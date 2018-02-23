Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (02/16/18)

Continuing our weekly series, Open Insights, we'll take a look at the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report ("WPSR") for the week of February 16, 2018.

EIA reported an unusual crude draw of 1.6M barrels even as refinery utilization began its decline into maintenance season. Much of this counter-seasonal draw was due to net imports as imports fell from 7.9M bpd to 7.0M bpd, a material decline of 867K bpd. On the flip side, exports increased by 722K bpd from 1.3M bpd to 2.0M bpd. Thus, net imports whipsawed by a combined 1.6M bpd change, and hence the overall crude draw when in fact crude typically builds by 3M bpd (2013-2017).

As noted above, refinery utilization declined further from last week falling from 89.8% to 88.1%. We again anticipate refinery utilization to trough in late February/early March at 85-86% (pushed back a few weeks) because of the unexpected increase to refinery utilization two weeks ago. Every 1% decline represents about a 1.3M barrel per week reduction in demand, so with 2-3% left to go, expect anywhere between 2.5M and 4M barrels of demand per week to fall off.

WTI and LLS/Brent spreads have also continued to compress, and are now between $3.50 and $4.00/barrel, still wide enough that US exports will continue to stay elevated.

With refinery maintenance slowdowns, product inventories should begin declining. Gasoline inventories increased negligibly by 261K barrels, and distillates fell by 2.4M barrels. As refinery utilization continues to fall, expect to see product stocks draw.

Overall total crude and products decreased by 7.9M barrels for the week, well above the five-year averages, and largely due to crude inventories drawing down. Here's our updated chart for total US crude and products:

As always, we'll leave you with some food for thought.

Enjoy it. This bit of reprieve from the past few weeks of negative oil sentiment. Today's bullish EIA report coincided with some positive earnings announcements from a few US E&P companies, along with their continuing cadence of restraint and emphasis on shareholder returns. The EIA report, however, should be eyed skeptically because the bullish import/export numbers were likely the result of timing (i.e., when the large tankers departed and arrived). Thus, when this "timing" noise is smoothed out using four-week averages, we're still within the averages for both metrics.

Make no mistake though we're not saying that the current situation is "normal" because it certainly is not when year-to-date we've drawn 4M barrels of crude at a time when crude inventories should be increasing (and have historically increased by 15M (2011-2015) or 22M (2013-2017)). So while we think import/exports will normalize, if not revert next week, we're still not scoffing at the +500K bpd decline we've already seen year-to-date (i.e., the difference between today and five-year averages). We're just not projecting out the season using today's numbers because that would be getting ahead of ourselves. With where we're headed, there's going to be plenty of opportunity for euphoria when the time comes.

