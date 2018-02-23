Top 10 SML Monthly Pay Dividend Equities Yield 10.7-17.7% As Top 10 Funds Yield 10.8-24.0% For February

Analyst annual targets revealed that investing $5k in the lowest priced five of ten top yield MoPay US/CDN equities produced 0.99% LESS gains than $5k put in all 10. High price big stocks crept ahead for February.

Items: 1. Top MoPay stock gains; 2. Overall best MoPay gainers; 3. Funds vs. Equities; 4. Fund risks/rewards. All per prices as of 2/20/18.

U.S. and Canadian MoPays are combined for this Small-Mid-Large Cap write-up, as are CEICs/ETFs/ETNs combined and limited to yields over 5%.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Forecast Top 10 MoPay SML Stocks to Net 19.4% to 60.4% Gains To February 2019

Two of the 10 top-yield MoPay stocks (shaded in the chart above) were also among the Top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. Thus, the yield strategy for this MoPay group, as graded by analyst estimates for February, proved 20% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each highest yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one-year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to February 20, 2019, were:

Cardinal Energy [CJ.TO] (OTC:CRLFF) netted $604.41 based on the median of target estimates from 12 analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 204% more than the market as a whole.

Bonterra Energy (OTCPK:BNEFF) [BNE.TO] netted $568.11 based on a median target estimate from 15 analysts, plus estimated annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 142% more than the market as a whole.

Crius Energy (OTC:CRIUF) [KWH.UN.TO] netted $351.79 based on target price estimates from five analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 95% less than the market as a whole.

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) netted $328.61, based on dividend plus a median target price estimate from five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) [CJR.B.TO] netted $322.79, based on dividend, plus a median target price estimate from 10 analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

American Hotel Income (OTC:AHOTF) [HOT.UN.TO] netted $288.79 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 66% less than the market as a whole.

Slate Retail REIT (SRRTF) [SRT.UN.TO] was predicted to net $287.07 based on median target price estimates from five analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 45% less than the market as a whole.

Alaris Royalty [AD.TO] was forecast to net $256.75 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% more than the market as a whole.

Callidus Capital (OTC:CCAOF) [CBL.TO] netted $244.11 based on a target estimate from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 175% more than the market as a whole.

PennantPark Floating Rate (PFLT) netted $193.84 based on a median target estimate from six analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 46% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 34.46% on $1k invested in each of these 10 MoPay dividend stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 22% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion: (11) Bear Alert) Brokers Projected One MoPay Equity Losing 5.4% By February 2019

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for 2019 was:

Prospect Capital (PSEC) projected a loss of $54.07 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from five analysts, including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

February MoPay SML Dividend Dog Data

Three monthly dividend buy and hold lists produced numerous actionable conclusions and several more un-numbered issues. To draw these conclusions and issues, February 20 closing prices and estimated annual dividends were referenced. Monthly pay (MoPay) equity (1) yield and (2) upside potential lists were compared and contrasted against (3) a high yield (and higher risk) MoPay CEICs/ETFs/ETNs list.

Monthly Pay Dividend Qualities

Quarterly, Semi-Annual and Annual dividend investors anxiously await announcements from a firm, fund, or brokerage to learn if their next dividend will be higher, lower, or paid at all. Monthly pay stocks, funds, trusts, and partnerships inform the holder every four and one third weeks by check and/or statement. If the entity reduces or suspends a payment, the holder can sell out of the investment immediately to cut future losses.

List One US And Canadian Monthly Pay Dividend Equities by Yield

Top 10 of these US and Canadian exchange listed monthly pay small-mid-large cap dividend equities showing the best yields into February represented just three of the 11 Morningstar market sectors, with representative firms split 3 to 5 to 2 between the real estate, financial services, and consumer cyclical sectors.

Top dog for February was one of three real estate representatives, Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [1], a regular in the MoPay kennel. The remaining two real estate sector stocks filled slots seven and eight: Global Net Lease (GNL) [7]; AGNC Investment (AGNC) [8].

The majority five financial sector stocks placed second, third, sixth, ninth, and tenth: Dividend Growth Split [DGS.TO] [2]; Financial 15 Split (OTC:FNNCF) [FTN.TO] [3]; Callidus Capital [6]; Dividend 15 Split Corp. (OTC:DVSPF) [DFN.TO] [9]; Prospect Capital [10].

Two consumer cyclical stocks placed fourth, and fifth, Corus Entertainment [4] (OTCPK:CJREF) and [CJR.B.TO] [5], to complete the February SML MoPay top 10 yield list.

List Two: Monthly Pay Dividend Stocks by Price Upside

Results from YCharts for MoPay dividend stocks as of market closing price February 20 were compared with analyst median target Charts. Ten top stocks displayed 12.42% to 52.58% price upsides for the coming year based on analyst one-year targets.

Two stocks of 10 (untinted) on this price upside list were members of the top 10 list by yield. Those two top upside performer by yield made this upside list in the seventh and ninth places. The first place price upside honor went to Cardinal Energy [CJ.TO] [1]. The remaining top four upsiders were Bonterra Energy (OTCPK:BNEFF) [BNE.TO] [2]; Crius Energy (OTC:CRIUF) [KWH.UN.TO] [3]; Gladstone Commercial [4]; Slate Retail REIT (SRRTF) [SRT.UN.TO] [5].

The final upside five firms placed sixth through tenth: American Hotel Income (OTC:AHOTF) [HOT.UN.TO] [6]; Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) [CJR.B.TO] [7]; Alaris Royalty [AD.TO] [8]; Callidus Capital [CBL.TO][9]; PennantPark Floating Rate (PFLT) [10].

Price upside, of course, was defined by the gap between the current price and analyst target one-year median positive price targets for each stock.

Those 10 MoPay stocks showing the highest upside price potential into 2018 were gleaned from the 122 selected by yield. Three to nine analysts have historically provided the most accurate mean target price estimates.

List Three: Monthly Pay Dividend Closed End Investment Companies, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes, by Yield

Sixty-five top monthly dividend paying (MoPay) small, mid, & large cap Closed End Funds, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes listed above were culled from nearly 1,200 candidates. Annual yields greater than 10.8% calculated as of February 21 determined the top 10.

Top 10 monthly paying dividend closed end investment companies, funds, and notes showing the biggest yields for February by YChart and Yahoo Finance data featured two exchange traded notes [ETNs], and eight closed-end investment companies [CEICs].

Exchange traded notes captured the top two positions: UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg Mortg REIT ETN (MORL) [1] UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg Closed-End ETN (CEFL) [2].

Eight CEICs placed third through tenth: Stone Harbor Emerging Mkts Income (EDF) [3]; Eagle Point Credit (ECC) [4]; PIMCO High Income (PHK)[5]; Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opp (DMO) [6]; Neuberger Berman Real Est Securities (NRO) [7]; AllianzGI Convertible & Income (NCV) [8]; AllianzGI Convertible & Inc II (NCZ) [9]; Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (RA) [10].

This completed the top 10 Closed End Investment Companies, Exchange Traded Funds and Notes list for February 2018.

Compare The Monthly Pay Dividend Equities Top 10 with Top 10 Funds

Dog Metrics Uncovered Poor Gains From Five Lowest Priced High Yield MoPay Equities

Ten monthly pay stock equities were ranked by yield. The following results, verified by YCharts and Yahoo Finance, produced the following charts.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated Five Lowest Priced of Top 10 Highest Yield MoPay Dividend Stocks Could Produce (12) 13.57% Vs. (13) 13.71% Net Gains from All 10 by February 2019

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five Lowest priced stocks of the top 10 MoPay group by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 0.99% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all 10. The fifth lowest priced MoPay dividend dog, Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO], was predicted to deliver the best net gain of 32.28%.

Lowest priced five MoPay SML dividend stocks, estimated February 20, were: Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF); Prospect Capital (PSEC); Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC); Dividend Growth Split [DGS.TO]; Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO], with prices ranging from $6.40 to $8.11.

Higher priced five MoPay dividend dogs, estimated February 20, were: Callidus Capital [CBL.TO]; Financial 15 Split (OTC:FNNCF) [FTN.TO]; Dividend 15 Split Corp (OTC:DVSPF) [DFN.TO]; Stellus Capital Investment (SCM); Global Net Lease (GNL); AGNC Investment (AGNC), whose prices ranged from $8.86 to $18.83.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The same technique, you now see, can also be used to find some rewarding dogs in the MoPay Stock kennel.

The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Gains/declines as reported do not factor-in any tax problems resulting from dividend, profit, or return of capital distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for your MoPay dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts.com; www.dividend.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog Photo: healthypawspetinsurance.com

