margins were further aggravated by the negative impact of currency and investments. Altus Analytics, Property Tax and Valuation and Cost Advisory and Geomatics were all key contributors to earnings growth in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA margins in 2017 improved to 17.2% compared to 16.7% in the prior year.

Consolidated profit in Q4 in accordance with IFRS was negative $3.4 million compared to $8.9 million in 2016 and for the year a $110.1 million compared to $14.3 million as a result of the gain recorded in Q2 on our investment in Real Matters.

Basic EPS was negative $0.09 for the quarter versus $0.24 last year and $2.89 for the year compared to $0.39 last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.15 in Q4 compared to $0.38 and a $1.13 for the full-year, down 1.7% from a $1.15 in 2016.

Moving on to our performance by business segment. In Q4, our Altus Analytics business revenues declined by 0.8% to $41.9 million, impacted by currency movement of negative 3.7%, while on an annual basis we maintained double-digit growth at 11.7% to a $169.2 million. Currency had a negative 2.3% impact to our annual growth rate. Recurring revenues, which accounted for approximately 70% of total Altus Analytics revenues, increased by 2.8% or 6.5% without currency impacts, in Q4, and by 5.2% or 7.5% currency-adjusted for the year.

Non-recurring revenues declined by 8.9% or 5.3% on a currency-adjusted basis for the quarter, while climbing 30.1 for the year or 33.6%, again currency-adjusted. Overall, the performance in 2017 was driven by higher ARGUS Enterprise sales, both licenses and subscriptions and increased appraisal management engagements. However, this was offset by lower software maintenance revenues for DCF product, following the end of support for DCF on June 30, 2017. In the fourth quarter, we saw slight decline in our AE license sales, following very strong quarters in Q2 and Q3 where we saw non-recurring revenues grow 94% and 46%, respectively driven by increases in license sales.

In Q4, adjusted EBITDA declined by 39.4% to $7.2 million, reflecting higher expenses as we increased investments in ARGUS’s product roadmap including cloud functionality, lower revenues and currency headwinds, which impacted adjusted EBITDA by negative 4.2%. Also, as in previous years, Q4 margin was impacted by bonuses which are accrued in corporate throughout the year and allocated in the fourth quarter. As a result, we expect to see normalized margins return again during the 2018 interim quarters.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full-year increased by 18.1% to $48.4 million. We continue to focus our investments on areas of the business that drive long-term growth while delivering robust operating margins and cash flow expansion over time. Our annual adjusted EBITDA margins improved to 28.6% compared to 27.1%.

Our CRE Consulting revenues increased by 12.4% to $69.4 million in Q4, finishing the year up 5.6% at $261.2 million. Our Property Tax business was a strong contributor. It was up by 15% at $42 million in Q4 and up 5% at a $158.7 million for the year. The strong finish in Q4 was a result of a significant win in our U.S. transaction tax practice, the start of a new cycle in Manitoba for the Canadian business, and contribution from the acquisition of CVS in the UK. The Valuation and Cost Advisory practices also performed well with revenues up 8.6% to $27.4 million in Q4 and up 6.7% to $102.5 million for the year. As a result of the revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA for CRE Consulting increased by 21.5% to $7.9 million in Q4 and up 0.5% to $52.4 million for the year. Q4 adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 11.3%, compared to 10.5% in 2016. Annual margins were 20.1% compared to 21.1% in 2016, reflecting investments in technology and in new service offerings.

Changes in the exchange rate against the Canadian dollar affected CRE Consulting revenues by negative 0.9% in Q4 and by negative 1.1% for the full-year. The impact to adjusted EBITDA was negligible for the quarter and for the year.

Finally, at Geomatics, revenues increased marginally to $11.6 million in Q4 and up 7.7% to $48.5 million for the year, and as we’ve seen higher activity levels with some oil and gas clients this year. Despite the ongoing market pressures, we continue to improve earnings. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $3.5 million for the year, while Q4 showed a decline to $32,000 from $185,000 last year.

Corporate costs in 2017 were $22.1 million, higher than the $18.2 million in 2016, mostly due to increased headcount and systems in support of strategic initiatives in IT and talent management. At the end of the year, our balance sheet remains strong with significant flexibility to support future growth. Our bank debt stood at $150.4 million with the funded debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio of 1.85 times.

Our cash position at the end of the year was $28.1 million, with $49.6 million of available borrowing room current credit facility. And again, we showed improvement in our DSOs, which declined to 70 days from 74 days in the previous period.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to Bob.

Bob Courteau

Thanks, Angelo.

As you’ve heard during Angelo’s financial review, in 2017, all of our business segments showed growth in top-line and at the adjusted EBITDA line, including even Geomatics. I’m really pleased with our continued disciplined approach and commitment towards long-term growth and margin expansion while having ability to know when it’s time to invest in the future of the business as we expand our global footprint.

Let me talk about the Q4 software license results right off the top, which obviously came in at a lower trajectory when compared to recent periods. In the past, I’ve made reference to the potential for variability in our business as we come out of the upgrade in the U.S. around DCF. The onboarding of major clients absolutely contributes variability to our results from time-to-time on a comparative basis around the year-over-year basis. The Q4 reflected that trend.

Following an exceptionally strong showing in Q4 2016 which at the time represented the best quarter on record, we subsequently followed up in 2017 and overachieved new record levels in both Q2 and Q3 of this year where in fact we experienced sales growth for license in both of those quarters over 60%. While the license sales for the reported period came in slightly lower than these recent quarters, Q4 still represented the fourth best quarter in our Company’s history for license. Further, the combination of our strong performance in the aforementioned comparable periods and the negative impact of currency aggravated our growth in Q4. But, there is some good news here. We have a growing pipeline of opportunities with great visibility in this category. This provides us great confidence in the future.

Based on our current visibility with large global clients, we remain confident in the long-term growth prospects of license revenue and as the result, we will continue to invest in the future growth of our business and in particular in our cloud applications and solutions.

Our 2017 consolidated results, 8% top-line growth, and 11% earnings growth, improved margins underpins that Altus Group is in growth mode for the Company as a whole, increasing market share with our key offerings and delivering on our strategy, all with one focus, sustainable, profitable, long-term growth.

We continue to aggressively pursue growth in our core markets and in the existing solutions and customers, and we’re making strategic investments to ensure the long-term growth and viability of our global platform.

In 2017, Altus Analytics sustained double-digit top-line and earnings growth, while continuing to add new customers, increasing add-on sales, and making solid progress in our international markets. As Angelo mentioned in his remarks, this was accomplished despite currency headwinds throughout the year and our decision to make certain strategic investments late in the year to underpin and accelerate our growth.

Our investments are toward the addition of cloud functionality at ARGUS, which I will elaborate on, adding talent to support our global expansion, and strengthen our ability in onboarding and servicing all of the largest investors around the globe. Altus Analytics finished the year with 11.7% topline growth and 18.1% adjusted EBITDA growth and a strong 28.6% EBITDA margin.

The expanded offerings of ARGUS Enterprise, enhanced ARGUS Developer and hosted product, ARGUS On Demand helped increase sales and drove customer growth in our software segment as we saw our ARGUS Enterprise user base grow to over 3,500 clients including 600 ARGUS On Demand clients and over 3,000 clients now for our developing software ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster on a worldwide basis. We expect the license sales momentum to continue coming from large global contracts, a combination of add-on sales, net new customer additions, and of course from those who are still converting from our legacy products DCF contracts in North America and ValCap in Europe as we approach end of life for ValCap in 2018.

With an installed base of over 3,500 clients, we are seeing the wider use and adoption of our software on a global basis. Going forward, we’re encouraged with the conversion rate of our customers as a result of DCF end of life support deadline which occurred at the end of June, and the long-term growth of recurring revenues as we continue to work with a number of customers who are still making this shift. In time, this transition will result in stronger growth in recurring revenues. While the headline growth number for recurring revenues shows 2.8% in Q4, I did want to highlight that currency adds a material impact here. Net of the currency impact our growth rate would have been about 6.5% in Q4. And with the addition of cloud offerings we expect to see an emphasis on recurring revenue growth in the second half of 2018 and absolutely going into 2019.

Look, there’s significant upside opportunity for Altus Analytics software products and services, globally. ARGUS Enterprise, which provides global portfolio analytical capabilities with multicurrency adaptability, is now the standard in North America, very quickly becoming a standard in UK and EMEA, and is off to a great start in Australia and Asia. Our goal with ARGUS Enterprise remains to significantly increase our market penetration through a dual approach, taking our top 200 clients globally thus creating a network effect, and by increasing our sales and marketing efforts to new clients in these markets. Our top 200 clients are among the world’s largest CRE investors and only a few have deployed ARGUS Enterprise globally.

We’ve developed support programs to help our clients more efficiently and effectively deploy globally. A network effect is created as client partners will require ARGUS Enterprise in order to support and transact with these clients in local markets.

As mentioned earlier, we continue to make investments to solidify our market leadership position and the depth and innovation of our solutions. One of the areas we’ve been working on is the AE platform for the cloud. We have increased investments in our development teams and will continue to add resources as we modernize the current ARGUS Enterprise platform and develop new web applications. The early phases of our cloud strategy consist of first, developing new applications that will be cloud-based but synchronized with the ARGUS Enterprise, on-premise solution and the ARGUS On Demand product to application programming interfaces and portal functionality. These new applications will bring many new users to the ARGUS Enterprise environment and the web applications will be sold separately on a SaaS basis and should generate new incremental sales to existing customers as well as bring new customers in our markets to the ARGUS Enterprise platform. And the addition of Carl Farrell to our executive team, which I will elaborate on shortly and our recent investments in the UK and solutions in the cloud are all examples of recent investments and growth that we make with confidence for the future.

Top global firms are requiring greater insights and transparency into the performance of their CRE portfolios. The right technology and expert knowledge are key enablers in allowing for timey information and decision support. Our appraisal management solutions with data and analytics functionality are already a standard in North America, UK and Australia with relatively few deployments across EMEA and Asia, given its market potential. We can extend our AE customer base from approximately 3,500 customers today to 8,500 customers in future years, and we had some exciting new appraisal management deals in 2017 including a number of debt fund valuations work as well as we create this adjacent [ph] market. And we’re working on number -- a new number of open debt funds and see much potential in this space, not only in the U.S. but in the Europe and Australia.

Our leading expert services, Altus Analytics business collect valuable and detailed CRE industry data, this provides us with a unique, long-term opportunity to utilize and eventually monetize this data to drive differentiation, launch new products, and strengthen our recurring revenue streams. We’ve been laying the groundwork for this opportunity by developing technology to capture and organizes the data that we collect across each of our businesses and now through innovative partnership. In the long term, this infrastructure will enable us to better integrate our current products, to pursue more data sharing partnerships, and to leverage the data to develop new applications and data-driven products.

Our goal is to us this infrastructure and capability to ultimately launch new products globally. And while we’re on a subject of Altus Analytics and growth, I did want to touch on Car Farrell joining our executive management group subsequent to year-end. As most of you are aware, Carl has been a fellow Board member and at many times for me a great partner in providing valuable input into the buildout, growth and success of Altus Analytics. And given his vast experience at SAS and the point of inflection which we find Altus Analytics, we enter a new phase of global growth with an emphasis on data monetization. I couldn’t think of a better person to lead the charge and to take these business segments to new heights, and as we work together on pushing hard towards our target of becoming a global software and data analytics platform. This allows me to focus on the acceleration of our strategic plan as we look to the future, help with the modernization of our Property Tax business and to build a larger, high-margin company servicing the CRE markets.

Carl, joining our team, has certainly added a newer level of energy already. And I really appreciate the empowering [ph] from the technology community in response to Carl’s decision to join our Company as a leader in the space, and it is very, very encouraging and highly positive.

Turning to the CRE Consulting, Property Tax, and Valuation and Cost Advisory. We continue to demonstrate the market leadership in their respective practices, both delivering continued top-line and adjusted EBITDA performance, especially with the strong finish in Q4. We continue to see ourselves as the market leader and innovator in Property Tax as well as a consolidator.

And Property Tax continues to represent an attractive growth area for our business, both in the U.S. and the UK, and as we modernize in Canada as well. We’ll continue to augment our growth with acquisitions, organic growth will be driven by market share gains, increased critical mass productivity as well as through innovation and technology. We remain focused on acquisition opportunities in the U.S. as this is a fragmented market. The UK has a tremendous growth opportunity for us. And as you’ll recall, during Q4, we announced the acquisition of the UK-based CVS. This acquisition will further solidify our presence and market position in the UK as we enter this new reevaluation cycle and prepare ourselves for this significant growth cycle for a UK practice as one of the largest players in the market.

Looking ahead, albeit with quarterly fluctuations and as a result of the timing of contingency settlements and other factors like varying tax assessment cycles across jurisdictions, which have a big impact on our quarterly performance, the Property Tax practice is poised for growth over the next few years. We expect our success here to be driven by both organic growth and strategic tuck-in acquisitions. And our organic growth in this category will also be continued to be driven as a result in increasing property value, which inevitably drive our contingency revenues higher as a percentage of value. Long-term, Property Tax has a significant potential for innovation and modernization, and I’m really excited about this opportunity.

The Valuation and Cost Advisory business units also delivered strong organic growth, benefitting from revenue diversification in key geographies. Both businesses continue to be key differentiators, and our CRE Consulting category allowing us to tax real estate assets virtually at every base of the lifecycle. This business segment also had a strong quarter with nearly double-digit top line performance and a 27.4% increase in adjusted EBITDA.

Our valuation practice, predominantly we operate in Canada, continues to benefit from strong client retention. And our cost practice in North America continues to diversify its client and industry focus, and in Asia Pacific we continue to leverage our global relationships and drive opportunities.

Finally, Geomatics, where I’m pleased with the impact of our cost cutting initiatives and a headcount reduction that we’ve already undertaken in 2016, which resulted in improved profitability in 2017. Even though we are seeing the improved activity levels in the space, we maintain our cautious outlook for this time.

As some of you may know, after a long and distinguished career, Dave Gurnsey recently decided to announce his intention to retire. Dave’s leadership at Geomatics was instrumental, especially as we navigated through some tough times. I want to thank Dave for his years of dedication and wish him the best. Going forward, very pleased that Mitch Ettinger will succeed Dave as President of Geomatics. Mitch joined Altus in 2014, and has extensive experience in the industry, really looking forward to working with him closely.

Our outlook remains positive. As I mentioned, our pipeline is solid with growing global growth opportunities. We have a very strong team in place. And we will continue to make investments when required to enable -- to capitalize on these opportunities and grow with the largest CRE investors around the globe. As many of you heard me saying repeatedly, we like running our business under Rule of 40, which enables to balance between growth and revenues, profits with growing margins, while affording to make the investments in the mix. We are really committed to these principles.

I’m going to open the line in a minute for some questions, but I just wanted to take a minute to thank and recognize the hard work and commitment of everyone of our employees who have contributed to the significant progress in 2017. We have an incredible amount of talent and in 2017, we added to the team and we accomplished much together.

In addition to the many financial and operational complements which we described here, in 2017, it was also an important year in further enhancing our information services platform, a model that captures the delivery of analytics applications and services, and this best encapsulates how we see ourselves going forward and how our clients increasingly see us and will work with us. Our business lateral [ph] will continue to shift more to information services, whereby we’ll increasingly leverage data, deliver insights and outcomes to help our clients, maximize the value of the real-estate assets and portfolios on a global basis.

We thank you for your support and now, we’d like to open the line for questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from Daniel Chan from TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Q - Daniel Chan

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. Bob, I was wondering if you can comment on the pipeline. You said, you’re seeing a strong pipeline in analytics. What does that mostly comprise of? Is it still DCF upgrades, are you seeing ValCap upgrades or new customers?

Bob Courteau

Yes. You know what? I think, the contribution to our performance in 2017 is because of the breadth of our pipeline. And if you look at how it’s evolved over the last few years where it was mostly an upgrade story, now we get revenue from continuing upgrade of the remaining DCF customers. We’re going to benefit in the back half of the year of ‘18 and going into 2019 from some ValCap migration. We continue to roll out new customers, as we go forward. Our same-customer growth is up, it’s the biggest category over the last few categories where customers are deploying ARGUS not only here, inside their individual businesses to new parts of the business but some of our larger customers are going global now. Obviously, the application sale with budget and sensitivity analysis is going well. And we really are doing well in new markets like Europe and international. So, I really feel comfortable going into 2018 because we’ve got a really much more balanced pipeline.

And then, as we go into 2018 and start putting cloud solutions in the market, we’ll start seeing a pickup in recurring revenue. And our strategy is cloud solutions should encourage a broader adoption of ARGUS Enterprise classic as we go forward as well.

And so, we’ve really got a balanced pipeline going forward. And the big change in our coverage is we’re investing in large account selling to really go after large contracts, MSA agreements, with some of the largest companies in the world. SO, going forward, we’re confident about our ability to continue to make investment, hold our margin, and get the license growth, we need to do that.

Daniel Chan

Just want to switch gears a little bit to the Property Tax side. Last quarter, you guys talked about how you may need a couple of quarters to figure out the CVS integration strategy. Just wonder if you can shed any more light on that, whether you’re going to continue to invest to gain market share, or start to cut cost and improve margins there?

Bob Courteau

Primary focus is continue to go after share. We absolutely are doing extremely well against all of our share metrics and new customer addition; it’s going really, really well. Give me one more quarter to do a little bit of an update on synergy and whether we can accelerate the profit on this deal as we go forward, but it’s going really, really well.

Daniel Chan

So, should we think about further investments throughout the rest of the year or…

Bob Courteau

Well, I said give me another quarter. So, keep your models in place and hopefully I’ll overachieve them.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Yuri Lynk from Cannacord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Yuri Lynk

Bob, the Altus Analytics margin was a little bit off from what I was looking for. I think, I captured the bonuses, which happen every year. I think, the delta was really the investments you talked about, in the MD&A. So, can you just, number one, if you could quantify that, what that amount was? And is that going to stay for the next couple of quarters; just what that looks like to help with modeling?

Bob Courteau

The best way to answer that is if you look back the last three quarters, we grew the margin in Q3, so Q2 and Q3, even though we had already started our investments. We had started to ramp-up. And number two, I want to operate this business, like I have where we actually make timely investments such that we can continue to operate at margin, I get myself a lot of room between 20% and 30%. But, we don’t want to make these investments where we degrade those margin -- that margin profile substantially. We want to make the investment within parameters that are reasonable, which tie back to that idea of the Rule of 40, where we can sustain margins, maybe dip a little bit because we are really accelerating our investments. But, I don’t want to have you guys bet on next year. We want to operate our margins in the mid-20s, as a rule, and depending on license performance, go up or down a little bit around that. But no, we’re not going to -- you’re not going to see dip into the teens or margin, absolutely not. And the big driver on that is, the license revenue, which we feel good about going into 2018.

Yuri Lynk

Right. But, did the level of investment change from what it was in the -- as a run rate leading into Q4?

Bob Courteau

It went up somewhat but not substantially.

Yuri Lynk

Okay. On the M&A side, I know, since you’ve joined, most of the efforts, except for brand, [ph] have been the tax side. Are you seeing anything on the software and data side? One would think that you’ve developed this market with AE, over the last four or five years. Have there been any competitors that have kind of grown out of the market you’ve created that look like attractive targets at this point?

Bob Courteau

Well, the hardest thing to explain to investors, not to you guys, is when we first meet them is, the absence of competition, which equals the absence of acquisitions. We’ve carved this market up pretty nicely. The competitors are the new ones, or the potential market acquisitions are early stage companies that are doing innovative things. We’ve been looking, I think I’ve told a few of you, that we’ve been looking at different scenarios in the debt markets. We’ve closed deals in the last few quarters with banks in and around using ARGUS on the debt side. And there are some interesting companies out there. But, if thought there was a dearth of innovative technology companies on the equity side, it’s almost even worse on the debt side. So, it’s not like obvious. But more and more, we’re looking at some companies that we think we could potentially change fairly quickly with some combination of ARGUS and some of the things that we’re doing with that valuation and the like. So, we haven’t given up. But it’s not completely obvious.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Richard Tse from National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Richard Tse

Yes. Thank you. So, Bob, I don’t mean to put you on the spot here but ask this question. In terms of the Altus Analytics, are you expecting to kind of be in that double-digit growth range for 2018 for the full year?

Bob Courteau

Well, if I am going to get the Rule of 40 and make the investments at one. That’s how we’re planning, for sure. And the wild card in this is currency, in my opinion. Because we have two big dynamics. The U.S. is going to still be our biggest revenue market for sure and we’ve got good growth planned in there. But, we have a secondary effect. We have a really big cost base with our development organization in the UK. And what happens is, as the UK pound goes up the way we are right now, that then negatively impacts our position in the market -- or sorry, our results. Having said that, one of the exciting things of buying CVS is it becomes a natural buffer as we start moving that into the market. And so, our plan is to outrun that problem both with Property Tax and the acceleration of ValCap, and finally by making that both the UK and continental Europe key markets as we go forward. But in the medium term, those are definitely headwinds that we got to watch.

Richard Tse

Okay. And in the UK, I think kind a recall, last year, in your sort of fourth quarter commentary, that it should have been kind of a bit stronger. Because I think the tax cycle is sort of time for pickup in Q4, Q1. Does that mean that -- I don’t know we saw necessarily this quarter, but with CVS plus that, could we see a real pickup here in terms of that business over the next few quarters?

Bob Courteau

I think, the devil is in the detail, what you think of as a real pickup versus what I mentioned as a real pickup. We are incredibly excited about the UK. We think we can start driving decent results at the frontend. But, picking through the backend of 2018 and really positioning ourselves for real market share and then real market share growth like really accelerating our position. And then, what’s going to happen is, as we start getting paid for all this work, we can pull back on cost in that business as we go forward. So, this is honestly setting up for a really, really strong cycle. And we think we’re going to hurt our competitors a little bit and that might even create some acquisition opportunities going into the end of 2018-2019 to really push the agenda in the UK. Angelo wants to add.

Angelo Bartolini



Yes. What I would say is that our focus for this year, it’s still very early on the cycle. And so, we are still going for market share. So, we still are pressing hard in that regard. And the other thing I would mention is that the process is a little bit different this time around in this cycle. And so, there is a rush to get client signed up off to the gateway and registered, and go through the check process. So, there is a little bit of that happening. So, as we’ve talked about, we really -- what we’ll see is a steady incline up, but really strong performance as we enter into sort of the midpoint of the cycle, and towards the end.

Richard Tse

Okay. And just a last one for me. 3,500 clients in the analytics area, what would you as to the top two or three product opportunities there to upsell into that base?

Bob Courteau

Dealing while we’ve done with the Blackstone with the top 25 or 30 customers over the next six quarters where they roll on ARGUS Enterprise globally as the huge opportunity for us. The DCF migration in the UK is going to create some medium-term growth opportunities. And then, our rest of the world selling as we go forward is we’re nicely positioned to do where we’re -- and just one of Carl’s focus, where we are bringing an enterprise selling approach to the largest customers in Continental Europe, otherwise we would sell MSAs, we will look at managed service and we’ll even integrate third-party products. And that -- those three things are the real opportunity going forward. We moved from a high-volume, upgrade-oriented kind of revenue model to one where large deals can make a big difference in the quarter of which that drives a variability that I was talking about before. But, we’re getting organized and Carl’s pretty good at sale, and I’m pretty good at sale, and we’re going to sell a bunch of stuff to the biggest companies in the world.

Richard Tse

So, as your sales team kind of has been reorganized to sort of take this approach that you are trying to pursue right now?

Bob Courteau

Absolutely.

Operator

The next question is from Deepak Kaushal from GMP Securities.

Deepak Kaushal

I’ve got a couple of follow-ups. Just a follow-up on Richard’s last question. You mentioned early in the call, you had about 200 of the largest global customers and that you want to expand these in a multiple countries. When you mentioned repeating the Blackstone success with this customer base, are you talking about converting 10% of these over the next six quarters? You mentioned…

Bob Courteau

That would be a good goal. And I would love to overachieve that goal. How’s that?

Deepak Kaushal

Yes, perfect. And so, when you go from one country to let’s say two or three or five territories, how should we think of the multiple of revenue that you get with each territory you expand to with a single customer?

Bob Courteau

Well, let’s just say that the top 50 are uniform and they take basic ARGUS Enterprise that you are talking about, $750,000 deals to $1.2 million deals; we can make it bigger with budgeting; we can make it bigger with managed services that we bring. We’ve signed this partnership with Taliance, [ph] we can grow it that way. We could actually bring some of our valuation capability into this. So, we’re thinking about a fully integrated model for those customers. And we’re -- we have it in our mind that over time we will move to much more of a MSA or a subscription type agreement with those. It could be a multiyear, multimillion dollar deal. So, that’s kind of where we’re headed.

Deepak Kaushal

And then, just to follow-up on the lender market, the debt market side. You mentioned -- you picked a couple of banks. What was kind of -- what’s the learning been so far as you enter this market? What you need to do on the product side and on the sales side to accelerate pick-up and anything in the pipeline meaningfully on this?

Bob Courteau

Well, we’ve got -- as part of our strategy, we actually hired people that had banking relationships, banking experience, going back a year, and we’ve done the same in the UK. So, at this point, it’s taking the core product and selling it as a database environment -- enterprise solution where you can put in, made large CRE transactions, like lending transactions and then start doing modeling sensitivity analysis around your loan portfolio. And as I said, with the -- on the debt side with our RVA team, we’re starting to see debt valuation and we’re working with the ARGUS team to start doing modeling around that and educating those customers about how they can use ARGUS Enterprise on that side, without investing in a bunch of functionality because we got a long list of things that we want to build for global -- for cloud and for other functionality. So, at this point, the idea is to back into -- use ARGUS Enterprise to back into that market. And as we evolve, we’ll probably put that in a roadmap as well.

Deepak Kaushal

So, in terms of the growth pipeline for the near-term for ARGUS Enterprise, is the debt and lending side significant for any portion of material portion...

Bob Courteau

It wasn’t in my top three, but like the way I always look at it in the context of waves, did this at SAP. I am sure Carl did this at SAS. You have things that are core for the next six quarters and then you’re preparing things to be in core and the six quarters after that, I could see debt being one of the core offerings, starting to come in five, six quarters out.

Deepak Kaushal

And then, just a question for Angelo. You mentioned earlier in your comments the impact of the maintenance fees on DCF. I am wondering if you could quantify that impact on your recurring revenue and what might we expect with end of life for ValCap.

Angelo Bartolini

We didn’t actually put a number out there, Deepak. I think, what you see is if you went back to Q3 on the recurring revenues, you would have seen the sort of single digit impact. So, that’s when we first felt it. And with every subsequent quarter, it’s growing and will continue to grow. So, we just haven’t put out a number, but it was quite exposed in Q3.

Bob Courteau

But, Deepak, the second part of your question, we had the -- like in a perfect world, we would have found a way to sustain that maintenance with those customers, effectively what a lot of other companies have done this, like just kidding, we’re not taking it away from you, just keep paying us maintenance, right? We had done that, we would have not moved the ValCap business in the UK, we just won’t. [Ph] And we have more flexibility with ValCap and we don’t expect we’re going to have a burn off on the ValCap at the end of the year around maintenance. We think we can move it, and not have the same burn off that you have with that we saw with DCF.

Deepak Kaushal

And is the DCF headwind done, or is that a headwind too grow...

Bob Courteau

Well, it has been a headwind and as Angelo said, it’s getting better every quarter. And we’re converting some of those legacy customers. So, look, when you move variability, the impact on recurring revenues is the cost of moving over 3,000 clients onto a new platform. We had to do it, and that was a standard in the U.S., was a standard in -- we’ve won the standard in the UK, and we’re going to be a global standard. It was one of the -- one of that more difficult decisions where we knew we were going to impair recurring revenue but we didn’t and now it’s getting better.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Paul Treiber from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Paul Treiber

Just looking at license revenue again for the quarter, just trying to better understand a little bit. The shortfall, was that a surprise internally when you look at your plan? And then, how much will attribute was in your control versus how much was outside the control of the Company? And then, is there any changes that you might make to sales operations to either mitigate something like that in the future or just have better visibility to the license extension at customers?

Bob Courteau

In a perfect world, Q3 would have been little less and Q4 would have been a little more. But, we’re very confident in our sales team. We’re feeling really good about the pipeline. We believe that we’ve got a healthier pipeline because it’s more balanced. And I think, I called the variability early in the year and when I did, back in Q1, sort of late Q1, share price went down because everybody was worried wasn’t going to come really well and in Q3, we showed the good side of variability; in Q4, we showed the bad side of variability. But, don’t forget, it was our fourth best quarter ever. And that’s without a significant contribution of DCF end of life. It’s about the new pipeline that we’ve created. So, look, we’re feeling pretty good going into 2018.

Paul Treiber

It sounds like you’re confident that there is nothing pulled forward into 2017 from 2018. When you look at 2018 and you sort of addressed this, but maybe just putting it more out there is, what do you see as the biggest potential sources of upside to your outlook and also conversely what are the biggest potential sources of risk?

Bob Courteau

Yeah. Risk is all currency, we would have -- if we had currency in 2017, working favorably, would have blown away the Rule of 40. So, that’s the big risk. There is no structural issues. We have a better pipeline, we -- not only pipeline but backlog in our services business. We’ve got a lot of good stuff going on. Upside, I think, if we execute on all three things that I talked about, then, we get some upside. I’m not planning like we will, we never do. But the three big ones that I talked about, the ValCap migration, the top 100, and the ability to go global, we execute on those like the race is here.

Paul Treiber

And then, just one last one for Angelo, no mention, at least in your comments on U.S. tax rate. Could you just provide a high level view of where you see your tax rate is going in 2018?

Angelo Bartolini

Sure. We will definitely benefit from the lower tax rate in the U.S. There is always a bit of a movement in terms of the mix of where your earnings are. So, it’s not an exact science in terms of predicting exactly where you’re tax rate is going to land. But if you look at our tax note and if you were to back out sort of the onetime kind of adjustments to the tax rate number, you’d normalize to it around a 28.7%, call it a 29% tax rate. What we’re seeing is next year we’ll definitely be lower than that by potentially a couple of points. But, the one thing that is currently not helping us, just from a taxable standpoint is that we’ve got a -- because of the acquisitions in the UK, we’ve got a greater goodwill amortization number, which causes a larger tax benefit going forward. But, it reduces -- it impacts your tax rate. So, eventually, going forward, we’ll continue to see improvement. My projection is moving towards the 24% to 25% effective tax rate.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Maggie MacDougall from Cormark. Please go ahead.

Maggie MacDougall

Thanks for taking my questions. Hi. So, I just wanted to touch on your cloud plans a little bit. You talked about it in terms of your overall strategy for ‘18. But, would you perhaps be able to elaborate a little bit jut on one comment that you made around seeing your cloud product as synergistic in terms of potentially enticing people to, I think you called it, the classic product, which I assume you mean on-premise, which is kind of the opposite of what you might typically expect for the software business where often the cloud might cannibalize a little bit the on-premise. So, can you just discuss that dynamic a bit, and how you’re thinking of it?

Bob Courteau

Okay. So, we just have somewhere around 3,000 customers still in upgrade. And if I was to just cannibalize that product, and go start telling Blackstone and JPMC and all these large customers, hey, good news, I got in the cloud now, we’re taking it through an upgrade again. It won’t be all that well accepted. So that’s number one. Number two, with ARGUS On Demand, we’ve discovered that there is demand for cloud. And we build the capability to give them that alternative. But again, our ARGUS Enterprise classic for those customers that want to be in the cloud. What we don’t want to do -- sorry, what we do want to do with our cloud strategy is build incremental demand, new applications, applications and workflows that benefit from being in the cloud environment. And over time, no time to track on this, we will have all the functionality that people have, ARGUS Enterprise and the cloud. But, we’ll do that through the shift in applications. And what this does is it enhances the current offering. It creates the ability for -- we believe what it’ll do is with our few applications, is encourage more global rollout and allow you to aggregate data on a global basis and start presenting it. So, it’s the best of both words, without cannibalizing.

Maggie MacDougall

Okay. And then, just one final question on the Geomatics division. And I don’t think it’s been brought up yet. But just wondering what your view is for that business going forward. Understand that the environment in Alberta is changing all the time in Western Canada around commodity prices. So, that makes it challenging for short-term perspective. But, what do you think is going to sort of go on strategically with that business over the next little a while.

Bob Courteau

Well, two of those got to get a pipeline; that’s the first thing, create some demand. That is actually a game changer; there is stuff going on in parts of Alberta that are positive. It’s clear that this is a landlocked province and they still have value in the commodity, albeit, it’s got price pressure because of the quality of oil. And look, we took cost out in 2016, we took cost out in 2017, and we’ll continue to be a high quality and low cost provider. We are not going to give up our large customers. And it’s still wait and see. There is no slam dunk panacea [ph] for this market. And we have some ideas about how to continue to sustain some level of profitability in this business.

Operator

The next question is from Stephen MacLeod from BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Stephen MacLeod

I just wanted to just focusing on -- you made some comments around Carl’s appointment, just around data monetization. And I’m just wondering how do you prioritize that when you look at kind of those top three -- I mean you talked about your top three priorities, how does that data monetization fit into the overall strategy over the next 12, 24, 36 months?

Bob Courteau

Okay. So, we have quietly in the background created number of initiatives that are about controlling data, presenting data first to our professional services teams, our expert services teams in terms of driving; secondly, our Altus data business in Canada is doing really, really well. Gross up, margins, and we absolutely see that team as taking on a broader mandate in terms of the monetization of data, first in Canada but then as we move globally.

We see -- when we bought EstateMaster, we saw an opportunity to build product. One of the first places where we could actually build product over time that allows you to use cost data right inside the software and we’ve got a couple of initiatives going on there, early days, all of the stuff, like in terms of the globalization of this. But, we have real projects going on that can materially change the way we collect data and present it. And then, finally, if you look at our roadmap and what we do in our RVA and Canada -- or sorry, in the U.S. the combination has ARGUS Enterprises as a collection and presentation to all data exchanges and work flow tool, and data bridge as an analytics tool will over time be a one of the capabilities that we build out as part of our roadmap. And we’ve got a team working at the modernization of data exchange and data bridge towards a more cloud based solution. We could imagine that we could install that capability in the market on a give get basis where we take data from our market participants, not unlike what we do at the Odyssey index in new markets. And so we got conversations going around that.

So, what Carl will do, will bring the heavy lifting of having -- like the biggest thing that Carl has got a work on is -- we’re both going to work on our top 200 customer strategy, but he is going to build a software and data platform that can support 8,000 to 10,000 customers. And that’s our strategy is to sell ARGUS globally, make the data available on the cloud and then imagine partnerships and presentation relationships that really monetize that data on a global basis. So, medium-term that’s where we’re going; long-term that’s where we’re going; and that’s the pay off on being the -- we’re already the company that has most software customers in the industry, and we’re just getting started.

Stephen MacLeod

And then, just more specifically, Bob, you talked about the rule of 40 pretty frequently over the last few quarters, if not longer. And I am just curious, I just want to confirm, like when you talk about the Rule of 40, you think about that on an annual basis, not a quarterly basis, is that right? I mean, quarterly variances would be what they are.

Bob Courteau

I like it on both. The big issue -- the big change is that because of the bigger deals that we’re getting there, you might see more variability than we have in the past but definitely on an annual basis. If we throw a tough quarter at you, we are trying to invest and grow around the idea of not trying to quite create a bet for investors. We’re trying to actually do it in a managed way. We’ve done it for five years. That hasn’t changed.

And honestly, Stephen, currency [indiscernible] this on that for sure. And we hope, we get some good news on currency, that would really help us -- the one controllable that I didn’t have when we were trying to time our investments against our growth, we felt good about our pipeline, we felt good about our margin, it’s a wildcard.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Varun Choyah from CIBC. Please go ahead.

Varun Choyah

Going back to your -- the investments you’re doing on ARGUS and bringing functionality to the cloud and the web applications and so forth, what’s your timeline to get that fully done?

Bob Courteau

We will never be fully done. Our timeline to get it started is first -- the second half of the year. We’ll be showing basic directional capability at ARGUS Connect, which is in April, and we’ll start delivering our infrastructure solutions going into the second half of the year.

Varun Choyah

And, I guess, does that I mean, as you kind of progress into this continual development of web applications, you’re bringing on the cloud functionality, does that change your selling strategy? I mean, because selling a license versus a cloud subscription is kind of line some -- nuances, does that change the overall selling strategy?

Bob Courteau

Yes. And it opens up the door for all sorts of different type of agreements as we go forward. We think that as you cross over and you get ValCap into being a standard in the UK, then, the dependency on ARGUS goes up not only in those two markets but on a global basis. And by having subscription based offers, SaaS based offers in the market, it gives us some innovating pricing potential.

Varun Choyah

And kind of like alluded to the fact that now you’re -- more of a favorability on the business on the timing of these large deals. But, as you progress in the cloud offering, should -- and that goes with good adoption on could solutions, should that variability now go away or is it the variability here to stay here in Europe?

Bob Courteau

Variability, when that happens, as you know, shifts to bookings. And in the selling world, there is always variability. You got to get the bookings or the revenue numbers. But clearly, what I said was, we, coming out of 2018 and going into 2019 will overlay recurring revenue for sure.

Varun Choyah

Great. Thanks a lot. I’ll pass the line.

Bob Courteau

Okay. I think we’re done. Thanks everyone for the call. You got a team here that really feels very excited about 2018. And we think this is a gateway year to an amazing run for Company, but appreciate the questions and support. And thanks for joining the call.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s conference call. Should you have further questions, please contact Ali Mahdavi at Altus Group at 416-641-9710. We thank you for your participation and ask that you please disconnect your lines.