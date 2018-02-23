Today's Market | Market Outlook

Emerging Markets: Rates Not A Worry, Yet

by: Andrew McElroy
Andrew McElroy
Summary

Emerging markets took a tumble in February.

VWO fell from a logical place: it tested the 2011 all-time high and fell 13%.

Technically, this looks like a good buying opportunity, but should we worry about yields?

As long as the US dollar continues to ignore the rally in yields, VWO can continue higher.

As a regular author on the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM), I wanted to write an update on the recent sell-off. However, I recently discovered the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (