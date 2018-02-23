Financial Engines' (FNGN) CEO Larry Raffone on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Craig Foster - CFO

Larry Raffone - CEO

Analysts

Peter Heckmann - Davidson

Mike Grondahl - Northland Securities

Surinder Singh - Jefferies

Jeremy Campbell - Barclays

Bob Napoli - William Blair

Patrick O'Shaughnessy - Raymond James

Craig Foster

Good afternoon and thank you for being on today's call.

part of today's discussion will include forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding our operating metrics, our business strategies including marketing, sales, and pricing strategies, initiatives and investments, inflows and outflows, our stock repurchase program, anticipated expenses and tax rate, growth expectations and opportunities, regulatory matters, business and industry trends, our competitive position, rollout and adoption of our new products and services, the impact of adoption of our products and services, contract renewals, the potential impact of any of the foregoing on our business and operating results and the financial outlook for 2018.

These statements are based on what we expect as of this conference call as well as current market and industry conditions, financial and otherwise, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements to reflect events, circumstances, or changes that may arise after this call.

I also want to inform our listeners that we will make some references to non-GAAP financial measures during today's call.

Now, I would like to turn over the call to Larry Raffone, our President and Chief Executive Officer.

Larry Raffone

Thanks, Craig. Good afternoon, everyone. We're pleased you can join us. On today's call, I'm going to provide updates on our Q4 performance and progress with key initiatives and our CFO, Craig Foster will review our Q4, 2017 financial results and our outlook for 2018.

Throughout 2017, we continued to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to bring more financial help to more Americans and in Q4, we delivered another solid quarter. We delivered profitable growth while being squarely focused on the execution of our long term strategy to develop holistic relationships where we can help clients with their full financial picture and increase our total addressable market.

I am pleased and encouraged by the strength of our AUM inflows in 2017, which I believe reflects the momentum of our strategy. 2017 was a year of meaningful progress in several important areas of the business. Let me take you through some of the key highlights.

Professional management revenue, which accounts for the majority of our revenue, increased 17% year-over-year to $450.3 million at the end of 2017 and total revenue increased 13% to 480.5 million in 2017 compared to 423.9 million a year ago. Our overall AUM increased 31.4 billion to reach 169.4 billion at the end of 2017, an increase of 23% year-over-year, primarily driven by new client growth. This includes defined contribution AUM of 156.4 billion, an increase of 22% year-over-year and our IRA and taxable AUM of 13 billion, an increase of 26% year-over-year.

Of note, in each of the four quarters of 2017, we witnessed an acceleration in retail asset growth, which we believe is further validation of our strategy and for the full year 2017, Financial Engines achieved organic AUM growth higher than that of the industry leading asset and wealth managers. We are helping more people, our total client number grew by over 40,000, reaching 1,058,000 at the end of 2017. The average asset enrollment rate across all employer plans grew to 12.8%, up from 12.1% a year ago, demonstrating continued penetration of our installed base and the return on the investment from our digital marketing programs.

We made significant improvements in our voluntary cancellation rate. AUM lost as a percentage of beginning period AUM dropped to 5.4% in 2017 compared to 7.1% in 2016. In an increasingly competitive environment, our average sponsor AUM and AUC retention over the last three years was 97%. Last year, we broadened our services by adding important programs and resources, such as retirement health care and college saving planners that allow us to have holistic conversations with clients. We also began providing 401(k) rolling guidance to help clients who have 401(k)s at previous employers.

We offer clients an option of rolling all 401(k) assets into the current 401(k) to take advantage of the low cost funds and their employer plan. In 2017, we invested in the business while still increasing net income by 63% year-over-year and expanding our adjusted EBITDA margins by over 180 basis points. Our focus on operational efficiencies helped improve our profitability. We returned $28.4 million in excess capital to our stockholders in the form of dividends and the stock repurchase program.

And most importantly, we took meaningful steps to execute on our long-term strategy to position Financial Engines in the market as the financial advisor of choice for mainstream Americans which we believe will set us up for growth in the quarters and years to come. I'll talk about this last point in more detail in a moment, however, first, let's look at our AUM inflows and outflows.

I am pleased and encouraged by the AUM flows we saw in the quarter. Our strong asset growth in 2017 demonstrates the demand for our services. We saw total AUM reach 169.4 billion, up over 23% from a year ago. In Q4, our AUM increased by 8.9 billion, including 6.4 billion from new clients using professional management and 2.5 billion from ongoing contributions from both clients and employers in the 401(k) plan and other accounts, which is up 11% from a year ago. In the past, we typically experienced some seasonality and our business was strong as inflows generally coming in the second and third quarters of the year.

As our business grows, we are seeing higher inflows in the fourth quarter of the year. Both in 2016 and 2017, we witnessed three strong quarters of AUM inflows and we expect the same for 2018. In Q4, 2017, asset flows in the retail channel continued to be strong from marketing programs, rebranding the retail locations, referrals from the National Advisor Center to local advisors where appropriate and the continued growth in the financial markets. The 26% increase in retail channel AUM in Q4 was the strongest year-over-year AUM growth rate since the acquisition closed. In fact in terms of absolute dollars, in 2017, we achieved the largest AUM flows in our retail channels history.

We believe this is from the synergies of the workplace and retail marketing efforts. During the year, we have been increasing our marketing investment and we believe this is beginning to play out in the higher overall enrollment rate, which we achieved in 2017. For Q4, 2017, our overall asset enrollment increased to 12.8%, up from 12.1% a year ago. We continue to make solid progress with our client retention efforts. In Q4, our AUM decreased by 2.1 billion due to voluntary cancellations in the quarter.

This represents 1.3% of our average daily AUM. We are pleased with our year-to-date voluntary cancellation rate in both the workplace and retail channels. We believe our efforts in improving the overall client experience and building more training and efficiencies in to our National Advisor Center as well as the consumer confidence in the financial markets have contributed to our stronger client retention rate in each quarter of 2017.

Regarding involuntary cancellations, our AUM decreased about 3.3 billion in the quarter or 2.1% of our average daily AUM. With increasing scrutiny on planned fees by planned sponsors, we have seen increasing RFP and recordkeeping conversion activity among sponsors in the last couple of years. Sponsors who are converting the recordkeeper generally schedule this action for the end of the year or the first few days of the new year. The majority of the year end recordkeeping conversions happened in Q4 and subsequent cancellations in January 2018 were later in the same period a year ago.

In Q4, we lost one large sub-advisor client who accounts for a significant portion of the involuntary cancellation AUM. And although the sponsored client had a larger than average AUC, the AUM in asset enrollment rate was significantly lower than the average sponsor enrollment rate. Despite fee pressure and increasing competition in the advisory space, our average sponsor retention over the last three years remains strong. We had a 97% retention rate for both AUC and AUM. Overall, we renewed a considerable amount of our direct channel AUC in 2017 and have more planned for 2018.

While in discussions with sponsors to strategically reprice the relationship, we're using this as an opportunity to achieve better alignment with new terms that may include extended contracts, additional campaign touch points, digital campaigns or even broader services. We believe the renewed contracts can benefit our sponsor retention and help us increase in alignment and results over the long term. And related to sponsor retention, even in the record keeping channel that has their own competitive proprietary offer, our growth rate in this channel was higher than the growth rate in our overall book of business in 2017.

In fact, we achieved higher year-over-year growth in multiple areas. Total clients, assets under management, assets under contract and in the overall asset enrollment rate. While we've seen a shift over the years in the mix of involuntary and voluntary cancellations, what is meaningful is the overall annual cancellation rate has trended down over the long term. For the full year 2017, our overall cancellation rate was 13.5%, down from 14.6% in 2016 as a percent of the beginning year AUM. We have always viewed retention as an important lever to our growth story and the 1% year-over-year improvement is a significant step.

Now, I want to provide you an update on our long-term strategy and some specific areas where we are making tangible progress. First, we believe we will succeed over the long term by aligning with our clients’ evolving needs for financial help. Retirement is not the only goal that the typical American is working towards. While Financial Engines has historically been known for retirement advice in the workplace, our goal is to be the financial advisor of choice by providing comprehensive financial planning and investment advice in both the workplace and retail channels, which substantially increases our total addressable market.

We believe the market opportunity is undeniable with the mass affluent American households’ investable assets estimated to grow to $64 trillion by 2030. A few years ago, we had a single channel to attract people to the Financial Engines platform and that was the workplace, which will always be important. However, today, our strategy has clearly shifted to have multiple client acquisition and service channels to drive individuals to Financial Engines, including media, such as radio and television ads, digital marketing, the more than 140 physical brands locations, affinity programs and phone referrals to an advisor near our clients’ homes.

With more client acquisition channels, we have begun to focus on key geographic communities. We have a strong workplace presence in a single large market and have leveraged that market to attract both the workplace participants and retail prospects. We believe in the synergies of workplace plus retail and have begun to see the possibilities. An early example is one large market where we designed a robust communication campaign for a specific employer as well as the broader community.

By leveraging marketing assets across multiple client acquisition channels, we saw a dramatic increase in the pace of gathering retail assets. The AUM flows in Q4 alone equal to AUM for the first three years of the existing advisor center in that market. Though we are early in validating our success, we do see the potential of continuing to develop this type of synergistic community focused marketing and on the ground presence in other markets.

Second to continue to invest in personal advisor in order to expand our capabilities in managing client assets holistically, including DC, IRA and taxable assets plus financial planning and wellness programs. We intend to continue to invest in our advisors as we believe our advisors give us a competitive advantage in many ways. With no commissions, no product conflicts and our commitment to always put the best interest of our clients first, our advisors stand apart from other advisors in the industry.

Recent press is making Americans more aware of the unscrupulous advisor practices and their incentive plans and at the same time headlines are educating people on the questions they should be asking and what they should look for from their advisor. As the demand for advisory services grow, we believe our lack of product conflict and fiduciary status will continue to be a strong differentiator with both planned sponsors and individual investors looking for trusted advisors.

Third, we continue to evaluate and pursue a range of opportunities to increase our total addressable market by making investments in areas where we can establish a deeper relationship and market our full set of advisory services. Let me touch upon two important developments. In support of these efforts, we're excited to announce a new relationship with ADP, which brings scalable, independent advisory services to individual clients who participate in the micro, small and midsize retirement plan market. This direct relationship will position Financial Engines to be the primary financial advisor to help employees manage their retirement and other financial needs.

All of our best services, including personal advisor, in our best practices will be available to ADP clients without the need to provide plan level customization as required in a large plan market. The relationship enables us to help approximately 1.7 million more Americans, representing $66 billion in retirement assets that might not otherwise have access to quality, independent and comprehensive financial advisory services. Our offer will also broaden ADP’s financial wellness capabilities that aim to help 401(k) participants better prepare for day to day expenses and meet the broader financial challenges.

This will be the first time Financial Engines has built an automated service capable of onboarding thousands of plans a year and opens up new opportunities and markets for us. We believe the connection will be complete in the summer of 2018 and we are marketing our services to plan sponsors ahead of the connection. Financial Engines will be the exclusive advice provider and ADP and Financial Engines will look to migrate all existing plans from an incumbent advice provider to us throughout 2018.

In addition to ADP, we also announce we've expanded our existing relationship with T. Rowe Price by offering Financial Engines’ full suite of advisory services and an improved user experience to planned sponsors who have T. Rowe Price as their provider. Under the new revised agreement, Financial Engines can deliver our full suite of advisory services to T. Rowe Price planned sponsor clients, including the personal advisor service as well as provide ongoing financial wellness programs and education.

In addition to the personal attention of a dedicated advisor, participants now have a stronger, integrated web experience that includes enhanced single sign-on capabilities, seamless transaction capabilities and dynamic personalized web messaging. We expect modest revenue in 2018 from these relationships as well as some one-time development expenses to establish the connection. We are the leading advice provider in the workplace and we will continue to optimize our business to maintain our workplace advantage.

I'm confident in our long term strategy to be the financial advisor of choice for everyday Americans even with continuing fee pressure. We know the total addressable market is large and expanding and we believe there's a significant market opportunity in front of us. It is still early innings, but the indicators are encouraging and the investments we made are driving our AUM growth. By investing in our platform, we're extending the workplace relationships and growing our addressable market, both of which provide attractive long term revenue and margin opportunities.

I'm pleased with the results we put up in 2017. It was a good year for Financial Engines with revenue growth, margin expansion, disciplined deployment of capital and a commitment to investing in our firm to set us up for growth in the coming quarters and years. As we begin 2018, we're excited about the strategic direction of the company and the opportunity to deepen our relationship with clients and help more Americans in more ways.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Craig Foster. Craig?

Craig Foster

Thank you, Larry. Now, let's review our numbers for the fourth quarter. I'm pleased with the solid execution of our growth strategy that continued into the fourth quarter of 2017. Revenue increased 11% to 125.7 million in Q4 compared to 113.2 million a year ago. Net income decreased 31% to 6.3 million in Q4 compared to 9 million a year ago, due primarily to adjustments related to the 2017 Tax Act, resulting in 7.6 million of additional tax expense.

Diluted earnings per share decreased 29% to $0.10 in Q4 compared to $0.14 a year ago. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share increased 31% to $0.38 in Q4 compared to $0.29 a year ago. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased 26% to 45.8 million in Q4 compared to 36.2 million a year ago. Our earnings release has tables that reconcile our GAAP net income to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted net income and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share.

In addition to our financial performance, we report quarterly on some operating metrics, including assets under management, assets under contract, total clients and enrolment rates. Please refer to our SEC filings for definitions of these operating metrics. As of December 31, total assets under management reached 169.4 billion, a 23% increase from 138 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016. This includes defined contribution AUM of 156.4 billion and IRA and taxable AUM of 13 billion. Assets under contract increased 16% to 1.22 trillion from 1.05 trillion a year ago. Total clients utilizing professional management services grew to 1,058,000. The average asset enrollment rate across all employer plans was 12.8%.

We continue to expand the number of retirement plan sponsors we serve. At the end of the fourth quarter, we had 747 planned sponsors where professional management was available, representing over 9.8 million planned participants. As of December 31, 2017, Financial Engines had been hired by 147 of the Fortune 500 companies to help their employees. The total revenue increased 11% to 125.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to 113.2 million in the prior year, driven primarily by growth in professional management revenue.

Professional management revenue increased 14% to 118.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to 104.4 million in the prior year fourth quarter, driven by growth in AUM, which reached 169.4 billion at the end of the fourth quarter compared to 138 billion at the end of the prior year fourth quarter. The increase in AUM was driven primarily by new assets from new and existing clients and market performance, partially offset by cancellations and withdrawals. In addition, there was a decrease in average fees due to factors that have varying impact and applicability from period to period.

The primary drivers of this include fee changes due to planned sponsor conversions from the direct to the sub advised channel, contract renewals and extensions and pricing promotions as well as the account balance increase and enrolments, reaching price break thresholds. Platform and other revenue decreased by 22% to 6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared with 8.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. This decrease was due primarily to a contract change which eliminated account servicing fees as of January 1, 2017 as well as the elimination of franchise royalty revenue as we acquired all franchises as of October 2016.

Expenses increased by 3.8 million or 4% in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. This increase was due primarily to an increase in employee related costs, largely due to restructuring activities. There was also an increase in fees paid to plan providers for data connectivity due to growth in professional management revenue. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in consulting and professional service expenses as greater expense was incurred in the fourth quarter of 2016 related to acquisition activity.

Cost of revenue increased 10% to 54.9 million for the quarter compared to 49.9 million for the prior year fourth quarter, due primarily to an increase in employee related expenses and increase in data connectivity fees as well as an increase in variable cash compensation for advisors. As a percentage of revenue, cost of revenue remained constant at 44% in the fourth quarters of 2017 and 2016.

Research and development expenses increased to 11.6 million for the fourth quarter, up 14% from 10.2 million in the prior year fourth quarter. As a percentage of revenue, R&D remained constant at 9% in the fourth quarters of 2017 and 2016. Sales and marketing expense decreased to 20.5 million for the quarter, down 8% from 22.2 million in the prior year quarter, due primarily to a decrease in consulting expenses. In addition, there were decreases in other expenses areas as we are moving more communications from print to digital campaigns and have realized some cost savings.

As a percentage of revenue, sales and marketing expenses decreased to 16% in the fourth quarter of 2017 from 20% in the fourth quarter of 2016. General and administrative expenses decreased to 10 million for the quarter, down 8% from 10.9 million in the prior year fourth quarter, due mainly to a decrease in consulting and professional services expenses. As a percentage of revenue, general and administrative expense decreased to 8% in the current period from 10% in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Income from operations, as a percentage of revenue, increased to 20% for the fourth quarter of 2017 from 14% in the prior year fourth quarter. Our effective tax rate increased to 75% in the fourth quarter of 2017, which includes a $7.6 million adjustment to the deferred tax asset to account for the future impact of lower corporate tax rates as a result of the 2017 Tax Act compared to 42% in the prior year quarter. With the recently enacted 2017 Tax Act, we are expecting a favorable impact in 2018 and are currently projecting the effective tax rate to be in the range of 24% to 26%.

Net income decreased 31% to 6.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to net income of 9 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, primarily due to the reduction in the deferred tax asset as a result of the 2017 Tax Act. Diluted earnings per share decreased 29% to $0.10 per share in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to $0.14 per share a year ago. As many of you know, we look at non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of our financial performance and it is one of the metrics we use to determine employee cash incentive compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA reflects the elements of profitability that can be most directly impacted by employees. Our management believes that this metric motivates executives to focus on profitable growth. Our management team believes that these non-GAAP performance measures provide useful information about our operating results and thus are appropriate to enhance the overall understanding and evaluation of our past financial performance and our prospects for the future.

These adjustments to GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of our underlying operational results, trends and performance for comparability purposes. Our earnings release has tables that reconcile our GAAP net income to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted net income and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the quarter increased to 45.8 million, up 26% from 36.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

We incurred approximately 0.8 million of acquisition related expenses and approximately 3.6 million of severance and benefit expenses related to restructuring activities in the fourth quarter of 2017. The restructuring actions were undertaken to reallocate resources to priority areas and position us for future growth. These expenses were added back to net income in the calculation of our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted net income. The related tax effect adjustment was calculated using an estimated statutory tax rate of 38.2%.

Non-GAAP adjusted EPS increased 31% to $0.38 per share for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared with $0.29 per share in the fourth quarter of 2016. Amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related and restructuring expenses as well as their related tax effects are being added back to GAAP net income to compute non-GAAP adjusted net income and non-GAAP adjusted EPS. As of December 31, 2017, we had total cash and cash equivalents of 224.5 million compared to 134.2 million as of December 31, 2016.

On February 14, 2018, Financial Engines’ Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of the company's common stock. The cash dividend will be paid on April 5, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 22, 2018. On October 24, 2017, Financial Engines’ Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program under which it may repurchase up to $60 million of our common stock over the next 12 months.

As of December 31, 2017, the company has repurchased 399,638 shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $10.8 million and has $49.2 million available under this program. Any stock repurchases may be made at times and in such amounts as management deems appropriate. The timing and amount of stock repurchased, if any, will depend on a variety of factors, including stock price, market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements and any additional constraints related to material inside information the company may possess. The repurchase is expected to be fully funded by working capital.

And now on to our outlook for 2018. Based on the closing levels of financial markets on February 16, 2018 and under typical market conditions, we estimate 2018 revenue to be in the range of 510 million to 530 million; 2018 GAAP net income to be in the range of 75 million to 85 million and 2018 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of 166 million to 180 million. We would like to remind everyone that our AUM and revenue is very sensitive to volatility in the markets. Also, it is important to note that last year, we saw a dramatic shift in the mix towards the sub advised.

Increased RFP activity among our planned sponsor clients created dramatic number of changes between record keepers, which is a trend that may persist in 2018. At the end of 2016, our direct to sub advised ratio was 51 to 49. And by the end of 2017, it swung 44 to 56 towards the sub advised. Although this has minimal effects on our earnings, it does have an impact on our top line revenue because we received sub advice fees, net of record keeper expenses. In Q4, there were 64.6 million fully diluted weighted shares outstanding.

Our earnings release has a table that reconciles our estimated GAAP net income to our outlook for non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. We encourage investors to utilize the percentage breakdown of our aggregate portfolios, provided in our earnings release to estimate market sensitivities as international equity and bond market performance may deviate substantially from the S&P 500’s performance. The recommended indices are the Russell 3000 for domestic equities, the MSCI EAFE index for international equities and the Barclays Capital US aggregate bond index for bonds.

With that operator, I'd like to open up the call for questions.

Peter Heckmann

I wanted to follow up on the ADP relationship. Congratulations on adding them as a record keeper. It sound as if they already had some penetration. So, can you give us an idea of where that might be as they go live, might they add 50,000 to 100,000 new participants?

Larry Raffone

This is Larry. Thanks for joining us tonight. We are excited about the ADP relationship. It brings a whole bunch of new things to the equation here. You're right. They do have thousands and thousands of plans that we are replacing an incumbent. We haven't stated what those assets are, but there definitely are some assets there and we’ll be working to map those over. But right now, we haven't actually come up with -- we haven't been able to say exactly what the number is.

There are some communications to the sponsors along the way. This is new for us, but we are excited. It comes with a whole new level of automation. They add thousands and thousands of clients. It gives us the ability to market our full suite or services to these participants, it’s in a direct relationship with us. So overall, when we think about ADP, we think of a lot of different, both these capabilities and with ADP, we think we have a lot of ways that this is going to be successful over the long term. We haven't communicated yet what that number is, but it's a pretty good one.

Peter Heckmann

And then as a follow up on personal advisor, kind of given two things that want to. So I wanted to make sure I didn't miss anything. Did you talk about the number of planned factors that have agreed to offer personal advice or maybe where you might be in terms of that and then how you foresee the rollout occurring through this year?

Larry Raffone

Why don’t I take that a bit more broadly? I didn't go through the details. We did say last time, I gave some more details about plans in AUC and rollout timing. We’ll do that periodically. You’re right. I didn't do it this time, but let me kind of take it from the top of it. So, first of all, one of the things that we were excited about was adding these kind of two new relationships of both ADP and then we've upgraded our T. Rowe Price relationship, which shows increasing demand by record keepers to provide more financial help. So we are excited about that. It continues to add a record keeper penetration.

As it relates to planned sponsors, right, the big companies, which is more specific to your question, we are rolling out companies every single quarter. So, we continue to have a pipeline. We continue to roll them out. One of the things I think I said at the end of the last call was, in Q4, we were really excited about a full rollout of Ford Motor Company. This year and just recently, we have launched Boeing. We are highly focused on Boeing, given it's the largest plan in the country, this rollout will basically take place over the course of the full year and so we're really focused on getting this thing right and we like what we're seeing so far. All the leading indicators are really exciting.

We are working on some things. Advisor capacity is important. We have a concept of surge advisors we're bringing into these relationships right now, trying to match up advisor capacity with these big campaigns. We're working on the right promotion, marketing mix, operations now becomes important, lots of financial plans, trades going on right now and then of course what’s really important about Boeing, they’re a bellwether of this industry, right. They’re really the gold seal of approval on 401(k) plans and the benefits in those. So using the endorsement of Boeing and then take that through the organization, to the rest of our client base.

One of the things I want to say about personal advisor though is really only one aspect of our strategy of bringing both retail and work place together. I would look at that retail AUM number. It did grow 26% last year. We were about driving total holistic relationships. The AUM number for retail is, I think, a good way to think about how the strategy of creating synergies between these two business models are paying off. And so I would look at that and what I mean by being more holistic beyond personal advisor is, we are continuing to promote our services within these communities that I referenced, right?

So not just where the big sponsor is, but we also have built retail around that. So we have referrals from our advisor center. We have live events, we've got seminars and again, you start to see those numbers now with a really impressive, I think, retail growth number for last year. All that coming together shows what we've been able to do, which is bringing in more holistic relationship. So at the end of the day, we're about helping more people, growing AUM and then how that translates into our financials.

Mike Grondahl

In terms of that workplace plus retail or community effort that you’ve experimented with, any insight on to how many you're going to target in 2018 or 2019?

Larry Raffone

Yes. I mean, obviously, we're going to expand this. We did one in the fall and as you can probably kind of guess, one of the things that we did, so it happens as you get a footprint of where your workplace clients are, we actually have strong retail presence there. We have rebranded offices there. We have digital marketing that during these campaigns we promote, not just to the workplace. These communities are dominated by these workplaces, right? We actually did a little bit of TV advertising because these are in different communities where TV is effective.

We have used our radio as well. And what we saw and what I said in the script is that, we had retail offices in this location and in 90 days, we brought in more assets and that those retail offices brought in in the previous three years. So we're really seeing the synergistic effect and this is where I know folks really want to hear about penetration of personal advisor and stuff, but when you think about attribution, I think about multiple client acquisition channels, right, so workplace is a really big powerful low cost driver of our lead flow, but we also now have spent two years investing in digital marketing and now have a retail capability.

We spend 18 months rebuilding these offices out that are in the middle of these communities. We have affiliate programs. We have referral programs. And so all of these are generating AUM. At the end of the day, the business is really about, we want to help millions and millions of people. That's why we’re founded. The measurement of that is growing AUM. AUM grew 23% last year. The retail AUM, which is where we count all the kind of holistic relationships across all those channels, that grew at 26% and that's a pretty good growth rate.

Mike Grondahl

The margins on the ADP business. Is that comparable to your kind of company wide margins or other programs?

Larry Raffone

I mean comparable are better. There's a big degree of automation in here, part of why we've been waiting for the right partner. So we’re really building out, they’re bringing thousands and thousands of clients. We’re embedded in the sales of those services. We’re creating a level of automation where instead of setting plans up, there's an auto plan set up. There's a lot of technology evolved here, a lot of bulk sales by ADP. My guess is, we will align our branches and our local folks where it makes sense. So we're expecting, it will be at least as good as what we're seeing here. It’s new though.

Craig Foster

And just to add to that point, I think that to go a little bit deeper on your question, I think that from a customer acquisition cost, which Larry was referring to, it's very clear that we have a discernible advantage in lowering those costs because of the relationship with ADP. As it comes to the bps pricing that we would charge that channel, I think it actually lines pretty well with what we're charging for personal advisor.

Mike Grondahl

And thanks for the update on Boeing. I think the other one you called out a quarter ago was Ford. How is that progressing with kind of personal advisor?

Larry Raffone

Yeah. We've been very pleased with the Ford relationship, really, really pleased with it. And so we had a good campaign in Q4. We have some ongoing stuff that’s going on. I think I did announce they had a reduction in force for which there were some choice folks made about pensions and what to do that we advised on that. So we continue to have office hours that are doing live events. We have multiple offices in the Detroit area. So, really, really good relationship. We're pleased with the results. We think we will continue to get good results this year.

Surinder Singh

I'd like to start with a question on the T. Rowe relationship, the expanded relationship there. Can you help me understand how the road map for rolling out the personal advisor services works, in the sense that does everybody, if I'm a planned sponsor and I'm with T. Rowe and I'm a part time participant, can I just -- at what point, will I be able to access the personal advisor services or do you have to go through a process where you introduce one at a time at each of the clients over the course of the year.

Larry Raffone

Yeah. So I mean kind of two parts to it. One is that, T. Rowe, we have agreed to improve the overall experience. At T. Rowe, the integration now has improved income plus, which is a component of our retiree services, we did not have available that now is being built in there. In personal advisor, of course, looking to see where we match up our advisors to their sponsor base. But most of it -- so we are training their team on our services. It is still a sponsor decision.

So it's not -- ADP all new services this is going to be part of -- this one has been a relationship that is there and so we're upgrading that capability and we’ll be brought back out to the sponsors for them actually to choose whether or not to select it or not, but we're excited. I mean, this is one of the things. It's been in the works. They're excited about it. We're excited about it. What's good about it too is it's a new offer where we're really aligned and it's not just about personal advisor. The whole experience has improved. So it's better when you come out with a whole story in line with a record keeper until you get better penetration that way. So we're optimistic.

Surinder Singh

And then just kind of turning to the commentary about elevated RFP activity last year and potentially into 2018, what's generally the length of the contracts at this point? Are we seeing a shortening of the contract times in the sense that well maybe 2019 might be a year in which there's lower RFP activity, but then back in 2020, we're going to see another cycle of elevated activity or how should we think about the current environment?

Larry Raffone

So I mean this one is hard to predict, but these things have gone in cycles and we have seen this before that you run through periods of, if there's a kind of regulatory change which there was the perceived Department of Labor was happening, not happening record keepers had to change services, folks had to look at them. There's been a lot of change in the record keeping industry. That has slowed down, right. So I can tell you from where we sit, it has been kind of a record number. I feel like the cycle will kind of play itself out. The terms for which we're signing, we signed a considerable amount last year in 2007. These are generally three to five year contracts.

We plan to have the lion's share of our direct business extended in 2018 as well. So we expect and we are planning for and we are taking steps for this to be kind of a period where it's been 18 to 24 months. Last time this happened, it was a pretty good period of time, two, three, four years, before we started to see that again. These big companies, they don't just go through. This is a fiduciary process. You hire a consultant. You don't get this on the committee agenda every single year. Generally, you go through a rigorous process and the contracts hold. There are like M&A that may change that, but that is the very smallest part of it.

And then what your job to do during this is, one thing I'm proud of is for three straight -- for three years now, we've had a 97% company retention, planned sponsor retention measured by assets. So we continue to do well there and when you're at the table and you lock up these contracts, you've got to make sure you get something for it. And so I would say we're pretty on plan, in line with expectations and we're getting the benefits we're expecting. So as we sit down, it's important, as you move through this cycle, to get extended contracts to your point you all want to be doing this every single year as you want to leave these guys in [indiscernible] that improves retention, get additional campaign touch points that improves performance. You want to get deeper integration in some ways.

We've been doing single sign on with companies, Internet sites that improves the overall experience, which improves performance. Our digital campaigns, if you look at our enrolment rate, it went from 12.1 to 12.8. It’s two years in a row we're seeing good enrollment improvement, paying off the couple of years before that, good ROI on that move, that investment we put in digital. And then we get broader services, right, get personal advisor where we can.

So if you put all that together, you're trying to get retention to improve, you’re trying to get performance to improve, you want to get a better experience out of it. So we've been kind of locked down on trying to get this all done over 12 to 18 months. We want it to be done by the end of this year and we think we'll have a period of time to run afterwards. History has shown us this has happened four or five years ago when there's a bunch of recordkeeping things and then we had a really good period around afterwards. So that's what we're shooting for.

Surinder Singh

And then just related to kind of the push pull of the negotiations with these contracts. In the fee pressure that you kind of talked about in the past, is the fee pressure predominantly coming from the planned sponsors at this point or is there an element that we should think about with your partnerships as well with the plan providers?

Larry Raffone

I think it’s really hard to -- perfect attribution right, because there's fee pressure across the industry, starting with all financial services. So, the thing is that that pressure has brought to bear across the entire industry. The one area that's held up I think pretty well is advice. So what we saw last year was a little bit of sponsor, a little bit of consultants, a little bit of record keepers in that mix, but I think right now, fees are kind of, I hate to say, leveling, you don’t want to jinx yourself, but we're kind of at a point where I think the cycle should run its course. I think we should – we would be in a place where we should be stable for a period of time.

There's no new competitive entry that's disrupting it in any way. It's been pretty much the same old party, but I'd say the external overall fee sensitivity in the industry I think was a backdrop that started a couple of years ago, but I think I'm feeling like it's running its course right now. And so it's kind of that's where we sit.

Surinder Singh

And then one final hopefully quick question. Can you provide any additional color on the restructuring activity, given it was about a $3.6 million charge in the sense that you talked about reallocation of resources to focus on priority items. Is there any color, any color would help in terms of?

Larry Raffone

Sure. So as we started doing our kind of planning for 2018, kind of in the Q3, we saw that there was an opportunity to kind of finalize the integration of retail and our acquisition of the mutual fund store with the core business and that created a little bit of overlap, but instead of like trying to drop that all to the bottom line, we're really managing this business on AUM growth and profitability. And so for us, there's a clear connection between our marketing spend and what we're doing in R&D in terms of increasing the user experience to translate into top line revenue growth and conversions inside of our AUC or AUM construct.

So, a conscious decision was made to, let’s reallocate some of these resources into an outsized, a higher performing marketing spend and I think we've found a really good recipe on digital performance as we switch away from some of our traditional channels and some of the other things that we've been working on. And so, I think you can start to see some of the reflection and the positive changes as we've made some of our investments, even in our conversions which this quarter were a record at 12.8%.

Jeremy Campbell

I know it's still early days here and Larry I think you qualitatively alluded to some successes here in one of the geographies, but in some of the 401(k) plans where you went live with advisory, is there a way to size the growth of that AUM, whether one part of it coming from a pull through of the 401(k) in the geography versus maybe the growth from the other acquisition channels, just trying to think about this as a potential blueprint from the broader opportunity big picture, long term?

Larry Raffone

Yeah. I know exactly where you're asking for. The hard part is in the early days, those first ones we rolled out, we've tried a bunch of different marketing techniques and I know I would really like to be able to say this penetration rate, this amount of growth was attributed to that. It’s just not ready to do it yet and the last couple of ones we've done are companies that were so aligned with, they will try a whole bunch of things with us and in environments, we pick the best ones. So I do appreciate what you're trying to do, I'd like to give you a little bit more details on it. If you just kind of point to the growth in retail, we did not spend any more money on marketing last year and you saw the improvement in retail and we're counting all holistic assets there.

So I think that's the only I could kind of point you to. If you compare that growth rate and the organic growth rate to the industry, which we do compared to all our competitors, it's a really good number and we're still, I don’t say, in early days, but that channel is still in its infancy with what you're trying to model is if we continue to roll out what can that be, I just -- I can't draw a straight line on it for you, because the first five or six, we did pilots and test the different things. And the last couple of ones we did, we did like the very best companies and biggest companies were the best alignment and the most advisors, but we will get you some more of that data as the year progresses.

Jeremy Campbell

And I may have missed it in your prepared remarks or your response to an earlier question, but did you size, how much of that pretty big growth in the retail AUM came from closer versus the market.

Larry Raffone

So here's the thing. I didn't, but I'll draw it up for you a little bit more now. So our overall growth rate was 23% and our market basket overall was about 16, right, because we've got some fixed income in there. In retail, our average age is significantly higher. So it's like 63 and a little bit more. It has even more fixed income. So we didn't -- so the number is less than 16 on the market basket. We don't really break that out, but you figure, it's a much higher percentage of fixed income and a 26% growth rate. So you can easily impute an organic growth rate in the low double digits when you subtract out the market.

Jeremy Campbell

And then just one final one for me, I think on the last quarter call, you guys had alluded to probably hoping to reprice all the contracts to enable advisory by the end of 2018. I just want to check in here on the progress of re-cutting those contracts and if you still think it's achievable to complete them by the end of the year?

Larry Raffone

The thing is I think, I would say we're on plan, in line with expectations, maybe a little bit better. And the thing for me is one thing to just renegotiate and it's another thing to get the benefit you're looking for. I think -- I like where we're going on that one. So I think things are going as expected, if not a little bit better. We're 50 days into the year though. So it's kind of hard to say, but we think we've got this kind of figured out and we think -- my goal is to have this thing wrap before the end of the year, just because I want to move on, get this cycle behind us and then continue to grow AUM.

Bob Napoli

So just on the pricing that you talked about last quarter and I think you talked a little bit about in your 10-K. I mean are you getting -- you talked about last quarter reducing, bringing down some pricing. I think on this call, Larry, you're saying that you now think that pricing is relatively stable and I'm not sure are you getting benefits on when you're reducing pricing, are you getting marketing benefits or?

Larry Raffone

Yeah. So I covered it a little bit earlier, but let me quickly go through it and I do want to kick it over to Craig too to make sure you understand what aspect repricings really are. So just very quickly, when we renegotiate, there's three or four things that we want to get and it will depend on the individual, we look at each one of these things individually, we create the things that we want. So, one, of course we want an extended contract, we then get in three to five years. That’s what we've been wanting. We want to get additional campaign touch points because you get extended contracts that improves retention, but getting additional campaign touch points that improves performance, right.

We're getting deeper integration because some of these companies have these Internet sites that we can embed ourselves and that improves experience. We're getting some of that. We're getting digital campaigns from last year where some of the stuff was a little more print because people just were comfortable with that. Digital performs better. That’s what we’re looking for. And of course we want to get our broader services out there. So we're looking at that package and I've said now I think three times on this call, we're getting the benefits we’re expecting. So, if we get a longer term contract and get some business improvement out of this, then I think we're going to get -- this will work out the way we want.

The one thing I do want to kick it over to Craig though, because I think when you look at the revenue, the only thing people are focused on, I think we may be a little bit disproportion on the contract renewals. Craig, can you just quickly outline when you think about structurally some of the things that have been hidden in that top line. So like Bob knows how to parse that.

Craig Foster

Yes. So as we look at our revenue, there's positives and negatives that will impact us over the period and I think a couple of things to keep in mind is the movement of sub advised and direct, we've had a big movement in this last year to the sub advised account. It directly impacts our revenue, but it doesn't impact our adjusted EBITDA or net income in terms of, we're just reducing the recordkeeping fees that we've paid out to someone else. We also do a lot of -- and we also do quite a bit of -- quite a few promotions during the course of the year.

So, I think you saw a pretty sizable gains on the AUM standpoint, but we're running three and six month promotions. So we'll actually see the upside of the revenue in the second half of this year. And then of course there is the pricings and I think our commentary on the pricing is, it's really as expected. I don't think there's been any surprises or any major changes from what we were expecting and what we outlined in Q4 of last year. And then the last contract I think is really around the tiers that we have in pricing, as our book of business continues to age, we'll see people break through lower tiers of pricing that reduces their, the pricing on the bps that we provide to them.

Larry Raffone

As an example 150 as a break point for individuals, our average account size now almost 160, but the next breakpoint is a long way away. So there's a structural piece that also took a bigger part of that, but the direct to sub advice in the structural pricing is the significant piece of what's happened in the contracts and promotions would be about a quarter of that, so give or take.

Bob Napoli

The second thing, the ADP deal and really, I mean, historically, Financial Engines has been focused on the largest of the largest, the primary focus and I think I know you've talked about going to midmarket. Now, ADP, with ADP, you feel like you have a good structure to go to the micro market. Is that, I mean is that the way to think about?

Larry Raffone

Yeah. Micro and mid, although there are a handful of really big clients there. It's interesting thing and it is a lot about ADP and it's a lot about the automation we’re putting in place and it's a lot about where the relationship can go and it's a lot about us having the ability to reach these plans and all them will have our personal advisor services and where they're located. So, the capabilities we're building I think open up interesting opportunities for us, but it was a lot about ADP, that broader organization of where those capabilities can bring us to the broader organization, why we did this, but we are really excited about it.

Craig Foster

I think it's really a testament to the IP we've built that we now can point to additional markets in a very leverageable way.

Bob Napoli

Last question, just on the expense side, the reduction of consulting, I mean, your margins were much higher in the fourth quarter than what we expected and I think the margins look, in the guide, look pretty good. I mean, there was something that you know with some change in strategy and I don’t know if this came with Craig coming on board or in internalizing some expenses or what is exactly the change that you've made and I mean, it's not just under investing to bring up margin?

Larry Raffone

I will give Craig credit for it. The thing is, we've added a bunch of people. We acquired a company. It was mostly about revenue synergies. We wanted to find a way to spend a lot more money on revenue producing activities this year. So we took a hard look at our cost structure and we made some tough decisions and we’ve repurposed that. And so you've seen in our margins, what you're going to see is you're going to see and spend that is much more aligned to revenue growth. So these are things that you do and I will give credit to a new CFO coming in take a look at that. Would you add anything?

Craig Foster

That’s very kind of you Larry. I think it's along the lines that there are some areas for us to invest to continue to establish ourselves as a fintech company, as a leading fintech company and there's some things that we're doing on the technology side in our roadmap that I think will create a lot of leverageable opportunities for us in the future. And so, not just my background, but I think the company's DNA is very heavily oriented towards that and so I think that that's something we're to be executing on over the next year or two years.

Patrick O'Shaughnessy

So obviously pretty good voluntary cancellation numbers during 2017 and I think you’ve at least partially benefited from a somewhat benign volatility environment and I know markets are pretty strong. Can you provide any color on what cancellations have looked like so far in 2018 as volatility spiked and the markets have been a little bit more topsy-turvy?

Larry Raffone

On the voluntary side, a little bit more for two or three days could kind of settle down. I'm not on it on a day to day basis, but we did a lot of really good things that affected that, but it's hard to argue upward trending markets are positive. The volatility -- the thing was, is that the market, it spiked by down and it came back pretty quickly. So there was a little bit of volatility, but not what you would see over more of an extended period of time. And then I would say on the involuntary cancellation, very low early this year, we had a few -- they usually – voluntary cancellations usually come on January 2, 3, 4, somewhat out on 20, 29. So Q1 involuntary number is looking very small.

Craig Foster

I think in general the people that are using our service, they don't -- they see a big dip in the market and they don't call it and sell their entire basket that minute. I think it's more like a quarterly review every six months, they're looking at their statements and they're thinking about what do I need to do from an asset planning standpoint.

Patrick O'Shaughnessy

And then for my follow up, cash balance is now over $200 million. Relatively modest share repurchases during the quarter. Can you just give us an update on your intentions with that building cash stockpile?

Craig Foster

Sure. So I mean, as you know, the share buyback was a new program for us and there's a number of associated regulatory waiting periods when enacting a new plan. So, in the short window that we had available, we were actually relatively aggressive in the buyback for Q4 and I think just in general, we’ll continue to execute on the buyback subject to regulatory requirements and other uses of cash that may present themselves.

