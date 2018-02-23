Summary

Pandora topped Street estimates on revenue and delivered Adjusted EBITDA that exceeded its guidance.

Management is not giving specific full year 2018 guidance, and guided to a y/y decline in Q1 2018 in advertising revenue, offset by stronger subscription revenue.

Pandora achieved over 63% subscription revenue growth, strong RPM, and has launched Premium Access, benefiting the ad-supported tier.

Management entered several partnerships in the voice-activated device market and launched programmatic video advertising in beta, which I believe will pay off over the long run.

I maintain my Buy rating with a 12-month price target of $8.