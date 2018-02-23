Washington Prime Group (WPG) bought a mall. Yep, you read that right. It bought one. While the world seemed to focus on how quickly it could dispose its underperforming properties, WPG actually decided it wanted to take the other side of the trade. Q4-2017 numbers came out last evening and we noted the following.

Steady Net Operating Income (NOI) from comparable properties

A 0.9% decline is never something you would get ecstatic at, unless the bar was set so low by CBL & Associates (CBL) that a 0.9% decline appears like the best thing since sliced bread.

Source: WPG supplemental information

The overall numbers though masked the underlying turmoil in Tier-2 malls where occupancy, sales per square foot and NOI declined substantially.

This showed up even in leasing spreads, where Open-Air properties handily outperformed.

On the flip side, as this trend continues, Tier 2 malls will become a smaller and smaller portion of WPG's pie, the impact will be less going forward.

Tremendous value creation in 2017

While the average investor gauges 99% of "value creation" through the lens of the total return on the stock, there is no doubt that WPG did good things in 2017.

The first notable area of improvement was the reduction in total debt which at a consolidated level fell by about $650 million.

This did cost the company a $32 million or about 8% decrease in adjusted funds from operations (AFFO).

But considering the substantial reduction in liabilities, we think it was a step in the right direction. Similarly, Tier-2 malls decreased from 22.6% to 18.8% of NOI which improved the quality of the portfolio.

WPG was also working actively to reduce debt through negotiations with lenders and a total of $91 million ($0.40/share) of gain resulted from extinguishment of debt. This is over and above the AFFO shown above. While this may be considered "one-offs," that is quite a substantial generation of value for a $6.00 stock. In addition, there are longer term redevelopment projects that will not have a visible impact until well into late 2018. WPG has dealt with a challenging 2017 as best as it possibly could.

2018 guidance and the possibility of dividend cut

At a $1.50 AFFO guidance, WPG should produce close to $333 million in AFFO. The dividend will take a full $222 million of that. WPG also guided for a combined redevelopment and recurring capex spend of $170 million to $205 million. That would mean around $59-94 million of spend would have to be externally financed. WPG holds about $52 million in cash that can be used to fill the hole. In addition, only $8.7 million of debt is coming due in 2018. We are not sure if this is going to be addressed via a lender giveback but regardless of the total dividend, redevelopment and maturing debt can be easily dealt with existing cash and the large room on the line of credit.

The key facet of maintaining the dividend will be whether there is more deterioration in the underlying portfolio than WPG is projecting. That wild card will be largely dependent on the timing and terms of a Sears Holdings (SHLD) bankruptcy. Even though Sears accounts for just 0.7% of adjusted base rent and we sincerely doubt even half of WPG's properties will be defaulted on, the knock-on effects can get severe. Of course, with every mortgage on these properties, WPG has the option of just walking away if the mall performance deteriorates enough to warrant it. Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Trending Value (with identical initials) did a phenomenal job recently of breaking down how exactly WPG retains all the upside but none of the downside in its mortgaged properties. That said, not all potentially distressed properties have a mortgage and WPG will have its work cut out for it in 2018.

Conclusion

At a close to 4X AFFO, WPG is priced for termination. We initiated the bulk of our position through selling the Jan. 2018 $7.50 puts for a $1.00. That plus the next dividend has us at about breakeven on the stock. We think the upside can still be significant as WPG has a proverbial put option on each of its mortgaged properties. We estimate the NAV to be somewhere above $12, even after accounting for some serious further turbulence. WPG might be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel as evidenced by it actually having the courage to purchase a mall. We are holding on to this position but it is not one where we will be adding.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

