If You Were To Buy Just One Dividend Growth ETF, Would DGRO Be It?
by: Dave Dierking, CFA
Summary
DGRO is, in my opinion, perhaps the top dividend growth ETF to own.
The underlying index's strategy has DGRO almost entirely avoiding the rate-sensitive utility and REIT sectors.
The fund's largest weightings are going towards financials, tech and healthcare - three segments of the market that should do well in 2018.
DGRO has delivered not only superior returns, but superior risk-adjusted returns as well.
At just 0.08%, it has one of the cheapest expense ratios in the entire ETF marketplace.
I recently posted a lengthy article for Marketplace subscribers that tried to develop the "ultimate" dividend growth portfolio. I started with nearly two dozen different ETFs that use a dividend growth strategy in some form