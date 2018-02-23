Long Ideas | Tech 

A Positive Quarter In A Turnaround Story Leaves Pandora Playing A Nice Tune

About: Pandora Media (P)
by: Jeremy McKinzie
Jeremy McKinzie
Value, Deep Value
Summary

Pandora topped Street estimates on revenue and delivered Adjusted EBITDA that exceeded its guidance.

Management is not giving specific full year 2018 guidance, and guided to a y/y decline in Q1 2018 in advertising revenue, offset by stronger subscription revenue.

Pandora achieved over 63% subscription revenue growth, strong RPM, and has launched Premium Access, benefiting the ad-supported tier.

Management entered several partnerships in the voice-activated device market and launched programmatic video advertising in beta, which I believe will pay off over the long run.

I maintain my Buy rating with a 12-month price target of $8.

Glimmers of Sunlight Coming Through

Pandora (NYSE:P) posted a better-than-expected Q4 print that overall should give investors confidence in the early innings of a turnaround story. Total revenue of $395.3 million topped consensus