Stock Exchange: Are You Out Of Your Comfort Zone?
About: Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET), FSLR, TWTR
by: Jeff Miller
Summary
Traders must adapt to changing market conditions rather than sticking to old trading methods that were once profitable but are now destructive.
To avoid common cognitive errors made by human traders, our models automatically make adjustments when market conditions change, such as the recent increase in expected volatility.
Our regular participants offer specific trading ideas reflecting contrasting styles.
The Stock Exchange is all about trading. Each week, we do the following:
- Discuss an important issue for traders;
- highlight several technical trading methods, including current ideas;
- feature advice from top traders and writers; and,