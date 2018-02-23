L Brands, Inc. (LB) is a specialty merchandise company that produces women's intimate apparel, personal care, and beauty products under the brand names Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, PINK, La Senza, and Henri Bendel. Its Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works brands carry market-leading mindshare and brand strength in their respective niches. These brands have enabled the company to establish the US market, as well as pay out a juicy dividend to investors. Despite these positives, there are some underlying problems with the business, both internal and external.

Shares are trading at a discount, making them a buy at current prices when you factor in the large dividend. However, this is a potentially risky investment, as a number of variables could negatively impact the stock - specifically, a dividend with a high cash flow payout ratio. The upside is there, but investors will need to monitor the progress of operations over time.

Huge Yield At A Cost

The first thing that immediately catches my eye when looking at L Brands is the huge dividend that pays out an annual rate of $2.40 per share to shareholders. This results in an appealing 5% yield on today's share price of around $48. This is drastically higher than that of other apparel companies, making it the highest yielder for income investors looking for apparel exposure.

However, one needs to peel back the layers behind the dividend to gain a complete understanding of sustainability. The dividend has been grown very aggressively over the past five years, with a dividend CAGR of 24%.

In addition to these aggressive dividend raises, there have been numerous special dividends over this time frame. The spikes in the chart below represent special dividend payments.

The current quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share has remained for six quarters and counting. Why hasn't the dividend been increased? Management is expecting to close out fiscal 2017 with approximately $650-700 million in free cash flows. The expected share count of around 287 million shares puts the dividend payout at a total of $688.8 million in 2017. In other words, the dividend now consumes just about all of the free cash flows that L Brands is producing.

The combination of special dividends and volatile handling of dividend increases concerns me that management is short-sighted. Special dividends excite investors, but in reality, they should be upset! Special dividends are one-time cash outlays that provide no tangible value to the business. To the business, it's the equivalent of lighting money on fire. As long-term investors, you should want cash flows pumped back into the business that in turn generates organic growth. Organic growth boosts cash flows, which in turn provide consistently growing funds to grow the dividend.

This is again illustrated when we overlay quarterly cash flows with dividend payments.

Whenever cash flows spike (typically during the holidays, as a lot of L Brands' business is seasonal), management funnels this cash to share holders instead of investing it back into the business. Again, this will line the pockets of shareholders at the expense of future growth. I can't help but say it one more time - special dividends are one of the worst possible utilizations of cash for a company.

In the process of doing this, the company has borrowed money over the past several years. Debt has climbed to $5.7 billion, versus only $735 million in cash and equivalents. L Brands recently set in motion plans to borrow another $500 million in debt to pay off existing debt (transferring debt from a high interest rate to a lower rate). These types of maneuvers will be more difficult in the future if interest rates continue to rise the way they have been.

L Brands ultimately needs to grow organically in order to remedy this cash flow squeeze and stabilize itself as a long-term investment.

Direction Of The Business

More than 92% of the company's net sales come from the Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works brands. Victoria's Secret remains the company's flagship brand with approximately 62% of net sales. The company is practically a domestic entity, with the Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works brands only pacing for about $450 million in international sales for fiscal year 2017. La Senza operates in Canada as a fashion retail brand. Henri Bendel is an upscale women's accessory brand based in New York City.

Revenues have grown over the long term, with the occasional dip during recessions (consumers buy fewer discretionary items such as lingerie when money is tight).

Sales per square foot have grown at a rate exceeding GDP over the past five years.

Victoria's Secret, the largest segment within L Brands, has lagged the growth of Bath & Body Works over the years. This is again evident when we take into account store closures.

Overall, revenues for the company have grown at approximately 4% CAGR over the past five years. In a tough retail sector, L Brands has also done a good job of maintaining profitability.

Profits have remained fairly stable, and the company scores well in cash return on capital invested, one of my favorite metrics. This essentially measures the cash generated by a company, per dollar of capital invested into the business. I generally target returns in the low teens, so this is a good indicator. Typically, you see good metrics among companies with a lot of branding power. This checks out, with L Brands containing market leaders in Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works.

Previously, I alluded to the US retail space being a challenging environment, and this is where we will discuss the greatest headwind that L Brands faces. Foot traffic at shopping malls in the United States is eroding as the consumer shopping paradigm evolves.

This reduced traffic is largely due to a macro-scale rise in online shopping. The trend has prolonged itself to the point of some experts predicting that one-quarter of shopping malls in the United States will close within the next five years.

The problem this poses for L Brands is that the majority of store locations are in shopping malls - approximately 83% of its stores.

Consumers typically don't drive out of their way to make a mall trip for a single store (some may, my peers won't). I see progressive consolidation of the shopping mall landscape. (I expect a lot of malls in rural areas to close, partially funneling foot traffic to malls in urban areas.)

As this trend progresses, we want to keep a close eye on the underlying indicators of a retail-focused manufacturer such as L Brands. Management will disclose comparable store sales (both store only and total company). This will give us a clue as to (a) how physical stores are holding up in the face of declining foot traffic, and (b) the progress of online (direct) sales. Online sales are very important to the future of the company, as its current revenue streams rely heavily on a dated retail infrastructure. In addition, we want to keep inventory levels in mind when reviewing sales. If inventory is building up, that is likely an indicator of future merchandise being marked down in order to sell (which means squeezed margins).

For example, L Brands' January sales report indicates total company sales growth of 2% from stores alone. Yet, when direct sales are included, the company's growth bumps up to 7%, indicating immense growth in online sales (online sales are a smaller dollar number, so growth must be strong in order to move the overall number). This tells us that online is growing much faster than sales in physical stores. The step further would be to add that inventories per square foot for the month were up 8%. This is a negative indicator, suggesting that sales actually aren't as strong as reported, and requires watching. Notice the inventory number was buried into the report transcript and not on the official press release?

When you put it all together, the evidence agrees with common sense. L Brands is an apparel company with a very heavy presence in the US shopping mall landscape - an industry that is struggling. The company is feeling the pressure from a decaying shopping mall landscape, and must effectively flesh out its direct/online sales presence in order to grow effectively over the long term. January's release showed strong online sales growth, and we will learn more when L Brands releases its quarterly earnings report on February 28th.

The other focus point for the company moving forward is sales in international markets. The primary focus of these efforts will hone in on China, where L Brands expects to have 58 Victoria's Secret stores open by the end of this year. The underwear and lingerie market in China is highly fragmented, meaning that L Brands can suck up market share by blitzing the consumer base with the well-known Victoria's Secret name.

This is another key aspect of the business that will need to be updated during earnings next week. Again, being a retail-focused company means that Q4 earnings carry the most importance of any quarter in the fiscal year. The earnings per share in Q4 will exceed the prior three quarters combined. That is why Q4 is the best litmus test for business performance.

Valuation

When you consider the current headwinds, it makes sense that L Brands stock is struggling. Off of its 52-week lows, it is currently trading at about $48 per share.

Based on guidance, L Brands will finish fiscal year 2017 earning about $3.16 per share. This places stock at approximately 15X earnings. Despite the fact that we are currently in the tail end of a bull market, shares are trading at a discount to historical norms. Over the past decade, shares have fetched an average valuation of 17X earnings. The dividend is yielding much more than normal, however, that is because the dividend has been grown so aggressively in recent years.

When we look at the potential yield on free cash flows, we see that our yield is near its high point. Obviously not as cheap as when shares were $35, the cash flow yield is still near its high over the past five years. I like to use free cash flow yield because I want to maximize the amount of cash flows I am getting with my investment. Earnings can be manipulated at times, making cash flows a "truer" indicator of a company's earnings power. Like many of its peers, the sector-wide bearishness on retail has pushed L Brands stock lower.

Wrapping Up

So what do we have in L Brands? The company is currently yielding 5%, on a dividend that has almost maxed out cash flows. I don't see a looming dividend cut because management has put so much emphasis on it in recent years (I wouldn't expect it to grow much until cash flows catch up, however), and it is fully covered by free cash flow. I wouldn't classify anything here as "sleep well at night", but a dividend cut would shock me.

Meanwhile, earnings have grown at a 6% rate over the past five years. L Brands made a controversial decision to pull out of the swimwear business, a move that cost the company over $500 million in sales, while restructuring the Victoria's Secret business into three segments (focusing on higher margins and consistent demand).

This restructure, combined with international growth, has analysts expecting earnings growth at an improved rate of 8% per annum over the next five years. If we use the current discount on valuation as a margin of safety, investors could be looking at returns of approximately 13% per annum over the next five years.

Still, this outcome relies on actual execution of multiple strategies. I will never approve of special dividends, especially now that the dividend gums up cash flows. Those dividends could have instead been used to reduce debt or invest in growth initiatives. As it now stands, L Brands will need to grow its way into a better financial standing. The company could get this off to a good start with a strong Q4 next week. With an annual tax rate of around 30%, the newly passed tax reform law should also provide a shot in the arm to the bottom line.

L Brands' attractive valuation, juicy dividend, and iconic brands certainly should warrant investor interest. The upside is easily present for double-digit returns over the coming years. However, this is not a "SWAN" stock, and investors should sleep with one eye open. The company is stable and setting out to execute growth initiatives. However, there isn't a ton of room for fiscal error because of management's affinity for special dividends. A recession or failure to execute outlined strategies could put strain on cash flows, which could spur a dividend cut. At that point, all bets are off.