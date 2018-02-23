Appian: Good Quarter, But Unexciting Valuation

Feb. 23, 2018
Gary Alexander
Summary

  • Appian is off its January highs, but the stock's Q4 earnings have done nothing to justify the company's still-elevated 9x forward revenue multiple.
  • While growth in the quarter exceeded expectations, the company's margins didn't see any lift.
  • Appian's concentration of growth in low-margin professional services has put a dent in its gross margins.
  • The company's guidance for the coming year is weak, implying only 12-14% y/y growth.

Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), the low-code business process management software company, reported Q4 earnings that caused the stock to see a mild ~3% lift in after-hours trading. The move reverses a bit of a downtrend in the stock since February, after a roaring rally that sent Appian to the $40s. Considering that Appian went public last year in May at $12 a share, the company's performance since going public still places it among the top echelon of recent IPOs:

Chart

APPN data by YCharts

The company was little known prior to receiving so much attention toward the tail end of 2017 from Wall Street, causing a buying frenzy. As I've noted in a prior article, I think much of the enthusiasm in Appian is rather misguided. It's true that the company's growth has picked up since going public - growing at 45% last quarter and 50% this quarter certainly explains some of the positive vibes currently surrounding the stock - but overall, I think Appian's TAM is rather limited.

Appian's very business model - which helps companies embark on "digital transformation journeys" through a low-code interface - while being billed as SaaS, is one of the least self-service platforms in the industry. You'll notice in Appian's FY17 results that 48% of its revenues came from professional services, not software - due to the volume of revenues that Appian generates from custom implementation services.

Why is this important? Revenue is revenue, right? Well, technically yes - but the fact that professional services revenue carries a much lower gross margin than SaaS revenues sort of defeats the notion of valuing a SaaS company at such high multiples of revenue. SaaS businesses are supposed to be low-touch: a SaaS company should be able to add a lot of new customers without too much added cost burden beyond the cost of hosting that customer in the cloud. Appian's model, however, requires a bit more labor and cost to get clients going.

To illustrate the point on margins - in FY17, Appian generated only $30.0 million of gross margin dollars on $85.2 million of professional services revenue (a 35% margin), while its subscription business generated $82.1 million of gross margin dollars on $91.5 million of revenues, a 90% margin.

It makes sense to value Appian's high-margin, low-cost SaaS revenue stream at a high revenue multiple, while assigning a much lower multiple to the half of its revenue base that derives from professional services. As it currently stands, however, Appian is valued at >9x forward revenues.

The premise of this thesis is not that Appian is a bad company - its niche product certainly has merit for companies without robust IT development staffs, and Gartner has named it as a Leader in its space. However, the company's valuation seems rather stretched, and without any hint that the company is making moves toward transitioning to a higher mix of SaaS revenues or achieving greater profitability, it's hard to see the bullish case for Appian at its current price.

Let's take a look at the results for the quarter:

Figure 1. Appian Q4 resultsSource: Appian investor relations

Revenues grew 50% y/y to $50.6 million in Q4, beating analyst expectations for $41.8 million. This is certainly a large beat margin that deserves some applause, but note that again, professional services is driving too much of that growth. Subscription revenues only grew 42% y/y, while professional services charged ahead by 72% y/y.

The result is two-fold - first, clearly, subscription revenues are an even lower mix of Appian's revenues than in 4Q16 - the exact opposite direction that we want Appian to be moving. And second, gross margin dollars grew only 38% y/y to $31.9 million, lagging behind revenue growth. At 63% gross margins, Appian has one of the poorest gross margin profiles in the software sector. Compare this figure to some other bulwarks in the SaaS industry:

Chart

CRM Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Whether you're looking at larger SaaS comps like Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) or other recent IPOs that went public in 2017 along with Appian like Alteryx (NASDAQ: AYX) and MuleSoft (NASDAQ: MULE), it's fairly set across the board that Appian's services-heavy business has its gross margin lagging pretty deeply behind peers.

Gross margins also fell year on year, with margins at 69% in 4Q16. The fact that professional services revenue is growing much faster than services does have a bona fide impact on profitability.

Another issue with Appian's results - despite the fantastic growth, Appian's operating loss margins widened. The company's GAAP operating loss sank to $7.0 million (a -14% margin) versus -$1.8 million (a -5% margin) in 4Q16. Granted, a low-teens operating loss margin still puts Appian ahead of other loss-leading software peers, but it's trending in the wrong direction.

The other red flag in Appian's quarterly release - a soft guidance range. Appian is indicating that it'll do just $198.1-$201.1 million in revenues for FY18, indicating a growth range of 12-14%. This stands in stark contrast to the 50% growth it saw this year. And while the numbers probably have a lot of conservatism built into them and Appian will likely adjust the range upward throughout the year, it's not exactly a guidance range to get excited about.

Appian, more than most software companies, has seen some volatility in its quarterly growth rates and doesn't follow a neat growth glide path. Its y/y numbers in the past two quarters have been fantastic, but if the guidance for FY18 holds, investors can be in for a shock when Appian's growth falls into the low double-digits.

Key takeaways

The market saw the headline numbers in Appian's results - a sizable beat to revenues and EPS targets - and bid up the stock modestly in after-hours trading. An inspection under the hood, however, tells us that not all is rosy with the company's performance.

Key issues to highlight are: the mix shift away from SaaS revenues resulting in declining gross margins y/y; the buildup of operating losses; and a soft guidance going into FY18. None of these are going to kill the stock, but investors really have to ask themselves: is this stock worth the price it's trading at?

At its post-earnings share price of $31.50, Appian carries a market cap of $1.9 billion; netting out $73.7 million of balance sheet cash, its enterprise value is $1.83 billion. This represents a 9.2x EV/FY18 revenue multiple based on the company's guidance midpoint of $199.1 million. This is the same price we'd pay for high-quality SaaS names like Workday and ServiceNow (NASDAQ: NOW), but it's too much for a company with all the issues that Appian has.

If you've been lucky enough to hold onto Appian stock since the IPO, now might be a good time to lock in gains. Many other investors are probably thinking the same.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

