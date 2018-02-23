If You Were To Buy Just One Dividend Growth ETF, Would DGRO Be It?

Summary

DGRO is, in my opinion, perhaps the top dividend growth ETF to own.

The underlying index's strategy has DGRO almost entirely avoiding the rate-sensitive utility and REIT sectors.

The fund's largest weightings are going towards financials, tech and healthcare - three segments of the market that should do well in 2018.

DGRO has delivered not only superior returns, but superior risk-adjusted returns as well.

At just 0.08%, it has one of the cheapest expense ratios in the entire ETF marketplace.