U.S. Biotech/Pharma Sector Daily Observations Letter: February 22, 2018

A key question that arises is why Gilead (GILD) signed a multi-billion-dollar deal with Sangamo (SGMO) whose zinc finger genomic editing technology has been called ‘old’ and ‘outdated.’ The reason could be well explained in an excellent review article here.

While Gilead has stressed the allogeneic CAR-T potential of the deal, it is unclear if this had anything to do with the company not opting for a CRISPR deal like rivals Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS). Last year at SITC, CRISPR Therapeutics showed its ex vivo and in vivo data showing the potential of its CRISPR/Cas9 technology in allogeneic CAR-T. Maybe Gilead is playing a risk-averse investor here by avoiding to invest in the unknown territory of ‘off-target effects’ due to CRISPR/Cas9, the details of which won’t be known till we get detailed data in U.S. human trials. About 15 patients out of 86 in the Chinese trial, the first reported human trial of CRISPR, died although researchers attributed it to their disease. While Editas (EDIT) has partnered with Celgene and Intellia (NTLA) with Novartis in ex vivo genomic editing in cancer, CRISPR therapeutics (CRSP) is still pursuing this pipeline by itself. The third key genomic editing technology, TALEN is owned by Cellectis (CLLS) which is pursuing an allogeneic CAR-T program of its own.

Sangamo’s ex vivo gene editing data released on February 13 seems to be another key factor influencing Gilead’s decision to sign it as a partner. In this symposium, Sangamo highlighted its newly improved ZFN technology (with editing efficiencies now reaching as high as 99.5%, and off-target cleavage consistently below the level of detection) and over a decade’s experience in ex vivo gene editing.

In this presentation, Sangamo stressed on its vision for allogeneic CAR-T which is shared by Gilead. Detailed slides can be accessed here. With its combination of efficacy and safety already demonstrated, the technology may fit the ‘optimal’ definition stated by Gilead’s CEO today.

The activity of CAS9 nuclease has been attributed as the factor behind off-target mutations and various strategies have been postulated to control its activity. These include: (1) Introduction of a Tet-controlled promoter that allows monitoring of Cas9 expression through an on/off system dependent on Tet/Dox. (2) Fusion of Cas9 with an estrogen receptor domain (ERT2) that enables the supervision of Cas9 activity through 4-HT presence/absence. (3) Control of the enzymatic activity via intein and its splicing properties.

Strategies for Regulating Cas9 Nuclease Activity

CRISPR is not definitely out of the oncology field with Novartis and Celgene among its backers. It is just a newer technology with many unknowns at the present. So who will be CRISPR Therapeutics’ suitor in oncology genomic editing? Wait and watch.

