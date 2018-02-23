Dynasil Corporation of America's (DYSL) CEO Peter Sulick on Annual Stockholder Meeting and Investor Presentation Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dynasil Corporation of America (OTCPK:DYSL) Annual Stockholder Meeting and Investor Presentation Results Earnings Conference Call February 22, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Peter Sulick - Chairman, President & CEO

Patricia Kehe - Corporate Secretary

Linda Zuckerman - CEO, Xcede Technologies, Inc.

Kanai Shah - VP of Research, RMD Instruments, LLC

Gary Bishop - EVP of Photonics

Peter Sulick

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I’d like to welcome you all to the Dynasil Corporation of America's Annual Meeting of Stockholders, followed by a presentation for investors.

I am Peter Sulick, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dynasil. The Board of Directors has designated me as the Chairman of this meeting. Its 10:00 o'clock, and I call the meeting to order.

For the first time, we will be broadcasting this presentation live. Those of you coming in through both the call-in line or the website in listen-only mode, if you are coming in through the web link, you will be able to see the PowerPoint presentations on your screen in real time.

If you are attending via conference call, you can find a copy of the management presentation on our website, www.dynasil.com, under Investor Presentations or About News. Please note that only people on the call will be able to ask questions following management's presentation.

So I'd like to give you a sense of who is in the room today. We have from our Board of Directors: Craig Dunham, Dr. Bill Hagan, David Kronfeld, Thomas Leonard, Alan Levine, and Mr. Larry Fox is on the phone. From our management team, we have Rob Bowdring, our CFO; Dr. Kanai Shah; Dr. Linda Zuckerman, Dr. Gary Bishop, Holly Hicks, our Controller; Patricia Tuohy, our VP of Strategic Planning.

We also have in the room Mr. Jim Bimond [ph] and Monica Meunier from our accounting firm, RSM. This meeting will be in 2 parts. First, we will complete the formal part of the meeting, which includes establishing a quorum for the meeting and voting on the two proposals described in the company's proxy statement.

Please note that most of you have already voted by submitting a proxy. If, however, you have not done so and would like to vote in person, or if you have already submitted a proxy, but would like to change your vote, you may do so when I ask whether anyone would like to vote in person.

Please note that for you to validly vote your shares in person at today's meeting, you will need to demonstrate that you are the record holder as of the record date of such shares, and that you have signed the ballot in the correct legal capacity.

Please be aware that this formal portion of our event is available in listen-only mode through both webcast and conference call. Individuals listening are not actual attendees at this meeting for purposes of a quorum.

Please keep the ambient noise to a minimum, all of you here in the room. After the polls have been close on each proposal, we will conclude the formal part of this meeting. Thereafter, our inspector of elections will tabulate the voting results, and we will publicly announce the results by filing a Form 8-K with the SEC within the required time frame.

Second, after we have completed the formal part of the meeting, we will have our management presentation and an opportunity for some questions and answers.

Notice in quorum. The Board of Directors has appointed Patricia Kehe to be the inspector of election at this meeting. She has signed the oath of office and a copy of the oath will be attached to the minutes of the meeting.

A copy of the rules of conduct for this meeting are available upon request. We ask all stockholders to adhere to these rules. If anyone desires a ballot for in-person voting, please raise your hand, and the inspector of elections will now provide you with a ballot. Ms. Kehe, I request the inspector of election report.

Patricia Kehe

Mr. Chairman, on December 26, 2017, the record date of this meeting, a number of shares of the company stock issued the number of shares with 17,114,603. Each share is entitled to 1 vote per share. At this time, proxies for 87.1% of the total number of shares entitled to vote are present by proxy or by faculty in person. Mr. Chairman, subject to a final inspector of elections report, a quorum is present.

Peter Sulick

Thank you, Ms. Kehe. I accept your report and a quorum is present. Please introduce the items of business before us today.

Patricia Kehe

First item set forth in the notice of meeting is the election of the following 7 individuals to the company's Board of Directors each for a term of 1 year, Mr. Craig Dunham, Mr. Lawrence Fox, Dr. William Hagan, Mr. David Kronfeld, Mr. Thomas Leonard, Mr. Alan Levine, and Mr. Peter Sulick.

Peter Sulick

I hereby declare the polls open on this proposal number 1. If anyone desires any discussion on this proposal, please raise your hand and wait to be recognized by the Chairman.

Is there anyone who wishes to vote in person? I now declare the polls closed on this motion. While the ballots are being collected, we will proceed with the agenda. Ms. Kehe, will you introduce the other items - the other item of business before us today.

Patricia Kehe

The second item set forth in the notice of meeting is the proposal made by the Audit Committee of Dynasil to ratify the appointment of RSM U.S. LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018.

Peter Sulick

I hereby declare the polls open on this proposal number 2. If anyone desires any discussion of the proposal, please raise your hand and wait to be recognized by the Chairman. Is there anyone who wishes to vote in person? I now declare the polls closed on this motion.

This concludes the time for the presentation of nominations and proposals. Ms. Kehe, please tabulate the ballots and Dynasil will report the final results of this election upon receipt of the final report from the inspector of elections.

This concludes the formal portion of our meeting. I want to thank all of you for attending. For those of you that wish to stay, we will now turn to the management presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

So this is my portion. We will have subsequent reports by members of our management team. You can follow along, as I mentioned previously, through the website or through the webcast.

Initial item that we're going to be discussing are our ongoing corporate objectives, and they are as follows, continued growth in optics revenue through organic growth and opportunistic acquisitions, conversion of jobs shop revenue stream across our optics companies to more predictable longer-term recurring revenue, a launch of a new business for us, called the HEAR IR business in 2018, launch of an optical assembly business also in 2018.

Third, develop technology and transfer into commercial development. This includes RMD simulator technology, CLYC, Cesium iodide thin film simulation, strontium iodide and a new instrument that we developed within RMD, called handheld radiation monitor. And secondly, Dynasil Biomedical, the Xcede Patch, and the intellectual property around the Xcede Patch.

Fourth, maintain conformity with loan covenants, improve overall cost of capital through conversion to lower cost funding where possible. Fifth, capital allocation to support the above objectives; and finally, sixth, focus on shareholder returns.

The next slide is a brief summary of 2017 versus 2016. Revenue decreased from $43.4 million to $37.3 million. Optics revenue was the primary reason for the decrease, which went from $23.7 million to $19.3 million. There was essentially one customer, and we will talk about that a little bit later in the presentation.

Contract research revenue decreased 9% from $19.8 million to $18 million, and we'll also have a brief description of that.

Net income from operations pre-Xcede, up $1,800 and $15,000 [ph] versus $2.749 million in 2016, a decrease of 70%. Net loss from operations versus net income from operations of 582,000 versus 2016 of $679,000.

Now a brief summary of our fiscal year 2017 performance. At EMF, revenue growth of HUD, Heads Up Display business. Our Hilger subsidiary continued support for Caesium iodide and lysine development. Hilger was the entity that had a single largest loss as a result of the largest customer for the year not ordering product. Happy to say that, that business has returned for 2018.

RMD, significant impact from the change in presidential administration to resulting in funding issues on approved projects. Staff reductions, salary rollbacks and various other activities took place between the period of April to July 2017.

And I'm also happy to say that our backlog route of $37 million during the year, and ended at $33 million at the end of the year. We also had significant growth in our commercial revenue, which -- and we're continuing to refine the commercial product pipeline, and you will hear a little bit about that during Kanai's report.

On our Xcede effort, we transferred Xcede to -- we attempted to transfer the Xcede investment to the Dynasil shareholders via a stock dividend. We were unsuccessful in completing this.

However, we did manage to -- through a combination of funding by Cook Biotech and Dynasil insert additional capital into Xcede, and we will have a brief discussion later by Linda on where we currently stand on our first significant clinical trials and product development.

With respect to our corporate activities, we launched 3 e-commerce websites, which are up and running as of the end of the year, with another 1 launched in early part of fiscal 2018.

Total debt, maybe the last year we show this slide, but it shows that over the course of the last 4, 5 years, we've significantly reduced our total debt. It's gone from $11.5 million down to $3 million.

Early on, in that period, we had some substantive issues with debt, and we've managed to reduce it down to a sustainable and manageable level, and we continue to anticipate that we will manage this closely -- year in and year out. Where we can, we swap debt for lower-cost debt, where possible, and we have an effort to do that.

2017 objectives, which we mentioned last year, I'd like to bring everyone up to date on exactly how we performed relative to these. First objective was actively bidding on the optical assembly business, which could add both substantial revenue and profitability.

For 2017, while we were bidding on this business, we did not get any orders. However, in 2018, we are building a prototype assembly operation we should be launching during the year, and we are hopeful of that prototype assembly generating some business for us in optical assemblies.

Number 2, launching e-commerce website in specific product offerings, not otherwise available in the marketplace, as well as traditional products. New e-commerce site will be Dynasil branded with sub-links to the individual company's websites.

As I mentioned, we launched 3 e-commerce sites throughout the year: Optometrics, EMF and Fused Silica, all under the Dynasil branded name, and Hilger was launched in early 2018.

Three, Xcede, funded through first in-human trial opportunity for monetization through acquisition sale dividend to Dynasil stockholders or additional financing over the next 18 months.

Xcede is status quo. We were unable to divvy the dividend. However, we are actively looking at financing through an investment banker and considering another option. First in-human clinical trial could begin this year, 2018.

Number 4, commercial growth in revenue for RMD is expected to double this year, and again, double over the next 2 years. For 2017, our commercial revenue and RMD tripled. 2018 looks like an off year.

There are substantial opportunities, but the timing is conditional on government appropriations and bids. Over the next 3 years, we believe the overall trajectory of the RMD commercial revenue will be significant, but individual year timing is difficult to forecast.

Number 5. Hilger array business expected to return to 2016 levels by the summer of 2017. CsI business, also expected to increase over the next 18 months. Unfortunately, the Hilger array business did not return to the 2016 levels during 2017.

In fact, it dramatically dropped off. However, it is beginning to pick up -- it has started to pick up in October 2018, will be ramping during the year and will be approaching the 2016 levels by the end of 2018.

So I would like to talk a little bit about the future, the next year or so, things that we're measuring and that, ultimately, we'll report on a year from now. First is launch and procure business for both the HEAR IR and optics assembly business.

Next, process and equipment necessary for HEAR to be procured and installed by the third quarter of 2018; continued development of a long-term strategic plan; continued support of Xcede through clinical trial.

Financing will be necessary during 2018. And we are going to put an increased emphasis on marketing this year, maximizing exposure to products through e-commerce websites, generation of leads for sales teams, planning for and implementing the CRM system and we will be hiring a VP of Marketing.

So that concludes the formal portion of my report. I'm now going to turn it over to Dr. Linda Zuckerman, who's going to give us an update on Xcede.

Linda Zuckerman

Thank you to all our shareholders. It's nice to be back after a year. We've made significant progress with Xcede, and I'm happy to share that with you today.

We'll go to the next slide. I just want to remind that we have a pretty specific vision. We're dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative surgical products.

We want to bring not just useful product, but superior products that provide value to both our patient population, as well as hospital payers, and while we do that, we'll build value for our investors. We have a list of strengths, which include a deep pipeline, good strategic partners and experienced management team and a strong IP portfolio.

Next slide. We have had several significant accomplishments in 2017. We've transitioned the company from a startup to a clinical stage company, and we have an eye for being a commercial focused company as well.

We've had several patents that have been issued for our technologies, both here in the U.S. and abroad. And we continue to file our applications outside of the U.S. to increase our worldwide IP coverage.

We've also managed our cash very well, and this has allowed us to have an increased runway to realize more of our accomplishments, and we've increased our visibility in the field. There has been several potential products in licensing opportunities that we have evaluated.

None of those have come to fruition to date, but this has increased our visibility significantly with potential strategic partners and others that compete in the field.

We've had many accomplishments over the last year. These are focused primarily around our hemostatic patch, which is our lead product. We have completed our preclinical safety and efficacy testing of the patch.

And we have completed with our manufacturing partner, Cook Biotech and West Lafayette, our good manufacturing practice -- manufacturing process. We have recently submitted our dossier to the Medical Ethical Review Committee in the Netherlands, where we're going to execute our first clinical trial.

And we're waiting on recommendations from that committee. There's likely questions have to be answered. And if we can overcome that hurdle, we will start our first clinical trial in 2018 and those are first patient with the Xcede patch.

To that end, we've undertaken many of the standard clinical activities required with doing and executing a complete clinical trial. As I mentioned, we have an eye toward also being a commercial company, as well as getting our patch approved here in the United States, and we have quite a long to-do list.

I won't read those out loud for you, except to say that we're very diligent in thinking about executing through our activities to bring value to our patients to our payers, and realize the Xcede patch as a superior hemostatic product.

With that, we're also keeping an eye closely on the market, so significant market potential both here and in the European Union. We've also started to think about our commercial positioning. We think we can capture significant portions of the Xcede patch market through a lower cost more efficacious product.

We also think that we will steal share other segments in the market due to our efficacy and our price point. And we like to think that we'll have significant pharmaco-economics benefit that will come, and we'll measure it during our clinical trials, and these will be of significant interest to hospital payers.

We'd like to see reductions, and we hope to see reductions in operating room time, blood products used, length of hospital stay. All these help drive strong value proposition, and make the patch more attractive as a product in the commercial space.

We are also acutely aware that there are significant players and forces in the market space, and we're not the only up-and-coming entrants, so I've listed a few others. Some of you are based here in the U.S. Others are in Europe. We also notice there are companies that have more than 1 patch, and to be successful, we would like to have a portfolio of products.

For example, our sort of 400-pound gorilla, Johnson & Johnson and Baxter, have a line of hemostasis products, and we aspire to that, as do other products, which either have 1 or 2 products in the space. So we keep very closely -- very close track of these market forces and who is doing what.

And that's my concluding message to you. Hopefully, I will come back in a year and show you clinical data if all continues to go according to plan. Thank you.

I'd like to introduce, before I leave, Dr. Kanai Shah. He's the President of RMD.

Kanai Shah

Thank you, Linda. So good morning. And I'd like to provide the status update and recap of RMD's activities in the last year. And so in terms of fiscal 2017, we closed the year at about $18 million.

And as Peter alluded to earlier, one of the highlights of last year was that our product sales tripled over the year before. So we are on the trajectory of strong growth in product portfolio and while the timing is difficult to predict, we definitely anticipate that to be a major growth area for RMD in coming years.

In terms of the current budget for the FY '18 period, we are essentially expecting a similar budget to FY '17, but again, we continue to focus on product portfolios very strongly.

We have a pretty strong backlog at present, $30-plus million and we -- in the spring cycle, we have whole bunch of bids out there, where we anticipate hearing more on the results for them.

One of the major highlights of our research activity is continuing to push for larger and longer projects, the idea being that, essentially, you need less projects to keep the research going, and you can have more time to actually research the products.

The -- in terms of product activity is we continue to engage very strongly with OEMs on several of our emerging -- several of our new technologies, essentially to make sure that the pipeline for that is pretty strongly established. And we continue to have a strong active portfolio. Last year, we had 6 awarded patents, and I think applications filed renewal total awarded patents to 68.

Next slide please. And so with that, I'd like to kind of go into maybe a deeper dive in some of the exciting projects that are going on at RMD.

Next slide. So in all of the interesting NIH funded projects sort of health-funded projects we have going on at RMD is to -- is in the area of fighting and combating cancer.

As -- and everybody's aware, one of the major therapies for combating cancer is radiation treatment, and the procedure works by damaging the DNA in the cancer cells through the oxidation that happens in the cells.

Now the tumors are bigger and some of the inner core of the cancer tumors are -- don't have enough oxygen in them. That effectiveness is reduced, and so the developing nano particles, which can be injected into the patient and essentially allow removing the tumors even from this lipo cells to the oxygen is depleted because upon the remission with -- the remission, these nano particles you rely which essentially fights the cancer, and early results in our early stage research have been very exciting, and we anticipate this research to be exciting in the coming years.

Next slide please. We continue to do a lot of activities in the area of screening and combating weapons of mass destruction. So as everybody's aware that's the major concern in the world today, essentially looking and tracking for illicit smuggling of [indiscernible] uranium or plutonium.

And the way that people discover and detect these radiations are through their gamma ray and neutron signatures, which are emitted by these radioisotopes that are present in uranium and plutonium.

And so RMD is funded by Defense Department, developed a stand-off detection system, using our exciting CLYC scintillation technology to help in that mission. And these are somewhat the largest CLYC custody produced, which are going to be hurried to develop the system.

And again, for everybody's benefit, this CLYC detectors provide detection of both gamma rays and neutron simultaneously, and both of them are important signatures which help us identify these illicit materials.

Next slide please. Another exciting area for research that is going on at RMD is its activation of the mercaptal [ph] infrared arrays, third-generation infrared arrays, and as people in the optic suite are well aware, this mercaptal infrared arrays are -- require stabilization on the surfaces because of the semiconductor bonds being open at the surfaces.

And one of the ways to do that is through activation layer of captal [ph] films, and RMD has developed a proprietary technology using atomic layer deposition to deposit this captal films. And the important advantage that our technology brings is that these are controllable [indiscernible] films, which can be deposited at much lower temperatures than currently thought, and that can have a big impact in the yield and in the utility of these infrared sensors. So we are excited about where this area is going.

Next slide please. Another exciting area of development is in the area of ultrafast x-ray imaging that we are developing at RMD. So the traditional glass screens, which are used in x-ray imaging have a certain decay time, and some of the proprietary HSF screens we have developed at RMD are significantly faster, which allows you to do imaging at 0.5 million frames per second, which can be useful in some of the DoD applications.

So we have been funded by the Defense Department to develop this large area of plates, which are then used to assemble digital imaging detectors, and we have set up a pilot line to manufacture these screens, the RMD using screen printing technology. A whole bunch of screens are delivered to the Arnold Air Force Base during last year. And we're also using the same technology to develop the Backscatter imaging system with the SME.

Next slide please. The ongoing activity, we have reported on this in previous years also, but one of the interesting ongoing activities we have is in [indiscernible] evaluation, and we use our proprietary magnetic sensors Eddy Current technology to look at some of the imperfections and cracks and such in various components in the engines of aircraft and such.

So we have essentially - this particular item that I'm describing here is for a Pratt & Whitney rotor blade engine. And because these flexible Eddy Current sensors developing can be multi-sensors platform, the screening, the scanning time is reduced by almost a factor of 4 compared to the conventional technologies. So we have been supplying these sensors to some of the commercial as well as defense customers for screening.

And then another exciting early stage research area that we have going on at RMD is in the so-called thallium bromide detectors. Thallium bromide is a new semiconductor gamma ray technology, and essentially works by detection of charges. So when gamma ray comes into thallium bromide, they produce electron whole pairs, and that provides detection of energy, as well as the spatial information of the event, and it can help in implications in medical imaging, particularly positron emission tomography, which is a big platform in medical imaging.

The challenge for using thallium bromide in that modality is that the thallium signature of thallium bromide is slow. Usually, unique sub nanosecond timing resolution to get that going, and thallium bromide thallium solution can be fairly full in 20 nanoseconds or worse.

So one of the interesting ideas that we developed last year was to look at the Cherenkov light emitted by thallium bromide, and use that as a platform to look at the timing information, and then use the chart for energy and special information, and that worked out beautifully.

We were able to get sub nanosecond timing solution using the Cherenkov signals from thallium bromide for timing, and we still continue to use chart signals for energy and spatial information. So that can be really a game-changing platform in coming years in potentially medical imaging areas. So we are excited on where that is going.

And just a quick update on, again, I reported on this in previous years. HiRIS is platform we are developing with Spectral Labs in California. They are the prime vendor on this, and this platform is to look for the -- is essentially to screen the cargo and containers and such, and it essentially lies on a Cobalt-60 source, and an array of detectors on the other side of the cargo to take a radiographic image.

The detectors we have developed together with Spectral Labs use Caesium iodide crystals, coupled with silicon for the multiplier, and we have developed a robust technology, which can operate in pretty high temperatures.

And last year, we've supplied 500 detectors to Spectral Labs, and they were arranging into platform to really have the imaging system and the early results look very promising. We anticipate this being an activity area coming years for us, RMD.

So again, thank you for your time, and I look forward to talking to you next year again. And I like to introduce Dr. Gary Bishop from our photonics division to give the next presentation.

Gary Bishop

Good morning, everybody. My responsibility is for the Dynasil commercial optics businesses. And specifically, I'm responsible for the performance of 3 of Dynasil's operating companies. Dynasil Fused Silica produces fused silica blanks, the fundamental building blocks for polished optics and lenses and windows for the optical component industry.

EMF, the oldest coating company in the United States coats a broad range of glasses, metals and plastics. For example, specialized mirrors in the dental industry and cold mirrors for automotive head up displays.

Finally, Optometrics specializes in the production of wavelength selective components. For example, very high volume optical diffraction gratings and narrow and broadband optical filters.

I'm now very excited to tell you a little bit about the new significant thrust at Dynasil into the infrared optical coating, optical component and optical assembly market. In late 2016, Dynasil hired a new business development person, who brought more than a decade in technical expertise in infrared coatings to Dynasil.

While Dynasil was developing its initial infrared coating capability, acquisitions and consolidations in the photonics industry led to an immediate infrared optical supply opportunity to those who are able to react.

Dynasil put a strategic plan in place to accelerate this move into the infrared optics market with investments in equipment, infrastructure and people, approved by Dynasil's Board of Directors last summer. Dynasil launched its foray into the optics and infrared optics market at photonics last month, which is Dynasil's largest trade show of the year.

Infrared optics are critical to thermal imaging used by security services and in autonomous driving to enhance night vision. In 2017, Dynasil hired a senior optical coating engineer who brings extensive experience in the design of these infrared coatings and coating technologies in the production of the coated optics. Dynasil's initial product offerings consist of high-efficiency anti-reflection coatings to maximize the transmission of this infrared light through the lens system to the camera.

Early next quarter, Dynasil will have a Dynasil-optimized fourth-generation diamond-like coating chamber, operational, and will be able to coat the surfaces of the windows or lenses that are subject to the exterior elements of whether most of these lenses see. The addition of the diamond-like coating will provide the one-stop shop solution mentioned on the previous slide and demanded by our customers.

The next logical extension to the one-stop shop solution is to produce complete optical subassemblies to our customers' end products. For this, Dynasil needs to have a clean space capability, which is currently under development, as well as the expertise to run such a facility.

Dynasil was very pleased to announce that its new manager of operations in Littleton in the area of Massachusetts brings high volume optical assembly expertise to the company.

Dynasil has also secured the services of an optical industry veteran in the quality assurance management side of the business to further enhance our capabilities for our upstate New York coating facilities in Ithaca and Rochester.

The next slide provides an exploded view of what a typical optical assembly might look like. Other ongoing initiatives inside Dynasil, one of the major ones has been -- this new incompletion has been the upgrade of our web presence from both a subsidiary perspective, as well as the corporate needs.

With the Dynasil subsidiaries being folded under the Dynasil banner, we are now providing 1 phase to the customer. The advantage that this brings to the customer can now grasp the extensive technological and manufacturing capability that Dynasil can bring to bear in support of their customers' needs. Dynasil also launched its ecommerce capability that provides our customers with the access -- direct access to broad product offerings in Dynasil's portfolio.

We've seen strong demand for our precision blank fabrication. With the ever-increasing demand for thinner, lighter, more compact, mobile phones, computer-related technologies, this has accelerated the use of next-generation production technologies.

Extreme ultraviolet imaging technologies are now being used to further reduce the feature size in the next-generation microprocessors to either make these devices smaller or packing more computing power.

This has led, in part, to increased demand for Fused Silica used in the optics that provide the parts of the imaging system and these next-generation products and technologies. Dynasil's extensive knowledge and technical expertise in Fused Silica blank production is supporting the ramp of these leading edge production capabilities.

While Dynasil is very good at high volume optical coating and optical component production, it also has extensive experience in coating very large, very heavy optical components. Recently, Dynasil's Ithaca facility assisted the world-renowned Palomar Observatory in San Diego in the design and coating of a 50-inch 1.3-meter diameter, one half inch thick lens that had to be produced in a short timeframe.

In the same vein, last year, Dynasil's Ithaca facility coated a reflective surface of a 40-inch 1-meter diameter mirror for an observatory in New South Wales. This was achieved -- sorry, this mirror was turned around in 4 days from the time the mirror arrived at Ithaca's facility, saving the end-user a lot of time and money in that process. Dynasil also coats very large mirrors for flight simulators. Thank you very much indeed for your time.

Peter Sulick

Okay. So as you can tell, I think they were working on a number of really interesting things, and sometimes, I occasionally feel more like a provost than the president. But with that, I think we will open things up for questions. [Operator Instructions] And we'll move into the question and answer period. So everyone that presented, if you can sit at this table, you'll be closer to the microphone in case there's a question for you.

And everyone in the room, the questions will be live over the phone, so we will all hear them.

Peter Sulick

Well, I guess we've just blown everybody away. Well, then I guess we'll conclude the meeting.

Thank you all for coming. Those of you that are on the phone, that were on the website or otherwise dialed into the webcast, very much appreciate it. If you don't mind, maybe send us a little bit of feedback through Patty and through our investor website to let us know how it went. It's the first time we've tried this so we're hopeful it went well. Thank you, all, and I will be talking to you shortly via the 8-K on the results of the [indiscernible]. Good afternoon.

