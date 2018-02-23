Investor Sentiment Little Changed

In a week that was shortened by a holiday, not to mention one where a lot of people are on vacation, it should come as no surprise that individual investor sentiment was little changed. Add to that the fact that the market was just down modestly since the prior week's survey results, and you have all the ingredients for a relatively boring report. According to the weekly survey from AAII, bullish sentiment on the part of individual investors dropped from 48.52% down to 44.65%, which is right in line with levels we have seen in recent weeks.

Similarly, bearish sentiment saw little in the way of change this week, rising from 21.4% up to 22.8%. Like we said, it was a pretty boring week of survey results, but after all the volatility from late January and early February, boring is good!