Colombian Banks: Which Is Safest?
About: Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL), Includes: CIB
by: Jan Willem Barnhoorn
Summary
The major banks in Colombia are well-capitalized and reserved.
Grupo Aval has the healthiest loan book.
The provisioning policy of Bancolombia is best.
The cost structure of Grupo Aval is impressive.
This is my pick.
In my previous article, I explained why Colombian banks can be very interesting for long-term investors. But which one do you pick?
Banks are tricky. They are black boxes and you never know exactly