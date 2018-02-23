V.F. Corp. Is A Great Company, But Here Is A Case For Hanesbrands

VFC Fundamentals

As very well explained in 40 SA articles about V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC) published in 2017, VFC is a well-run company that is doing many things right. They have a buyback plan in place, and they manage to grow sales revenue by a 10-year average of nearly 6.0%. VFC’s gross profit margins, return on sales, return on invested capital and return on equity have all improved in recent years.

VFC's performance has improved 5-year average % 10-year average % Gross profit 48.6 46.7 Return on sales 9.2 8.7 ROI 11.3 10.1 ROE 21.0 18.7

Like other consumer product makers, they suffered the last couple of years due to the growing unpopularity of malls, but like many others, they appear to be bouncing back as consumers (and investors) realize that although Internet shopping will continue to grow, products are still sold in brick & mortar stores, many of which are in malls.

VFC has recovered from its 2017 mall worry lows, rising to about 81 and by the end of January 2018 (75 after mid-February’s correction), from its recent low of about 49 just a year ago, a 65% (now 53%) improvement. The VFC dividend has increased in each of the last 10 years, but not fast enough to keep the yield above 3.0% (average is 2.2% over the decade). The stock has run a bit ahead of earnings per share growth. The high average P/E for the first half of the last 10 years was 17.6 times earnings, and the low average for the period was 11.0 times.

For the last 5 years, the high average P/E has been 28.1, and the low average P/E over the last 5 years has been 19.7 times. One interpretation could be that the market has not punished VFC for the sales declines related to the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)/mall scares, but a look at a graph of the stock price shows that is not true.

A standard forecast of the future stock price, based (A) on forecasting sales using a least squares method straight line trend to project sales to 2022, (B) applying the average return on sales to predict 2022 net income, (C) dividing by projected weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) for 2022 to produce projected 2022 EPS, and finally (D) multiplying by the high and the low average P/E ratios for the past few years, produces a range of expected stock prices for VFC for 2022 between 60 for an expected low, and 95 for an anticipated high.

This method was probably first discussed by Graham and is espoused by ICLUBcentral, Inc., among others, here using numbers from Morningstar and an Excel spreadsheet. Given the stock is currently at 75, already in the middle of the range expected for 5 years out, it is rated a hold. As it would look better at just a few dollars less, the hold is modified to buy on further systematic weakness.

Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) may be a better alternative to VFC. Hanes, like VFC, is a well-run company that is doing many things right. They have a buyback plan in place, and they manage to grow sales revenue by the 10-year average of nearly 4.0%. HBI’s gross profit margins, return on sales, and return on invested capital have all improved in recent years. Return on equity has held about steady (off 0.9 percentage points) over the decade.

HBI's performance has improved 5-year average % 10-year average % Gross profit 36.9 34.4 Return on sales 8.1 5.8 ROI 7.9 6.0 ROE 36.7 37.6

Like other consumer product makers, HBI also suffered the last couple of years due to the growing unpopularity of malls, and they also appear to be bouncing back.

A standard forecast of the future stock price, based (A) on forecasting sales using a least squares method straight line trend to project sales to 2022, (B) applying the average return on sales to predict 2022 net income, (C) dividing by projected weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) for 2022 to produce projected 2022 EPS, and finally (D) multiplying by the high and the low average P/E ratios for the past few years, produces a range of expected stock prices for HBI for 2022 between 16 for an expected low, and 43 for an anticipated high.

This is the same method used for VFC, again using numbers from Morningstar and an Excel spreadsheet. With the post-correction stock at 20 and change, there is lots of room to run (possible 80% growth over the next 5 years), and the stock is rated a buy.

HBI’s return on shareholders’ equity averages about 36.7% for 5 years (37.6% for 10 years) versus VF’s average return on equity of 21.0% for 5 years (18.7 for 10 years). HBI’s dividend history is not long, having begun only 5 years ago, but it has grown at an average rate of about 32.9% per year, keeping the average yield at about 2.1%. Its current yield is about 3.0%. For VFC, the dividend has been grown at a 12.4% rate over the recent 10 years (17.9% over the recent 5 years). VFC yields less than BHI, at a current yield of about 2¼%.

Takeaway

For better potential price appreciation as well as for a higher yield with a better dividend growth rate, favor Hanesbrands over V.F. Corp. HBI’s slightly lower margins with significant leverage make for a more volatile stock.