ETF Analysis

If You Were To Buy Just One Dividend Growth ETF, Would DGRO Be It?

|
About: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
by: Dave Dierking, CFA
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Dave Dierking, CFA
ETF investing, portfolio strategy, dividend investing, retirement
ETF Focus on TheStreet.com
Summary

DGRO is, in my opinion, perhaps the top dividend growth ETF to own.

The underlying index's strategy has DGRO almost entirely avoiding the rate-sensitive utility and REIT sectors.

The fund's largest weightings are going towards financials, tech and healthcare - three segments of the market that should do well in 2018.

DGRO has delivered not only superior returns, but superior risk-adjusted returns as well.

At just 0.08%, it has one of the cheapest expense ratios in the entire ETF marketplace.

I recently posted a lengthy article for Marketplace subscribers that tried to develop the "ultimate" dividend growth portfolio. I started with nearly two dozen different ETFs that use a dividend growth strategy in some form