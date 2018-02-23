5 Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks

Investors looking for solid dividends should look for companies with solid fundamentals and a strong track record.

Investors should also be seeking to lessen the volatility in their portfolio. With highly valued tech companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), it’s a good idea to look for stocks that aren’t highly priced. Here are a few stocks that are at attractive valuations.

Philip Morris

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) developed the IQOS technology that Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is in the process of bringing domestically. Philip Morris is also looking at excellent forward earnings. The weakness of the dollar should enhance the company's earnings for 2018. The fundamental growth in its IQOS market penetration is promising.

(Source: PM Investor Presentation)

IQOS has been growing exceptionally well. The upfront costs were significant:

(Source: PM Investor Presentation)

The cost of acquiring customers has gone down substantially since 2015. With how well IQOS has taken off and the weakening of the dollar, I expect a fairly good year for PM in 2018. Altria Group is also attractively priced.

Target

Target (NYSE:TGT) was everyone’s favorite stock to ignore over the summer. The premise that a Dividend Champion would be decimated by a bathroom policy was among the dumbest investment theories I’ve ever heard. Target recovered very well, and I recently closed out my position to capture the significant capital gains. The dividends weren’t bad either. My reason for closing the position has two parts. One is that REITs are extremely cheap, and the other is that Brian Cornell, Target’s CEO, likes to send shares of the company plummeting whenever he gets in front of a microphone. Target has not reported its latest quarter yet.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see the stock price go down after the Q4 2017 press release. I’m not worried about Q4 2017 results; I am worried that the CEO will give absurd and terrible guidance for 2018.

Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is the largest owner of mall space in America. It has an excellent balance sheet and a solid dividend. Like other mall REITs, Simon is trading for substantially less than the fair market value of its assets. Simon Property Group has excellent scale on its operating expenses. The company’s margins are leading the sector.

(Source: SPG Investor Presentation)

SPG is doing a great job growing its AFFO and dividend per share. It is able to cover redevelopment costs for any of its weaker retailers with relative ease. When SPG replaces weaker tenants, the company should continue to see growth in same-store NOI. I believe the market is undervaluing the stock by a large margin.

Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) is a unique strip center REIT.

(Source: BRX Investor Presentation)

The company has decent quality properties, but they are certainly not excellent. On the other hand, the expiring rental rates are extremely low. Consequently, net operating income should continue to grow, because the company is replacing cheap expiring rents with higher rents from better tenants. Management for BRX gets the Colorado stamp of approval. They have been excellent on the earnings call, and are responding properly to the low share price. They authorized a share buyback program and began using it in the 4th quarter.

CYS Investments and Annaly Capital Management

CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS) is one of the best mortgage REITs. It is internally managed, and the CEO, Kevin Grant, is one of the best bond traders. He has a keen eye for macroeconomic developments. However, CYS will need to reduce its common dividend. I expect it to be reduced for the 1st quarter, but it could wait until the 2nd quarter. Most likely, the new dividend rate will be around $0.20-0.21 per share. Investors who would prefer to avoid the dividend reduction could look to the preferred shares of CYS. Intelligent management and a portfolio of agency RMBS lead to the preferred shares being relatively safe. The preferred shares for CYS do not carry a fixed-to-floating rate feature. Therefore, they are more sensitive to changes in interest rate environments than the fixed-to-floating rate securities.

For investors looking for preferred shares that have a hedge against interest rate risk, Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) has two: NLY-F & NLY-G. After call protection ends for these two preferred shares, they have a floating rate of 3-month LIBOR + a spread. Annaly is the largest mortgage REIT and has a highly liquid portfolio. While the portfolio has material risks in the current environment, I believe the preferred shares are relatively safe investments.

PM is a buy.

MO is a buy.

TGT is a hold.

SPG is a buy.

BRX is a buy.

CYS and NLY both have preferred shares in the buy range. For the buy-and-hold investor, NLY-F, NLY-G, and CYS-A are all excellent choices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRX, MO, PM, NLY-F, SPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Buy MO, PM, SPG, BRX. Hold TGT.