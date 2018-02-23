An opportunity may be opening up in the Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB). JHB currently trades with a market price of $9.66 and a NAV of $10.11, giving it a -4.45% discount. Thanks to a CIL member for redrawing my eyes to this opportunity.



Fund Ticker Discount Yield z-score Coverage Nuveen High Income December 2018 Target Term Fund (JHA) -1.99% 3.97% -1.7 104% Nuveen High Income December 2019 Target Term Fund (JHD) -2.56% 5.04% -1.8 102% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY) 0.71% 5.66% -0.9 102% Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (JHB) -4.45% 6.21% -3.5 106%

Over 1% alpha per year available

The basis thesis of the opportunity is that JHB is a target term CEF, due to liquidate in November 2021 (less than 4 years from now) and return the original $9.85 offering NAV to shareholders. What time means is that we would expect the discount of -4.45% to narrow to pay as the fund approaches the termination date. This would give us (with reasonable certainty) an alpha of over 1% per year versus an open-ended fund holding the same assets.

Increasingly attractive valuation

Of Nuveen's four target term high-yield CEFs, JHB (2021) has been performing particularly poorly. It is down -2.52% year to date, compared to -0.48% for JHA (2018), -0.88% for JHD (2019) and +1.09% for JHY (2020).

On a NAV basis, however, the four CEFs have had similar trajectories last month. JHB returned -0.10% on a NAV basis (excluding dividends).

As you'd might expect, the reason for this discrepancy has been a change the premium/discount of JHB. Of the four target date CEFs, JHB trades with the lowest discount of -4.45%, while JHY's is the highest at a +0.71% premium.



If we look closely at the right hand part of the graph above, we can see that JHB's discount has widened the most in the last two months. As a result, it has the lowest 1-year z-score of -3.5 out of the four CEFs.

Lower yield, but also lower duration risk

JHB also has the highest yield out of the four CEFs at 6.21%, but that's probably to be expected since it extends furthest out on the duration curve.

I know that 6.21% yield is probably not all that enticing for some investors (compared to other high yield CEFs), but a lower yield is the trade off for greatly reducing duration risk, as well as indirectly credit risk as well, since the underlying bonds also price in the likelihood of a crisis within the duration of time until maturity. Obviously, this likelihood is lower for a short-duration bond compared to a long-duration bond.



This attractive combination of risk and reward is why we own JHB in all three of our portfolios.

Swap to JHB if you own JHY or BSJL

When I first profiled Nuveen's four high-yield target term CEFs in "Reduce Interest-Rate Risk With These High-Yield Funds" early last year, all four of the CEFs were trading at a premium (and I remarked "Do not buy these funds at a premium!"). Today, only JHY remains at a premium of +0.71%. If you own JHY, it seems to me that a swap from JHY to either JHD or JHB would be prudent to take advantage of the slight difference in valuations.

The corresponding ETF for JHB is the 4.86%-yielding Guggenheim BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJL). Anyone already owning BSJL could also consider swapping it for JHB. Being actively managed, JHB charges a higher expense ratio than BSJL, but its "active expense" is only around 0.39%.

Risks to be aware of

As pointed out by a CIL member in the chat, distributions are likely to be lower in the final year as bonds mature and are replaced with cash alternatives. See the top holdings of JHB below, which show many bonds maturing before November 2021. If you are concerned about this, I would suggest selling before JHB enters its final year (i.e. towards the end of 2020).

Another issue to be aware of is that the bonds in the portfolios themselves may be trading above par, which will necessarily provide a headwind for the NAV as the bonds approach maturity. Morningstar data shows JHB's average bond price to be about 103. With a current NAV of $10.11, this suggests that the actual liquidation NAV will actually be 3% less, at $9.82 (close to the offering price of $9.85). However, keep in mind that this issue doesn't only affect JHB, it affects all ETFs or CEFs holding short-duration bonds. The corresponding ETF, BSJL's average bond price is 103.58, similar to JHB. Put another way, the yield to maturity of JHB's portfolio will be less than the nominal yield because the bonds are trading above par.

Finally, one should remember that the likelihood of receiving the anticipated liquidation amount depends very much on whether or not all of the bonds in the portfolio can be redeemed at par. If a recession strikes before 2021, there is a risk that some of the companies in the portfolio will go bankrupt, leaving less principal to be returned to shareholders when the CEF terminates.

February 23 update



Since original publication of the article two weeks ago JHB has nicely outperformed both JHY and BSJL, as I predicted. JHB's current discount is -3.60%, and with 3.7 years to go there is still 0.98% of alpha available per year until liquidation.

