Tracking Alex Roepers' Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Alex Roepers’ 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Roepers’ regulatory 13F Form filed on 02/14/2018. Please visit our Tracking Alex Roepers’ Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves during Q3 2017.

This quarter, Roepers’ 13F portfolio value decreased ~5%, from $804M to $763M. The number of holdings remained steady at 15. The top three holdings are at ~53%, while the top five are at ~81% of the 13F assets: CommScope Holding Company (NASDAQ:COMM), Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI), ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS), Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN), and Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN).

Atlantic Investment Management’s annualized returns since 1992 (the flagship fund’s inception) is impressive at ~16%. Last year, they underperformed the S&P 500 index with a return of ~10%. Their short book had mixed results for the year, with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) losing money. It was partly offset through gains from short positions in Steinhoff International Holdings NV (OTC:SNHFF) and Carillion plc (OTCPK:CIOIF). To know more about activist investing, check out Deep Value: Why Activist Investors and Other Contrarians Battle for Control of Losing Corporations.

Stake Disposals

Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) and KapStone Paper And Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS): These two minutely small (less than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) positions were increased last quarter but disposed this quarter.

Note: Atlantic's EOY 2017 investor letter revealed that their position in Clariant AG (OTCPK:CLZNY), first purchased in late 2016, was disposed this quarter based on valuation. The position was not in the 13F reports, as they held the Swiss-listed shares. Specialty chemicals are still a huge part of the portfolio through the fund's large stakes in Huntsman Corporation and Eastman Chemical.

New Stakes

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) and NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR): These are very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes established this quarter. The 0.74% LEN position was purchased at prices between $52.75 and $64, and the stock is now at $58.43. NCR is a 0.52% of the portfolio stake established this quarter at prices between $29.50 and $38, and it is now at $31.89.

Stake Decreases

Huntsman Corp.: HUN is a large ~15% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 2017 at prices between $23 and $27. There was a ~20% selling last quarter at prices between $25 and $29. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at $33.32. This quarter saw a ~4% trimming.

Note: An all-stock merger with CLZNY was announced in May 2017, but the plans were dropped in October following activist pressure. Roepers still considers Huntsman a takeover candidate.

Eastman Chemical Co.: EMN is a large (top-five) ~14% of the 13F portfolio stake established in Q4 2015 at prices between $65 and $74. The position has wavered. In recent activity, there was a ~30% increase in Q1 2017 at prices between $76 and $81.50, and that was followed with a ~28% reduction last quarter at prices between $82.50 and $90.50. The stock currently trades at $102. This quarter saw an ~8% trimming.

Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (NYSE:DBD): DBD stake was established in Q3 2016. The following quarter saw the position built to a large stake at prices between $21 and $26. There was a ~23% increase in Q1 2017 at prices between $25 and $31.60, and that was followed with an ~18% increase in the following quarter at prices between $25.80 and $30.70. The stock is now below those ranges at $14.50, and the stake is at ~12% of the portfolio. There was a ~16% selling this quarter at prices between $16.15 and $23.25.

Note 1: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 5.17M shares (6.8% of the business) at a cost basis of $24.30. This is compared to 5.4M shares in the 13F. The selling happened at prices between $16.50 and $19.50.

Note 2: Atlantic's EOY 2017 investor letter identified the appointment of the new CEO along with merger integration and improving market conditions as potential positives going forward. Previously, a November 2017 regulatory filing had disclosed a letter sent to Diebold. It urged the then CEO to provide the 2018 outlook and reaffirm the 2020 target. The letter also suggested hiring a financial advisor to devise strategic alternatives, including buying back 20% of the outstanding shares without adding leverage (preferred converts).

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (NYSE:AXL), International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT), and LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD): These are very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) positions that saw reductions this quarter.

Stake Increases

CommScope Holding Company: COMM stake was first purchased in Q2 2016. Q4 2016 saw a huge increase to a top-three portfolio stake at prices between $30 and $37.50. There was another ~20% increase in Q1 2017 at prices between $35 and $42. The stock is now at $38.25. There was a ~13% increase in Q2 2017, while last quarter saw a similar trimming. It is currently the largest 13F position at 18.94% of the portfolio. There was a ~4% increase this quarter.

Owens-Illinois: OI is Roepers’ second-largest position at 18.83% of the 13F portfolio. It is a very long-term stake. In 2008, the position was minutely small, and was built up to 11.2M shares by 2012 through consistent buying. It was sold down by ~40% the following year, but was built back up to 12.2M shares in 2014 at prices between $24 and $35. In recent activity, Q1 2017 saw a ~17% increase at prices between $18 and $20.50, and that was followed with a ~40% selling over the next two quarters at prices between $20 and $25. The stock currently trades at $21.69. There was a marginal increase this quarter.

Note: Their cost basis on the remaining shares is ~$20. Roepers considers it a core position trading at a discount (8x estimated 2018 EPS). They expect the company to initiate dividends and buybacks shortly, and that, along with a takeover possibility, should help re-rate the shares.

ARRIS International plc: A small ~1% portfolio stake in ARRS was purchased in Q4 2016. The following quarter saw a huge ~800% increase at prices between $25 and $31. There was another ~55% stake increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $25 and $30. The stock is now at $24.91, and the stake is a top-five position at ~15% of the portfolio. There was an ~8% trimming last quarter, while this quarter saw a ~14% increase.

Avnet Inc. (NYSE:AVT): AVT is a very small ~1% position that saw a ~20% increase this quarter.

Kept Steady

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI): TGI is now a very small 0.64% of the 13F portfolio position. It was established in Q4 2013, and a large stake was built over the next two quarters at prices between $61.50 and $79. The position had wavered, but in Q3 2016 it was still a very large ~11% portfolio stake. The last four quarters had seen the position almost sold out at prices between $20 and $34.50. The stock currently trades at $26.95.

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS): The very small ~1% SCS stake was kept steady this quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Roepers’ US stock holdings in Q4 2017:

