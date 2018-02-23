Meet Your Driver

Here's your guide to what's going to be in the driver's seat for the foreseeable future.

You really should try and wrap your head around why things reversed like they did on Wednesday.

Ok, so let's dissect what happened to stocks on Wednesday afternoon in the interest of ensuring you don't fall behind the curve.

Well I probably don't have to tell you this, but this hasn't been a particularly encouraging couple of days for U.S. equities, especially considering that a lot of the folks I spoke to at the end of last week seemed to think everyone had the all clear to buy whatever was left of the correction dip.

One thing that's disconcerting is the pattern here. Basically, stocks are having a hard time holding on to intraday gains:

That's not great, but it's not really my main concern. Rather, what I think you should probably take note of is the reaction to the January Fed minutes we got on Wednesday.

On Tuesday I mentioned the heavy Treasury supply and the minutes as the two main event risks for markets this week. Here's a quick excerpt from that linked post:

You'll want to watch the Fed minutes on Wednesday. This is another potential source of incremental information with regard to how the Fed is thinking about the inflation outlook. As you're no doubt aware, all anyone has wanted to talk about since the average hourly earnings beat that accompanied the January jobs report is what the pickup in price pressures presages for the Fed, and the minutes will be parsed relentlessly for clues to that effect.

Immediately after that, I excerpted two passages from Deutsche Bank which highlighted the extent to which real rates have become a function of expected inflation.

I went on to talk about that point again on Wednesday in a post published here a couple of hours before the minutes actually hit (incidentally, I talk about this stuff all day everyday on my site, but I don't have any way of knowing what kind of readership overlap there is, so when I write here I try to just refer back to other posts I've published on this platform so as to avoid accidentally referencing something you might not have read).

The real rates point is obviously important as is the bit about whether and to what extent that discussion hinges on expected inflation. The idea here is straightforward. As Deutsche Bank's Kocic puts it, "higher inflation warrants a more hawkish Fed and therefore pricing in higher real rates." In short: all of this inextricably bound up with itself as expectations about inflation influence expectations about the Fed's reaction to a pick up in price pressures and expectations about a faster pace of hikes influence real yields and that feeds back into equities.

It's through that lens that you had to interpret the Fed minutes. The initial knee-jerk lower in the dollar clearly indicated that some folks (and some algos) were keying on the passages that referenced the doves' reservations about the inflation outlook. Specifically, this excerpt looks to have been key to the initial move lower in the dollar:

However, some participants saw an appreciable risk that inflation would continue to fall short of the Committee’s objective. These participants saw little solid evidence that the strength of economic activity and the labor market was showing through to significant wage or inflation pressures.

And no, I am not at all chasing ghosts when I talk about the "knee-jerk" reaction lower in the greenback. Here's a chart that's annotated to show the moment the minutes hit on Wednesday and the subsequent sharp reversal (the red shaded portion is just the fade on Thursday):

So what caused things to reverse course thereafter that dip on the minutes release? Well, simple: everyone stopped obsessing over that inflation language and once they digested the overall message from the minutes, it was abundantly clear that the Fed is optimistic on the growth outlook and that when it comes to how many hikes we're going to get, the risk is still skewed to the upside.

What do you get when you put all of that together? Well, you get a bond selloff characterized not by inflation jitters, but by Fed hike jitters. Take a look at the breakdown in the yield rise that accompanied (and catalyzed) that snapback higher in the dollar annotated above as "Humans read Fed minutes" (orange dashed line is the moment the Fed minutes hit):

And here's real yields (inverted) versus the S&P with the Fed minutes marked again with an orange dashed line:

See that initial spike in the S&P following the minutes (you probably noticed that if you were paying attention on Wednesday)? Yeah, that coincided with the knee-jerk lower in the dollar shown above and also with an initial move lower in yields. Once everyone read the minutes in full and realized that despite the tenuous inflation language the committee is still clearly leaning hawkish, real yields rose, stocks fell, the dollar surged, and equities gave it all back into the close.

Now here's S&P futures and real yields updated through Thursday afternoon:

You're seeing Morgan Stanley's analysis from Monday playing out in real (get it?) time. Recall this:

Real yields matter most. Because earnings are (arguably) boosted by higher inflation, the rise in rates above expected inflation (real yield) feels like the most powerful driver of relative attractiveness. In one of the more remarkable developments of the last five years, US 10-year real yields have been remarkably stable in a 0-80bp range, implying little change in long-run policy expectations. But recent moves do take us right to the top of this range. Given how supportive this range was for multiple expansion, we think the risks of a break support the argument of our US equity strategy team that multiple expansion is over, and earnings are now in the driver's seat.

But here's the wrinkle (and I debated this with a couple of people on Wednesday afternoon). It's difficult to disentangle this. Here's what John Authers (from FT) posted as stocks were giving up their gains on Wednesday afternoon:

And here is what one netizen asked in the comments on that tweet:

Nice headline but to the lay person, what does it really mean?

In response, John reiterated exactly what I've been saying for weeks. Namely that people are speculating about how the Fed is going to think about inflation. In other words, the market is asking itself this: "is the Fed going to be predisposed to overreacting to hotter-than-expected incoming inflation data now that fiscal policy is aggressively expansionary when the economy is already at full employment?" Here is John's response to the comment excerpted above:

The headline means the markets are more worried by a Fed overreaction to perceived inflation risks, than by a possible return of inflation itself.

If your question at this point is whether you should care about this, the answer is an unequivocal "yes."

This isn't me warning you about the possible risk associated with the inherent liquidity mismatch in high yield ETFs or about the possibility of selling by systematic strategies or any of the myriad other esoteric things I've identified as potential pitfalls over the past year (and incidentally, the systematic selling risk was of course realized earlier this month, so you know, you should care about that stuff too).

Rather, the dynamic outlined above is quite literally in the driver's seat right now and will be for the foreseeable future so I would suggest you get to know your driver (so to speak).

This is one of those rare times (the only other one I can remember would be January 29 when I explicitly said the bond selloff had to stop "right now" lest things should deteriorate in a hurry), where I'm telling you in no uncertain terms that you need to wrap your head around something or else risk being confused later.

Take that for whatever it's worth.

