Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings' (AAWW) CEO William Flynn on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

February 22, 2018, 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Spencer Schwartz - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

William Flynn - President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Bob Labick - CJS Securities

Kevin Sterling - Seaport Global Securities

Helane Becker - Cowen and Company

David Ross - Stifel, Nicolaus

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Jack Atkins - Stephens Inc.

David Campbell - Thompson, Davis & Company

Stephen O'Hara - Sidoti & Company

Christopher Stathoulopoulos - Susquehanna Financial Group

Presentation

Operator

Good morning. My name is Heidi and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the fourth quarter