Newtek Business Services Corp: This 6.25% Baby Bond Started Trading On The Nasdaq
Summary
- Overview of Newtek Business Services Corp's new baby bond - NEWTI.
- Brief view of the company.
- Comparison with all other baby bonds that pay a fixed rate and have less than 10 years to maturity.
- Comparison with the other securities issued by BDCs.
Introduction
In this article, we want to present a new baby bond issued by Newtek Business Services Corp (NASDAQ: NEWT).
Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining from giving an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.
The New Issue
Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 497AD Filing by Newtek Business Services Corp.
Source: SEC.gov
For a total of 2M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $50M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:
Newtek Business Services Corp 6.25% Notes due 2023 (NASDAQ: NEWTI) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 6.25%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating but it is expected to carry an "A-" by Egan-Jones Ratings Co. NEWTI is callable as of 03/01/2020 and will mature on 03/01/2023. The new issue is currently trading at a price of $25.10 and has a 6.61% Yield-to-Call and 6.45% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 5.51% and 5.37%, respectively.
Here is the product's yield-to-call curve:
The Company
Newtek is a direct distributor to the small- to medium-sized business market under the NewtekTM brand. Our mission is to become the premier provider of quality business and financial services to small- and medium-sized businesses throughout the U.S. Newtek focuses on providing over 90,000 business accounts with access to financial, management and technological resources that enable them to better grow and compete in today's marketplace. Newtek's products and services include:
- Electronic Payment Processing: Credit card, debit card, check conversion, and ACH solutions
- Web Hosting: Full service web host including domain registration and online shopping cart tools
- Business Lending: Business loans to start up, acquire, or expand a business
- Insurance Services: Nationwide commercial, health and benefits, and personal lines of insurance
- Outsourced Digital Bookkeeping: Bookkeeping and recordkeeping
- Accounts Receivable Financing: Receivable purchasing and financing services
- Web Design and Development: Customized web design and development services
- Payroll: Payroll management processing and employee tax filing
Source: The company's website - Investor Relations
Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, NEWT:
Source: Tradingview.com
While the text above provides us with a stepping stone in terms of information about the fund, it means nothing if we do not look at some numbers:
Source: Cefdata.com
The Newtek Family
NEWT has two outstanding baby bonds:
- Newtek Business Services Corp 7.50% Notes due 9/30/2022 (NASDAQ: NEWTZ).
- Newtek Business Services Corp 7.00% Notes Due 3/31/2021 (NASDAQ: NEWTL).
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to partially or fully redeem the outstanding 2021 Notes (NEWTL). In the chart below, you can find more information about NEWTL:
Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds
The next chart contains all baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay fixed interest and have less than 10 years to maturity with a positive YTC.
The baby bonds, issued by RAS (RFTA and RFT) are not included as the company is in real trouble.
If we have a closer look:
Business Development Companies
The chart below contains all baby bonds and preferred stocks issued by BDCs by their YTC and YTM:
With positive yield-to-call only:
Asset Coverage Ratio
As a BDC, under the 1940 Act we generally are not permitted to incur indebtedness unless immediately after such borrowing we have an asset coverage for total borrowings of at least 200% (i.e., the amount of debt may not exceed 50% of the value of our assets). Pending legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives, if passed, would modify this section of the 1940 Act and increase the amount of debt that BDCs may incur by modifying the asset coverage percentage from 200% to 150%. As a result, we may be able to incur additional indebtedness in the future and therefore your risk of an investment in us may increase.
Source: 497 Filing by Newtek Business Services Corp
Conclusion
This is an informational article about the new baby bond NEWTI. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.