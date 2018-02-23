Summary

North American natural gas volumes continue to experience some of the strongest growth in history, in part thanks to record export volumes.

Many companies benefit from increased natural gas volume, regardless of price, including natural gas compression providers.

This industry is benefiting not only increasing demand but also simultaneous significant industry consolidation, which should lead to increased pricing.

Archrock is one such company which appears poised for strong growth, high margins, and improving cash flows throughout 2018 and 2019.