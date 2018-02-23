Before diving into a raw analysis of Redfin's (NASDAQ:RDFN) most recent numbers, there's a relevant anecdote I'll share. I recently walked into an open house in San Francisco, and when I mentioned that I was using Redfin as my buyer's agent, the seller's agent (who worked for an established national real estate brand) immediately got defensive about my working with a second-tier firm.

Immediately it was easy to see a connection between this interaction and the New York taxi driver versus Uber, or Hilton (HLT) and Marriott (MAR) versus Redfin. Real estate agents from established "blue-chip" agencies are, quite understandably, working hard to diminish the upstart competitor they have in Redfin and defend their juicy 2.5-3% commissions (versus Redfin's 1-1.5% commission for a listing), especially in high-priced MSAs such as the San Francisco Bay Area. If Redfin is prominent enough to provoke a hostile response from established agencies, then it must be doing something right. What was that phrase that Uber made famous - always be hustlin'?

In purchasing property I've closed transactions with both Redfin agents and non-Redfin agents, and noticed no difference in the quality of service. I'm a huge fan, as I'm sure many other Redfin users are, of the buyers' rebate on home purchases, with no sacrifice to professionalism and service.

Yet as much as I'm a huge proponent of Redfin's service as a client, I haven't always been positive on the stock as an investor. When the company went public last summer, I wrote that it was a real estate agency masquerading as a tech company and trading at tech-style multiples, while really making revenues in the old-fashioned way: agents' commissions.

To some extent my viewpoint hasn't changed, as I still believe Redfin to be a "technology-enabled" company rather than a bona fide technology company deserving of top-notch revenue multiples in its valuation. But seeing Redfin's results this quarter and the market reaction that could take the stock down to $20, I'm more inclined to take a more balanced approach to the investment case in Redfin.

From a purely technical standpoint, the stock has never been able to stay underwater below $20 for very long. Secondly, this isn't Redfin's first rodeo in earnings stumbles - last quarter, the company also tanked nearly 10% after slightly missing growth expectations. And it's always come roaring back with a vengeance. Trading in Redfin's stock has always been a choppy affair, but those with stomach have been able to gain from the swings:

RDFN data by YCharts

And fundamentally, while I'm not the hugest fan of Redfin's >5x revenue multiple, it's hard to argue against the fact that Redfin is slowly gaining traction in the U.S. (keyword is slowly - while its market share growth has actually seen acceleration in the past few quarters, it still holds only 0.71% of the market - a tiny slice in a fragmented industry). It might not be Uber and won't take its industry by storm, but it's definitely moving in the right direction.

One caveat here, as positive and negative views must be balanced: U.S. home sales is a big question mark for everybody at the moment. With rates rising to multiyear highs and new Trump tax laws discouraging homeownership in high-tax (read: high home value) states like California and New York, home sales in the U.S. might have a frigid 2018. Such might be the reason for Redfin guiding soft in Q1 relative to investor expectations, but at least if the bearish macro scenario doesn't play out, Redfin has some room to outperform.

Q4 download: accelerating revenue growth

In terms of Redfin's actual results in Q4 and for the full year FY17, Redfin actually didn't do that bad (certainly not enough to merit nearly a double-digit drop in the stock). Here's a look at the summary results:

Figure 1. Redfin Q4 results

Source: Redfin investor relations

Revenues grew 43% y/y to $95.8 million (an acceleration over full-year revenue growth of 38% to $370.0 million, as well as Q3 growth of 35%). Clearly, going public has benefits aside from putting cash in the company coffers - a consumer-facing company like Redfin also benefits from a dramatically elevated public profile plus the luster that comes with being a publicly traded company. It's essentially free advertising, especially as IPOs of unicorns like Redfin are well-covered in tech publications like TechCrunch and The Verge - whose readers are more apt to try a service like Redfin in the first place. Website traffic numbers seem to support this narrative, with desktop and mobile app visits up 33% and 40%, respectively.

Wall Street was only looking for revenues of $91.4 million in the quarter, or 37% y/y growth, making this quarter a six-point beat to the top line. Redfin has seemingly reversed its strategy from the prior quarter, when it overpromised and underdelivered on results. This time, unfortunately, despite beating its numbers, the soft Q1 guidance took center stage and dominated the earnings reaction.

Speaking of which, Redfin's Q1 numbers give a revenue range of $74.6 million to $78.4 million against analyst expectations for $80.1 million. But there's plenty of opportunity for variance in this number - after all, who can predict something as finicky as real estate deal closings? At least when expectations are muted, Redfin has a chance to get ahead of analyst consensus.

It's also important to note that Redfin is experimenting with diversifying its revenue base into alternative revenue streams. Redfin Now, the largest of these initiatives, buys houses directly from customers and resells them for profit. While this is a risky business and especially puts the company in danger of looking like a counterparty to potential clients, it's certainly a creative growth avenue. Redfin Now revenue was $5.1 million this quarter (it launched in summer 2017, so there's no y/y compare, but note that Redfin Now revenue in Q3 was $3.1 million, so the sequential growth rate is over 50%). Note though that Redfin Now revenues aren't entirely meaningful on the profit front as the revenues are reported on the gross sale of the home, not the profits (on which the margin is presumably small).

Other initiatives include Redfin Mortgage, which will directly originate loans to Redfin clients. Though it remains to be seen how lucrative this venture will be, there's certainly appeal for potential Redfin buyers to have the mortgage company and agency linked under one roof, which thus far has been unheard of. There's also a pilot service launching in select markets (Los Angeles, Washington D.C.) which gives home sellers an elevated level of service that includes cleaning and staging for a higher 2% fee. Note this is still lower than traditional agency fees for an increased caliber of service.

With all these nouveau methods of diversifying the business, it becomes harder to make the argument that Redfin is just like any other real estate agency. True, its business will almost always anchor on commissions, but because of the way it's distinguishing itself from its legacy competition, it's more than likely to continue picking up market share.

Losses are shrinking

It's also important to note that Redfin is closing the gap toward breakeven profits - it's possible that the company may see breakeven operating margins sometime in FY18. GAAP operating losses shrunk to just -$2.4 million in 4Q17, a tiny -2% loss margin versus -$5.4 million, or -8%, in 4Q16.

Redfin's pro forma EPS - backing out stock comp and other non-cash items from GAAP net income - also beat analyst consensus, with actuals of -$0.02 beating estimates of -$0.05. On a pro forma basis at least, Redfin is almost sure to see breakeven during the busy summer buying season.

Equally instructive to note is that Redfin has turned an OCF loss of -$9.3 million last year into a gain of $5.3 million in FY17. Add the fact that Redfin has a clean balance sheet with no debt outside a negligible $2 million loan facility (next to $200+ million in cash), and you have a company that has plenty of financial flexibility to keep experimenting in different growth levers without any pressure to turn a profit immediately, despite its clear ability to do so.

Figure 2. Redfin cash flows

Source: Redfin investor relations

Key takeaways

On Redfin stock, I'm not yet a fully converted bear, but I do see the merits in investing below $20. Redfin has a huge opportunity in front of it, and while its path to becoming the dominant real estate firm may not be as clear-cut as other unicorn-type Internet companies like Airbnb, its presence certainly has incumbents worried.

Keep a close eye on the stock and look for an entry point if it continues to see pressure in the coming weeks.