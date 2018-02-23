3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: February 22, 2018

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication.

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

AbbVie and Neurocrine detail good news in uterine fibroids

Company: AbbVie (ABBV) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

Therapy: Elagolix

Disease: Uterine fibroids

News: ABBV announced top-line findings from the phase 3 ELARIS UF-I study, which assessed elagolix alone and elagolix combined with low-dose hormone therapy. All the women in this study were premenopausal and had ultrasound-confirmed uterine fibroids. The study met its primary endpoint of reduction in heavy menstrual bleeding at month 6 compared with placebo, with 68.5% achieving this endpoint in the elagolix/hormone arm compared with 8.7% in the placebo arm. Safety was consistent with past experience using elagolix.

Looking forward: These findings paint a favorable picture for the use of elagolix in this setting. Safety was reasonable, and the primary endpoint was pretty much off-the-chart successful. ABBV also guided that other secondary endpoints were also met in relation to bleeding and its complications.

Overall, this looks like another winner for NBIX and for ABBV

The Medicines Company and Alnylam are showing up in familial high cholesterol

Company: The Medicines Company (MDCO) and Alnylam (ALNY)

Therapy: Inclisiran

Disease: Homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)

News: MDCO announced that patient enrollment in the ORION-9 trial has been completed and exceeded in 10 weeks, beating its target enrollment of 400 within 24 weeks. This marks the second of two timelines beaten in 2018, as the company announced completion of ORION-11 back in January. ORION-9 will assess inclisiran vs. placebo in patients with HoFH, and the patients will be followed for 18 months.

Looking forward: MDCO and ALNY anticipate using the data from the ORION suite to support future applications for approval with the FDA and the EMA. As such, getting the jump on enrollment by around four months should give them a big boost in terms of timelines. So it's looking like the two companies have a strong chance to make good on the promise of interfering RNA technology in another therapy area.

Overall, this is a positive event, but it's a signal more for the midterm rather than the short-term.

Ionis partners with AstraZeneca to tackle renal disease

Company: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and AstraZeneca (AZN)

Therapy: IONIS-AZ5-2.5Rx (rolls off the tongue, that one!)

Disease: Undisclosed kidney disease

News: IONS announced the initiation of a collaborative agreement to develop its generation-2.5 antisense compound IONIS-AZ5-2.5Rx in patients with an undisclosed genetic kidney disorder. Under the agreement, AZN will take over development of the oligo at the price of $30 million in upfront payment and up to $300 million in development and regulatory milestone payments, followed by low-double-digit royalties from any future sales of this agent.

Looking forward: This is a great way to build momentum for interfering RNA technologies, as their imminent approval in amyloidosis will form the foundation, followed by spidering out to tackle other familial disorders. The funding should help propel IONS favorably into new areas of development, and AZN gets in on near the ground floor of a promising emerging technology.

Overall, this is a win-win for the companies, with serious growth potential in the mid-term for this particular product.

