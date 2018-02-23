Low Vol REIT Portfolio Continues To Outperform

here were not many surprises to the upside, with Timber REITs outperforming and Infrastructure and Industrials holding on to slightly positive returns.

For January, the pPortfolio was down 3.94%, slightly less than the 4.32% decline on the MSCI US REIT Index.

Despite the largest monthly decline since portfolio inception, the Low Volatility REIT portfolio continues to outperform the MSCI US REIT Index.

Ouch! The MSCI US REIT Index (RMZ) was down 4.32% in January amid concerns of more rapid rate hikes than recently anticipated. Our All-Weather REIT portfolio didn't perform much better, with a decline of 3.94%, but despite the decline, we continue to outperform the broader index in all but one of the 6 short months since inception.

We anticipate an increase in volatility and wouldn't be surprised to see a few more days of large declines – such that we haven't seen in quite some time. We will continue to be more active in this environment to take advantage of temporary price dislocations and reduce risk when and where appropriate.

January 2018 Performance

Despite the severe drop in the portfolio, there was one bright spot in the portfolio and a few others that eked out positive returns. Weyerhaeuser (WY) contributed 0.34% to the portfolio with a 6.77% return for the month. We have been touting the Timber REITs and they have not disappointed.

To the downside, there was a lot of red. Kimco Realty (KIM) declined 12%, and both UMH Properties (UMH) and Uniti Group (UNIT) were down more than 10%. The biggest detractor for the portfolio was Regency Centers (REG), however, with a decline of 9% and its heavier allocation – resulting in a -0.37% contribution to the overall portfolio.

The average weight, return and contribution of each position is shown below:

A breakdown of the performance by symbol is shown below:

Since Inception

If we can take an consolation from January's performance, its that we continue to outperform the MSCI US REIT Index since inception – building on that lead this past month despite the decline.

The portfolio now has a cumulative return of -2%, compared to the REIT index, with a cumulative return of -5.17%, a difference of 3.17% in just 6 months.

Our standard deviation remains in-line with the index, rising this month from 1.25% to 1.98% - slightly above the standard deviation for the index of 1.93%. Downside deviation remained below that of the index but did climb from 0.97% to 2.05%.

The distribution of returns also shifted, as the REIT portfolio had its first decline of greater than 2%.

Performance by Symbol

Since inception, the biggest contributor to performance is now Weyerhaeuser, followed by Crown Castle and Monmouth Real Estate (MNR). The rest of the top 5 can be seen below. Note that the Infrastructure and Industrial REITs are well represented with General Growth Properties (GGP) sneaking in there after it's stock price popped with the Brookfield acquisition news. (That is no longer happening but the stock has continued to rise on positive performance)

There was some turnover in the bottom 5 performers as Uniti once again gave up ground and is now the biggest detractor for performance at -0.62%. Kimco, which also had a terrible month, is now detracting 0.59%, and American Assets Trust (AAT) detracting 0.49% from portfolio performance. New Residential (SNR)and Education Realty Trust (EDR), which we recently added to, round out the top 5.

Dividends

Dividends paid were $739 in January 2018, the highest amount distributed in the short history of the portfolio.

Current Portfolio

We rebalanced several positions this month based on very slight imbalances in our volatility adjusted allocations that violated our 1.5% range limit. These changes were made at the individual position level, which we allowed to dictate adjustments at the sector level. We don't normally let the tail wag the dog, but in this case, the adjustments were minor and give the portfolio a slightly less risky profile as it relates to volatility.

The current breakdown by market cap is as follows and will likely increase in the small and mid cap category.

One of the most difficult things to do when managing money is to make decisions based on limited resources. It's easy for someone to develop a buy list of securities, track the performance of that buy list, and claim it as performance. The fact is, when an opportunity arises, if there is no cash available in the portfolio, something has to be sold. Not the case for lists. By the same token, when something is sold, the performance on the cash isn't calculated. And lists don't need to be rebalanced. What you see here is an actual managed portfolio, with target allocations and real-life activity of buying and selling and making choices as to what and how much to buy of each particular position. You can follow this portfolio within our premium service, but it is also available through Interactive Brokers and Folio Institutional.

