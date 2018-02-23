Investment Thesis

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) is a regulated utility company operating in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean. The company has a C$14.5 billion of capital expenditure that is expected to increase its rate base and grow its dividend. As a consequence, its dividend is expected to grow by a compound annual growth rate of 6% through 2022. The company is currently trading at a discount to its historical average. However, given that Fortis is often perceived as a bond proxy stock, the company's share price may continue to exhibit weakness in a rising Treasury yield environment.

Reasons Why Investors With a Long-Term Horizon Will Be Rewarded

Geographically Diversified

As can be seen from the chart below, Fortis has 10 utility operations in North America. Although headquartered in Canada, about 60% of its earnings come from the United States. This geographically diversified business is advantageous as it prevents any single major event (e.g. natural disaster) to disrupt its revenue and earnings. Take last year's hurricane event as an example. Although the hurricanes caused significant damages to its transmission assets in Caribbean, the company did not suffer significant revenue loss as its business is geographically diversified.

Source: Investor Presentation

Investment-Grade Credit Ratings

Fortis' net debt to total capitalization rate of 56.6% is healthy for a company that is mostly focused on regulated utilities. Several credit rating agencies including S&P (A-/BBB+), DBRS (BBB high) and Moody's (Baa3) gave Fortis investment grade ratings. As of December 31, 2017 the company has C$1.1 billion of utilized credit facilities and C$3.9 billion of remaining capacity.

U.S. Tax Reform: Short-Term Headwind but Long-Term Benefit

Although management expects that United States tax reform to negatively impact its 2018 EPS by about 3% (largely related to holding company interest expense being deducted at the lower tax rate of 21%), Fortis expects that there will be long-term increase in the rate base. As the chart below shows, its post-tax reform rate base is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 5.9% through 2022 whereas it would only be a compound annual growth rate of 5.2% pre-tax reform.

Source: Investor Presentation

2018-2022 Capital Expenditure of C$14.5 Billion

Fortis has a C$14.5 billion worth of projects through 2022. These projects are expected to contribute favorably to its rate base (see second chart below). In fact, its rate base is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5% in the next 5 years. The increase in rate base will help lift its EPS and EBITDA as well.

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

6% Dividend Increase through 2022

Fortis is a dividend growth stock with low risk. The utility company has raised its dividend for 44 consecutive years. Its current quarterly dividend of C$0.425 per share is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 4.1%. With its capital expenditure program, the company is expected to increase its dividend by a compound annual growth rate of about 6% through 2022. The company also has a conservative payout ratio of 64%. In addition, the nature of Fortis' business means that its business is resilient to any economic recession. Investors should not be concerned about any dividend cut.

Source: Investor Presentation

Valuation at a Discount, but Bond Yield Rising

Shares of Fortis have fallen by 13.7% since reaching its high in November 2017. Its current PE ratio of 18.1x is 2.6x multiples below its 5-year average. Its EV to EBITDA (Earnings before income tax, depreciation and amortization) ratio of 10.8x is also below its 5-year average of 12.1x. Given the company's EPS CAGR of 13.1%

PE Ratio 5-Year PE EV/EBITDA 5-Year EV/EBITDA 18.1x 20.7x 10.8x 12.1x

Source: Created by author; Morningstar.com

Fortis' shares are very attractive if we simply compare its PE ratio and EV/EBITDA ratio to their 5-year averages. However, we must understand why its shares have slid by over 13% since November. The chart below shows the percentage change of Fortis' stock price and the 10-year Treasury yield. As we can see, Fortis' share price is inversely related to the 10-year Treasury yield. When the 10-year Treasury yield went up, share price of Fortis tended to be depressed. On the other hand, when the 10-year Treasury yield went down, Fortis' share price tended to move up. Investors should keep this in mind especially given the expectation of rising yield in 2018 and 2019.

FTS data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

Fortis' business in regulated utilities allows it to generate stable and predictable revenue and earnings. The company is expected to consistently increase its rate base and dividend in the mid-single digits in the next few years. Its shares are currently trading at a discount valuation to its historical average. However, given the expected increase in Treasury yield in 2018 and perhaps in 2019, it is possible that its share price will continue to show signs of weakness. I recommend investors to take caution and patiently wait for a better entry point.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

