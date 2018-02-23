Quad/Graphics (QUAD) started off as a printing business, but it is now evolving into an integrated marketing platform ("Quad 3.0") which offers the following advantages:

Our integrated marketing platform helps clients decrease their reliance on multiple agencies, reduce cost, and more effectively execute marketing campaigns.



(Source: Quad/Graphics Q4CC transcript)

To bolster this transformation into a marketing platform, the company acquired the privately held Ivie & Associates (for $92.5 million), a leading marketing provider. The acquisition enabled Quad/Graphics to more than double the number of employees in locations dedicated to onsite content creation and marketing execution.

This seems a smart move to us, for various reasons:

There is considerable pricing pressure in the traditional printing business.

The company becomes more of a partner offering tailored solutions, so there's increasing stickiness and value added.

Management described the partnering as follows during the Q4CC:

But that's the whole plan, is to continue to get embedded with our clients, not as a vendor, but as a partner... Many of our customers, just for like a back-to-school campaign, will use as many as 16 to 20 different agencies to execute on their campaign, and so, that will include TV, radio, it'll include print, in-store signage, it will include online search, et cetera. And so what we're doing as we kind of come in as that partner, we can help them get rid of all those different agencies because the problem with having that sort of approach is the measurement of how your overall marketing spend is hard to understand of what's working where, why, and when. Because we come through with actual execution, and really look at the full circle of all medial channels, we could actually help them streamline and really measure what works and what doesn't work.



(Source: Quad/Graphics Q4CC transcript)

They came up with an interesting example of a customer, a retail chain with some 80 stores which had previously used 16 agencies but now only uses Quad, and this is actually driving Quad's printing business as well.

It is, of course, a large printing company, so it has many customer relationships which can be leveraged into the Quad 3.0 fold. With Ivie's marketing nous, which has (according to the management team) grown tremendously just by word of mouth, this is potentially a nice complementary acquisition.

The pricing pressure was manifest in the Q4 and overall FY 2017 results:

As you can see, both Q4 (-2.8%) and FY2017 (-4.6%) results experienced a mild decrease in revenue due to pricing pressures (but these declines didn't come unexpected). Shown below is a split into revenue categories:

The problems exist mostly in the retail inserts and magazine ad pages (together good for 34% of revenues), but there are parts of its traditional print business that are still growing, like books (+2%) and direct mail.

Margins and finances

Despite the pricing pressure and the transformation (which required investments in personnel and infrastructure), the company has been able to keep EBITDA margins stable at 11.1%.

This is due to cost savings - management's ambition to drive cost down by a minimum of $60 million on an annual basis. The company also achieved some other pretty impressive feats despite the headwinds:

Free cash flow increased by 5% to $258 million.

The company managed to reduce debt by an impressive 15%, or $166 million.

It reduced pension liabilities by $50 million, or a whopping 31%.

These moves enabled Quad/Graphics to leverage down to below its target (2x-2.5x) at 1.99x, the lowest debt leverage in the company's history, even if that will increase somewhat again to 2.12x as a result of the Ivie acquisition.

The company's debt structure is 67% fixed and 33% floating, with a blended interest rate of 5.2%.

Quad/Graphics has always managed to produce meaningful cash flows:

And it's not just debt reduction which it pursues with the free cash flow. The company pays a quarterly dividend:

Even with the recent surge in the stock price, that's still a hefty 4%+ yield. And it's not the only thing Quad/Graphics does for shareholders. It has a $100 million share buyback program as well.

Guidance

So, revenues are stable (at least they're not falling), but EBITDA and free cash flow are guided down a little from 2017. Ivie's revenue is approximately a $175 million of annual net sale and generates approximately $15 million of annual adjusted EBITDA, but in the guidance for 2018, this has been taken down to $150 million and $10 million respectively, and it's a little dilutive to margins, according to management. Fairly conservative, we would say.

As with so many other companies, the picture is a little muddied as a result of the recent US tax reform. This is producing a considerable benefit, but these are mostly non-cash, and cash outlays on taxes will actually increase by approximately $10 million due to lower deductions.

The company is making a special return in contribution of approximately $22 million in the form of Quad/Graphics stock contributed to employees' retirement accounts as a result of the tax reform, but this is also non-cash.

Share price and valuation

It's this graph that piqued our interest in the company. There has certainly been a strong reaction to the Q4 figures and the Ivie acquisition.

We can't say the shares are expensive, although there are various, partly contradicting, forces at work here:

Revenues are stagnant at best.

Quad/Graphics has a considerable amount of debt outstanding ($965), although this isn't something the company can't handle, given the significant reductions in the past couple of years.

But it does generate large amounts of free cash flow, only 28% of which generates a 4%+ dividend yield already.

EPS is expected to be $2.60 this year and rising to $2.70 next, according to analysts.

There is another way of looking at this:

Free cash flow is 11% of the market cap, or over 5% of sales, and we would say that's pretty healthy.

Conclusion

The Q4 figures and the Ivie acquisition have been enthusiastically accepted by shareholders, and there is some reason for that enthusiasm. Cost-cutting is the usual escape out of a low-growth industry with pricing pressure, and the company is embarking on that.

But the company's Quad 3.0 vision offers something considerably more compelling, moving up the value chain by becoming marketing solutions providers to its printing business clients.

It's still early days to take success for granted, but the company has the financial clout to execute, we have no doubt about that. What it lacks in growth (at least so far) it makes up for in free cash flow generation, which makes the shares still quite attractive, although we would wait a little for the stock price to settle.