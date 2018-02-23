Sandstorm Gold Is Worth A Bet

Summary

Sandstorm gold released its 4Q'17 results on February 15, 2018. For the three months ended December 31, 2017, revenues were $15.4 million compared with $16.5 million for the comparable period.

Production of gold equivalent was 12,032 Oz in the fourth quarter, down 9.2% compared with a year ago and down 15.8% sequentially.

Sandstorm is exploring the idea of becoming a dividend paying company soon. It is a significant move that should please shareholders.

I believe that SAND is more an excellent trading tool than a long-term investment.