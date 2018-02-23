Build-A-Bear: Positive Outlook Priced In

Summary

The share price of Build-A-Bear Workshop jumped around 13 percent following its Q4 earnings beat.

Build-A-Bear Workshop appears to be enjoying the fruits of its labor from initiatives which began in 2H 2013.

The shift in the reporting period and the change in the accounting of gift-card breakage are things to watch for in the coming sets of quarterly results.

Based on the EPS guidance, the positives in Build-A-Bear Workshop have apparently been priced in.