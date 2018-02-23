Seadrill Partners (SDLP) has recently announced its fourth-quarter results. I’ve been following the company closely in recent months, especially after Seadrill Partners deferred its distribution decision as it was waiting for the results of negotiations with creditors. I argued that the results of negotiations would be positive and that the distribution would be restored. When Seadrill Partners provided an update on negotiations with creditors, it was obvious that the company would soon be able to finalize the deal and would subsequently restore the distribution.

Now it’s official. The company announced that it had received all required lender consents for a waiver of the Term Loan B leverage covenant until the maturity of the Term Loan B in February 2021. Consequently, it declared a distribution of $0.10 per unit, in line with the previous quarterly distribution. At $3.50 per unit, the yield is roughly 11.5%.

Among other news, the drillship West Polaris finished the work for Exxon Mobil (XOM) ahead of schedule and currently has no follow-on work:

West Polaris enters a very competitive landscape for drillships. According to the comments by Ocean Rig (ORIG) during the recent earnings call, most drillship rates are now in the $125,000-150,000 range. West Polaris’ rate was $490,000 on the Exxon Mobil contract. In this light, even if West Polaris gets a contract in the near term, the rig won’t be a cash contributor to Seadrill Partners’ balance sheet.

Nevertheless, with $848.6 million of cash on the balance sheet at the end of 2017 and a backlog of $1.5 billion, the company has no liquidity problems until the maturity of the Term Loan B in February 2021. Obviously, this term loan will have to be renegotiated, but it’s not a near-term problem.

By the time the term loan is up for renegotiation, the offshore drilling market will be in a better shape and a clear path to recovery will be evident. Risks are always present when you talk about the future, but recent fleet status reports already show increased contract activity. Dayrates for the ultra-deepwater segment remain depressed, but Seadrill Partners has three years until the maturity of the term loan, and in my view, dayrates will surely improve by that time.

Seadrill Partners’ units recently presented an opportunity to buy them near $3, before bouncing back to the $3.20-3.50 territory where they have significant support. I continue to believe that there is a significant chance that its units will rise to $4 or a 10% yield. Oil prices are showing strength once again, the distribution is restored and there are no problems with the term loan until the next decade.

Sure, the market will keep in mind the fact that the ultra-deepwater segment is oversupplied, and that dayrates are low and true dayrate recovery may not come until the next decade. However, the recovery should be evident by the time of term loan renegotiation, which help the company push the maturity to 2025-2026.

With this in mind, I remain positive on Seadrill Partners’ units. However, I do not expect any sustainable breakout above $4.00-4.20 at this time. The headwinds for the ultra-deepwater segment are too severe, and Seadrill Partners will have to show new contracts to have a chance for a real upside momentum.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen.