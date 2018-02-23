How Did Your Portfolio Hold Up In The Recent Market 'Love Tap'?

Did you notice, the major indices of the US and Canada declined in the range of 8-10% over the last month?

As I recently penned, Mr. Volatility is asking you, taunting you - so you wanna go?

The stock markets (IVV) gave you a little warning shot, a love tap as I wrote. That's very kind of Mr. Market, it gave you an opportunity to reassess your risk tolerance level. The question would be, how did that make you feel? If that felt like much, then well, you might be investing outside of your risk tolerance level. It is the emotional reaction to market declines that leads too many investors to become poor investors. And you can use every definition of "poor" in that sentence. Poor as in "not good" and poor as in "losing money."

Market volatility is all normal activity and to be expected. The lack of volatility in recent months is not the norm, and as I stated in the ".... So You Wanna Go?" article, it's perhaps made many investors soft - maybe we're out of practice.

From the article:

We have not taken any blows so we forget what that feels like. A kickboxer or MMA fighter builds strong shins by kicking the c*&^ out of trees and other hard objects. They essentially break their shins or wrists or knuckles or forearms so that the bone structures will rebuild in stronger fashion, preparing for the real test that will come in the ring against a real opponent. Unfortunately for investors we don't get to practice. We can't practice what it feels like to see our monies get whacked in value by some 10%, 20%, 30%, 40%, 50% or more.

Well, we recently had the opportunity to practice in that mini 10% correction. Now Mr. Market (Mr. Volatility) has taken a step back and has given you a breather. Perhaps Mr. V is reloading ready to give you a taste of a 20% or 30% correction, or perhaps a real haymaker punch or three. Or perhaps Mr. V is done for now. No one knows what the markets will do over the shorter and near term or longer term. As investors, though, we do need to be long-term optimists, hoping that the economies will continue to grow and that enough good companies will see increased revenues and profits over time.

I read an interesting comment on LinkedIn the other day that read "Stocks for the optimist, bonds for the pessimist." Simple, a brilliant description for a simple meat-n-potatoes investor such as myself who now embraces the Balanced Portfolio model. I usually write that investors who embrace the Balanced model might be long-term optimists and short-term pessimists. Perhaps all investors should be long-term optimists and short-term pessimists, whether or not they embrace some portfolio value risk management. We should always be prepared for "The Big One." And we never know when, or if, the next Big One is going to hit. But we should be prepared. You don't fix a ship in a hurricane.

One can come to the personal conclusion that they feel fine and are mentally prepared for more - they are investing within their risk tolerance level. The love tap felt like a love tap, or it felt like nothing. Or perhaps an investor can take stock of their stock allocation and portfolio allocation and come to the conclusion that they need a more defensive approach, that they need to get their dukes up.

Personally, it felt like nothing. Again, this is all normal market behaviour. Even the 2015-2016 Canadian little 20% Bear Cub Market Correction felt like nothing. I was simply adding to my holdings when they were down over the past few weeks and also back in 2015-2016. I presented that notion in an article comment, where a Seeking Alpha author had originally said...

Truth be told, I actually did notice what happened over the past few weeks, and I felt sick to my stomach as investors "walked on the wild side." I cannot believe that there is an investor on the planet who wants to see their portfolio decline by 10-12% in less than 5 days; if they felt nothing, I demand to check their pulse!

I playfully offered a pulse check and replied in a comment that I was laughing and buying during the little love tap pullback. I also suggested that the author might be investing outside of his risk tolerance level. In fact, I'll go as far to suggest the author told us he is investing outside of his risk tolerance level. And that is certainly why I wrote the Mr. Volatility article. If a 10% pullback makes one feel sick to his or her stomach, we might extrapolate that a 40-50% decline in portfolio net worth might make that investor react, and perhaps sell stocks while the markets are down and the portfolio value is down. Once again, those investors have a wonderful opportunity to reassess the situation.

And back to this article's title on portfolio performance, I did not have to watch our portfolios decline by 10% or 12%. I manage some of the retirement portfolios for my wife and for me. The portfolios all have a bond component. But of course, in the brief period of the correction, the bonds mostly did not offer that inverse relationship to stocks. That makes sense, as many write that it was the bonds, and the potential increases in yields, that put pressure on the stocks. Bond yields are obviously always in competition with stock dividends and potential total returns of stocks over time. Stocks and bonds can certainly fall together. But bonds are also recognized to provide less volatility than stocks, even when things are not going well in the bond world. Sometimes they just suck a little less than the stocks. That's what our portfolios experienced in the recent pullback.

I use a short-term 1-5 year corporate ladder ETF, ticker CBO on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Here's a one-month chart for the S&P 500 to February 16th, courtesy of Yahoo Finance. As always, past performance does not guarantee future returns.

The stock market correction started in earnest on January 29th. It started to recover again on February 9th. In price terms, the S&P 500 declined by almost 9%. The Dow (DIA) was down by a greater amount. Even the low volatility index (SPLV) was no match for Mr. Market's little love tap. The low volatility index fell with the markets. Even Dividend Achievers (VIG) and Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL) fell with the market.

The bond ETF mostly held steady for the period, reversing its normal price grind lower. The fund offered a couple of upticks, but mostly held its ground. The bond ETF price on January 29 was $18.45, and on February 9th the unit price was $18.43. The current price shows as $18.48. Perhaps that bond fund will respond positively should we actually enter a meaningful rising rate environment? We'll see about that.

Here's my personal RSP retirement account performance over the last month according to TD Waterhouse. The period is shown in the graphic. The purple line is my portfolio, the red line is the S&P 500 Total Return Index in Canadian dollars and the dotted blue line is the TXS Composite Total Return Index. You can check my year-end portfolio report articles for portfolio contents, but at the core they include Canadian Dividend Payers, US Dividend Achievers and that bond ETF. The bond component for the portfolios is in the range of 32-38%.

For the mini S&P 500 correction period, the portfolio value declined 4.18%.

For my wife's accounts, the time period and benchmarks are the same as above. Here is my wife's personal RSP account. It declined 3.34%.

As for my wife's spousal RSP account, it was down by 5.42%. The average decline for her two portfolios was 4.38%. Dollar-weighted, my wife's combined portfolio decline would be much lower, as the personal RSP is much greater than the spousal RSP.

Now, perhaps the title of this article should have asked "How did you hold up," not "How did your portfolio hold up," but the two questions are certainly related.

Thanks for reading. I appreciate your comments and insights on how you and your portfolio held up during the love tap. It was all very cheery for me. Right now, the musical part of my brain is playing the B-52's "Love Shack," but has replaced the word Shack with Tap to sing "Love Tap, Baby Love Tap." Hey, I didn't ask for it and I can't turn it off...

I got me a Chrysler, it seats about twenty

So hurry up and bring your jukebox money

But hey, if we get a real market correction, it's possible I'll change my tune. We'll see.

Please, please, please, always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. Always know and understand all tax implications and consequences.

Happy Investing.

Dale

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, NKE, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, ABT, PEP, TXN, WMT, UTX, LOW, RY, BNS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dale Roberts is an Investment Funds Advisor at Tangerine Investment Funds Limited a subsidiary of Tangerine Bank, wholly owned by Scotia Bank; he is not licensed to provide professional advice on stocks. The opinions expressed herein are Dale Roberts' personal opinions relating to his experience as an investor and are not those of Tangerine Bank or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates. This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor.