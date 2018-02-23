Five Oaks (OAKS) has focused on different investments over the life of the REIT. They transitioned into an emphasis on agency adjustable rate mortgages in the prior few years.

Most recently, there was a change in management and OAKS will be focusing on CRE lending. The link talks about the new strategic direction with new management. They have a new external manager and their peer group is changing.

Previously, Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) was the mortgage REIT with the most similarity in their portfolio.

Today, the most comparable mortgage REIT is Resource Capital Corporation (RSO). Investors looking to profit from pair trades would need to evaluate OAKS next to RSO to find the relevant opportunities.

CRE lending

One of the advantages for mortgage REITs focused on CRE lending is the ability to increase interest income when rates move higher. This is the subsector that should benefit from the Federal Reserve raising interest rates. The challenge that remains for Five Oaks is their level of operating expenses and the high amount of preferred equity in the capital structure. A major part of the total capital available for OAKS comes through preferred equity. Because the preferred shares carry a high dividend yield, they are a very expensive form of financing. Investors in Five Oaks would probably prefer to have very long-duration corporate bonds instead of preferred shares. The challenge with preferred shares on an externally managed mortgage REIT is the calculation of management fees. Preferred equity is usually counted as equity for the purpose of calculating fees. That means the operating expenses increase when there is more preferred equity. That makes preferred equity much more expensive than long-duration debt.

Outlook on OAKS

My current rating on OAKS is a hold. They trade at a huge discount to book value, but I am still waiting to see more detail on the transition out of their old strategy and into the new strategy. That combination leaves me at a hold rating for now.

When management changes for RSO, the new management recorded enormous impairments to the fair value of the portfolio. That is always a risk when management changes. However, the agency ARMs should have much steadier valuation. There is no reason to impair an agency ARM. They are usually carried at fair market value and there is a very liquid market for these securities.

The major challenge for OAKS will be the combination of operating expenses and the time necessary to build a CRE lending portfolio. When evaluating Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT), I underestimated how long it would take management to fully leverage their portfolio. When the leverage is lower, the quarterly earnings can take a significant hit.

The best thing new management could do for shareholders is call OAKS-A when the call protection ends. That would reduce operating expenses and eliminate their most expensive form of leverage.

Previous pair trade idea

I was previously using Five Oaks and CMO in pair trades for subscribers. Below I will demonstrate how that pair trade worked. In the future, investors may be able to utilize similar pair trades with OAKS and RSO or other small commercial mortgage REITs.

The dividend cut (published on The REIT Forum January 7, 2018)

Five Oaks announced their new dividend rate at $.033, down from $.05 per share. That’s a massive 33% cut. I was forecasting a dividend cut as the most likely catalyst for closing the pair trade rating. However, this was even bigger than expected. The prior goal was 7.5% for pair trading returns. I’m upgrading that substantially. I’d say 13% to 23% could easily happen within the next two days.

Investors who are not already short OAKS are unlikely to find any shares to short at the prior closing price of $3.95. The major purpose of this article is for investors who are already shorting OAKS.

Those investors should raise their profit targets on closing the guide line. Any limit-buy-to-close-short orders could be revised to reflect expectations of OAKS falling hard.

I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see OAKS trading under $3.60. In the most optimistic forecasts (for shorts), it might break under $3.00 with investors selling in a massive panic. I would consider anything in the $3.20 to $3.60 range to be a great place to close the trade.

At $3.60, the total return would be 12.2%.

At $3.20, the total return would be 21.8%.

I think the top end of $3.60 has a high probability of hitting on Monday or Tuesday.

Here is the original call out on November 17 th, 2017.

The chart below has been updated here to reflect ending prices from Friday.

It is possible investors closing the pair trade could cause Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) to sell off. If that happens, it might even correlate into very favorable entry prices on CMO-E. However, that is pretty speculative and it would be difficult to assign causation. If the correlation flowed that far, I would still only expect a $.10 to $.15 discount on CMO-E. That would mean a price around $25 or perhaps even $24.95. If either of those show up, CMO-E would be a great choice.

End of the trade (published on The REIT Forum January 10, 2018)

Five Oaks (OAKS) cut their dividend, as expected.

The share price dropped dramatically, as predicted.

The original call out on November 17 th, 2017 is now closed.

The pair trade rating is officially closed.

The short rating is officially lifted.

Here is the final tally for investors who entered the trade:

