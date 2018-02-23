Recently we wrote an article on "How Did GE Mess Up Its Baker Hughes Acquisition?" in which we raised serious questions with regard to the investment thesis and exit timing for GE (NYSE:GE) and Baker Hughes (BHGE). Seems like GE management saw our article and listened. On Wednesday, the management told investors that GE is actually planning to hold onto its Baker Hughes stake prior to 2019 when the lockup ends. CEO, John Flannery, said in November 2017 that GE is considering exiting several businesses, including its stake in Baker Hughes. The complete reversal of the tone suggests to us that something has changed in the management's eyes that warranted an extended hold of this investment. Maybe the management saw the recent recovery in oilfield services ("OFS") industry and became more confident on Baker Hughes given the rally in share price for its close peers, Halliburton (HAL) and Schlumberger (SLB).

If we take GE's recent change in the tone one step further, could GE potentially acquire the rest of the Baker Hughes stake it does not currently own? How would GE finance the purchase? Would this contrarian thinking be plausible under the context of a struggling GE and slow-recovering OFS market?

(Company Presentation)

Introduction

Recall that we said the following regarding the timing of GE's announced intention to divest its stake in Baker Hughes:

The horrendous dealmaking history at GE is only exacerbated by its most recent combination with Baker Hughes. We understand the new management is eager to monetize on its stake in Baker Hughes given the GE franchise is in such a dire situation and in desperate need of cash. However, by exiting the investment now, GE shareholders would suffer yet another significant loss of value. GE would be continuing its history of "buy high and sell low", further depressing value creation as it conducts fire sale for its valuable assets.

We argued back then that by selling its stake now, GE is giving up lots of value as most of the initial thesis has not played out. Cost cutting is underway, industry recovery is only starting to take place now and the scale argument will be shattered if GE part way with both the assets now, including the original GE oil and gas assets that were vended into Baker Hughes.

If GE is giving up so much value if it exits the investment now, why don't they turn the table around and consider acquiring the rest of the Baker Hughes stake it does not own already?

(Philosophical Epiphany)

How Much Would It Cost?

Recall that GE shareholders received 62.5% of the combined company while financing a one-time cash dividend of $17.50 to previous Baker Hughes shareholders, which costs GE $7.4 billion. Baker Hughes' current public market float is worth $11.3 billion, representing the 37.5% that GE does not own currently. For Q4, Baker Hughes had total debt of $8.3 billion and cash of $7.0 billion, representing a net debt of $1.3 billion. Assuming that GE has to pay a 10% premium for the shares, GE would have to pay a total of $12.4 billion for the remaining equity stake in addition to assuming the $1.3 billion net debt outstanding. The calculation excludes refinancing costs and transaction fees. Assuming no equity issuance, GE would need to take on additional $13.7 billion of debt in order to finance the transaction. Raising equity at this point is not an option for management as it will become overly dilutive in pursuit of a still risky bet. GE might need to preserve flexibility in case additional needs arise in the future that might require equity issuances. For example, if the insurance liability is again revised up and billions more are required to fill the hole, GE might need to raise additional equity.

(Company Presentation)

Could GE Finance It?

We think the remaining leverage capacity at GE is stretched and there is very limited borrowing capacity left at the company. In 2017 GE had EBITDA of $15.7 billion. As of Q3 2017 (10k not filed yet for 2017), GE Industrial excluding GE Capital had total borrowings of $83.8 billion. GE also had $12.8 billion in cash and equivalents, resulting in net debt of $71 billion. We can see that as of Q3 2017, GE had debt/EBITDA of 4.5x at its Industrials division.

From conventional wisdom, a 4.5x levered industrial business has little room for additional leverage. The additional $13.7 billion in debt required to finance the buyout of Baker Hughes' minority shareholders would result in almost 1.0x additional leverage, raising the industrial segment leverage to 5.5x! We doubt the debt raise of this size would be possible under common sense. Debt and corporate ratings would be slashed and GE's borrowing costs would rise significantly, further depressing earnings.

(Financial Statements)

Other Complications

GE's ability to finance a buyout of the remaining Baker Hughes stake is further complicated by several cash shortfalls at its other businesses, including the struggling GE Power and the recently disclosed reserve shortfall at GE Capital's long-term care business.

Cash Shortfall at Insurance First, GE announced a $15 billion shortfall in its insurance services in January, which puts a lid on free cash flow over the next three years. GE Capital announced plans to set aside $3 billion immediately in cash and $2 billion in annual increments through 2024 to cover the big holes in its insurance business. GE is hard pressed for cash and has suspended dividends from GE Capital for the foreseeable future.

(Reuters)

Credit Rating As we wrote in "GE: A Full Break-Up Won't Happen", another important consideration for GE is its credit rating. GE relies heavily on commercial paper to finance day-to-day operations and any negative impact on its credit rating would severely impact is the ability to access the CP market.

(Reuters)

Power In Trouble GE has dug a big hole for its Power business after its Alstom acquisition failed to meet expectations. As we wrote in "How Did GE Mess Up Its Alstom Power Acquisition?" that the Power division is suffering from significant cash shortfall as rising inventory, falling demand and sales and outsized cost profile continued to dim the outlook. Additional debt would burden the already struggling segments while further increasing risk profile if performing segments turn to the downturn (Aviation, Healthcare).

(Bloomberg)

Is Baker Hughes a Good Investment?

Although we have concluded that GE would struggle to finance the transaction, we would like to take a moment to lay out the pros and cons for a buyout of the remaining Baker Hughes stake.

The biggest argument supporting such a transaction is based off an expected industry recovery in the North American oilfield services industry. We published Weekly Rig Count Report and have seen a strong rebound in onshore drilling activities since summer 2017. The bull thesis for Baker Hughes would be that rising rig count and stabilized oil price should predict a more robust OFS market in which Baker Hughes operates in. As shale producers continue to ramp up production, U.S. is on track to become the largest producer passing Saudi and Russia. As demand grows for drilling and completion activities, oilfield services providers are expected to benefit from rising demand and improved pricing. The oil price has improved consistently during 2017 to over $60, but the rig count has not responded until recently as there is usually a lag between E&P budget and oil price. Companies need to have a certain level of confidence in the medium-term oil price in order to increase their drilling spend. As oil price recovers to $60, drillers are finally beginning to increase their development budget. We think after years of attrition and losses, the North American OFS market is a lot more efficient than years ago and industry giants should stand to benefit from an improved market in terms of both volume and pricing.

(Bloomberg)

However, for the last 6 months, Baker Hughes has significantly underperformed its closest peers, Halliburton and Schlumberger. One of the main reasons for Baker's underperformance is its focus on large, international, and offshore projects which have been slow to recover. Shale oil has dominated the surge in U.S. production and is driving increasing demand for completion and drilling works for the onshore market. The second reason is that Baker Hughes has, unfortunately, sold the majority of its pressure pumping business to form BJ Services (BJS). Onshore pressure pumping has seen a comeback as shares of pumpers rallied. We have outlined our bull thesis for the pressure pumpers in "Calfrac: Best Positioned To Benefit From Ongoing Industry Recovery", and we think Baker Hughes has given up significant upside by selling a promising segment while retaining struggling ones. There are several tailwinds for the onshore pressure pumping industry including an undersupplied market, improve pricing and strong fundamentals driving higher volume. There are also several headwinds facing the industry, including the potential of new build flooding the market and pricing improvement less than expected/priced into the current share price.

(Bloomberg)

Final Thoughts

We strongly believe that an exit at this moment would destroy significant value for GE shareholders. GE announced the combination in October 2016, closed the deal in July 2017, and announced its intention to exit the investment in November 2017. This week's reversal represents a positive development for Baker Hughes as it removes an overhang on its share price. GE also seem to have avoided another failed transaction, adding to its already long list. Any exit under such hastened schedule spells trouble and makes no sense on multiple fronts. However, as we look at the other side of the argument whereby GE looks to acquire the remaining 37.5% stake in Baker Hughes. Given the significant dilution from an equity deal, debt financing is most likely. However, given 4.5x existing leverage at GE Industrial, we see little room left for such a transaction. We think acquiring 100% of Baker Hughes is also less attractive now that it has sold the majority of its pressure pumping business to form BJ Services, at the worst possible time. Baker's focus on international, offshore markets, which are slower to recover compared to North American onshore markets, have also resulted in its underperformance relative to peers in the last few months.

Last time GE acquired its stake in Baker Hughes, it had to pay $$7.4 billion of cash to target's shareholders. This time if GE were to acquire the rest of Baker Hughes, it would have to pay another premium and we think GE shareholders would balk at that given the significant value that has been destroyed since the transaction was announced. We think shareholders would prefer management work on turning around the existing business, rather than making another bet on the volatile and unpredictable oil and gas industry.

(Bloomberg)

In conclusion, GE is unlikely to acquire the rest of Baker Hughes due to its unattractive market positioning and significant difficulty in financing such a transaction. GE is facing liquidity crunch on several fronts and its deteriorating business fundamentals limits its ability to pursue any corporate actions. We reiterate our view that a full breakup of GE is unlikely and investors could be faced with more potential negative news including a writedown of goodwill of Alstom power assets and potential fallout from the ongoing SEC investigation. We applaud management's changed tone on keeping its Baker Hughes stake until 2019 but believe a double down is also unlikely.

Author's Note

We hope you found our article worthwhile. Consider "following us" to receive updates for future publications. Check out our series of articles on GE: