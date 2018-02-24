This Fast Growing MLP Now Earns Its 16.4% Yield
Summary
- Sanchez Midstream Partners pays a very attractive yield of 16.4%.
- SNMP is partly an oil and gas producer and partly a midstream operator.
- It is hard to evaluate for two reasons - a large convertible preferred stock overhang and growth projects coming online.
- Based on conservative assumptions, its current price is reasonable, and investors are getting paid nicely to wait.
Note: This research report was produced together with Seeking Alpha author Long Player.
Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSE:SNMP) closed recently at $11.00 and pays a current distribution of $1.80 (calculated at 4 times the most recent quarterly distribution) for a yield of 16.4%. SNMP has two lines of business:
- It is a fee-based midstream operator with a natural gas processing plant and natural gas and oil gathering and pipeline systems.
- It is also an oil and gas producer with interest in proven reserves.
Looking back at the last nine months, $39.6 million in revenue was generated by gathering and transportation sales, $5.9 million by natural gas sales (net of hedging), $22.5 million by oil sales (net of hedging), and $1.5 million by natural gas liquids sales. SNMP has hedges in place to protect it from short-term oil and gas price fluctuations, but the value of its producing assets in the long run is inevitably affected by changes in oil and prices.
SNMP has been busy building various facilities to support its affiliate Sanchez Energy (SN). This relatively new partnership is now moving from the startup phase to the operational phase. SNMP has recently added the Raptor facility after the end of Q3 2017 and so forward numbers should be moving up. In addition, various connections promise to increase volumes on its gathering systems in upcoming quarters.
As shown above, the stock hit its nadir a couple of times as the market questioned whether its capital projects would ever come online. The latest distribution reassured the market that everything was in order. Management also guided to fourth-quarter DCF at a level at least as high as the distribution.
This implies a distributable cash flow after preferred distributions level of $6.6 million per quarter or $26.4 million per year. This has reassured the market somewhat, but SNMP's high-yield reflects other concerns. SNMP has had a solid track record of slow but steady distribution increases as shown in the table below:
There is no guarantee that these increases will continue. Nevertheless, the initial track record is encouraging, and the distribution yield is generous. That constantly increasing distribution suggests the promise of an even better yield for the current investor in the future. The maps below provide a view of SNMP's gathering and pipeline properties and processing plant.
It should come as no surprise (click on November presentation) that Sanchez Midstream joint ventured with Targa Resources (NGLS) for some of these projects. Targa is widely regarded as a top-notch and efficient operator. Sanchez company management has sought out some of the best names in the industry and tried to learn from them. This is the latest example of joint venturing with a top-notch operator to reduce the risks of a startup operation considerably.
The second consideration is that Sanchez Energy has a minimum well commitment amount for the Catarina properties. Sanchez Energy is required to drill at least 50 wells per year on the leases. As oil prices rise, as they have been lately, then Sanchez Energy will likely be drilling more than 50 wells. Some of the extra wells can be carried forward to meet the requirements of the following year. That requirement of minimum drilling alone does not necessarily guarantee growth in gathering system throughput, but it definitely provides a very large push in the right direction.
Risks
- One obvious risk to SNMP is its dependence on Sanchez Energy. Sanchez Energy’s balance sheet is arguably problematic. However, rising oil prices and a joint venture with Blackstone have strongly mitigated any risks of liquidity issues arising for Sanchez Energy. In addition, even in the very unlikely event that there were to be the need for some form of reorganization of Sanchez Energy, SNMP provides essential services without which the Sanchez Energy assets would not be viable, so SNMP would continue to operate.
- The biggest risk factor is the very large overhang of preferred shares. The conversion of the Class B preferred units will inevitably lead to considerable shareholder dilution. $350 million of Class B convertible preferred units can be converted into 31 million limited partner units. One way to assess the downside of a conversion is to calculate how the company's numbers would look after the conversion. Current unit count is 14.7 million so that, after the conversion, unit count would be 45.7 million. Management's recent guidance discussed above is that DCF available to common is at a run rate of $26.4 million per year. SNMP has been paying $30.4 million in preferred distributions per year, so that $56.8 million would be available for distributions to the 45.7 million common units after conversion. This would imply post-conversion DCF of $1.24 per unit (or a yield of 11.3%) and would support a distribution in that neighborhood depending on distribution coverage. Assuming that the conversion takes place, SNMP would have less leverage with respect to its common distributions and might be in a stronger credit position. The common distributions would have reduced risk because they would not long be behind a mountain of preferred distributions. On the other hand, common distributions would almost certainly have to be reduced if all the preferred units are converted at the same time and this may lead to a drop in the share price.
On the positive side, there are strong reasons to believe that DCF will be increasing due to the impact of new facilities coming online and additional producing assets hooking up to gathering and pipeline systems. Therefore, the above analysis is on the conservative side.
Valuation and Recommendation
Using the conservative assumptions about preferred unit conversion set forth above and assuming that SNMP is on a modest growth trajectory, a multiple of 12 times post conversion DCF is not unreasonable. Post conversion SNMP would have a cleaned up balance sheet and reasonable leverage which would also support a multiple of at least 12. This would suggest a price target of $14.88 (or roughly 35% higher from the current price).
Investors should tip toe in here. There is no doubt that the threat of a large conversion hangs over this stock. Therefore, there may be opportunities to buy in at lower prices in the future. On the other hand, the impact of new projects coming online should push numbers up and a significantly lower price in the future - while quite likely - is not guaranteed. This is a stock in which investors should buy a small position now and watch developments closely. Of course, it is very nice to get paid 16.4% for waiting.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SNMP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.